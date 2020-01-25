|0.0 : With less than 24 hrs of time for turnaround Pakistan would not mind it after an easy win in the 1st T20I. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have a lot to ponder if they have to keep the series alive. They were poor with their batting as they could amass only 141 in their 20 overs. After a 71-run opening stand none of the Bangladeshi batsmen looked to play a stable innings. They would look to give a lot better batting display today and give their bowlers something to play with. Pakistan would look
|TOSS - It's toss time in Lahore. Both the captain's are in the middle. Babar Azam will flip the coin. Mahmudullah calls and it lands in his favour. Bangladesh have won the toss and chose to bat.
|Pakistan (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI): Babar Azam (C), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan (IN FOR MOHAMMAD MITHUN), Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.
|We are all set to begin. The Pakistan players are out in the middle with their skipper have a few words before they disperse. Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Naim are the two openers for Bangladesh. Imad Wasim will open the bowling for Pakistan.
|0.1 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, Starts with a tossed up ball on middle, Iqbal tucks it to mid-wicket.
|0.2 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, Once again a floater on middle, Tamim plays it to mid-wicket.
|0.3 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, WIDE! Wasim bowls one down the leg side. The umpire calls it a wide. Bangladesh are off the mark.
|0.4 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, Floated on off, Iqbal tucks it to mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|0.5 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, Tossed up on off, Tucked back to the bowler.
|0.6 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, A dot to end the over. Iqbal pushes it to mid-wicket.
|Shaheen Afridi to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : S Afridi to T Iqbal, Length and on off, Iqbal flicks it to mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|1.2 : S Afridi to M Naim, OUT! CAUGHT! Early blow for Bangladesh. Afridi strikes on the second ball. He bowls one in the channel outside off and Mohammad Naim is caught on the back foot there as the ball just catches the faint outside edge and lands safely into the mitts of the keeper.
|Mahedi Hasan to bat at number 3.
|1.3 : S Afridi to M Hasan, Outside off, left alone.
|1.4 : S Afridi to M Hasan, Good length and outside off, Hasan drives it to mid off.
|1.5 : S Afridi to M Hasan, BEATEN! Beauty of a nut. Afridi lands on off the batsman once a again looks to play off the back foot the ball sneaks between the bat and pad and into the mitts of the keeper.
|1.6 : S Afridi to M Hasan, Hasan is once again late to play the shot. He just about manages to tuck it off the back foot towards fine leg and he gets off the mark with a single.
|2.1 : I Wasim to M Hasan, Comes down the track but Imad shortens the length. Mehidi looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|2.2 : I Wasim to M Hasan, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|2.3 : I Wasim to M Hasan, SIX! That is big! A much-needed one. First of the game. Hasan goes down on one knee and hits it with the angle. Nails it over the mid-wicket fence. Smart shot as Imad does not turn the ball a lot so it is a safe one.
|2.4 : I Wasim to M Hasan, A single now as it is worked through mid-wicket.
|2.5 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, FOUR! Swept and swept nicely! on the pads, Tamim sweeps it behind square on the leg side and bags a boundary. This is a good over for Bangladesh.
|2.6 : I Wasim to T Iqbal, A single to end an expensive one from Wasim. Flatter and outside off, it is guided towards point for one.
|3.1 : S Afridi to T Iqbal, Full on off, Iqbal drives it back to the bowler.
|3.2 : S Afridi to T Iqbal, Another full ball on off, Tamim drives it to covers.
|3.3 : S Afridi to T Iqbal, Short ball on middle, Tamim pulls it all along the ground through mid-wicket and gets a comfortable two.
|3.4 : S Afridi to T Iqbal, Short once again, This time pulled to mid-wicket for a single.
|3.5 : S Afridi to M Hasan, Length and outside off, pushed to covers by Hasan.
|3.6 : S Afridi to M Hasan, Good length and on middle, Hasan flicks to through mid-wicket and retains the strike.
|Mohammad Hasnain to bowl now.
|4.1 : M Hasnain to M Hasan, Length and wide outside off, Hasan throws the kitchen sink at it only to miss it.
|4.2 : M Hasnain to M Hasan, OUT! CAUGHT! The move to send Mahedi Hasan up the order does not work. Hasnain bowls short and in to the body. Hasan goes for the pull but the ball hurries onto him and the ball catches the top edge and goes high up in the air towards the keeper where Rizwan takes the catch.
|Liton Das walks out to bat.
|4.3 : M Hasnain to L Das, Back of a length ball on off, pushed through point for a single.
|4.4 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, FOUR! Hasnain errs in line by going on the pads. Iqbal flicks it past the short fine leg fielder and into the fence.
|4.5 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, DROPPED! These catches should be taken. Rizwan's reflexes are poor here. Iqbal looks to run this down towards third man but the ball takes the inside edge and flies past the stumps. The keeper is late to react to it as he dives to his right but the ball hits his gloves and goes to the ground. Pakistan need to be alert in the field.
|4.6 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, Iqbal cuts this length ball outside off towards point where the fielder dives to his right and saves a certain boundary.
|Haris Rauf is into the attack now.
|5.1 : H Rauf to L Das, Back of a length and on off, it is pushed to mid off.
|5.2 : H Rauf to L Das, Length and around off, it is pushed towards cover for another dot.
|5.3 : H Rauf to L Das, Three dots in a row! Another back of a length delivery and on off, it is pushed to mid off.
|5.4 : H Rauf to L Das, FOUR! Punched with perfection. Rauf goes back of a length and outside off, Das punches it past the point fielder and the ball runs to the fence in a jiffy.
|5.5 : H Rauf to L Das, Short ball on middle, pulled to fine leg for a run.
|5.6 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, Length and on the pads, flicks to the leg side for a single.
|6.1 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, Full and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
|6.2 : M Hasnain to L Das, Short ball outside off, Das drops his wrists and lets it go.
|6.3 : M Hasnain to L Das, BEATEN! Length and outside off, Das goes for the drive but is beaten on the outside edge.
|6.4 : M Hasnain to L Das, Once again Das gets beaten. He is struggling to time the ball here. He fails to lay wood on the ball on this length ball outside off.
|6.5 : M Hasnain to L Das, Das drives this time straight towards mid off and hares for a quick single.
|6.6 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, FOUR! That is left hander's elegance. Length ball outside off, Iqbal leans into the drive and crunches the drive through covers for a boundary.
|Shadab Khan is into the attack!
|7.1 : S Khan to L Das, Tossed up outside off, driven to covers.
|7.2 : S Khan to L Das, Tossed up on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
|7.3 : S Khan to T Iqbal, Full and on leg, tucked to square leg for a run.
|7.4 : S Khan to L Das, BEATEN! A straighter one from Shadab Khan there outside off, Das looks to cut it but once again he gets beaten on the outside edge.
|Das has been given out LBW, he reviews it straightaway though. It could be a good one.
|7.5 : S Khan to L Das, OUT! LBW! Bangladesh though retain the review. Umpire's call on hitting. Marginal there. Khan tosses one up on middle and the ball turns past the attempted pull of Das. The ball hits the pads and the bowler appeals. His team mates join in the appeal too. The umpire raises his finger but Das is taking his chances as he signals 'T'. The replays roll in and Shadab is fine in his stride. The Sniko comes in and confirms there is no bat involved. The Hawk-Eye later shows the bal
|7.6 : S Khan to A Hossain, Hossain taps this full ball outside off towards point.
|8.1 : S Malik to T Iqbal, Angled into the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|8.2 : S Malik to A Hossain, Shorter and outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
|8.3 : S Malik to T Iqbal, The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single.
|8.4 : S Malik to A Hossain, Another single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|8.5 : S Malik to T Iqbal, On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
|8.6 : S Malik to T Iqbal, Shorter and on middle, Iqbal stays back and defends it onto the ground.
|9.1 : S Khan to A Hossain, Loopy outside off, cut towards short third man.
|9.2 : S Khan to A Hossain, NOT OUT! Good running there by the two batsmen.
|9.3 : S Khan to T Iqbal, Short and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
|9.4 : S Khan to A Hossain, Hossain now read the legnth early and gets into the position early there. He reverse sweeps it past the keeper and into the third man fence for a boundary. That also brings up the 50 for Bangladesh.
|9.5 : S Khan to A Hossain, SIX! Now comes the conventional sweep shot. Tossed up ball on middle, Hossain sweeps it through the line and the ball goes over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|9.6 : S Khan to A Hossain, A ripper outside off, Afif looks to run it down towards third man but the ball sneaks past the outside edge and goes into the mitts of the keeper. Rizwan there appeals but the umpire is unmoved.
|10.1 : S Malik to T Iqbal, Shorter and around off, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|10.2 : S Malik to A Hossain, Clever bowling! Hossain makes room and Malik slows it up. He lands it on middle, Afif looks to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge as the ball turns a touch. It goes towards the off side for one.
|10.3 : S Malik to T Iqbal, A very full ball outside off, it is jammed down towards third man for one.
|10.4 : S Malik to A Hossain, Afif makes room again and he is followed by Malik. It is slapped to covers.
|10.5 : S Malik to A Hossain, Angled into the pads, it is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|10.6 : S Malik to T Iqbal, One more single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|Iftikhar Ahmed to bowl now.
|11.1 : I Ahmed to T Iqbal, Tossed up on off, tucked towards mid-wicket and the batsmen take an easy couple.
|11.2 : I Ahmed to T Iqbal, Full and on middle, Iqbal drives it past the bowler who puts his foot there but the ball rolls past him towards long off. A run taken.
|11.3 : I Ahmed to A Hossain, Afif comes down the wicket and drives it through covers for a single.
|11.4 : I Ahmed to T Iqbal, SIX! Iqbal shows how to step down and loft this tossed up ball over the bowler's head and into the sight screen for a biggie.
|11.5 : I Ahmed to T Iqbal, Flatter and outside off, Iqbal punches it covers for a single.
|11.6 : I Ahmed to A Hossain, Flatter and outside off, cut through point for a run.
|Mohammad Hasnain is back on!
|12.1 : M Hasnain to A Hossain, Back of a length and outside off, Hossain hops and taps it towards point for a single.
|12.2 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, An appeal for LBW but not given. Iqbal looks to drive this length ball outside off towards covers but he fails to get rapped on the pads. The bowler and his team appeals only get a negative result of it.
|12.3 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, NO BALL! Oh what happened there. Hasnain bowls a high full toss. May be that slipped out of his hand there. Iqbal looks to lay bat on ball but he too misses. The umpire signals it as a no ball. Free Hit coming up.
|M Hasnain to T Iqbal, FREE HIT! But just a single. Short ball outside off, Tamim pulls it through mid-wicket and the ball goes on the bounce to the fielder there.
|12.4 : M Hasnain to A Hossain, Another short ball pulled to mid-wicket for a run.
|12.5 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, Once again short ball and pulled away to mid-wicket by Iqbal for a run.
|12.6 : M Hasnain to A Hossain, Short ball on the last ball too. Hossain goes for the pull but misses to get any thing behind that shot. The keeper collects it.
|13.1 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, Full and on off, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|13.2 : H Rauf to A Hossain, Now, Afif pushes this full ball through covers for a quick single.
|13.3 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, Good yorker there. Iqbal does well to keep it out.
|13.4 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, Back of a length on off, pushed to the off side for a run.
|13.5 : H Rauf to A Hossain, Full ball outside off, driven towards mid off and the batsmen take a quick run.
|13.6 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, NOT OUT! Hossain was running to the danger end there. But he is safe there. Good running between the wicket there from these two. Iqbal pushes this length ball outside off towards mid off and calls for a quick run. The fielder there goes for a direct hit at the striker's end and scores a bulls eye. The umpire take it upstairs. The replays roll in and finds Afif to be safe when the bails go up. A run in the end.
|What just happened there? A huge appeal for an LBW, the umpire remained unmoved for a long time. Tamim ended up completing a run and then the finger goes up. Tamim reviews, looks close though.
|14.1 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, NOT OUT! It is pitching outside leg! That is why Tamim was furious and signaled the 'T' with an angry look on his face. He is still shaking his head as he walks back to the striker's end. He shuffles across and Hasnain bowls it around leg and then it angles away. Tamim looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A huge shout, the umpire is unmoved. Tamim goes for a run, the bowler picks the ball up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. All off a sudden t
|14.2 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, Length ball outside off, lofted down the ground towards long on for a run.
|14.3 : M Hasnain to A Hossain, WIDE! The slower one goes wrong here. He goes down the leg side and the batsman fails to lay bat on ball. A wide called in the end by the umpire.
|M Hasnain to A Hossain, Slower ball outside off, Hossain fails once again to lay bat on ball on his slower one and the keeper does well to collect it.
|14.4 : M Hasnain to A Hossain, OUT! CAUGHT! Afif departs in search of quick runs. Short ball outside off, Afif makes room and flashes it hard but fails to middle it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes high towards third man where Rauf takes it with ease.
|Mahmudullah walks in to bat now. Can the skipper lead his team to a competitive total here?
|14.5 : M Hasnain to Mahmudullah, Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket and the skipper gets off the mark here.
|14.6 : M Hasnain to T Iqbal, Slower short ball on middle, Iqbal goes for the pull only to get a top edge as the ball lobs towards covers. The batsmen take a single.
|15.1 : S Khan to T Iqbal, FOUR! Fifty for Tamim! He brings it up in style! Needs to keep going and take his team to a competitive total here. It is short and outside off, Tamim cuts and it goes through covers for a boundary.
|15.2 : S Khan to T Iqbal, Tossed up outside off, Tamim goes for a wild swing only to miss the line of the delivery.
|15.3 : S Khan to T Iqbal, FOUR! Low full toss and Iqbal throws his bat at it. The ball goes past the short third man fielder and into the fence behind for a boundary.
|15.4 : S Khan to T Iqbal, FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Tamim. Short ball outside off, Iqbal pulls it into the gap at mid-wicket and finds the fence once again.
|15.5 : S Khan to T Iqbal, Full and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
|15.6 : S Khan to Mahmudullah, Full once again, Mahmudullah sweeps it through square leg and keeps the strike.
|16.1 : S Afridi to Mahmudullah, Full on the pads, flicked away towards fine leg for a single.
|16.2 : S Afridi to T Iqbal, Full on off, Tamim drives it past the bowler and towards long off fence for a run.
|16.3 : S Afridi to Mahmudullah, Length ball outside off, Mahmudullah drives it through covers and gets to the other end.
|16.4 : S Afridi to T Iqbal, Full toss on middle, Tamim drags it towards long on for a run.
|16.5 : S Afridi to Mahmudullah, A yorker on middle, Mahmudullah flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|16.6 : S Afridi to T Iqbal, FOUR! What happened there. The fielder spills the ball at it races to the fence at third man. Iqbal squeezes this full ball outside off towards short third man where Rauf is stationed the ball bursts through his hands and meets the fence.
|17.1 : H Rauf to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Attempted yorker goes wrong. He dishes a full ball on the pads and Mahmudullah flicks it towards fine leg and the ball races to the fence there.
|17.2 : H Rauf to Mahmudullah, Slower ball outside off, Mahamudullah looks to pull it but is foxed by the pace there. The ball goes past the outside edge of the bat and into the gloves of the keeper.
|17.3 : H Rauf to Mahmudullah, WIDE! Length ball down the leg side. Rizwan there fails to collect it.
|H Rauf to T Iqbal, Iqbal pushes this length ball outside off towards covers.
|RUN OUT APPEAL taken upstairs.
|17.4 : H Rauf to T Iqbal, OUT! RUN OUT! A wicket from nowhere for Pakistan. Wasim is the man who has done it. Rauf goes full and outside off, Tamim drives it towards covers and calls for run. Wasim there collects the ball and takes the aim towards the stumps at the bowler's end. Imad has only stump to aim at and he scores a direct hit. As soon as Wasim hit the Pakistan players were rejoicing. The umpire though takes it upstairs and the replays confirm that Iqbal was short of of his crease there
|Soumya Sarkar walks out to bat!
|17.5 : H Rauf to Mahmudullah, Short ball outside off, pulled towards mid-wicket for single.
|17.6 : H Rauf to S Sarkar, Full on off, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|18.1 : S Afridi to S Sarkar, WIDE! Bowls a yorker but down the leg side. Wided.
|S Afridi to S Sarkar, A low full toss on the pads, Sarkar works it through mid-wicket and takes two.
|18.2 : S Afridi to S Sarkar, A yorker this time, not a lot you can do about that. Sarkar guides it towards point for one.
|18.3 : S Afridi to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, squeezed through covers for a run.
|18.4 : S Afridi to S Sarkar, Sarkar plays the inside out shot on this length ball but gets only a single.
|18.5 : S Afridi to Mahmudullah, Slower full ball on leg, Mahmudullah looks to flick it but the ball goes past the inside edge and between his legs. It also goes past the leg pole and keeper does the rest.
|18.6 : S Afridi to Mahmudullah, Another full ball flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
|19.1 : H Rauf to Mahmudullah, OUT! CHOPPED ON! What a sight to see for any fast bowler. Mahmudullah looks to go big but is nowhere in a position to play the pull. The ball keeps a bit low too and it shatters the stumps behind. The skipper is gone for not much to his name.
|Aminul Islam is the new man in.
|19.2 : H Rauf to A Islam, FOUR! Full ball once again. Islam throws the bat at it only to get an inside edge past the stumps. The ball races to the fence at fine leg in no time.
|19.3 : H Rauf to A Islam, Slower one outside off, Islam looks to lay wood on the ball but is beaten on the outside edge there.
|19.4 : H Rauf to A Islam, Full ball on the pads, Islam misses his flick to get hit on the pads. The bowler appeals only to sees a stoned faced umpire. The batsmen cross ends. A leg bye is what the get.
|19.5 : H Rauf to S Sarkar, Short ball outside off, Sarkar looks to play the scoop but cannot get anything behind the shot the ball hits his pads and rolls towards third man. the batsmen get a leg bye.
|19.6 : H Rauf to A Islam, FOUR! Good way to finish the innings. Rauf goes full outside off and Islam makes room to slash it through cover-point. There is no one manning that region and the ball races to the fence in a flash. BANGLADESH FINISH ON 136/6!
|Another excellent bowling display from the hosts! Right from the word go they were brilliant. The home side did not concede a lot in the Powerplay and they also managed to take a couple of wickets. During the middle overs, Shadab Khan and Shoaib Malik did exceedingly well and towards the end, Rauf and Afridi ended things brilliantly. However, it was Hasnain who was the pick as he went for just the 20 in his four and also took a couple of wickets.
|For Bangladesh, only Tamim showed some fight. He managed a half ton but received minimal support from the other end. Also, the visitors' batters never got the timing right on this wicket. They struggled to score freely and in the end, have posted a score well-below par.
|137 is the target now! The Pakistan batters will fancy their chances, anything other than a win for them will surely be a surprise. Bangladesh on the other hand, need to bowl really well, wickets is what they need or they would find it really difficult to get back in this game. Stay tuned for the chase.