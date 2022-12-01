|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 . . . . 2 | . 4 2 4 4 .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|9.6 : Haris Rauf to Zak Crawley, No run.
|9.5 : Haris Rauf to Zak Crawley, 2 runs.
|9.4 : Haris Rauf to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Two boundaries in a row now and EnglandÂ are off to a flier! Haris RaufÂ compensates by going full on the pads, Zak CrawleyÂ picks this off easily and clips it towards deep mid-wicket for four more runs. England have reached 61 even before the 10th over has been completed.Â
|9.3 : Haris Rauf to Zak Crawley, FOUR! That is a cracking shot! Haris RaufÂ bowls one on a good length and outside the off pole, Zak CrawleyÂ hits this on the up and drives the ball to deep cover for four runs.Â
|9.2 : Haris Rauf to Zak Crawley, Continues bowling full and on an off stump line, Zak CrawleyÂ defends this towards mid on.Â
|9.1 : Haris Rauf to Zak Crawley, Haris RaufÂ begins the over with a full delivery in line with the stumps. Zak CrawleyÂ hits this firmly down the pitch but the bowler collects it.Â
|8.6 : Naseem Shah to Ben Duckett, On a good length once again and outside off, Ben DuckettÂ continues to defend and plays this towards mid off.Â
|8.5 : Naseem Shah to Ben Duckett, Bowls this one a touch fuller and in line with the stumps, Ben DuckettÂ hits it straight back and dismantles the stumps at the non-striker's end.Â
|8.4 : Naseem Shah to Ben Duckett, This is on a good length and outside the off stump, Ben DuckettÂ defends this towards cover.Â
|8.3 : Naseem Shah to Ben Duckett, FOUR! There is not much conviction in this shot but it will be a boundary nonetheless! Naseem ShahÂ serves this full and outside the off pole, Ben DuckettÂ swings his bat at the ball and gets a thickish outside edge through the vacant gully region for a boundary to deep backward square leg.Â
|8.2 : Naseem Shah to Ben Duckett, Delivers this in line with the stumps on a good length, there is no movement in this wicket. Ben DuckettÂ defends this with ease back towards the bowler.Â
|8.1 : Naseem Shah to Ben Duckett, Naseem ShahÂ bowls this full and on the pads, Ben DuckettÂ clips this past the mid-wicket fielder and the batters collect two more runs.Â
|7.5 : Haris Rauf to Ben Duckett, Decides to bowl this on a good length and on a middle stump line, Ben DuckettÂ defends this firmly back towards the bowler.Â
|7.6 : Haris Rauf to Ben Duckett, On a good length and outside the off stump, Ben DuckettÂ taps this to the right of point and a slight misfield from the fielder allows them to take a single.Â
|7.4 : Haris Rauf to Zak Crawley, Continues bowling full and attacking the stumps, Zak CrawleyÂ manages to flick this towards square leg and they take another run.Â
|7.3 : Haris Rauf to Ben Duckett, Bowls this in line with the stumps and on a fuller length, Ben DuckettÂ clips this to the left of mid-wicket and collects a single.Â
|7.2 : Haris Rauf to Ben Duckett, Goes full once again and this time pitching on an off stump line, Ben DuckettÂ knocks this towards cover point.Â
|0.0 : Haris RaufÂ comes into the attack.
|7.1 : Haris Rauf to Ben Duckett, Haris RaufÂ begins his journey in Test cricket with a full delivery served outside the off stump, Ben DuckettÂ digs this out towards point.Â
|6.6 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, Gets the ball to nip back in slightly from a good length and just outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ is watchful as he blocks this solidly.Â
|6.5 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, Gets this wider outside the off pole and on a good length, Zak CrawleyÂ pushes this towards mid off.Â
|6.4 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, Goes fuller this time and on an off stump line, Zak CrawleyÂ pushes this towards the mid on fielder.Â
|6.3 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Naseem ShahÂ bowls a surprise bouncer and Zak CrawleyÂ reacts instantly! This is directed into the batter who pulls and gets a top edge that flies towards the fine leg fence for four runs. There was a fielder positioned there but the ball is a little to straight and he is unable to get to it.Â
|6.2 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, Gets this closer to the stumps on a good length, Zak CrawleyÂ blocks this towards mid on.Â
|6.1 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, Naseem ShahÂ bowls this full and outside the off stump, Zak CrawleyÂ mistimes his shot towards short cover.Â
|5.6 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, Goes fuller this time and just outside the off pole, Ben DuckettÂ defends this solidly back down the pitch to the left of the bowler. 6 runs from this over.Â
|5.5 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, This is on a good length and outside the off stump, Ben DuckettÂ knocks this towards the point fielder.Â
|5.4 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, He strays onto the pads this time on a fuller length, Ben DuckettÂ clips this towards deep square leg and they take two runs as the fielder gives chase and stops the ball.Â
|5.3 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, FOUR! There is a boundary coming every over for England! This is on a good length as well and outside the off stump, Ben DuckettÂ plays the ball late and guides it through the backward point region for four runs.Â
|5.2 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, Angled into the stumps on a good length, Ben DuckettÂ gets behind the line of the ball and blocks this to the left of the bowler.Â
|5.1 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, Mohammad AliÂ starts the over from 'round the wicket to the left-hander. He bowls this full and just outside the off pole, Ben DuckettÂ defends this back towards the bowler.Â
|4.6 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley,Â Pulls his length back immediately. Short of a length and Zak CrawleyÂ reads it well and blocks it solidly.
|4.5 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Good length and just outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ looks to drive it but gets a thick inside edge as the ball just misses the stumps and races away the fine leg fence. Lucky boundary. That was close!
|4.4 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, Touch fuller this time, outside off. Zak CrawleyÂ taps it towards the fielder at point.
|4.3 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, Good length again, Zak CrawleyÂ defends it out solidly.
|4.2 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, On a length, angling it into the batter with some extra bounce.Â Zak CrawleyÂ looks to defend it but gets a hit on his thigh and rolls back towards the bowler.
|4.1 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, On a length and outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ leaves it alone.
|3.6 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, Fuller one and on off, Ben DuckettÂ eases it straight towards the fielder at covers.
|3.5 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, Goes fuller and on off, Ben DuckettÂ defends it with soft hands back towards the bowler.
|3.4 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, On a length and on middle, Ben DuckettÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for a brace.
|3.3 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, On a length and on off, Ben DuckettÂ taps it but finds the fielder at point.
|3.2 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, FOUR! Beautifully timed. Fuller and on leg, Ben DuckettÂ flicks it into the gap through square leg for a boundary!
|3.1 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, Bowls it outside leg, Ben DuckettÂ looks to flick it but misses. The keeper gets his glove on it diving to his right. They collect two byes.
|2.6 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, This one lands outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ leaves it alone.
|2.5 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, Fuller again, on off. Zak CrawleyÂ lunges and defends it out.
|2.4 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, Bowls it fuller and on off, Zak CrawleyÂ blocks it away.
|2.2 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, Fuller one on off, Zak CrawleyÂ guides it to point for a brace.
|2.3 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, Another LBW appeal turned down. Bowls it on a length and on off, Zak CrawleyÂ leaves it alone as the ball nips back in and kisses his pads. An appeal for lbw but umpire is unmoved.
|2.1 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley,Â Loud appeal for LBW!Â Pakistan are confident, but the umpire is not interested. At the moment there is no DRS. On a length and on middle and leg, Zak CrawleyÂ looks to flick it but misses as the ball hits his pads. He gets a lucky escape.
|1.6 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, This one lands outside off, fuller in length. Ben DuckettÂ plays it with soft hands towards deep point for a brace.
|1.5 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, Bowls it down leg, Ben DuckettÂ flicks it to short mid-wicket. Looks for a single but Zak CrawleyÂ sends his back.
|1.4 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, Good length and angling it into the batter, Ben DuckettÂ defends it out solidly.
|1.3 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, Outside off this time, Ben DuckettÂ looks to slap it but misses.
|1.2 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, Fuller one on middle, Ben DuckettÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
|1.1 : Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, FOUR! EnglandÂ are dealing in boundaries here. Slightly shorter and outside off, Ben DuckettÂ hangs back and slaps it through point for a boundary. He gets off the mark in style.
|0.6 : Mohammad AliÂ will share the new ball on debut and he will bowl from the other end.
|Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, On a length and on off,Â Crawley goes for a block but the ball kisses the inner part of the bat and rolls on the leg side. A dot to end with.
|0.5 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Back to back boundaries. On a length and on off, Zak CrawleyÂ stays firm and punches it through long off for another boundary. 14 off the over already!
|0.4 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Zak CrawleyÂ gets in double figures soon. Fuller and on off, Zak CrawleyÂ knocks it through long off for a boundary.
|0.3 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, Fuller one on middle, Zak CrawleyÂ flicks it to square leg for a brace.
|0.2 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, FOUR! EnglandÂ and Zak CrawleyÂ are away. Good length again, outside off. Zak CrawleyÂ looks to block it with soft hands but gets a thick outside edge as the ball races away the third man fence for a boundary!
|0.0 : We are done with the prematch formalities and the game is all set the begin. The umpires make their way out to the middle and the PakistanÂ players form a huddle near the boundary line. They will now take their respective positions on the field as Zak CrawleyÂ and Ben DuckettÂ stride out to the middle to open the inning for England. Naseem ShahÂ has been handed the brand-new ball and he will begin proceedings. Let's play...
|0.1 : Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley, Starts with a length ball just outside off, Zak CrawleyÂ covers his line and lets it go. Naseem ShahÂ starts with a dot.
|0.0 : We are moments away from the start of the game but before that, the two sets of players and the umpires line up in the middle of the national anthems of the two teams. It will be England's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of Pakistan.
|England (Playing XI) - Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Liam Livingstone (On debut), Will Jacks (On debut), Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel (On debut), Haris Rauf (On debut), Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood (On debut), Mohammad Ali (On debut).
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of England. They have elected to BAT first.