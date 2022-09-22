|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 6 . 1 . 2 1 | 1 . 1 . 1 .
|Last bat : Philip Salt (W)b Haris Rauf30(27b1x41x6) SR:111.11, FoW:95/3 (11.3 Ovs)
|11.3 : Haris Rauf to Philip Salt, OUT! b Haris Rauf.
|11.2 : Haris Rauf to Philip Salt, Swing and a miss! Shorter and outside off, Salt walks across and looks to pull but this one stays low, he misses.
|11.1 : Haris Rauf to Philip Salt, Shorter and on middle, Salt pulls, it is in the gap in the mid-wicket region, two taken.
|10.6 : Change in bowling with the current partnership growing. Haris RaufÂ comes back into the attack. His first over went for 10 overs.
|Usman Qadir to Philip Salt, Another single to end as this is pushed to long on. A very expensive over.
|10.5 : Usman Qadir to Ben Duckett, A single! Duckett steps out, does not get to the pitch of the ball. He mistimes it down to long on for one. The 50-run stand comes up.
|10.4 : Usman Qadir to Ben Duckett, FOUR! Make that two boundaries in a row! This is even better! Yet another sweep shot, this time it is dragged from outside off and to the right of the deep mid-wicket fielder. This is some knock from the left-hander.
|10.3 : Usman Qadir to Ben Duckett, FOUR! That has been nailed! Yet again the sweep shot is played to great use! On middle, fuller in length, this is swept hard through square leg and into the fence.
|10.2 : Usman Qadir to Ben Duckett, Two more! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped past covers for two.
|10.1 : Usman Qadir to Philip Salt, On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|0.0 : Drinks break. Excellent recovery from England after a couple of setbacks in the sixth over. Ben DuckettÂ has walked in with positive intent and is proving his mettle against the spinners. Philip SaltÂ has not looked at his usual best yet but he can change gears anytime, we know that. The last over fetched them 14 overs and the tourists will be hoping to take that momentum forward. PakistanÂ have blown hot and cold so far on the field. They need to be more disciplined in the next 10 overs.
|10.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Philip Salt, On middle, Salt works it towards mid-wicket and gives the strike to Duckett who is playing the spinners really well.
|9.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ben Duckett, FOUR! Excellent stroke! End of a big over for England. One they needed to win the momentum back! On middle, Duckett plays the reverse sweep, he hits it over covers and finds the fence.
|9.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ben Duckett, Two more! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled hard to the left of deep mid-wicket. Another two. Duckett is playing really well here.
|9.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ben Duckett, Two more! Good clever batting. Just using the pace again. On middle, Duckett plays the paddle scoop, it races behind the keeper. The fielder from short third man chases it down. Two.
|9.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Philip Salt, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled down to long on for one.
|9.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ben Duckett, Well bowled! A lot slower and on middle, Duckett looks to sweep but it goes off the gloves towards short fine leg for one.
|9.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ben Duckett, FOUR! Finds the gap this time! On middle, Duckett sweeps it across the line and it comes more from the top half of his blade. The ball races through square leg and finds the fence. A good way to start the over and a welcome one as things had gotten quiet.
|8.6 : Usman Qadir to Philip Salt, Now this one stays low! Shorter and outside off, skids through. Salt looks to cut but misses.
|8.5 : Usman Qadir to Ben Duckett, Now the reverse sweep from Duckett, it is played behind point but there is a fielder in the deep. Only one.
|8.4 : Usman Qadir to Ben Duckett, Two more! On middle, Duckett sweeps, it goes between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for two.
|8.3 : Usman Qadir to Ben Duckett, This one is tossed up outside off, Duckett looks to sweep but misses. Extra bounce there. The wicket has started to play tricks now.
|8.2 : Usman Qadir to Philip Salt, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|8.1 : Usman Qadir to Philip Salt, Half an appeal for caught behind but no review taken! This is tossed up around off, it lands and turns away. Salt looks to go bigÂ over mid-wicket but misses. Rizwan starts appealing but the umpire shakes his head. No edge on that.
|7.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ben Duckett, FOUR! That is superb batting! Just used the pace of the bowler and spoils the over on the last ball! This is fired on middle, Duckett plays the paddle scoop and it goes very fine on the leg side for a boundary.
|7.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Philip Salt, On middle, Salt pulls it through square leg for one.
|7.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Philip Salt, Innovation! The reverse sweep comes out, Salt manages to drag it from around leg and through point for two.
|7.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Philip Salt, Not a good idea to play on the back foot here and Salt is doing that. He makes room, this is slightly fuller, Salt plays it back to the bowler.
|7.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ben Duckett, Fires it on the pads, Duckett works it through square leg for one more.
|0.0 : Mohammad NawazÂ is back on. His first over went for 10 runs.
|7.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Philip Salt, Shorter and on off, Salt slaps it through covers for one.
|6.6 : Usman Qadir to Philip Salt, On middle, this is pulled down to long on for one. A tidy start by Usman Qadir!
|6.5 : Usman Qadir to Philip Salt, Very full and outside off, Salt jams it out towards point.
|6.4 : Usman Qadir to Ben Duckett, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for a single.
|6.3 : Usman Qadir to Ben Duckett, Flatter and on middle, this one turns back in. It is pushed back to the bowler.
|6.2 : Usman Qadir to Philip Salt, On off, shorter again, this is slapped down to long off for one.
|6.1 : Usman Qadir to Philip Salt, Fumble in the field and two more! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers. The fielder in the deep fumbles, two taken. Fifty up for England.
|5.6 : The field restriction is relaxed now. Here comes the leggie - Usman Qadir.Â
|Shahnawaz Dahani to Ben Duckett, FOUR! Pulled away! Short and on the pads, this one stays low. Ben Duckett pulls it behind square on the leg side, he adjusted well there and bags a boundary. End of the Powerplay, it's quite an action-packed one. 48 runs and two wickets from it.
|5.5 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Ben Duckett, Good length and on off, pushed to cover.
|5.4 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Ben Duckett, Two more! On middle, Duckett works it through mid-wicket and takes two.
|5.3 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Ben Duckett, Negotiated well. Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|5.2 : Ben DuckettÂ to face the hat-trick ball.
|Shahnawaz Dahani to Dawid Malan, OUT! Bowled around his legs and Pakistan have two in two! All of a sudden, England are in trouble now! This is full and on the pads at 143 clicks, Malan walks across, he walks a little too across actually and looks to flick. He misses and the leg stump is disturbed. Shahnawaz Dahani is elated and so are the fans here. They were chanting his name when he came on to bowl and he delivered. A duck for Malan.
|0.0 : Dawid MalanÂ is the number 3 batter.
|5.1 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Alex Hales, OUT! TIMBER! Finally, Hales' luck runs out. Pakistan get the wicket they needed. The star from the first game walks back. Hales probably misreads the length here. This is fractionally short, it is a slower one at 115 kph and also stays low. Hales looks to pull but it does not bounce as much as he thought it would. It goes through and clips the bails. Shahnawaz DahaniÂ is up and running in celebration.
|4.6 : Haris Rauf to Alex Hales, A single to end! Despite the two dots, 10 from the over. A full toss on middle, this is mistimed over the bowler's head and the mid on fielder mops it up.
|Shahnawaz DahaniÂ returns to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|4.5 : Haris Rauf to Alex Hales, FOUR! Up and over! Picked his spot well! Shorter and outside off, Hales makes room and slaps it over point for a boundary. Yet again, the shot which releases the pressure comes.
|4.4 : Haris Rauf to Alex Hales, Almost! Luck really favouring the two English batters at the moment! Shorter and another slower one. This one stays low too. Hales looks to pull but misses. It goes just past the off pole.
|4.3 : Haris Rauf to Alex Hales, Swing and a miss! A good slower one, shorter and outside off, stays low. Hales looks to pull but misses.
|4.2 : Haris Rauf to Philip Salt, Just the one as this goes to the fielder which was pushed back now! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|4.1 : Haris Rauf to Philip Salt, FOUR! Just over and into the fence! Not timed again but hit well enough! Shorter and on middle, Salt looks to pull, it goes off the splice over mid-wicket. Iftikhar Ahmed runs after it but finishes second best. A boundary to begin the over. Pressure on Rauf.
|3.6 : More pace and serious pace to be precise. Here comes Haris Rauf.Â
|Shahnawaz Dahani to Philip Salt, A quick run to end! Runs continue to come for England! Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off for one.
|3.5 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Alex Hales, That was a wild throw! Fuller and on middle, Hales drives it back towards the bowler. He sticks his right leg out and deflects it towards mid on. Hales is off but Salt is late in taking off. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but his throw almost hits Salt.
|3.4 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Alex Hales, FOUR! EDGY AGAIN! Everything going England's way at the moment! Shorter and outside off, Hales swings and it goes off the outside edge, fine on the off side and into the third man fence again. Frustrating for Pakistan.
|3.3 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Alex Hales, OUCH! That might have hurt! Shorter and on middle, Hales looks to pull but misses to get hit near the box.
|3.2 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Philip Salt, This seems like a really good wicket! Length and on off, Salt pushes it to mid off, he hit that on the up and takes one. The ball is racing off the bat.
|3.1 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Alex Hales, Good run! Length and on off, this is pushed towards covers for one.
|2.6 : Will Mohammad NawazÂ bowl another over in the Powerplay? The answer is no for now. Shahnawaz DahaniÂ is introduced into the attack.
|Mohammad Hasnain to Alex Hales, Mix-up but no harm is done! End of another good over for England. They are off to a good start! On the pads, this is worked to short fine. Salt wants a run but Hales is late in taking off. The shy is at the keeper's end but the fielder misses.
|2.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Alex Hales, SIX! SAILS OVER THE FENCE! Fortunate boundary but Hales really won't mind. 10 from the last two balls. Length and outside off, Hales throws his bat at it, and the ball flies off the outside edge, over short third man and over the fence.
|2.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Alex Hales, FOUR! Hales gets the boundary which releases the pressure that was building! Hales this time walks across and this is angled into his body. HeÂ tucks it past short fine leg and it races away to the fence.
|2.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Alex Hales, A crowd catch there! Full and outside off, Hales yet again stays leg side and has to reach out for it, it goes off the bottom edge and on the bounce to the keeper. Something has to give here. Three dots in a row.
|2.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Alex Hales, Good stuff from Mohammad Hasnain! Length and on off, this is guided to point.
|2.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Alex Hales, Hales makes a lot of room and Mohammad Hasnain cleverly bowls it full and wide outside off. Hales fails to reach it.
|1.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Alex Hales, Just short! Hales is playing with fire here! Another one on the stumps, Hales hits it uppishly towards mid on but it lands just short. The fielder makes a half-stop. A run is taken. A good second over for England.
|1.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Alex Hales, Just over the fielder, again! Flatter and on the stumps, Hales looks to go over mid on. He does not time it that well but hits it well enough to clear the in-ring fielder who runs back, slides and saves two for his side.
|1.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Alex Hales, That stayed a little low! On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|1.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Philip Salt, On the stumps, Salt pushes it down to long off for one.
|1.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Philip Salt, Hit firmly but to the fielder! Shorter and on middle, Salt makes room and slaps it but to the cover fielder.
|1.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Philip Salt, SIX! JUST OVER! That is a brave shot with long off back! Also, Haris Rauf seemed to have jumped earlier. Salt makes room, this is tossed up on off, he lifts it to the left of Rauf who moves there near the boundary line and leaps but it goes over. JUST OVER! First biggie of the game and an excellent start to this over.
|0.6 : Spin from the other end. Mohammad NawazÂ will roll his arm.
|Mohammad Hasnain to Alex Hales, He does, so apart from the first ball, that was a good over, it was bowled with pace and good lines and lengths too. On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|0.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Philip Salt, That has flown off the outside edge! Well fielded! Shorter and outside off, Salt slashes at it, and it goes off the outside edge down to third man. Usman QadirÂ moves to his right and stops it well. Just the one. CanÂ Hasnain end the over well now?
|0.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Philip Salt, Hits the bat hard! On a length and around off, Salt looks to drive but it hits the splice and rolls to covers. He looks for a run but it is not on.
|0.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Alex Hales, Hales is now off the mark! Outside off, a little bit of shape away. Hales plays it with the swing down past backward point for one.
|0.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Alex Hales, That is a beauty! Good outswinger, it starts on off and shapes away. Hales pokes at it with no foot movement, he is beaten.
|0.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Philip Salt, Salt misses out there! Mohammad Hasnain is lucky that did not go to the boundary! England though are underway and so is Salt. On the pads, Salt flicks but straight to short fine leg. A little to the left or the right of Shahnawaz DahaniÂ and it would have been a boundary.
|0.0 : All in readiness here in Karachi.Â The men concerned are out in the middle. Alex HalesÂ and Philip SaltÂ are the English openers. Mohammad HasnainÂ is getting ready to serve the first over. One slip in place. Here we go...
|England (Playing XI) - Philip Salt (WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Liam Dawson (In forÂ Richard Gleeson), Adil Rashid.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain (In forÂ Naseem Shah), Shahnawaz Dahani.
|Toss - The coin falls in favour of Moeen AliÂ and ENGLAND ELECT TO BAT FIRST!
|On the other hand, England will be delighted with their performance in the first game. They had far too many positives. Firstly, how well Moeen Ali led his side, then the adaptability shown by the bowlers and the two most prominent were probably the knock from Hales and Brooks. They would head into this game with a lot of confidence and a lot of momentum. Can they repeat their performance and make it 2-0? We will find out soon.