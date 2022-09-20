|Batsmen
|0.6 : Who bowl from the other end?
|David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, 1 run.
|0.5 : David Willey to Babar Azam, Incredible running! Good-length ball, on off. Azam hangs back and taps it to point. The ball goes straight to the fielder but still these two batters manage to sneak a single.Â
|0.4 : David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, Length, on off. Rizwan guides it to deep point and crosses for a single.
|0.3 : David Willey to Babar Azam, Good length, around off. Azam bunts it to the off side. Azam hesitates for the single but Rizwan calls for it and makes it to the other ends in a flash.
|0.2 : David Willey to Babar Azam, FOUR! Azam though gets off the mark in fine manner. It is fuller, too straight on the pads. Azam clips it through square leg and finds the boundary.Â
|0.1 : David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad RizwanÂ and PakistanÂ are off the mark. It is fuller, outside off. Rizwan leans in and drives it to sweeper cover for a single.Â
|0.0 : Both the teams make their way out on the field. They will pay tribute to the passing ofÂ Her Majesty Queen ElizabethÂ II and forÂ the floods in Pakistan recently by following a minute's silence. It will be followed by a rendition of God Save the King, then the Pakistan's national anthem.Â
|Done with all the pre-match proceedings! EnglandÂ players stride out to the middle. Followed by Babar AzamÂ and Mohammad RizwanÂ who walk out to open for Pakistan. It will be David WilleyÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Haider Ali, Shan Masood (On T20I debut), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.
|England (Playing XI) - Philip Salt (WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood (On T20I Debut), Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of England. They will BOWL first.
|Pakistan on the other hand, will want to get their combination right for the World Cup. There are a few new names in their squad and some of them are making a come back. Shan MasoodÂ finally gets a chance. Aamer JamalÂ is a very exciting prospect and Abrar Ahmed can be an x-factor for them. Theyâll be eager to put the loss in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 behind and start this series with a win.