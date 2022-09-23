|0.0 : England (Playing XI) - Philip Salt (WK), Will Jacks (In for Alex Hales), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley (In for David Willey), Mark Wood (In for Luke Wood).
|Pakistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani.
|TOSS - PakistanÂ have won the toss and they have elected BOWL first.
|There is some breaking news coming from the EnglandÂ camp. Will JacksÂ is set to make his T20I debut.
|England, on the other hand, will look to bounce back after their disappointing defeat in the last game. Their bowling looked lacklustre while defending a high target and they will have to come up with some new ideas. However, their batting has been good in both matches and they will look to continue that form. Let's see who comes out on top here. Toss and team news in a bit.