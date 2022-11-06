|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 1 . 1 4 . | . 1 1 4 . .
|Last bat : Najmul Hossain Shantob Iftikhar Ahmed54(48b7x40x6) SR:112.50, FoW:91/4 (13.2 Ovs)
|15.5 : Naseem Shah to Mosaddek Hossain, 1 run.
|15.4 : Naseem Shah to Mosaddek Hossain, No run.
|15.3 : Naseem Shah to Mosaddek Hossain, No run.
|15.2 : Naseem Shah to Afif Hossain, Naseem ShahÂ bangs in a boucner, on middle, Afif HossainÂ goes for the pull, but misses and it goes off the helmet towards short third man. A leg bye is taken.
|15.1 : Naseem Shah to Afif Hossain, FOUR! Beautiful shot! This is on a hard length and outside off, Afif HossainÂ stays there and punches it through extra cover for a boundary.
|14.6 : Mohammad Wasim to Mosaddek Hossain, Chance of a run out, but missed! This is full and on on off, Mosaddek HossainÂ drives it towards long onÂ for a run, they are coming back for the second as well. The fielder throws it towards the bowler's end where Mohammad WasimÂ collects the ball but as he breaks the stump, he loses control of it. The replays confirms the same. Two runs added to the total.
|14.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Mosaddek Hossain, A low full toss, on leg, angling in, Mosaddek HossainÂ looks to flick it away, but misses and it goes off the pads towards the keeper where Mohammad RizwanÂ dives to his left to stop it.
|14.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Afif Hossain, Short of a length and on leg, Afif HossainÂ misses is flick as the ball goes off his pads to the leg side. A leg bye is taken as Mohammad WasimÂ misses his shy at the batter's end.
|14.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Afif Hossain, Mohammad WasimÂ pulls his length back a bit, on leg, Afif HossainÂ flicks it wide of deep square leg for a brace.
|14.2 : Mohammad Wasim to Afif Hossain, Goes full and outside off this time, Afif HossainÂ pushes it towards point.
|Mohammad Wasim to Afif Hossain, Full again but down the leg side, Afif HossainÂ misses his flick. Wided.
|14.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Mosaddek Hossain, This is full and on middle, Mosaddek HossainÂ nudges it towards square leg for a run.
|13.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Mosaddek Hossain, Looped up, full and on middle, Mosaddek HossainÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single and gets off the mark.
|13.2 : Mosaddek HossainÂ comes out to the middle now.
|13.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Mosaddek Hossain, Shortish and on middle, Mosaddek HossainÂ works it towards mid-wicket.
|13.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Mosaddek Hossain, A bit short and on middle, Mosaddek HossainÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|13.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Mosaddek Hossain, Tossed up, full and on off, Mosaddek HossainÂ drives it towards cover.
|13.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto, OUT! TIMBER! Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ tries to play another attacking shot, but loses his wicket now. Iftikhar AhmedÂ slows it up, on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ skips down the track to play inside out, but misses it completely as the ball goes through to rattle the stumps. A poor shot from Shanto and BangladeshÂ are in a spot of bother now.
|13.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Powered away! This is floated, full and on middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ skips down the track and smashes it past the bowler for a boundary.
|12.6 : Shadab Khan to Afif Hossain, Slower through the air, on middle, Afif HossainÂ looks to pull it away, but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW, but turned down.
|12.5 : Shadab Khan to Afif Hossain, Tossed up, full and on off, Afif HossainÂ slices it wide of deep point for a brace.
|12.4 : Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FIFTY FOR SHANTO! This is short and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ dabs it towards point for a run. This has been an excellent knock from him and he will look to take BangladeshÂ to a good total now.
|12.3 : Shadab Khan to Afif Hossain, A googly now, short and on middle, turning away, Afif HossainÂ guides it towards point for a single.
|12.2 : Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short and on middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|12.1 : Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! A lucky boundary! This is tossed up, full and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ goes for the sweep, but gets an inside edge through the legs of the keeper towards the third man fence for a boundary.
|11.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A single as this is cut through point.
|11.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fires this on off, defended.
|11.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fires it outside off, Shanto looks to cut but is beaten.
|11.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Afif Hossain, On the pads, Afif works it through mid-wicket for one.
|11.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
|11.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Afif Hossain, Angled into the pads, Afif Hossain looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|10.5 : Afif HossainÂ is the next batter in for Bangladesh. Also,Â Shadab KhanÂ is on a hat-trick...
|10.6 : Shadab Khan to Afif Hossain, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|10.5 : Shadab Khan to Shakib Al Hasan, OUT! TWO REDS AND SHAKIB HAS TO WALK BACK! There was a spike as the ball was close to the bat but the bat hit the ground too. Shakib is not happy as he is having a word with the umpire and is now walking off slowly. The crowd can't believe it. That decision could have gone either way. Shakib steps out, This is a low full toss on middle, he tries to flick but misses to get hit on the boot. A loud shout and the finger is raised. Shakib reviews straightaway. Th
|10.4 : Shakib Al HasanÂ comes out to the middle now.
|Shadab Khan to Soumya Sarkar, OUT! TAKEN! Pakistan manage to break the stand that was going along well. Shadab is the one who does it for his side again. Soumya Sarkar will feel a little unlucky here. He plays the reverse sweep, it is on off. He hits it well but but it goes straight to the man at point. Shan Masood takes it nicely.
|10.3 : Shadab Khan to Soumya Sarkar, Two more! On off, fuller, this is hit through covers for two.
|0.0 : Drinks! BangladeshÂ got off to a good start but lost Litton DasÂ a bit early. However, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ along with Soumya SarkarÂ are going good and one of them will now look to take charge, PakistanÂ will be disappointed with their effort so far and the dropped catch of Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ is proving to be costly. They need to break this partnership. An exciting session of cricket awaits us.
|10.2 : Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Another single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|10.1 : Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On off, flatter, this is pushed to cover.
|9.6 : Haris Rauf to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A yorker on middle, this is jammed out towards cover for one.
|9.5 : Haris Rauf to Soumya Sarkar, Another run! On off, this is pushed towards cover for one more.
|9.3 : Haris Rauf to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|9.4 : Haris Rauf to Soumya Sarkar, Uses the pace well! Outside off, this is carved past point for two.
|9.2 : Haris Rauf to Soumya Sarkar, On a length and on off, Sarkar pushes it through covers for one.
|9.1 : Haris Rauf to Soumya Sarkar, Slightly shorter and outside off, this one zips through. Sarkar is late as he tries to cut.
|8.6 : Haris RaufÂ is back on. He conceded three runs in his first over.
|Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A dot to end! A good comeback by Shadab after going for a boundary! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|8.5 : Slight halt! Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ is feeling the heat here and is struggling a bit. Both the batters are taking their time to get their energy back. We are ready to continue.
|Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Well bowled! Two runs off it but Shadab slows it up nicely and bowls it fuller, this one turns back in a little. Shanto looks to go over covers but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket. Two.
|8.4 : Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tosses it up on off, Shanto looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|8.3 : Shadab Khan to Soumya Sarkar, On off, now pushes it down to long on for one.
|8.2 : Shadab Khan to Soumya Sarkar, FOUR! Finds the gap! Nicely played! Out comes the slog sweep, gets on top of the bounce well and hits it in the gap in the mid-wicket region. Boundary.
|8.1 : Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On the shorter side, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|7.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A single to end! Despite the boundary, only 7 from the over. On middle, this is pushed down to long on.
|7.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! That is hit really hard! Shorter and outside off, Shanto makes room and cuts it hard past point, this one races away to the fence. Welcome boundary.
|7.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Soumya Sarkar, Another single as this is pushed down to long on.
|7.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Just the one! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|7.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Another dot! On middle, this is pushed to the left of the bowler.
|7.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and on off, this is slapped to cover.
|6.6 : Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter, full and on middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
|6.5 : Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Deft touch! This is a bit short and outside off, turning in a bit,Â Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ waits for it and guides it towars the third man fence for a boundary.
|6.4 : Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flighted, full and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ drives it towards cover.
|6.3 : Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floated, full and on middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ knocks it back to the bowler.
|6.2 : Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up, full and on middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
|6.1 : Shadab Khan to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadab KhanÂ starts with a short delivery, on middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ flicks it towards square leg for a single. The fielder throws at the bowler's end but it well wide and goes towards long off. The batter decides to take the second, but there is some confusion. However, the throw was on the wrong side and the batters compelte the second run.
|5.6 : Shadab KhanÂ comes into the attack now.
|Naseem Shah to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Just short! Naseem ShahÂ bowls this short and on middle and leg, slower too, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ looks to pull it, but double bats it in the air towards short fine leg where Shaheen AfridiÂ dives forward but cannot reach it. A single is taken. BangladeshÂ are 40 for one after the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Naseem Shah to Soumya Sarkar, This is on a yorker length and on off, Soumya SarkarÂ drives it towards cover for a single.
|5.4 : Naseem Shah to Soumya Sarkar, Four dots in a row! Naseem ShahÂ with another slower short ball, on middle, Soumya SarkarÂ is through his pull shot early and misuces it off the toe end back to the bowler.
|5.3 : Naseem Shah to Soumya Sarkar, This is full and on middle, Soumya SarkarÂ drills it towards mid on.
|5.2 : Naseem Shah to Soumya Sarkar, Change of pace again, short and on off, Soumya SarkarÂ once again fails to read it and cannot connect his pull shot.
|5.1 : Naseem Shah to Soumya Sarkar, Naseem ShahÂ bowls a slower delivery, short and on off, Soumya SarkarÂ is early into his pull shot and misses.
|4.6 : Haris Rauf to Soumya Sarkar, Back of a length and on off, Soumya SarkarÂ guides it towards third man for a single.
|4.5 : Haris Rauf to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Another slower one, short of a length and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ looks to pull it away but misses and it goes through to the keeper. Mohammad RizwanÂ throws at the stumps at the batter's end and the batters run a bye.
|4.4 : Haris Rauf to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Goes fuller and on leg, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ flicks it towards square leg and sets off for the run, but he is sent back.
|0.0 : Haris RaufÂ comes into the attack now.
|4.3 : Haris Rauf to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A slower one now, on a length and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ mistimes his cut back towards the bowler.
|4.1 : Haris Rauf to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Haris RaufÂ starts with a short delivery, on middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ pulls it hard towards deep sqaure leg for a brace. Good running!
|3.6 : Mohammad Wasim to Soumya Sarkar, SIX! What a way to get off the mark! Mohammad WasimÂ lands this short and on middle, Soumya SarkarÂ picks up the length early and pulls it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|4.2 : Haris Rauf to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and on middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket.
|3.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full again and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ chips it towards mid off for another run.
|3.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Najmul Hossain Shanto, This is full and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ lofts it towards the vacant deep extra cover region for a brace.
|3.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Good shot! Mohammad WasimÂ bowls this on a hard length and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ stays there and punches it past point for a boundary.
|3.2 : Mohammad Wasim to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short of a length and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ looks to push it away but misses.
|3.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Dropped! Mohammad WasimÂ should have had wicket in his very first ball, but the chance goes begging. This is on a good length and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ drives it uppishly towards cover where Shadab KhanÂ spills it out. Shanto gets a life!
|2.5 : Soumya SarkarÂ walks out toÂ bat at number 3.
|2.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Soumya Sarkar, This is full and on the pads, Soumya SarkarÂ misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards the right of the keeper where Mohammad RizwanÂ dives to that side to make a good stop.
|2.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Litton Das, OUT! TAKEN! Shaheen AfridiÂ draws first blood. Litton DasÂ cannot believe his luck, but he has to make that long walk back. Shaheen AfridiÂ bowls this short and outside off, Litton DasÂ cuts it hard and in the air, but straight into the hands of Shan MasoodÂ at point. BangladeshÂ lose their first and PakistanÂ are delighted as they get the wicket of the danger man.
|2.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A slower one now, on a length and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ taps it on the off side for a run.
|2.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Litton Das, Fuller one and on off, Litton DasÂ drives it towards cover for a single.
|2.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Litton Das, SIX! Cracking shot! Shaheen AfridiÂ lands this short and on middle, Litton DasÂ takes a couple of steps forward and still manages to pull it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
|2.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Litton Das, BEATEN! This is short of a length and outside off, angling away, Litton DasÂ tries to poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|1.6 : Naseem Shah to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good comeback from Shah! This is on a good length and on middle, shaping in a bit, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ looks to guide it towards third man but gets cramped and misses.
|1.5 : Naseem Shah to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Classy shot! This is short of a length and outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ stays there and punches it onto the ground as the bounce takes it over the point fielder for a boundary.
|1.4 : Naseem Shah to Litton Das, Tip and run! Naseem ShahÂ bowls this back of a length, on off, Litton DasÂ dabs it towards point for a quick single.
|1.3 : Naseem Shah to Litton Das, Full and on off, Litton DasÂ pushes it towards covers.
|1.2 : Naseem Shah to Najmul Hossain Shanto, This is on a good length and around off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ waits for it and gudies it towards third man for one.
|1.1 : Naseem Shah to Litton Das, Naseem ShahÂ starts with a hard-length delivery, on middle, Litton DasÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|0.6 : Naseem ShahÂ to share the new ball.
|Shaheen Afridi to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller one, on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ drives it firmly back towards the bowler where Shaheen AfridiÂ puts in a dive to his right to stop it.
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ guides it towards point with the outer half.
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Streaky but BangladeshÂ won't mind that! This is full and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ looks for the flick, but gets a top edge towards the vacant deep point fence for a boundary.
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Litton Das, Litton DasÂ takes a couples of steps down the pitch and makes it a low full toss to drive it towards mid off for a quick single.
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Najmul Hossain Shanto, BangladeshÂ are underway! Goes a bit fuller and outside off, shaping away again, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ goes for the drive but gets an outside edge towards third man for single and gets off the mark.
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A beauty to start with! Shaheen AfridiÂ begins with a good-length delivery around off, shaping away a bit, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ looks to play at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match formalities. It is time for action now! PakistanÂ are out in the middle and taking their respective field positions. Litton DasÂ and Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ are the two openers for Bangladesh. Shaheen AfridiÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
|We are moments away from the game, but before that it is time for the national anthems. It will be Bangladesh's first followed by the national anthem of Pakistan.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar (In for Yasir Ali), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed (In for Hasan Mahmud), Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain (In for Shoriful Islam).
|Babar Azam, the captain of PakistanÂ says the last game gave them a lot of confidence. Mentions Mohammad RizwanÂ and himself have not played that well but they are hoping to do well here. Informs they are playing the same side.
|Shakib Al Hasan, the skipper of BangladeshÂ says that they will bat first. Adds that it seems a dry wicket and they want to put runs on the board and defend it. Mentions they know how important the game is and they need to play well. Mentions they have threeÂ changes.
|Pakistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.Â
|TOSS - BangladeshÂ have won the all important toss and they have elected to BAT first.