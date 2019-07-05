|0.0 : As we approach the end of the league stages of the World Cup, another dead rubber is on the cards as Pakistan take on Bangladesh. Dead rubber, do we say? Don't Pakistan have a chance? They sure do. Only, they need to ensure they bat first and win by a minimum of 316 runs. Mission 500 is on then. Bangladesh, no doubt, will be aiming to extend their winning run over Pakistan, having won the last 4 ODI encounters on the trot. Who will prevail? Hello and a warm welcome to game 43 from Lord's.
|WEATHER - It is a pleasant atmosphere in London and there are no chances of rain.
|PITCH REPORT - Ramiz Raja says that the pitch is tailor-made for Pakistan. There is a lot of greenery he adds, which should provide a bit of pace. Feels the conditions are good for batting.
|TOSS - Time for the most important aspect of the game. The toss. Sarfaraz Ahmed spins the coin, Tails is the call from Mashrafe Mortaza, but Heads it is! Pakistan elect to BAT FIRST. Well at least, they have 1 percent chance to qualify now.
|Pakistan skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed, says that batting first is their only chance and he would now hope his team gets a big score on the board. On the team changes, Ahmed says that the target is to score a huge amount of runs but they are going in with the same team. On their loss to West Indies in the tournament opener, Sarfaraz admits that every match in such a tournament is huge but they are looking to put that beyond them and win today.
|Bangladesh captain, Mashrafe Mortaza, says that he too, would have loved to bat first as the wicket looks a used one. Now, he says that he is looking forward to bowl well and restrict Pakistan to a chaseable total. On the team changes, Mashrafe informs that Mahmudullah is fit and replaces Sabbir Rahman. Adds that Mehedi Hasan comes back in for Rubel Hossain. On Bangladesh's 4-0 record against Pakistan of late in ODIs, Mortaza says that is a nice record and hopes to do well today too. On Banglade
|Pakistan (UNCHANGED Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c and wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mahmudullah (IN FOR SABBIR RAHMAN), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan (IN FOR RUBEL HOSSAIN), Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman.
|Time for the national anthems. Bangladesh's first.
|The anthems are done and dusted and the Bangladesh team gets into a huddle. Out come the Pakistan openers - Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. It will be spin to start off proceedings. Mehedi Hasan it will be. Zaman to face. Here we go!
|0.1 : M Hasan to F Zaman, Full and around leg stump, pushed back defensively.
|0.2 : M Hasan to F Zaman, Down the leg side, turned towards short fine leg.
|0.3 : M Hasan to F Zaman, Full and around leg and middle, Fakhar lunges with a defense.
|0.4 : M Hasan to F Zaman, Similar ball, no room whatsoever, another cautious defense.
|0.5 : M Hasan to F Zaman, Tossed up, around leg and middle, Fakhar stays leg side of the ball, comes forward and drives it towards long off for a single.
|0.6 : M Hasan to Imam, Good stop by Mahmudullah at short fine leg. He is coming off an injury to his calf, so that is a good way to test it. Full and down the leg side, Imam gets across and whips it through fine leg. The former captain dives to his left and makes a fine tumbling stop. A quiet over to start off mission 500.
|Mohammad Saifuddin to bowl with the second new ball.
|1.1 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, Full and around leg, pushed down towards mid on.
|1.2 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, Pitched outside leg, nipping down as well, Zaman misses his flick and is hit on the pads. Saifuddin appeals for LBW but no one else including the umpire is interested.
|1.3 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, Around middle and leg, pushed towards short mid-wicket.
|Interesting choice to give Saifuddin the new ball. One of the reasons why Bangladesh have been struggling in this tournament is that their fast bowlers or say, new-ball bowlers have not struck. Saifuddin has bowled the most yorkers in this tournament. Can he help Bangladesh to do well today?
|1.4 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, FOUR! Finds the gap! Short and outside off, Fakhar crunches this though the covers!
|1.5 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, Around middle and leg, watchfully defended.
|1.6 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, Down the leg side once again, turned past short fine leg for a couple.
|2.1 : M Hasan to Imam, Landed outside off, played straight to point.
|2.2 : M Hasan to Imam, Full and straight, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|2.3 : M Hasan to F Zaman, Full and around off, watchfully pushed back to the bowler.
|2.4 : M Hasan to F Zaman, TOP EDGE, SAFE! First signs of desperation from Pakistan. Tossed up on middle and off, Zaman comes down the track and looks to go big but is not to the pitch of the ball. Goes through with his attempted lofted-over-mid off shot but gets a massive top edge. Short extra cover runs back while long off runs across but the ball lands in between! Two runs taken.
|2.5 : M Hasan to F Zaman, Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|2.6 : M Hasan to F Zaman, MIX-UP, RUN OUT CHANCE, SAFE! Communication breakdown. Full and around off, FZ drives it towards mid off and sets off on a merry morning jog. But Imam is ball-watching and sends Zaman back. Fakhar has to do a U-turn and luckily for him, the fielder just about takes a wee bit of extra time to throw. Makes it in, does the southpaw.
|3.1 : M Saifuddin to Imam, Around off, solidly defended.
|3.2 : M Saifuddin to Imam, DIRECT HIT WOULD HAVE HAD IMAM. Things are happening... Full and outside off, Imam punches it towards cover and sets off for a single. The fielder gets to the ball, picks it up and has a rocket throw at the bowler's end. Misses. Imam's dive would not have saved him.
|3.3 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|3.4 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, A full toss, around off, worked through mid on for a single.
|3.5 : M Saifuddin to Imam, Excellent fielding again. Outside off, Imam punches it towards backward point and sets off for a single. Mosaddek Hossain stretches to his right and half-stops it with his hand. Then, quickly picks the ball up and has a shy at the bowler's end. Misses but Zaman is well in.
|3.6 : M Saifuddin to Imam, FOUR! Full and down the leg side, Imam turns it through fine leg and gets a boundary!
|4.1 : M Hasan to F Zaman, Slower through the air on off, Zaman pushes it to covers.
|4.2 : M Hasan to F Zaman, This time it is the arm ball and it drifts in from outside off, Zaman plays outside the line and the ball goes off the inside edge onto the pads.
|4.3 : M Hasan to F Zaman, On the stumps again, Zaman defends it out.
|4.4 : M Hasan to F Zaman, Slower through the air on off, FZ pushes it to covers. 4 dots in a row.
|4.5 : M Hasan to F Zaman, Make that 5! Slower and around off, Fakhar guides it to point.
|4.6 : M Hasan to F Zaman, A single to end another tidy over for Zaman! This is flatter and on middle, Zaman looks to push at it but once again does so outside the line. It goes off the inner half through the leg side for one.
|5.1 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, A tight line! Right on middle, giving no room to Zaman. He works it to mid-wicket.
|5.2 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, Extremely full, almost a yorker on off, Zaman jams it out to mid off.
|5.3 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, Another one on the fuller side, Zaman once again hits it to mid off. 3 dots now in this over.
|5.4 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, A single now! The line is wide outside off, Zaman throws his bat at it. It goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
|5.5 : M Saifuddin to Imam, Just behind a driving length outside off, Imam lunges and pushes it to covers.
|5.6 : M Saifuddin to Imam, FOUR! Spoils the over somewhat! Releases all the pressure that was building. On the fuller side and outside off, Imam just leans into it and strokes it through covers for a boundary. That was delightful to watch. His shape, the transfer of the body weight, everything looked perfect.
|6.1 : M Hasan to F Zaman, Zaman comes down the track a little too early. Hassan drops it short. It is blocked.
|6.2 : M Hasan to F Zaman, Flatter and on middle, this is pushed to long off for one.
|6.3 : M Hasan to Imam, On the off, Imam defends it out.
|6.4 : M Hasan to Imam, This is angled into the pads, Imam works it to backward square leg.
|6.5 : M Hasan to Imam, Another dot! This is tossed up on off, it pitches and then turns away. Imam goes back and defends it.
|6.6 : M Hasan to Imam, Just the single again from Hassan's over. This is on off, it is kept out.
|7.1 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, Good length and there is a little width on offer. Zaman slaps it hard but straight to cover-point.
|7.2 : M Saifuddin to F Zaman, OUT! Straight to the man and Saifuddin draws first blood! Zaman stands there in shock as he has got dismissed on a delivery which he surely should have hit to the fence. This is full and wide outside off. Zaman throws his bat at it. He though does not keep it down and also does not find the gap. It goes quickly to Hassan at backward point who takes sharp chance. The tight bowling by Bangladesh has paid off. Zaman walks back for another low score.
|Babar Azam is the new man in.
|7.3 : M Saifuddin to B Azam, Well bowled! On middle, looking to hit the pads of Azam. He gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
|7.4 : M Saifuddin to B Azam, FOUR! A full toss, a freebie for Azam to get off the mark. It is on the pads, he flicks it through square leg and the ball races away to the fence. Azam is underway in style.
|7.5 : M Saifuddin to B Azam, BEATEN! Good comeback! This is on a length and around off, straightens a touch. Azam looks to defend but does so by staying rooted to the crease. He gets beaten.
|7.6 : M Saifuddin to B Azam, A good stop! This is fuller in length around middle, Azam strokes it towards mid on where the fielder runs to his left, dives and makes a half-stop. The batters take one. A successful over for Bangladesh comes to an end.
|8.1 : M Hasan to B Azam, Tosses it up on off, Azam keeps it out.
|8.2 : M Hasan to B Azam, Shorter and around off, Azam goes back and punches it through covers. Finds the gap but only two.
|8.3 : M Hasan to B Azam, Floats it up on middle, Azam works it with the turn to mid-wicket.
|8.4 : M Hasan to B Azam, Another one on the pads, Azam works it to mid-wicket again.
|8.5 : M Hasan to B Azam, Gives it a lot of air and lands it on off, Azam plays it with a defensive bat.
|8.6 : M Hasan to B Azam, A single to end! Azam comes down the track and gets to the pitch of the ball, he works it with the turn down to wide long on for one.
|Mustafizur Rahman to bowl the last over of Powerplay 1!
|9.1 : M Rahman to B Azam, Good length and around off, Azam mistimes it to mid off.
|9.2 : M Rahman to B Azam, A little too straight this time and it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|9.3 : M Rahman to Imam, Back of a length on off, Imam stands tall and defends it to point.
|9.4 : M Rahman to Imam, On the pads once again, Imam works it through square leg and takes one.
|9.5 : M Rahman to B Azam, FOUR! Lovely, lovely shot! Azam made excellent use of the angle there. The Fizz pushes it across the right hander by landing it on a length and around off, Azam stands tall and pushes it through cover-point and the ball races away to the fence. Azam has started nicely here.
|9.6 : M Rahman to B Azam, Follows the boundary with a single! This is on middle, Azma works it to the right of the bowler and takes one. 7 from the 10th. A good one for Pakistan but Powerplay 1 has belonged to Bangladesh. They have managed to keep Pakistan quiet and also taken a wicket.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled! Now a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over.
|Mashrafe Mortaza is on now!
|10.1 : M Mortaza to B Azam, Back of a length on off, Azam pushes it through covers for one.
|10.2 : M Mortaza to Imam, Another length ball outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|10.3 : M Mortaza to B Azam, Another good length ball on off, Azam looks to defend but it goes off the inner half on the leg side for one.
|10.4 : M Mortaza to Imam, Outside off, Imam plays it late and guides it down to third man for one.
|10.5 : M Mortaza to B Azam, Good running! This is on the pads, Azam works it behind square on the leg side, it is away from the fielder in the deep and two is taken.
|10.6 : M Mortaza to B Azam, This is on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one. A double and 5 singles in the over.
|11.1 : M Rahman to B Azam, Lucky, lucky FOUR! That slip had just been moved wider and it goes from where he was earlier. Shorter and outside off, not a lot of room on offer. Azam throws his bat at it but it is too close to play that shot. It goes off the outside edge, past the gully fielder and to the third man fence.
|11.2 : M Rahman to B Azam, BEATEN! On the shorter side and outside again. This time there is extra bounce. Azam looks to cut but is beaten.
|11.3 : M Rahman to B Azam, Another one which is shorter in length and outside off, Azam slaps it hard but can't get it past point.
|11.4 : M Rahman to B Azam, A good short one, it is on the stumps. Azam does well to evade it.
|11.5 : M Rahman to B Azam, Gets his length right this time! It is on off and fuller than the last ball. Azam defends it.
|11.6 : M Rahman to B Azam, Once again on a length and around off, Azam guides it to point.
|12.1 : M Mortaza to Imam, Fifty up for Pakistan! This is around off, Imam guides it down to third man and takes one.
|12.2 : M Mortaza to B Azam, Very good running! This is on off, Azam stands tall and defends it onto the ground. Imam calls early, Azam responds straightaway and they cross ends.
|12.3 : M Mortaza to Imam, Around off, Imam opens the face of the bat and guides it to point.
|12.4 : M Mortaza to Imam, Shorter in length again and outside off, this is slapped through cover-point for one.
|12.5 : M Mortaza to B Azam, On the pads, this is worked towards fine leg. Azam wants a second but is sent back.
|12.6 : M Mortaza to Imam, Back of a length on off, Imam plays it to point. A dot to end a good over by Mash.
|The man of the tournament for Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan, is on now!
|13.1 : Al Hasan to B Azam, FIVE WIDES! Not the best start for Shakib! This is down the leg side. Azam looks to flick but misses. Rahim fails to collect it and it races away to the fine leg fence.
|Al Hasan to B Azam, Now a misfield! This is tossed up on off, Azam pushes it towards cover. Das moves to his left and looks to stop it but fails to do so and a single is taken.
|13.2 : Al Hasan to Imam, This is on the pads, Imam works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|13.3 : Al Hasan to B Azam, Slower through the air on off, Azam looks to defend but does so outside the line, it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
|13.4 : Al Hasan to Imam, Another one which is tossed up around off, Imam pushes it through covers and takes one.
|13.5 : Al Hasan to B Azam, Azam comes down the track and eases it down to long on for one.
|13.6 : Al Hasan to Imam, Another single to end the over! An expensive start by Shakib. This is fired on the pads, Imam works it through square leg for one.
|14.1 : M Mortaza to Imam, Good running! This is on the pads, Imam works it through mid-wicket. They take the first run quickly which makes the second possible and they complete that too.
|14.2 : M Mortaza to Imam, Shorter in length and outside off, Imam cuts it but straight to point.
|14.3 : M Mortaza to Imam, A risky shot but it comes off! This is around middle, Imam plants his front foot across and works it behind square on the leg side for three. Why that was risky? Well, had Imam missed, he was an LBW candidate.
|14.4 : M Mortaza to B Azam, This one is angled into the batter, Azam pushes it to mid on.
|14.5 : M Mortaza to B Azam, This is around off, Azam waits for it and guides it down to third man for one.
|14.6 : M Mortaza to Imam, Imam wants two again and gets two! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket and an easy couple results. Another good over for Pakistan! Runs have come at a good rate for them after Powerplay 1!
|15.1 : Al Hasan to B Azam, Fifty-run stand up between the two with this single. A very good one and it has come up in good time as well. Azam pushes this shorter delivery down to long on for one. They need to keep going.
|15.2 : Al Hasan to Imam, This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|15.3 : Al Hasan to B Azam, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.
|15.4 : Al Hasan to Imam, Floats it up on off, Imam defends it out.
|15.5 : Al Hasan to Imam, One more single to Imam as he pushes it through mid on.
|15.6 : Al Hasan to B Azam, A dot to end! On off, blocked. A better second over by Shakib.
|16.1 : M Mortaza to Imam, Good length and outside off, Imam guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
|16.2 : M Mortaza to B Azam, Back of a length on off, BA keeps it out.
|16.3 : M Mortaza to B Azam, A couple! Too full and on the pads, Azam works it through mid-wicket and takes two.
|16.4 : M Mortaza to B Azam, On the stumps, Azam lunges and keeps it out.
|16.5 : M Mortaza to B Azam, Another two! Fuller and outside off, Azam strokes it wide of covers for two.
|16.6 : M Mortaza to B Azam, A single to end now! On the pads, Azam works it down to fine leg for one.
|17.1 : Al Hasan to B Azam, In the air but off the pads! Azam comes down the track but Shakib bowls it outside off. Azam looks to play it out but it hits the pads and lobs towards point.
|17.2 : Al Hasan to B Azam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|17.3 : Al Hasan to B Azam, Floats it up on off, this is hit to covers.
|17.4 : Al Hasan to B Azam, Azam works it with the angle through mid-wicket and takes two.
|17.5 : Al Hasan to B Azam, A dot! This is flatter and on middle, Azam guides it to point.
|17.6 : Al Hasan to B Azam, On the stumps, it is defended.
|DRINKS!
|18.1 : M Mortaza to Imam, Outside off, Imam guides it through backward point. It is away from the third man fielder and the batters take two.
|18.2 : M Mortaza to Imam, Back of a length on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|18.3 : M Mortaza to B Azam, This is angled into the pads, Azam works it to mid-wicket.
|18.4 : M Mortaza to B Azam, Lovely use of the wrists! Shorter and on middle, Azam goes back and whips it through square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his right and stops it with a dive. Two taken.
|18.5 : M Mortaza to B Azam, A little too straight again! Azam flicks it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|18.6 : M Mortaza to Imam, On the shorter on middle, Imam flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
|19.1 : Al Hasan to Imam, Flatter and on off, Imam pushes to the left of the bowler who dives and stops it.
|19.2 : Al Hasan to Imam, This is floated on middle, Imam comes down the track and works it towards mid-wicket for one.
|19.3 : Al Hasan to B Azam, Shorter and outside off, Azam cuts it through point for one.
|19.4 : Al Hasan to Imam, Another single as Imam eases it to long on.
|19.5 : Al Hasan to B Azam, Floats it up on off, Azam pushes it to covers. He wants a run but is sent back.
|19.6 : Al Hasan to B Azam, Slower through the air outside off, Azam looks to go hard at it but ends up chopping it on the off side.
|Mosaddek Hossain is on!
|20.1 : M Hossain to Imam, Good stop! A confirm boundary saved there! Shorter and on off, Imam goes back and pulls it hard towards mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his right and stops it.
|20.2 : M Hossain to Imam, Fires it on off, this is blocked.
|20.3 : M Hossain to Imam, Floated up on off, the batter pushes it through covers for one.
|20.4 : M Hossain to B Azam, On the off pole, Azam works it with the turn to mid-wicket.
|20.5 : M Hossain to B Azam, Shorter in length and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, slides and saves two for his side.
|20.6 : M Hossain to B Azam, Another short ball on middle, Azam pulls it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|21.1 : Al Hasan to B Azam, Slower through the air on middle, this is worked with the angle through square leg for one.
|21.2 : Al Hasan to Imam, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|21.3 : Al Hasan to Imam, This is on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|21.4 : Al Hasan to B Azam, A quick run! Risky one! Azam pushes it towards cover and sets off. Imam responds. The fielder throws it to the keeper who whips the bails off but Imam makes it in with a dive.
|21.5 : Al Hasan to Imam, Shorter and outside off, Imam cuts it through point for one.
|21.6 : Al Hasan to B Azam, A single to end a 5-run over. Flatter and on off, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|22.1 : M Hossain to B Azam, Floats it up on off, Azam defends it out.
|22.2 : M Hossain to B Azam, Flatter and around off, Azam goes back and looks to pull but it rushes onto him. He mistimes it to mid-wicket.
|22.3 : M Hossain to B Azam, On the stumps, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|22.4 : M Hossain to B Azam, Very full and on middle, this is jammed out towards covers. 4 dots in a row.
|22.5 : M Hossain to B Azam, FOUR! A poor ball and the pressure is released! This is shorter and around off, Azam goes back and punches it firmly past covers and the ball races away. Gets to his fifty in style. His 15th in ODIs. A ton is on the offer here.
|22.6 : M Hossain to B Azam, Clever batting! Follows the boundary with a single down to long on.
|23.1 : Al Hasan to B Azam, Slower and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|23.2 : Al Hasan to Imam, Another one outside off, Imam guides it through point for one.
|23.3 : Al Hasan to B Azam, On off, Azam plays it late to point.
|23.4 : Al Hasan to B Azam, Azam comes down the track but Shakib spots that. He shortens the length and Azam defends it out.
|23.5 : Al Hasan to B Azam, Slower and shorter on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|23.6 : Al Hasan to Imam, Another dot to end! This is flatter and on middle, Imam pushes it to the left of the bowler who moves there and stops it.
|24.1 : M Hossain to B Azam, Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
|24.2 : M Hossain to Imam, Imam uses his feet and strokes it down to long off for one.
|24.3 : M Hossain to B Azam, Shorter in length and this one stays a touch low. Azam goes back and looks to pull but gets an under edge onto the pads.
|24.4 : M Hossain to B Azam, OHHH! Turn there! This lands around off, it spins back in. Azam goes back and looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads and then Azam kicks it away from the stumps.
|24.5 : M Hossain to B Azam, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.
|24.6 : M Hossain to Imam, Shorter and on middle, Imam looks to pull but is way too early in the shot. It goes off the toe end down to long on for one.
|Mustafizur Rahman is back!
|25.1 : M Rahman to Imam, This is on the pads, it is flicked through square leg for one.
|25.2 : M Rahman to B Azam, Good length and around off, Azam guides it to point.
|25.3 : M Rahman to B Azam, Uppish but DROPPED! This is a big, big drop. Azam who is well-set out there has been given a life. This could prove very costly. Shorter and around off, Azam slashes at it. It goes uppishly towards point where Mosaddek sticks his hands to the left but fails to hang on. The batters take two. The move to get back the Fizz almost worked.
|25.4 : M Rahman to B Azam, Back of a length on off, Azam guides it to point.
|25.5 : M Rahman to B Azam, Shorter on off, Azam pushes it through covers for one.
|25.6 : M Rahman to Imam, FOUR! A welcome boundary Pakistan. The 100-run stand is brought up in style. Shorter in length and around middle, Imam stands tall and pulls it through mid-wicket. Saifuddin runs to his right, dives but lets it through. Spoils the over. 8 from it.
|26.1 : M Hossain to B Azam, FOUR! Another brilliant shot by Azam. He sees the flight on this delivery, steps out late, converts it into a full toss and then does not look to hit it very hard. He just times it past mid off and bags a boundary.
|26.2 : M Hossain to B Azam, A yorker on middle, this is jammed down to long on for one.
|26.3 : M Hossain to Imam, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Saifuddin again. This time at the other end of the fielder. Shorter and outside off, MS goes back and cuts it through point. Saifuddin runs to his right but it goes between his legs and another boundary results.
|26.4 : M Hossain to Imam, Edgy three! This is flaoted up on off, Imam looks to hit it through covers but it goes off the outside edge down to third man. The short fine leg fielder runs after it and pushes it back in. Saves a run for his side. Also, the fifty is up for Imam. His 7th in ODIs. He needs to get going here.
|26.5 : M Hossain to B Azam, WIDE! Down the leg side and it has been wided.
|M Hossain to B Azam, Another chance! A tough one! This is flatter and on off, it is the arm ball. Azam looks to defend it but does so for the turn. The ball goes straight on. It takes the outside edge and hits the pads of Rahim. He does not react in time. He is in some pain here.
|26.6 : M Hossain to B Azam, A single to end a very good over for Pakistan. A full toss on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
|27.1 : M Rahman to B Azam, Good length around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|27.2 : M Rahman to Imam, Another length delivery on off, Imam guides it down to third man for one.
|27.3 : M Rahman to B Azam, FOUR! Top shot! This is not a very bad delivery, it is slightly short and on the body, Azam picks the length early and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. He has surely upped the ante here.
|27.4 : M Rahman to B Azam, Shorter and outside off, Azam lets it be.
|27.5 : M Rahman to B Azam, On middle, from over the wicket. Azam defends it out.
|27.6 : M Rahman to B Azam, A direct hit but Imam is well in! This has pitched around leg. Azam looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls to the left of the keeper. Imam wants a run but Azam hesitates. He then goes for it and makes it in. Leg bye signaled. Also, while the batter were running, the Fizz was appealing but the umpire was not interested.
|Mehedi Hasan is back on!
|28.1 : M Hasan to B Azam, Flatter and on middle, this is pushed it down to long on for one.
|28.2 : M Hasan to Imam, On the stumps, this is defended onto the ground.
|28.3 : M Hasan to Imam, Floats it up on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
|28.4 : M Hasan to B Azam, Comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. It is flicked to mid-wicket.
|28.5 : M Hasan to B Azam, Fuller and on middle, Azam hits it down to long on for one.
|28.6 : M Hasan to Imam, Another single as Imam slaps the short ball through covers.
|29.1 : M Rahman to Imam, A quick run! Fuller and on off, Imam pushes it towards mid off and takes one.
|29.2 : M Rahman to B Azam, FOUR! Too short and put away! Slightly shorter and the key here was that the batter picks the length early and he swats it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence. 150 up for Pakistan.
|29.3 : M Rahman to B Azam, On the pads again, Azam works it through square leg and takes one.
|29.4 : M Rahman to Imam, Shorter in length and on the body, Imam is way too early in the pull again and he gets it off the toe end through square leg for one.
|29.5 : M Rahman to B Azam, FOUR! Another pull shot and another boundary! Azam has got into his own here! Mustafizur goes short and on middle, Azam stands tall and pulls it uppishly but wide of the fielder at deep square leg.
|29.6 : M Rahman to B Azam, FOUR! Mustafizur is not learning here! He bangs it short once again and lands it on the body, Azam is ready for it as he stands tall and hammers it through backward square leg. That went to the fence in a jiffy. A huge over for Pakistan. 15 from it.
|30.1 : M Hasan to Imam, Flatter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|30.2 : M Hasan to Imam, Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|30.3 : M Hasan to B Azam, On the pads, this is worked behind square on the leg side for one.
|30.4 : M Hasan to Imam, Tossed up outside off, Imam pushes it through covers for a single.
|30.5 : M Hasan to B Azam, Another tossed up ball on off, BA defends it towards point. Hasan is keeping it tight here, he is not getting support.
|30.6 : M Hasan to B Azam, The ball has found the edge of the bat.
|Mohammad Saifuddin is back into the attack.
|31.1 : M Saifuddin to Imam, Three to start the over! On the pads, Imam works it towards deep backward square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his left, slides and saves a run for his side.
|31.2 : M Saifuddin to B Azam, This is angled into the batter, Azam looks to drive but it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
|31.3 : M Saifuddin to Imam, Saifuddin is struggling to adjust to the right hand-left hand combination here. He slips this down the leg side, Imam looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|M Saifuddin to Imam, Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|31.4 : M Saifuddin to B Azam, FOUR! Azam is into the 90s. Pakistan are dealing in boundaries here. This is the problem for Bangladesh. Hasan is bowling tight overs but the others are leaking runs. This is shorter and around off, Azam stands tall and pushes it past cover and bags another boundary.
|31.5 : M Saifuddin to B Azam, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! This is on the leg side. On the pads, Azam works it past short fine leg and the ball races away to the fence.
|Azam is a goner! He has been given out LBW. He has reviewed though. If no inside edge, this is plumb.
|31.6 : M Saifuddin to B Azam, OUT! No inside edge and Azam is a goner! Three reds too. Not sure why he reviewed, maybe because he was into his 90s. Well, he takes Pakistan's sole review along with him. Saifuddin has the last laugh. He bowls a yorker on middle, Azam looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows and the umpire raises the finger. Azam straightaway reviews. Time for the replays and they show that it is hitting middle and leg stump. Heartbreak for Babar as he mis
|Mohammad Hafeez is the new man in.
|32.1 : M Hasan to Imam, Floats it up on middle, this is hit down to long off for one.
|32.2 : M Hasan to M Hafeez, Another tossed up ball on off, Hafeez strokes it down to long on for one. He is off the mark straightaway.
|32.3 : M Hasan to Imam, Flatter and on middle, Imam goes back and keeps it out.
|32.4 : M Hasan to Imam, FOUR OVERTHROWS! That was so needless, so very needless from Hasan! It should have been another dot. Imam comes down the track and strokes it back to the bowler. Hasan fields it and fires it back towards the other end. The throw is a wild one. Rahim dives to his left and tries to stop it but he has no chance. It goes to the third man fence.
|32.5 : M Hasan to Imam, Shorter and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
|32.6 : M Hasan to M Hafeez, On the stumps again, Hafeez pushes it back to the bowler. Would have been another good over by Hasan had he not conceded the overthrow.
|33.1 : M Saifuddin to Imam, FOUR! Width on offer and Imam cashes in! This is wide outside off, Imam plants his front foot ahead and carves it past point for a boundary.
|33.2 : M Saifuddin to Imam, On the pads now, this is worked through square leg for two.
|33.3 : M Saifuddin to Imam, Slower one on off, the batter guides it to point.
|33.4 : M Saifuddin to Imam, On the pads again, this is worked towards backward square leg for one.
|33.5 : M Saifuddin to M Hafeez, This is angled into the batter, Hafeez works it to mid-wicket.
|33.6 : M Saifuddin to M Hafeez, Another dot to end! Saifuddin is bowling well to the right-handers. This is fuller around off, it tails back in. Hafeez jams it out. So despite going for 6 off the first two balls, only 7 comes from the over.
|Shakib Al Hasan is back into the attack!
|34.1 : Al Hasan to Imam, Floats it up on off, Imam defends it.
|34.2 : Al Hasan to Imam, Fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|34.3 : Al Hasan to Imam, Another tossed up ball on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
|34.4 : Al Hasan to M Hafeez, Gives it a lot of loop again and lands it on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|34.5 : Al Hasan to Imam, Another loopy delivery on off, Imam hits it down to long on for one.
|34.6 : Al Hasan to M Hafeez, This is a flighted ball on off, Hafeez strokes it to covers.
|DRINKS!
|Mashrafe Mortaza brings himself back on!
|35.1 : M Mortaza to Imam, On the stumps, it is worked to mid-wicket.
|35.2 : M Mortaza to Imam, The ball is pitched outside off, Imam pushes it to the mid-wicket region for a single.
|35.3 : M Mortaza to M Hafeez, Boundary! Great shot. The ball is fullish and pitched outside off into the slot, and Hafeez plays it over the cover fielder for a boundary. Hafeez is looking to get a movc on here.
|35.4 : M Mortaza to M Hafeez, Great fielding! This looked like a certain boundary, the ball was outside off and Hafeez plays it to third man, but the fielder in the deep makes a great dive running to his right and saves a couple of runs for his team. The improvement in the fielding for Bangladesh in the last few years has been remarkable.
|35.5 : M Mortaza to M Hafeez, On off, Hafeez pushes it to covers.
|35.6 : M Mortaza to M Hafeez, Another dot as Hafeez pushes it to covers.
|36.1 : Al Hasan to Imam, Imam looks to reverse sweep but Shakib slows it up very much and bowls it on the pads. Imam misses and gets hit on the pads.
|36.2 : Al Hasan to Imam, Gives it a lot of air again, Imam hits it down to long on for one.
|36.3 : Al Hasan to M Hafeez, Floats it up outside off, Hafeez comes down the track and hits it down to long off for one.
|36.4 : Al Hasan to Imam, This is flatter and on the pads, Imam looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and goes on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|36.5 : Al Hasan to M Hafeez, Flatter and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
|36.6 : Al Hasan to Imam, Slower through the air outside off, Imam waits for the ball and guides it past point for one.
|37.1 : M Mortaza to Imam, On middle, Imam strokes it down to long on for one.
|37.2 : M Mortaza to M Hafeez, On the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for one.
|37.3 : M Mortaza to Imam, FOUR! Too easy! Imam uses his feet but Mashrafe does shorten his length. Imam adjusts and lofts it over covers for a boundary. A boundary each in Mash's last two overs.
|37.4 : M Mortaza to Imam, Attacks the off pole this time. Imam defends it back to the bowler.
|37.5 : M Mortaza to Imam, A good short one! MM really bends his back on this one. Imam looks to pull but is beaten by pace. He does have a glance, first at the square leg umpire and then at the main umpire but both have their hands down.
|37.6 : M Mortaza to Imam, A single to end! This is flatter and outside off, Imam guides it down to third man for one. So once again, Mashrafe manages to come back well.
|38.1 : Al Hasan to Imam, Imam uses his feet and hits this past Shakib for one.
|38.2 : Al Hasan to M Hafeez, Flatter and on middle, Hafeez makes room and guides it to point.
|38.3 : Al Hasan to M Hafeez, Another single as Hafeez guides it to the right of point.
|38.4 : Al Hasan to Imam, FOUR! Straight back over the bowler's head! Shakib floats it up and ends up bowling it very full outside off. Imam goes with the spin and down to the long on fence.
|38.5 : Al Hasan to Imam, A single now as Imam pushes it down to long on for one.
|38.6 : Al Hasan to M Hafeez, A couple to end! Shorter and on middle, Hafeez goes back and looks to pull but it goes off the inner half through square leg for two. 9 from this over.
|Mehedi Hasan is back on!
|39.1 : M Hasan to Imam, This is worked to mid-wicket.
|39.2 : M Hasan to Imam, Drifting on the leg side, Imam flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|39.3 : M Hasan to M Hafeez, WIDE! Bad ball! Way outside the leg stump and the keeper does well to get a hand to it. The batters take a single.
|M Hasan to Imam, On the pads, worked to mid-wicket.
|39.4 : M Hasan to Imam, On middle, Imam pushes it back to the bowler.
|39.5 : M Hasan to Imam, Overthrow again! This brings up the 50 partnership for the Imam and Hafeez. The ball is tossed up on middle and Imam plays it to square leg and sets off for a single. The fielder takes a shy at the keepers end but there is no one to back-up the throw. 2 runs taken.
|39.6 : M Hasan to Imam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|Powerplay 3 has been signaled! Now a maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the end of the innings.
|40.1 : Al Hasan to M Hafeez, Flatter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|40.2 : Al Hasan to Imam, Imam comes down the track and hits it down to long on for one.
|40.3 : Al Hasan to M Hafeez, FOUR! Too easy and brilliant! Minimal risk in the shot as it was with the turn. This is floated outside off, Hafeez goes over covers and bags a boundary.
|40.4 : Al Hasan to M Hafeez, FOUR! On the leg side this time! Shakib bowls it on the pads, Hafeez works it fine, it races away to the fence. This is already a good over for Pakistan.
|40.5 : Al Hasan to M Hafeez, A single as Hafeez works it through mid-wicket. Sensible batting.
|40.6 : Al Hasan to Imam, Imam moves onto 99! This is shorter and outside off, Imam cuts it past point and the batters take two. 13 from the 41st. A good start for Pakistan to Powerplay 3!
|Mustafizur Rahman is back! He has five overs left here.
|41.1 : M Rahman to M Hafeez, Good length and around off, this is guided down to third man for one. Gives the strike to the man on 99.
|41.2 : M Rahman to Imam, Confusion! Eagerness to get to his ton was visible there. Fuller and on off, this is hit to mid off. Imam wants a run and sets off. Hafeez to goes for it but Imam then sends him back. Luckily for Hafeez, Mashrafe does not collect the ball cleanly.
|41.3 : M Rahman to Imam, 100 for Imam! His 7th in ODIs and first in World Cups. A proud moment for him. He gets there by working this down to long on for one. Everybody in the ground are up on their feet to applaud the effort. He would probably now step on the gas.
|41.4 : M Rahman to M Hafeez, Shorter in length and on middle, Hafees is late into the pull. It goes on the leg side for one.
|Is Imam hit wicket here? Well, it does seem so as there was a noise as he finished playing the shot. Rahim is appealing and the umpire takes it upstairs. Would be a sad end to a fine innings.
|41.5 : M Rahman to Imam, OUT! Yes, he has kicked the stumps. It is a sad end to a top innings. Bangladesh won't mind though as it is timely. Imam would have probably stepped on the gas. Mustafizur lands this on middle, Imam goes back and looks to flick it through square leg. There is a woody noise as he finishes the shot. The batters go for a run but Rahim is appealing as the stumps are disturbed. The umpire sees that and takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that Imam has kicked his o
|Haris Sohail walks out to bat.
|41.6 : M Rahman to H Sohail, OHHH! This is around off and it jags back in. Sohail looks to hit it on the up but the ball jags back in and cuts him into half. Good over by the Fizz. A wicket and just three runs.
|Mehedi Hasan is back!
|42.1 : M Hasan to M Hafeez, This is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|42.2 : M Hasan to H Sohail, Flatter and on middle, this one stays a touch low. Sohail pushes it down to long on for one.
|42.3 : M Hasan to M Hafeez, A huge shot but the impact is outside off! Hafeez looks to reverse sweep but misses. It hits him on the pads. Rahim appeals but the umpire shakes his head. A dot more importantly.
|42.4 : M Hasan to M Hafeez, OUT! Hafeez is once again out on the slog sweep! How many times have we seen this in this World Cup? This time for a change, it is not a part-timer who is bowling. Two wickets in quick succession for Bangladesh. They will now have two new batters at the crease. This is tossed up on middle, Hafeez goes down on one knee and looks to hit it with the turn over deep square leg. He does not time it well and Shakib there takes it by moving to his right. A well-deserved wicket
|Imad Wasim walks out to bat now! He can hit the ball long.
|42.5 : M Hasan to I Wasim, On the stumps, this is kept out.
|42.6 : M Hasan to I Wasim, Flatter and on middle, Wasim blocks it out. Back-to-back good overs for Bangladesh. 6 runs and two wickets in the last two. End of Hasan for today. His figures are 10-0-30-1. Very economical.
|43.1 : M Rahman to H Sohail, FOUR! That has been timed brilliantly! Fuller and on off, Haris just leans into it and creams it through covers. Ideal start to the over and the 250 is also up.
|43.2 : M Rahman to H Sohail, WIDE! Down the leg side, Sohail looks to flick but misses.
|M Rahman to H Sohail, A good slower bouncer! Sohail ducks under it.
|43.3 : M Rahman to H Sohail, A low full toss on middle, Sohail works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|43.4 : M Rahman to I Wasim, Yorker! Great ball by the Fizz, right in the block hole. Blocked out by Wasim, the ball rolls to fine leg and the batsmen cross to take a single.
|43.5 : M Rahman to H Sohail, OUT! 100th scalp of Mustafizur's ODI career. Haris departs now. Mustafizur sets up the batsmen nicely for the wicket. On the previous ball he bowled a brilliant yorker and now he follows it up by a short ball wide outside off. Sohail throws his bat at it but he top edges it and Sarkar takes an easy catch running to his left from sweeper cover. Pakistan crumbling here after a great start.
|Sarfaraz Ahmed is the new man in.
|43.6 : M Rahman to I Wasim, Shorter and on the body, Imad pulls it down to fine leg for one. Another successful over for the Fizz comes to an end.
|Mohammad Saifuddin is back!
|44.1 : M Saifuddin to I Wasim, BEATEN! Fuller and around off, this one tails away late. Imad looks to drive but misses.
|44.2 : M Saifuddin to I Wasim, That has hit Sarfaraz! He ends up saving a boundary! This is fuller and on off, SA smashes it back towards the non-striker who fails to get out of the way and is hit on the pads. The ball deflects towards cover and the batters take one. Sarfaraz seems to be in a lot of pain.
|The physio has come out to have a look! Sarfaraz has a swollen elbow. The spray is out at the moment. He is now fine though and all set to go.
|44.3 : M Saifuddin to S Ahmed, A quick single! On off, Sarfaraz guides it towards the off side for one.
|44.4 : M Saifuddin to I Wasim, NO BALL! Saifuddin has overstepped! A freebie coming up. A slower one outside off, Imad mistimes it to long off for one.
|Free Hit time!
|M Saifuddin to S Ahmed, Just the single from it! This is on middle, Sarfaraz looks for the heave but it goes off the inner half towards deep mid-wicket for one.
|44.5 : M Saifuddin to I Wasim, FOUR! Handy, handy boundary! Shorter in length and outside off, it is the slower one. Imad waits for it and the carves it over the point fielder for a boundary.
|44.6 : M Saifuddin to I Wasim, The slower ones are not coming off right here! This is way too wide outside off, it has been wided.
|M Saifuddin to I Wasim, This is what he should be bowling! A yorker on off, Imad jams it down to long off for one. A good over for Pakistan, 11 from it.
|Now then! Sarfaraz seems to be going off. That elbow must be hurting a lot. A sad end to the World Cup for him. Wahab Riaz walks out to the middle. We know he is more than capable of clearing the ropes.
|45.1 : M Rahman to I Wasim, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Another one by Bangladesh and the over has started with a boundary. Short and outside off, Imad slaps it through cover-point. Sarkar in the deep runs to his right, dives but lets it through.
|45.2 : M Rahman to I Wasim, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! This is a poor ball! A full toss on the pads, easy for Imad as he works it behind square on the leg side. 8 from the first two balls. Can Pakistan make this a huge over?
|45.3 : M Rahman to I Wasim, A single now as Wasim upper cuts it towards third man.
|45.4 : M Rahman to W Riaz, On the pads, Wahab looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|45.5 : M Rahman to I Wasim, Shorter and on the body, Imam fends it on the off side for one.
|45.6 : M Rahman to W Riaz, Riaz goes to the backfoot and flicks the ball to square leg for a single.
|46.1 : M Saifuddin to W Riaz, Slower one and on the shorter side, Wahab does the right thing by guiding it towards short third man and giving strike to Imad.
|46.2 : M Saifuddin to I Wasim, Misses! This is outside off, Imad looks to hit it through the off side but misses.
|46.3 : M Saifuddin to I Wasim, SIX! Just over! Imad is playing a gem of a knock here! This is right in the slot. Full and on middle, Imad lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie. It is the longer part of the ground so he really hit that well.
|46.4 : M Saifuddin to I Wasim, Wide! Saifuddin feeling the pressure. He once again gets the slower one wrong as he bowls it way too wide outside off. Wided.
|M Saifuddin to I Wasim, On the shorter side and on middle, Imad pulls it through square leg for one.
|46.5 : M Saifuddin to W Riaz, OUT! TIMBER! A wonderful yorker! Just too good for Wahab Riaz. It is right at the base of middle pole. Wahab who has a high bat-lift, fails to get his bat down in time and the stumps are disturbed. Third wicket for Saifuddin.
|Shadab Khan is the new man in.
|46.6 : M Saifuddin to S Khan, A single to end another good over for Pakistan. This is on a good length and around off, Khan pushes it to long on for one.
|47.1 : M Rahman to S Khan, OUT! Caught and bowled! That is a sensational take! Take a bow Rahman. He has a huge smile on his face and rightly so! This is a fuller length and on middle, Shadab looks to play it with a straight bat but ends up playing it early. It goes back very low and to the left of the bowler who gets down and takes it with his left hand stretched out. 3 wickets in two balls for Bangladesh.
|0.0 : Mohammad Amir is the new man in.
|47.2 : M Rahman to M Amir, On the stumps, Amir pushes it back to the bowler. A dot which is gold at this stage.
|47.3 : M Rahman to M Amir, FOUR! Amir is off the mark in style with a crunching cover drive. The Fizz over pitches and Amir just gets bat on ball, he hits it through covers and you need not run for those. Any runs from his bat are all bonus runs.
|47.4 : M Rahman to M Amir, Amir makes room but Rahman follows him. Amir works it through square leg for one.
|47.5 : M Rahman to I Wasim, Is there an edge? Rahim feels so but the umpire does not! A dot though. Short and around middle, Imad looks to upper cut but misses. Rahim appeals but the umpire signals one for the over.
|47.6 : M Rahman to I Wasim, Imad somehow gets a single which he wanted! A shorter one on middle, the bounce surprises Imad. He somehow fends it on the off side and keeps strike. A brilliant over by Rahman.
|48.1 : M Saifuddin to I Wasim, In the air... and on the bounce! Imad gets off strike though! Shorter and on middle, it is the slower one. Imad looks to pull but gets a top edge towards deep mid-wicket for one.
|48.2 : M Saifuddin to M Amir, Nicely played! Amir once again makes room and Saifuddin goes very full on middle, Amir guides it past point. The third man fielder gets across and keeps it down to two.
|48.3 : M Saifuddin to M Amir, In the air... but safe again! Amir looks to play the scoop but since it is the slower one, he has no pace to work with. He is also early in the shot so it goes off the lower portion of the bat uppishly but well short of square leg. A single.
|48.4 : M Saifuddin to I Wasim, FOUR! Slapped! 300 up in style! Slower one outside off, Imad is expecting it so he waits for it and hammers it through covers for a boundary.
|48.5 : M Saifuddin to I Wasim, FOUR! Another boundary! Once again it is a very poor ball! Short and outside off, it is another slower one. It sits up to be hit. Wasim waits for it and slaps it over covers once again.
|48.6 : M Saifuddin to I Wasim, A single to end! 13 from the over. Fuller and on middle, this it hit down to long on for one. 12 needed to get to 320. Can they do so?
|49.1 : M Rahman to I Wasim, A full toss on middle, Imad hits it wide of long on and takes two. Good start to the last over for Pakistan.
|49.2 : M Rahman to I Wasim, FOUR! Excellent shot! He sees the fielders on the off side are all up in the ring so makes room. The Fizz bowls a full toss. Imad guides it past point and bags a boundary. 6 from the first two balls.
|49.3 : M Rahman to I Wasim, A dot now! Imad looks to be innovative as he tries to shuffle across and paddle scoop it. Rahman bowls it wide outside off and Imad misses.
|49.4 : M Rahman to I Wasim, OUT! Imad holes out! But not after playing a gem of an innings. He falls 7 short of a fifty. This is short and outside off, Imad backs away and looks to upper cut but only manages height on it. It goes towards third man where Mahmudullah runs in and takes a catch. 4th wicket for Rahman, he has two more balls to get a fifer.
|Shaheen Afridi walks out to bat.
|49.5 : M Rahman to M Amir, OUT! He does get a fifer! Got one in the previous game and one today. His 5th in ODIs. Excellent performance with the ball by him. This is short and around middle, Amir makes room and looks to cut but it is too close to play that shot. He gets an outside edge to the keeper. Amir initially starts walking but then seeing the umpire not raises his finger, he stops. Rahman then puts in an appeal and the umpire does raise it this time. Rahman is on a hat-trick here.
|So Sarfaraz does walk out to bat. He has one ball to face.
|49.6 : M Rahman to S Ahmed, NO hat-trick as Sarfaraz negotiates the last ball watchfully. This is on a length and around middle, Sarfaraz defends it on the off side for one! Just the 7 runs and two wickets from the last over. PAKISTAN FINISH WITH 315!
|A strong batting performance by Pakistan has come to an end! Yes, it is not a score which could help them qualify but it never looked like that was on their mind. After electing to bat, people expected them to come out all guns blazing but that was not the case. Their openers started off cautiously. They lost Zaman as he tried to break free. However, Azam and Imam then got themselves in and added a 157-run stand for the second wicket. That stand helped lay the foundation. Azam fell in the 90s bu
|The Bangladesh bowling was very good to begin with! Mehedi Hasan especially as he bowled a very economic spell. However, once Powerplay 1 ended, they weren't that good and leaked runs in the middle overs. They finished strongly, like they have been doing in the tournament. Saifuddin and Rahman once again were influential at the end. The former finished with a three-fer and the latter with a fifer.
|Now then! The target is similar to what Bangladesh could not chase against India. They do have a batting line-up which is capable of doing it but Pakistan have been bowling well recently. A side which is in-form with the bat vs a side which is in-form with the ball. A cracking chase awaits. For now, Imam-ul-Haq is giving an interview.
|Imam-ul-Haq says he feels great and even special as it was good for the team. States the wicket seems a little slow and it might just get slower. Mentions his partnership with Azam was good and now they need to bowl well since Bangladesh are a good batting side. On trying to score 400 he says, they needed to be realistic and Bangladesh were bowling really well. Reckons the conditions were not easy and their plan was to score something around 300 or 320. Ends by saying he could not do a lot about