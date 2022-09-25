|Batsmen
|8.3 : Adil Rashid to Babar Azam, 1 run.
|8.2 : Adil Rashid to Babar Azam, Short and around off, Babar rocks back to pull but ends up mistiming it back to the bowler.
|8.1 : Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan, Flatter and fuller on off, Rizwan scuffs his attempted slog sweep down to long on. One run.
|7.6 : David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, Very full and outside off, Rizwan drives it to mid off and pinches a single. A good over for Pakistan.
|7.5 : David Willey to Babar Azam, Uses the angle of the bowler and nudges a length ball through wide mid on. A single is taken.
|7.4 : David Willey to Babar Azam, FOUR! Boom! Willey comes from 'round the angle and digs it in short, around off, Babar goes on the back foot and pulls it delightfully in front of square on the leg side. It races away to the fence in no time.
|7.3 : David Willey to Babar Azam, FOUR! Lovely touch! A length ball around off, angling away, Babar gets close to the line and dabs it down past the diving short third man fielder for a boundary.
|7.2 : David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, A dipping yorker outside off, Rizwan pushes it back past the bowler to long on for a single.
|7.1 : David Willey to Babar Azam, Serves it full and around leg, the batter works it to deep square leg for a single.
|6.6 : Change in bowling. David WilleyÂ has a new role to fulfil in the middle overs.
|Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan, Flatter and on middle, Rizwan whips it down to wide long on where the fielder makes a diving stop. Saves two runs.
|6.5 : Adil Rashid to Babar Azam, Adil drags his length short again, around middle, Rizwan uses the crease and hits it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|6.4 : Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan, Quicker through the air, short and around leg, Rizwan goes back and pulls it to deep square leg for one.
|6.3 : Adil Rashid to Babar Azam, A touch short and on off, Babar goes on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|6.2 : Adil Rashid to Mohammad Rizwan, Sliding down the leg side, Rizwan helps it behind square leg for a run.
|6.1 : Adil Rashid to Babar Azam, Too full in length around off, Babar forces it down to long on for a single.
|5.6 : Adil RashidÂ comes into the attack.
|Olly Stone to Babar Azam, Delivers it on a good length, around off, Babar gets back and turns it in front of square on the leg side for a run. At the end of the Powerplay, Pakistan are comfortably placed at 52 for no loss.
|5.5 : Olly Stone to Mohammad Rizwan, Angling in around middle, it's clipped to deep square leg for one.
|5.3 : Olly Stone to Babar Azam, Caught off a Free Hit! A length ball down the leg side, Babar heaves it over square leg and Dawson takes the catch in the deep. He doesn't realize it's a Free Hit and takes his time before returning the ball. Only a run, still.
|5.4 : Olly Stone to Mohammad Rizwan, On a length around off, tapped down to backward point. Rizwan wanted a run but sent back.
|5.3 : Olly Stone to Mohammad Rizwan, Short this time, on middle, Rizwan pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single. It's called a no ball for overstepping, Free Hit coming...
|5.2 : Olly Stone to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Superb shot! A full toss on middle, Rizwan shows the full face of his bat and caresses it back past the bowler for a boundary down to long on.
|5.1 : Olly Stone to Babar Azam, Fullish and angling down the leg side, Babar tries to flick but fails to middle properly. It deflects off the inside edge and then the pads to square leg. The batters cross.
|4.6 : Change in bowling. Olly StoneÂ to deliver the final over of the Powerplay.
|Liam Dawson to Mohammad Rizwan, Steps down the track and works it wide of the mid-wicket fielder. Two runs.
|4.5 : Liam Dawson to Mohammad Rizwan, Flighted around off, Rizwan plays the conventional sweep but it goes towards mid-wicket. Dot.
|4.4 : Liam Dawson to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Premeditated but excellent execution. Full and floated, around middle, Rizwan goes down and across and unveils a cute paddle sweep. The short fine leg fielder chases but in vain.
|4.3 : Liam Dawson to Babar Azam, Walks forward and flicks a full ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|4.1 : Liam Dawson to Babar Azam, FOUR! Poor line and length. Short and wide outside off, Babar rocks back and slaps it through point for a boundary.
|4.2 : Liam Dawson to Babar Azam, Flatter and on off, Babar punches it back and Dawson dives across to his left to parry it towards the cover fielder.
|3.6 : Back to spin again. Liam DawsonÂ returns to bowl his second over.
|Reece Topley to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Easy pickings! Reece digs it in short but it's down the leg side, Mohammad RizwanÂ turns inside the crease and pulls it down to fine leg for a boundary.
|3.5 : Reece Topley to Babar Azam, Full and on the pads, Azam flicks it to deep backward square leg for another run.
|3.4 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Rizwan, Shortish and on off, Rizwan goes back and pulls it behind square leg. The fielder mops it up in the deep and they cross.
|3.3 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Rizwan, Angling away on a length outside off, at 136 kph, Rizwan plays a crunching drive but finds the short cover fielder.
|3.2 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Rizwan, Delivers it on a length around middle, slower in pace at 122 clicks, Rizwan works it through square leg and scampers back for the second run.
|3.1 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Rizwan, Lands it on a length around off, shaping in, Rizwan pushes it off the inner half to mid on.
|2.6 : Olly Stone to Babar Azam, Back of a length, on middle and leg, Babar tucks it through square leg and the ball races away. It's stopped near the fence and the batters take two.
|2.5 : Olly Stone to Babar Azam, A 141 kph short delivery, around off, Babar sways away from the line.
|2.4 : Olly Stone to Mohammad Rizwan, Goes short and on middle, at 143 kph, Rizwan pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|2.3 : Olly Stone to Mohammad Rizwan, Angling into the batter, on a fuller length, Rizwan flicks it to mid-wicket.
|2.2 : Olly Stone to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Well played! Width there outside off, short in length, Mohammad RizwanÂ stays back and uses the pace of the bowler to guide it wide of short third man for a boundary.
|0.0 : Debutant Olly StoneÂ to bowl the third over.
|2.1 : Olly Stone to Babar Azam, Full and straight, it's eased away through square leg for a single.
|1.6 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Rizwan, On a good length around off, Rizwan defends it off the inner edge and it deflects off his pads to point.Â
|1.5 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Finds the gap! Fuller in length and wide outside off, Mohammad RizwanÂ gets on the front foot and crunches it through the gap at covers.
|1.1 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Rizwan, A bit of swing there for Topley. He pitches it up and around leg, Rizwan leans across to flick but misses.
|1.4 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Rizwan, Swing and a miss! Topley delivers it on a good length outside off, Rizwan flashes his bat at it but fails to connect. There is some late swing as it goes past the batter and Philip SaltÂ does well to collect it to his left. A big smile on his face.
|1.3 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Rizwan, Lands it on a fuller length around middle and off, Rizwan presses forward and works it off the inner portion to mid-wicket.
|1.2 : Reece Topley to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Off the inner edge! Topley serves it full and around leg, Rizwan tries to flick again but it takes the inside edge and races down to fine leg for a boundary.
|0.6 : Reece TopleyÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Liam Dawson to Mohammad Rizwan, Flighted and around leg, Rizwan again jumps down the track and knocks it down to long on for a run. A good positive start from Pakistan.
|0.5 : Liam Dawson to Babar Azam, Around middle and leg, flatter through the air, Babar nudges it towards square leg and steals a single, his first of the game.
|0.4 : Liam Dawson to Mohammad Rizwan, Loopy around off, Rizwan uses his feet and works it through square leg for a single.
|0.3 : Liam Dawson to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up, full and on middle, defended back.
|0.2 : Liam Dawson to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Rizwan is away in style! Dawson goes full but this time the line is on middle and leg, Rizwan goes down and sweeps it firmly through backward square leg for a boundary.
|0.1 : Liam Dawson to Mohammad Rizwan, Flighted delivery, full and around middle, Rizwan defends it to the off side.
|0.0 : All in readiness now! The umpires are on the field and so are the players. Mohammad RizwanÂ and Babar AzamÂ are the openers for Pakistan. It's a jam-packed stadium again and the atmosphere is electric.âÂ Liam DawsonÂ toÂ bowl the first over. Here we go...
|Did you know? This is Pakistan'sÂ 200th T20I - they are the first to reach this mark.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali (In for Haider Ali), Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim (In for Shahnawaz Dahani).
|England (Playing XI) - Alex Hales (In for Dawid Malan), Philip Salt (WK), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), David Willey (In for Sam Curran), Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone (In for Mark Wood), Reece Topley.
|Toss - Moeen AliÂ has won the toss and ENGLAND ELECT TO BOWL FIRST!
England are in a happy space currently. They are taking this series as a chance to finetune the grey areas and are also trying a few new combinations. The new crop has not let them down, and the progress of Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and Will Jacks has been incredible. Mark Wood's sensational return in the last game bolstered the English bowling, and they have immense potential despite missing a few key players.