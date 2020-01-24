|0.0 : Bangladesh have finally arrived in Pakistan after all the uncertainties of touring the country. Pakistan are having a torrid time in T20Is and they would look to perform better under Babar Azam's captaincy. Bangladesh, on the other hand, played well against India but they could not pass the final hurdle. They would hope that without Mushfiqur Rahim, they will be able to beat this Pakistan team and start the series with a win.
|Toss - Bangladesh have won the toss and they choose to bat first.
|Pakistan (PLAYING XI) - Ahsan Ali (DEBUT), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf (DEBUT), Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.
|Bangladesh (PLAYING XI) - Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Liton Das (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.
|The action is not too far away!!! First up are the National Anthems of both the sides.
|We are all set for the action to begin!!! The Pakistan players are making their way out to the middle, followed by the two Bangladesh openers, Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Naim. Imad Wasim will start with the ball for the hosts.
|0.1 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, Wasim starts with a full delivery on off, Iqbal plays it out to the bowler.
|0.2 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, Loopy delivery on middle, Tamim works it to mid-wicket. He wants the single but is sent back by Naim.
|0.3 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, Floated ball on off, Iqbal drives it to mid off. Three dots in a row.
|0.4 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, Tamim is itchy to get off the mark. Floated on middle, Iqbal whips it to mid-wicket and wants the single but Naim is not interested.
|0.5 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, Bangladesh are underway! Floated on middle, Iqbal works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
|0.6 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, On middle, pushed back to the bowler. Good start from Wasim. Only two runs from it.
|Shaheen Afridi will bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : S Afridi to M Naim, Afridi starts with a good length ball on off, Naim defends it off the back foot.
|1.2 : S Afridi to M Naim, Full delivery on middle, Afridi drives it to mid on for nothing.
|1.3 : S Afridi to M Naim, FOUR! Poor fielding! Length ball on middle, Naim whips it towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder comes across, slides and tries to make a stop but fails to do. The ball goes into the fence and Bangladesh pick up their first boundary.
|1.4 : S Afridi to M Naim, Short ball on middle, Naim pulls but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
|1.5 : S Afridi to M Naim, Play and a miss! Short ball outside off, Naim attempts the cut but fails to make any connection to it.
|1.6 : S Afridi to M Naim, FOUR! Poor delivery down the leg side, Naim rocks back and pulls it towards the fine leg region for a boundary. 8 off Afridi's first.
|2.1 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, Floated on off, Tamim lunges and defends it to cover.
|2.2 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, FOUR! Thrashed! Floated ball outside off, Tamim makes room and hammers it through the cover region for a boundary.
|2.3 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, Flatter one on middle, Iqbal drives it to long on for a single.
|2.4 : I Wasim to M Naim, Floated on middle, Naim pushes it to cover off the back foot.
|2.5 : I Wasim to M Naim, Fullish delivery on off, Naim drives it to cover.
|2.6 : I Wasim to M Naim, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|Mohammad Hasnain is into the attack.
|3.1 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, Good length ball on middle, Tamim whips it to deep square leg for a single.
|3.2 : M Hasnain to M Naim, Full delivery on off, Naim drives but finds Hafeez at cover.
|3.3 : M Hasnain to M Naim, EDGY FOUR! Nicely bowled! Good length ball outside off, Naim looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and the ball rolls to the third man fence.
|3.4 : M Hasnain to M Naim, Fullish ball on middle, Naim drives it straight to mid on fielder.
|3.5 : M Hasnain to M Naim, SIX! Brilliant batting this from Naim. Short delivery on off, Naim gets into position and then hammers it over the long on region for a biggie.
|3.6 : M Hasnain to M Naim, Slower short delivery on middle, Naim looks to pull but is early into his shot. He misses and the ball goes into the mitts of the keeper.
|Shahhen Afridi is back on. His first over cost eight runs.
|4.1 : S Afridi to T Iqbal, Fullish delivery on off, Tamim works it to mid-wicket.
|4.2 : S Afridi to T Iqbal, Yorker on middle, Tamim does well to dig it out back to the bowler.
|4.3 : S Afridi to T Iqbal, Length ball on middle, Iqbal drives it to long on for a single.
|4.4 : S Afridi to M Naim, Good length ball on the middle stump line, Mohammad pushes it to long on for a single.
|4.5 : S Afridi to T Iqbal, Very full delivery on middle, Iqbal digs it out to the leg side and the batters cross over for a single.
|4.6 : S Afridi to M Naim, Excellent yorker from Shaheen! Yorker on middle, Naim gets his bat down in time and digs it out.
|Haris Rauf, the debutant is into the attack. He had a terrific BBL 09. Can he convert his form in the international arena as well?
|5.1 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, BEATEN! Full delivery outside off, Iqbal looks to drive but misses to get any bat on it.
|5.2 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, FOUR! Length ball outside off, Iqbal drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
|5.3 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, Full delivery on off, Tamim drives it to mid off and takes off for a quick single.
|5.4 : H Rauf to M Naim, Length ball on off, Naim pushes it towards cover for another run.
|5.5 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, Length ball outside off, Iqbal pushes it to point.
|5.6 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, Well fielded! Good length ball outside off, Tamim thrashes it towards point where the fielder makes a good stop. 35/0 from the Powerplay.
|Shoaib Malik is into the attack.
|6.1 : S Malik to M Naim, Floated on off, Naim drives it to long off for a single.
|6.2 : S Malik to T Iqbal, Floated one on middle, Iqbal comes down the track and then looks to heave it away. The ball takes the inside half of the bat and goes wide of long on. The batters take a single.
|6.3 : S Malik to M Naim, Flatter delivery on middle, Naim works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|6.4 : S Malik to T Iqbal, Flighted ball on off, Iqbal drives it down to mid off for a single.
|6.5 : S Malik to M Naim, Full delivery on off, Naim drives it back to the bowler.
|6.6 : S Malik to M Naim, Short ball on middle, Naim pulls it to deep mid-wicket and pick up a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
|Mohammad Hasnain is back on. 1-0-11-0 are his figures.
|7.1 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, EDGY FOUR! Good length ball outside off, Iqbal looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes to the third man fence for a boundary.
|7.2 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, Nasty! Short of a length ball on off, Tamim rocks back to pull but it takes the inside edge and goes onto hit Iqbal near the box.
|Tamim has hurt himself and has called for the physio.
|7.3 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, FOUR! Good response from Iqbal! Short delivery down the leg side. Tamim gets into position quickly and then pulls it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|7.4 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, Length ball down the leg side, Iqbal works it to fine leg for a single. 50-run stand is up between the two.
|7.5 : M Hasnain to M Naim, Fullish on off, pushed to cover.
|7.6 : M Hasnain to M Naim, Low full toss on middle, Naim works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|Shadab Khan is into the attack.
|8.1 : S Khan to M Naim, Khan starts with a loopy delivery on middle, Naim works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|8.2 : S Khan to T Iqbal, Floated delivery on off, pushed to cover.
|8.3 : S Khan to T Iqbal, WIDE! Poor delivery! Short delivery down the leg side, Iqbal looks to pull but fails to get any bat on it. Wide signaled.
|S Khan to T Iqbal, Loopy delivery on middle, Iqbal works it to deep square leg for a single.
|8.4 : S Khan to M Naim, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|8.5 : S Khan to T Iqbal, WIDE! Shorter delivery down the leg side. Naim lets it go to the keeper. It is wided by the umpire.
|S Khan to T Iqbal, Flatter one on middle, Tamim works it to mid-wicket for a single.
|8.6 : S Khan to M Naim, Loopy delivery outside off, Naim looks to drive but it takes the bottom edge of the bat and the ball goes to short third man. No run.
|Haris Rauf is back on.
|9.1 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, Length ball on middle, Iqbal works it to mid-wicket for a single.
|9.2 : H Rauf to M Naim, BEATEN! Full delivery outside off, Naim looks to swing it away to the off side but fails to get any bat on it.
|9.3 : H Rauf to M Naim, Slower delivery on middle, Naim flicks it uppishly towards long on. It lands safely and the batters take a single.
|9.4 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, Length ball on off, Tamim taps it to point for a single.
|9.5 : H Rauf to M Naim, Fullish ball outside off, Naim drives it to deep cover and takes another single.
|9.6 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, Good length ball on middle, Tamim drives it to mid off for a single. only 62 runs have come in the first 10 overs.
|10.1 : S Khan to T Iqbal, SIX! Finally, Bangladesh take the attack to the Pakistani. Loopy delivery on middle, Iqbal bends on his knees and slog sweeps it over the deep square leg region for a biggie.
|10.2 : S Khan to T Iqbal, Loopy delivery on middle, Tamim works it to long on for a single.
|10.3 : S Khan to M Naim, A googly on the pads, Naim defends it out to the bowler.
|10.4 : S Khan to M Naim, BEATEN! Floated one outside off, Naim looks to play the reverse sweep but fails to get any bat on it.
|10.5 : S Khan to M Naim, A short delivery which has been pulled away. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|Run out appeal has been taken upstairs. Tamim is walking back and that indicates that he is well out. Let's see what happens.
|10.6 : S Khan to T Iqbal, OUT! RUN OUT! Pakistan have broken through courtesy a run out. Floated ball on middle, Tamim works it to deep square leg. He wants the couple and takes off. The fielder runs ahead and throws it to the keeper. The keeper does the rest as he whips the bails off. Tamim dives but has that saved him? The third umpire is called into question.
|10.5 : Bangladesh need something big here.
|10.6 : S Khan to T Iqbal, OUT! RUN OUT! Pakistan have broken through courtesy a run out. Floated ball on middle, Tamim works it to deep square leg. He wants the couple and takes off. The fielder runs ahead and throws it to the keeper. The keeper does the rest as he whips the bails off. Tamim dives but has that saved him? The third umpire is called into question. The replays show that Tamim is well out despite his dive. He walks back disappointed.
|11.1 : I Wasim to M Naim, Wide! Floated ball outside off, Naim lets it go to the keeper. Wide signaled.
|I Wasim to M Naim, Floated on middle, Naim works it to deep square leg for a single.
|11.2 : I Wasim to L Das, Full delivery on middle, Das works it to mid off for a single.
|11.3 : I Wasim to M Naim, On middle, nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
|11.4 : I Wasim to L Das, The batsman failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads.
|11.5 : I Wasim to L Das, On off, guided to point.
|11.6 : I Wasim to L Das, FOUR! Floated ball down the leg side, Das sweeps it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|12.1 : S Khan to M Naim, SIX! Nicely played! Loopy delivery outside off, Naim lunges and lofts it over the extra cover region for a maximum.
|12.2 : S Khan to M Naim, Top edge but safe! Loopy delivery outisde off, Naim looks to go over extra cover but it takes the top edge and goes to extra cover. The batters take a single.
|12.3 : S Khan to L Das, Flighted ball outside off, Das attempts the sweep but fails to get any bat on it.
|12.4 : S Khan to L Das, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery.
|12.5 : S Khan to L Das, Floated ball outside off, Das looks to defend but misses it altogether.
|12.6 : S Khan to L Das, Flatter delivery outside off, Das lets the ball go to the keeper.
|13.1 : M Hasnain to M Naim, Full on off, Naim drives it to long on for a single.
|13.2 : M Hasnain to L Das, FOUR! Nicely played! Full delivery on the pads, Das works it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|13.3 : M Hasnain to L Das, Low full toss on off, Das defends it to cover for a single.
|13.4 : M Hasnain to M Naim, Full delivery on middle, Naim works it to deep square leg for a couple.
|13.5 : M Hasnain to M Naim, Length ball on the pads, Naim looks to heave it away to the leg side but misses to get hot on the pads. The ball rolls to the point region for a single.
|13.6 : M Hasnain to L Das, Full delivery on middle, Das drives it down to long on for a single.
|14.1 : S Khan to L Das, Flatter delivery outside off, Liton punches it to point.
|14.2 : S Khan to L Das, Flatter delivery outside off, Das cuts it to point and takes a single this time.
|Third umpire has been called for a run out chance. Das is the man in question. It did not look out at first but the replays show that Das is out of his crease.
|14.3 : S Khan to M Naim, OUT! RUN OUT! Shadab Khan, you beauty. What piece of fielding. Floated ball outside off, Naim looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards cover. They want the second and they take off. Shadab runs after the ball and then throws it to the bowler's end. He hits the stumps. Shadab appeals but the others are not interested. The umpire goes upstairs and it shows that Das was out of his crease.
|Mahmudullah is the new man in.
|14.4 : S Khan to M Naim, OUT! CAUGHT! Naim has to depart and Bangladesh are crumbling here! Floated ball on middle, Naim dances down the track and looks to lift it over the long on region but does not get enough bat on it. It goes straight into the hands of Iftikhar Ahmed at long on. He takes a simple catch.
|Afif Hossain is the new man in.
|14.5 : S Khan to Mahmudullah, Flatter delivery, pushed to point for a single.
|14.6 : S Khan to A Hossain, Floated ball outside off, Hossain drives it to mid off to get off the mark with a single. 4-0-26-1 his figures.
|15.1 : M Hasnain to A Hossain, Good length ball on middle, Afif flicks it to square leg for a single.
|15.2 : M Hasnain to Mahmudullah, Good length ball on middle, Mahmudullah works it to square leg for a single. They think of a second but decide against it.
|15.3 : M Hasnain to A Hossain, Short ball on middle, Hossain pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|15.4 : M Hasnain to Mahmudullah, Good length ball on off, Mahmudullah whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|15.5 : M Hasnain to A Hossain, Full delivery on middle, Hossain drives it to long on for a single.
|15.6 : M Hasnain to Mahmudullah, Length ball on middle, Mahmudullah works it to deep square leg for a single.
|Shaheen Afridi is back on. 2 overs for 11 so far.
|16.1 : S Afridi to Mahmudullah, Full delivery on off, Mahmudullah defends it towards cover and takes off for a single.
|16.2 : S Afridi to A Hossain, Short delivery outside off, Afif pushes it to cover and crosses over for a single.
|16.3 : S Afridi to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Needs more of these! Slower delivery on middle, Mahmudullah whips it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|16.4 : S Afridi to Mahmudullah, Full delivery on middle, Mahmudullah whips it to the leg side for a single.
|16.5 : S Afridi to A Hossain, Yorker on middle, Hossain digs it out to mid-wicket and the batters take a couple before the bowler can come across and clean it up.
|16.6 : S Afridi to A Hossain, Full delivery on off, Hossain looks to scoop but but the ball takes the edge and the ball goes towards square leg. The batters take a single.
|Haris Rauf is back on. 2-0-11-0 are his figures so far.
|17.1 : H Rauf to A Hossain, WIDE! Rauf starts with a very full delivery outside off, Hossain shoulders arms. Wide signaled.
|H Rauf to A Hossain, Full delivery down the leg side, Hossain makes room and then tries to heave it away but fails to get any bat on it.
|17.2 : H Rauf to A Hossain, Full delivery on middle, Hossain looks to flick it to the leg side but it takes the inside edge, hits the pads and the ball rolls towards mid off. The batters take a single.
|17.3 : H Rauf to Mahmudullah, Very full delivery on middle, Mahmudullah pushes this down to long on for a single.
|17.4 : H Rauf to A Hossain, OUT! TIMBER! What a proud moment for Haris Rauf. Gets his first wicket in international cricket. He is ecstatic and why wouldn't he be? Rauf dishes a full ball on middle, Hossain looks to lift it over the leg side but fails to get any bat on it. The ball goes on to hit the middle stump.
|Soumya Sarkar is the new man in.
|17.5 : H Rauf to S Sarkar, FOUR! Poor delivery to follow up the wicket ball! Fullish delivery on the pads, Sarkar just help it on its way to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|17.6 : H Rauf to S Sarkar, Fullish ball outside off, Sarkar drives it to deep cover for a single.
|18.1 : S Afridi to S Sarkar, Full delivery outside off, Sarkar drives it to cover and takes off for a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, Sarkar was well out.
|0.0 : Babar Azam has taken the review for an LBW. Mahmudullah is the man in question. It looks like going down leg. The Ultra edge shows no bat. The Ball Tracker shows it is pitching outside leg.
|18.2 : S Afridi to Mahmudullah, NOT OUT! Poor review as it is pitching down leg. Full delivery on the pads. Mahmudullah looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Shaheen appeals but the umpire is not interested. Afridi convinces Babar Azam for the review and he obliges. The Ultra Edge rolls in and it shows that there is no bat on it. The Ball Tracker then rolls in and it shows that the ball was pitching outside leg. Good decision from the umpire. The ball rolls to the off side and the bat
|18.3 : S Afridi to S Sarkar, Good length ball on off, pushed to point.
|18.4 : S Afridi to Mahmudullah, Yorker down the leg side, Mahmudullah looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The keeper fails to collect it cleanly and the batters steal a leg bye.
|18.5 : S Afridi to S Sarkar, OUT! TIMBER! Nicely bowled! Slower delivery on middle, Sarkar looks to heave it away but fails to get any bat on it. The ball goes onto hit the middle stump and Pakistan are ecstatic. Bangladesh are struggling to make a terrific finish in the death overs. Mohammad Mithun is the new man in.
|18.6 : S Afridi to M Mithun, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
|19.1 : H Rauf to Mahmudullah, Slower delivery outside off, Mahmudullah drives it to mid off for a couple.
|19.2 : H Rauf to Mahmudullah, Short ball on middle, Mahmudullah pulls it to mid-wicket for a single.
|19.3 : H Rauf to M Mithun, FOUR! Nicely timed! Full delivery outside off, Mithun lunges and drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
|19.4 : H Rauf to M Mithun, Short ball outside off, Mithun punches it to deep cover for a single.
|19.5 : H Rauf to Mahmudullah, EDGY FOUR! Handy runs these! Full delivery outside off, Mahmudullah looks to heave it away but it takes the top edge and the ball goes over the short third man fielder for a boundary.
|19.6 : H Rauf to Mahmudullah, Full toss on middle, Mahmudullah works it to deep square leg for a single. BANGLADESH FINISH ON 141 FOR 5.
|Excellent bowling performance from Pakistan. They never let Bangladesh take the attack to them. Every bowler bowled well and were economical which has led Bangladesh to a below par score on this track. Mohammad Hasnain the only expensive bowler while Haris Rauf bowled with a lot of pace on his debut. Shadab Khan was good as well and they need to follow this up with the bat to go 1-0 up in the series.
|Bangladesh, on the other hand, started slowly with Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Hasnain going at a snail's pace. Once they started to attack, they lost their way and lost wickets. Mohammad Naim played a good knock while Tamim struggled. Mahmudullah gave them some runs in the end but it might not be enough. They need to bowl extremely well to restrict the hosts. Will they be able to do it? Join us in a while.