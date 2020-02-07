|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 1 . . | . . 2 . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Mohammad Mithunb Yasir Shah0(12b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:126/6 (44.5 Ovs)
|44.6 : Looking at the game, Pakistan are in the driver's seat as they are just 4 wickets away from sealing a win. Bangladesh, on the other hand, still trail by 86 runs and will look to erase that first without losing any further wickets. Day 4 might see the end of this match but you never know. Will Pakistan win by an innings or will Bangladesh make them bat again? Do join us on Day 4 at 1000 local (0500 GMT). Till then cheers!
|Bangladesh made amends to their bowling from the other day and came out with a plan. Their opening bowlers Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossain bowled with great rhythm and kept the opposition batters quiet. Rubel Hossain was lethal in his bowling as he constantly peppered the batsmen with short stuff. Taijul Islam held one end up and that helped the pacers to chip in with wickets. In the morning session, they took 4 wickets which included the wicket of centurion Babar Azam as well. At the end of Pakist
|Earlier in the day, Pakistan resumed their innings from 342/3 but could not get partnerships going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The last 7 wickets added just 103 more to their overnight score and managed to post 445 on board. Haris Sohail took the fight to the opposition and somewhat succeeded in his attempt but lack of support from the other end brought about his downfall.
|An engrossing session of play. What looked like a sedate session early on, Naseem Shah's spell brought life to it. He was class apart in his bowling as his hat-trick took the wheels out of Bangladesh's batting. In the process, he became the youngest bowler to claim a Test hat-trick. Still trailing by 86 runs and with just 4 wickets in hand, it looks a daunting task for the visitors to save this match.
|Well, the light is not that great and the umpires are taking the players off. Since we are already past the scheduled close of play, it will be STUMPS ON DAY 3!
|Y Shah to Das, Tossed up on off, Das blocks it off the back foot.
|44.5 : Liton Das comes into the middle now.
|Shah to M Mithun, OUT! Castled! Another one goes. Flatter and around off, Mithun looks to pull it but the ball skids on and beats him. It goes beneath his bat and crashes onto the middle stump.
|44.4 : Y Shah to Mithun, Tossed up on off, Mithun blocks it off the front foot.
|44.3 : Y Shah to Mithun, Flatter and on off, punched off the back foot towards covers.
|44.2 : Y Shah to Mithun, Flatter and outside off, punched towards covers off the back foot.
|44.1 : Y Shah to Mithun, Leg spinner starting on middle and off, Mithun punches it off the back foot.
|43.6 : Yasir Shah is on now.
|S Afridi to Haque, Length and outside off, the batter leaves it.
|43.5 : S Afridi to Haque, Landed outside off, played straight to point.
|43.4 : S Afridi to Haque, On a length outside off, Haque stays back and defends.
|43.3 : S Afridi to Haque, Full and outside off, driven sweetly but straight to mid off.
|43.2 : S Afridi to Haque, Outside off, left alone.
|43.1 : S Afridi to Haque, On a length outside off, Mominul plays inside the line and gets beaten.
|42.6 : M Abbas to Mithun, Fuller in length and around off, blocked off the back foot towards the bowler.
|42.5 : M Abbas to Mithun, Length and outside off, left alone.
|42.4 : Oh dear. Naseem is off the ground. He is being treated on his right elbow. Hope it is nothing serious.
|M Abbas to Mithun, Full and on off, defended off the front foot.
|42.3 : M Abbas to Mithun, Full and on off, blocked off the front foot.
|42.2 : N Shah to Mithun, Full and outside off, played to point.
|42.1 : N Shah to Haque, Full and angled on middle, Haque flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|41.6 : S Afridi to Mithun, Length and outside off, Mithum lets it be.
|41.5 : S Afridi to Mithun, Bouncer! Short and down the leg side, Mithun ducks under it.
|41.4 : S Afridi to Haque, Length outside off, Haque plays it to point for a run.
|41.3 : S Afridi to Haque, Good length ball outside off, Haque leaves it.
|41.2 : S Afridi to Haque, Full and going down the leg side, Haque looks to flick it but misses it. Rizwan collects it by going to his right.
|41.1 : S Afridi to Haque, Length ball outside off, Haque leaves it.
|40.6 : Mohammad Mithun walks in now to face the music.
|N Shah to Mahmudullah, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Three in three for Naseem and he is ecstatic! Youngest ever to take a Test hat-trick. Take a bow, young lad. But a poor shot from the former skipper. Full and wide outside off, could have been left alone but Mahmudullah goes after it. All he manages is a thick outside edge which goes straight to first slip where Haris Sohail completes the formalities! The young lad is running wildly and his teammates are struggling to catch up with him. Well bow
|40.5 : Mahmudullah has to come out now. He is facing a young lad on fire, to try and become the youngest to take a Test hat-trick.
|N Shah to Islam, OUT! LBW! Two in two! Mominul does not get to face any ball as long as Taijul was there. True. But that is because he lasts only one ball! What a deliver to the tail-ender. His innings ends even before it starts and Naseem has his tail up. The yorker, outside off, swinging back in, Taijul looks to dig it out but misses. He is hit on the pads and up goes Nigel Llong's finger! Naseem is on a hat-trick!
|40.4 : Taijul Islam walks in as the nightwatchman. Not much time left. His job is to ensure Mominul does not get much strike.
|N Shah to Shanto, OUT! LBW! Height is not an issue! Najmul Hossain Shanto has to go. That looked high to the naked eye. But the technology says something else. Full and angling on middle, Shanto looks to flick it but misses the ball completely there. He gets rapped on the pads and there is an appeal from the bowler. The umpire shakes his head. Azhar Ali takes the review straightaway and the replays roll in. Naseem is fine on the front foot. Now Ultra Edge comes in and there is no bat invo
|40.3 : An appeal for lbw! Pakistan have taken the review. Height seems to be an issue. Ultra Edge detects no inside edge on this one. Here comes Ball Tracker. And it shows three reds. Shanto will have to go!
|N Shah to Shanto, On a fuller length and on off, pushed to covers.
|40.2 : N Shah to Shanto, Full and on middle, flicked towards square leg for a couple.
|40.1 : N Shah to Haque, Length ball on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|39.6 : S Afridi to Haque, Full and angled on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket. Mominul retains the strike with a single.
|39.5 : S Afridi to Haque, Length ball on off, pushed off the back foot towards covers.
|39.4 : S Afridi to Haque, Some chin music from Afridi here. He bowls it way short and down the leg side, Haque ducks under it.
|39.3 : S Afridi to Haque, Full and wide outside off, Mominul makes a leave.
|39.2 : S Afridi to Haque, On a good length and on middle, tucked towards the leg side.
|39.1 : S Afridi to Haque, Length and outside off, Haque watches the ball closely as he leaves it.
|38.6 : Shaheen Afridi is back on. 8-1-33-0 are his figures so far.
|N Shah to Shanto, Full and around off, Shanto defends it off the front foot.
|38.5 : N Shah to Shanto, Length ball around off, Shanto punches the ball off the back foot.
|38.4 : N Shah to Shanto, Length ball on off, Shanto punches it to covers off the back foot.
|38.3 : N Shah to Shanto, Length delivery on off, Shanto guides it towards the off side.
|38.2 : N Shah to Shanto, Good length delivery on off, Shanto defends it off the front foot.
|38.1 : N Shah to Shanto, On a length on off, Najmul taps it to point.
|37.6 : Naseem Shah is back on.
|A Shafiq to Shanto, Full and on middle, Shanto drives it towards mid on for a single.
|37.5 : A Shafiq to Shanto, Tossed up on off, Snanto looks to defend it but gets and outside edge which towards gully.
|37.4 : A Shafiq to Shanto, Tossed up on off, Shanto drives it towards covers.
|37.3 : A Shafiq to Haque, Full and on the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|37.2 : A Shafiq to Shanto, Flatter and on off, punched off the back foot towards covers for a single.
|37.1 : A Shafiq to Haque, Short and wide outside off, Haque cuts it through point for a single.
|36.6 : M Abbas to Shanto, Full and on off, flicked to mid-wicket.
|36.5 : M Abbas to Shanto, Full and on off, pushed to the leg side off the back foot.
|36.4 : M Abbas to Shanto, Full and on off, Shanto defends it off the front foot.
|36.3 : M Abbas to Shanto, Full and on off, pushed to covers.
|36.2 : M Abbas to Shanto, Full and on off, Shanto blocks it off the front foot.
|36.1 : M Abbas to Shanto, Length and on off, Shanto lets it be.
|35.6 : A Shafiq to Haque, Full and on the pads, Haque flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|35.5 : A Shafiq to Haque, Tossed up on off, driven straight back to the bowler.
|35.4 : A Shafiq to Shanto, Flatter and outside off, Shanto punches it through covers and gets single.
|35.3 : A Shafiq to Shanto, BEATEN! tossed up outside off, Shanto looks to lay bat on ball but he fails to do so.
|35.2 : A Shafiq to Haque, Tossed up on off, driven towards mid off for a single.
|35.1 : A Shafiq to Shanto, Tossed up ball on off, Shanto sweeps it towards fine leg and gets a single.
|34.6 : M Abbas to Haque, Length and outside off, Haque guides it to short third man.
|34.5 : M Abbas to Haque, Length ball on off, Haque pushes it off the back foot towards covers.
|34.4 : M Abbas to Haque, Outside off, left alone.
|34.3 : M Abbas to Haque, Length and outside off, Haque lets it be. A hint of shape away on this ball.
|34.2 : M Abbas to Haque, Length and close to the off pole. Haque makes a judgemental leave.
|34.1 : M Abbas to Haque, Length and outside off, Haque lets it be.
|33.6 : A Shafiq to Haque, Flatter and outside off, punched through covers for a single.
|33.5 : A Shafiq to Haque, Tossed up on off, Haque drives it to covers.
|33.4 : A Shafiq to M Haque, Almost a wicket there. Tossed up ball on off, haque goes for a whip but the ball takes the outside edge and flies towards the vacant point region.
|33.3 : A Shafiq to Haque, floated ball on off, Haque blocks it off the back foot.
|33.2 : A Shafiq to Shanto, Full and on off, driven towards long on for a single.
|33.1 : A Shafiq to M Haque, Flatter and shorter outside off, Haque cuts it to point for a single.
|32.6 : Asad Shafiq to bowl now.
|M Abbas to Shanto, Length ball outside off, najmul lets it be.
|32.5 : M Abbas to Shanto, Length ball on off, najmul defends it off the front foot.
|32.4 : M Abbas to Shanto, Length and on off, blocked off the back foot.
|32.3 : M Abbas to Shanto, FOUR! Full and outside off,Najmul just opens the face of the bat and guides it past gully for a boundary.
|32.2 : M Abbas to Shanto, Length and on off, Najmul defends it by getting right behind the ball.
|32.1 : M Abbas to Shanto, Length ball on off, Najmul punches the ball off the back foot towards covers.
|31.6 : Y Shah to Shanto, Tossed up on off, Najmul pushes it to mid off and takes the run.
|31.5 : Y Shah to Shanto, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|31.4 : Y Shah to Shanto, Tossed up on off, Najmul blocks it off the back foot.
|31.3 : Y Shah to Shanto, Leg spinner turning into the batsman and Najmul does well to block it off the front foot.
|31.2 : Y Shah to Shanto, Tossed up around off, Shanto drives it covers.
|31.1 : Y Shah to Haque, Tossed up on middle and leg, Haque tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end. 50-run stand comes up between the two.
|30.6 : M Abbas to Haque, Full and outside off, Haque opens the face of the bat and guides it towards point for a single.
|30.5 : M Abbas to Haque, Length and around off, Haque drives it to mid off and the fielder there does well to mop it.
|30.4 : M Abbas to Shanto, Length and on middle, driven to mid on for a quick single.
|30.3 : M Abbas to Haque, Another ball on off, pushed towards covers for a single. 100 up for Bangladesh!
|30.2 : M Abbas to Haque, Full and outside off, driven straight to the man at covers.
|30.1 : M Abbas to Haque, Full and outside off, driven straight to point.
|29.6 : Y Shah to Shanto, Floated ball on off, pushed to the bowler off the front foot.
|29.5 : Y Shah to Shanto, Flatter and around off, blocked off the front foot towards covers.
|29.4 : Y Shah to Haque, Full and on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|29.3 : Y Shah to Haque, FOUR! Good timing and great timing on it. Floated ball on middle and leg, Haque sweeps it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|29.2 : Y Shah to Haque, Flighted ball on off, tucked towards the leg side.
|29.1 : Y Shah to Shanto, Floated outside off, tapped towards point for a single.
|28.6 : Drinks Break! It has been an excellent hour for Pakistan. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque have done well to stay out there. On the other hand, the hosts have done well to keep it tight and will look to pick quick wickets after the break.
|M Abbas to Haque, BEATEN! Full delivery outside off, Haque looks to drive but misses it.
|28.5 : M Abbas to Haque, Good length delivery on off, Mominul blocks it off the front foot.
|28.4 : M Abbas to Haque, FOUR! Terrific shot! Full delivery on middle, Haque drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|28.3 : M Abbas to Haque, On a good length on middle, Haque defends it off the front foot.
|28.2 : M Abbas to Haque, Length delivery on off, Haque plays it to point.
|28.1 : M Abbas to Haque, On a good length on off, Haque defends it off the back foot.
|27.6 : Mohammad Abbas is back on. 6-3-9-0 are his figures so far.
|Y Shah to Shanto, Yasir Shah bowls it down the leg side, Najmul looks to flick but misses it.
|27.5 : Y Shah to Shanto, SIX! Amazing shot! Tossed up delivery on middle, Hossain Shanto comes down the track and lofts it over long on for a biggie.
|27.4 : Y Shah to Shanto, Loopy delivery on off, Hossain Shanto defends it off the back foot.
|27.3 : Y Shah to Shanto, Floated delivery on middle and leg, Najmul looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|27.2 : Y Shah to Haque, Flighted delivery on middle, Haque drives it through mid on for a single.
|27.1 : Y Shah to Haque, Tossed up delivery on off, Haque drives it towards mid off.
|26.6 : S Afridi to Shanto, Full delivery on middle, Hossain Shanto drives it back towards the bowler.
|26.5 : S Afridi to Shanto, Good length delivery on middle, Hossain Shanto keeps it out.
|26.4 : S Afridi to Shanto, On a length on off, Hossain Shanto plays it towards point.
|26.3 : S Afridi to Shanto, FOUR! Poor delivery from Afridi! Full delivery on the pads, Hossain Shanto flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|26.2 : S Afridi to Shanto, Bowls a bouncer outside off, Najmul does well to duck under it.
|26.1 : S Afridi to Shanto, On a good length on off, Hossain Shanto blocks it off the front foot.
|25.6 : Y Shah to Haque, On off, Haque defends it off the back foot.
|25.5 : Y Shah to Haque, Tossed up delivery on middle, Mominul flicks it towards the leg side.
|25.4 : Y Shah to Haque, Flighted delivery on middle, Haque nudges it to mid-wicket.
|25.3 : Y Shah to Haque, FOUR! Nice shot. Floated delivery on middle, Haque lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
|25.2 : Y Shah to Haque, Loopy delivery on off, Haque defends it off the back foot.
|25.1 : Y Shah to Shanto, TOP EDGE BUT SAFE! Tossed up delivery on middle, Hossain Shanto looks to sweep but gets a top edge. It lands safely towards square leg. The batsmen take a single.
|24.6 : S Afridi to Haque, Length delivery on off, the skipper plays it to covers.
|24.5 : S Afridi to Haque, On a good length on off, Mominul defends it off the front foot.
|24.4 : S Afridi to Haque, Full again on off, Haque drives it back towards the bowler.
|24.3 : S Afridi to Hossain Shanto, Full delivery on middle, Hossain Shanto drives it through mid on for a single.
|24.2 : S Afridi to Shanto, Good length delivery on off, Najmul defends it off the front foot.
|24.1 : S Afridi to Haque, On a length on middle, Hossain Shanto flicks it through square leg for a single.
|23.6 : Y Shah to Haque, Flatter and outside off, Haque opems the face of the bat and guides it through third man and retains the strike.
|23.5 : Y Shah to Haque, Flatter and around off, Haque blocks it off the back foot.
|23.4 : Y Shah to Haque, Flighted and on middle and leg, Haque tucks it to the leg side.
|23.3 : Y Shah to Shanto, Tossed up outside off, driven towards covers for a single.
|23.2 : Y Shah to Shanto, FOUR! Great way to counter Yasir Shah. Shah tosses on up on the rough outside off, Najmul gets into the position and reverse sweeps it brilliantly towards point and gets a boundary.
|23.1 : Y Shah to Shanto, Leg spinner on middle, Najmul tucks it to mid-wicket.
|22.6 : S Afridi to Haque, FOUR! Cracking shot. Short and outside off, Haque cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|22.5 : S Afridi to Haque, On a good length on off, Haque offers no shot to this one and gets hit on the thigh pad. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|S Afridi to Haque, WIDE! Short and wide outside off, Haque looks to play an upper cut but misses it.
|22.4 : S Afridi to Haque, Good length delivery on off, Haque defends it off the back foot.
|22.3 : S Afridi to Haque, Outside off, Haque offers no shot to this one.
|22.2 : S Afridi to Haque, On a good length on off, Haque blocks it off the back foot.
|22.1 : S Afridi to Haque, Short delivery down the leg side, Haque looks to flick but misses it.
|21.6 : Y Shah to Haque, Tossed up delivery on middle, Haque flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|21.5 : Y Shah to Haque, On middle, Haque flicks it to mid-wicket.
|21.4 : Y Shah to Haque, Floated delivery on off, the skipper defends it off the front foot.
|21.3 : Y Shah to Haque, Loopy delivery on middle, Mominul nudges it to mid-wicket.
|21.2 : Y Shah to Haque, Flighted delivery on off, Haque blocks it off the back foot.
|21.1 : Y Shah to Haque, Tossed up delivery on middle, Haque flicks it to mid-wicket.
|20.6 : S Afridi to Shanto, On a good length on off, Hossain Shanto defends it out.
|20.5 : S Afridi to Shanto, Length delivery on off, Najmul punches it to point.
|20.4 : S Afridi to Shanto, BEATEN! Short and outside off, Najmul looks to cut but misses it.
|20.3 : S Afridi to Shanto, Good length delivery on off, Najmul defends it off the back foot.
|20.2 : S Afridi to Shanto, Outside off, Hossain Shanto offers no shot to this one.
|20.1 : S Afridi to Shanto, On a good length on off, Hossain Shanto blocks it off the back foot.
|19.6 : Shaheen Afridi is on. 4-022-0 so far from him.
|Y Shah to Haque, Full delivery on middle, Haque drives it towards mid on.
|19.5 : Y Shah to Haque, Tossed up delivery on middle, Haque keeps it out.
|19.4 : Y Shah to Haque, Full delivery on off, Mominul drives it to covers.
|19.3 : Y Shah to Haque, Loopy delivery on off, Haque defends it off the front foot.
|19.2 : Y Shah to Haque, Flighted delivery on middle, Haque flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|19.1 : Y Shah to Hossain Shanto, Tossed up delivery on middle, Hossain Shanto drives it through mid on for a single.
|18.6 : N Shah to Shanto, On a length on middle, Hossain Shanto flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|18.5 : N Shah to Shanto, On a good length on off, Najmul defends it off the back foot.
|18.4 : N Shah to Shanto, Naseem Shah bowls it down the leg side, Hossain Shanto lets it go.
|18.3 : N Shah to Shanto, Length delivery on off, Najmul taps it towards point.
|18.2 : N Shah to Shanto, Full delivery on off, Hossain Shanto drives it towards mid off.
|18.1 : N Shah to Shanto, On a good length on off, Hossain Shanto blocks it off the back foot.
|17.6 : Y Shah to Haque, On middle, the skipper keeps it out.
|17.5 : Y Shah to Haque, Tossed up delivery on middle, Haque defends it off the back foot.
|17.4 : Y Shah to Haque, Floated delivery on off, Haque blocks it well.
|17.3 : Y Shah to Shanto, Loopy delivery on middle, Hossain Shanto sweeps it through square leg for a single.
|17.2 : Y Shah to Shanto, Flighted delivery on off, Hossain Shanto defends it off the back foot.
|17.1 : Y Shah to Shanto, Tossed up delivery on off, Hossain Shanto defends it off the front foot.
|16.6 : N Shah to Haque, Outside off, Haque shoulders arms to this one.
|16.5 : N Shah to Haque, On a length on middle, Mominul flicks it to mid-wicket.
|16.4 : N Shah to Haque, Good length delivery outside off, Haque shoulders arms to this one.
|16.3 : N Shah to Shanto, Length delivery on middle, Hossain Shanto flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|16.2 : N Shah to Shanto, On a good length on off, Hossain Shanto defends it off the front foot.
|16.1 : N Shah to Shanto, Full delivery on off, Hossain Shanto drives it to covers.
|15.6 : Y Shah to Haque, Loopy ball on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|15.5 : Mominul Haque, the skipper, is the new batsman in.
|Y Shah to Iqbal, OUT! LBW! Bangladesh lose their experienced campaigner Tamim Iqbal. The leg spinner consumes the batter here. Iqbal looks to flick this leg spinner to the leg side but completely gets beaten and is rapped flush on the pads. The bowler goes up in appeal and the umpire gives his verdict by raising his finger.
|15.4 : Y Shah to Iqbal, Floated ball on off, pushed off the back foot towards covers.
|15.3 : Y Shah to Iqbal,Complete misjudgement. Tamim Iqbal lines himself up for another sweep and Yasir Shah cleverly bowls it a bit full and gets some extra bounce once again on it. Tamim goes through with the shot and gets a top edge that goes towards high and towards square leg. Shan Masood runs behind to take the catch but overruns himself to lost the track of the ball.
|15.2 : Y Shah to Iqbal, Tossed up on off, Iqbal looks to defend it but he fails to get anything behind that but it hits him on the pads.
|15.1 : Y Shah to Iqbal, Tossed up on middle and leg, Tamim looks to sweep it behind square on the leg side but does not connect.
|14.6 : N Shah to Shanto, Length and on off, defended off the front foot towards covers.
|14.5 : N Shah to Shanto, Fuller length ball on off, blocked off the front foot towards covers.
|14.4 : N Shah to Shanto, Length and outside off, left alone by Tamim.
|14.3 : N Shah to Hossain Shanto, Full and on off, driven towards mid off.
|14.2 : N Shah to Shanto, Fuller in length and outside off, Najmul pushes it to covers off the front foot.
|14.1 : N Shah to Shanto, Length and on off, defended off the front foot.
|13.6 : Naseem Shah to bowl from the other end. 3-0-20-1 are his figures so far.
|Y Shah to Iqbal, Full and on off, Iqbal turns it towards mid-wicket.
|13.5 : Y Shah to Iqbal, Flatter and on middle, tucked towards square leg.
|13.4 : Y Shah to Iqbal, Tossed up on off, flicked to mid-wicket.
|13.3 : Y Shah to Iqbal, Floated ball on off, Iqbal tucks it to mid-wicket.
|13.2 : Y Shah to Iqbal, Leg spinner on middle, a bit of extra bounce on it too. Iqbal looks to paddle it but can only hit it to short fine leg.
|13.1 : Y Shah to Iqbal, Loopy delivery on middle, Iqbal works it to leg side.
|12.6 : We are back for the final session of Day 3. The Pakistan players are out in the middle. Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain Shanto will resume their innings for Bangladesh. Yasir Shah will inaugurate the final session of Day 3.
|... Day 3, Session 3 ...
|Pakistan batted for 10.5 overs after Lunch and were bowled out for 445 on board and ended with a lead of 212 runs. Bangladesh started their second innings watchfully and then were getting a move on but they lost Saif Hassan to a beauty from Naseem Shah. Pakistan new ball bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas looked for some assistance from the surface but failed to find any of it. But introduction of Naseem Shah was a great move from skipper Azhar Ali. He not only got the ball to skid but al
|N Shah to Shanto, Full delivery on middle, Hossain Shanto flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 3!
|12.5 : N Shah to Shanto, Good length delivery on off, Hossain Shanto blocks it off the back foot.
|12.4 : N Shah to Shanto, On a good length on off, Hossain Shanto keeps it out.
|12.3 : N Shah to Shanto, Good length delivery on off, Hossain Shanto blocks it off the back foot.
|12.2 : N Shah to Shanto, Full delivery on off, Hossain Shanto drives it back towards the bowler.
|12.1 : N Shah to Shanto, Good length delivery on off, Hossain Shanto defends it off the front foot.
|11.6 : M Abbas to Iqbal, On off, Iqbal blocks it well.
|11.5 : M Abbas to Iqbal, On a good length on off, Tamim defends it out.
|11.4 : M Abbas to Iqbal, Full delivery on off, Tamim drives it to covers where the fielder makes a good stop.
|11.3 : M Abbas to Iqbal, Good length delivery on off, Tamim defends it off the back foot.
|11.2 : M Abbas to Iqbal, On a good length and outside off, Iqbal offers no shot to this one.
|11.1 : M Abbas to Iqbal, Full delivery on off, Iqbal drives it back towards the bowler.
|10.6 : N Shah to Shanto, On a length on middle, Hossain Shanto flicks it towards the leg side.
|10.5 : N Shah to Iqbal, On a length on middle, Iqbal flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|10.4 : N Shah to Iqbal, FOUR! This is even better! Full delivery on middle, Tamim flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|10.3 : N Shah to Iqbal, FOUR! Classic shot. Full delivery on off, Iqbal drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|10.2 : N Shah to Iqbal, Good length delivery on off, Iqbal defends it off the back foot.
|10.1 : N Shah to Shanto, On a length on middle, Hossain Shanto flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|9.6 : M Abbas to Iqbal, Good length delivery on off, Iqbal keeps it out.
|9.5 : M Abbas to Iqbal, Outside off, Tamim shoulders arms to this one.
|9.4 : M Abbas to Iqbal, On a good length on middle, Iqbal blocks it off the front foot.
|9.3 : M Abbas to Iqbal, Full delivery on off, Iqbal drives it back towards the bowler.
|9.2 : M Abbas to Iqbal, Good length delivery on middle, Tamim blocks it off the back foot.
|9.1 : M Abbas to Iqbal, On a good length on off, Iqbal defends it off the front foot.
|8.6 : Najmul Hossain Shanto is the new man in.
|N Shah to Hassan, OUT! TIMBER! There you go Rambo! The youngster is just superb with his bowling. This time he keeps it on a length and slightly closer to the off pole. Hassan looks to defend it off the back foot once again but the ball sneaks through the gap between the bat and the pad to crash on the off and middle poles. Pakistan get the start they wanted.
|8.5 : N Shah to Hassan, On a good length on middle, Hassan blocks it well.
|8.4 : N Shah to Hassan, Good length delivery on off, Hassan defends it off the back foot.
|8.3 : N Shah to Hassan, Simply unplayable! Naseem Shah is superb with the cherry in his hand. He bowls one on a length and outside off, Hassan looks to defend it to the off side but the ball does not bounce much and it goes between the bat and the body and on the bounce to Rizwan who does well to keep it.
|8.2 : N Shah to Hassan, FOUR! That is smashed! Short and outside off, Hassan cuts it through point for a boundary.
|8.1 : N Shah to Hassan, FOUR! Cracking shot. Short and outside off, Hassan slashes it over third man for a boundary.
|7.6 : Naseem Shah is on now. it would be a challenge for the batsmen to counter his extra pace on this flat and skiddy surface.
|Abbas to Iqbal, On a good length on middle, Iqbal looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|7.5 : M Abbas to Iqbal, Good length delivery on middle, Iqbal looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|7.4 : M Abbas to Iqbal, On a good length on off, Tamim defends it off the back foot.
|7.3 : M Abbas to T Iqbal, Good length delivery on middle, Tamim looks to defend but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes to mid-wicket.
|7.2 : M Abbas to Iqbal, On a good length on leg, Iqbal looks to defend off the front foot but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|7.1 : M Abbas to Iqbal, FOUR! Good wrist work from Tamim Iqbal! Full delivery on middle, Iqbal flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|6.6 : S Afridi to Hassan, Good length delivery on off, Hassan blocks it off the back foot.
|6.5 : S Afridi to Iqbal, On a length on middle, Iqbal flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|6.4 : S Afridi to Iqbal, Bowls a bumper, Tamim again ducks under it.
|6.3 : S Afridi to Iqbal, Bowls a bouncer, Iqbal does well to duck under it.
|6.2 : S Afridi to Iqbal, Full delivery on middle, Tamim flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|6.1 : S Afridi to Iqbal, FOUR! Lovely shot! On a length on off, Iqbal punches it off the back foot through point for a boundary.
|5.6 : M Abbas to Hassan, Good length delivery on middle, Hassan blocks it well.
|5.5 : M Abbas to Hassan, Full delivery on off, Hassan drives it towards mid off.
|5.4 : M Abbas to Hassan, On a good length on middle, Hassan defends it out.
|5.3 : M Abbas to Hassan, Good length delivery on off, Hassan stands tall and defends it off the back foot.
|5.2 : M Abbas to Hassan, FOUR! Beautifully done! Slight width on offer to play with for the batter. Saif Hassan uses it to good effect as he just opens the face of the bat and guides it through point. The ball rolls all along the carpet for a boundary.
|5.1 : M Abbas to S Hassan, On a good length on off, Hassan looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It lands safely towards point.
|4.6 : S Afridi to Iqbal, FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Full delivery on middle, Iqbal drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|4.5 : S Afridi to Iqbal, Length delivery on off, Tamim plays it to point.
|4.4 : S Afridi to Iqbal, On a good length on off, Tamim blocks it off the front foot.
|4.3 : S Afridi to T Iqbal, FOUR! On a length on off, Iqbal looks to guide but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
|4.2 : S Afridi to Iqbal, Good length delivery on off, Iqbal keeps it out.
|4.1 : S Afridi to Iqbal, On a good length on off, Iqbal defends it off the front foot.
|3.6 : M Abbas to Hassan, Another length ball on off and it is blocked solidly off the front foot.
|3.5 : M Abbas to Hassan, Length and around off, defended off the front foot towards the off side.
|3.4 : M Abbas to Hassan, Short of a length and outside off, Hassan looks to cut it through the off side but gets a bottom edge onto his pads.
|3.3 : M Abbas to Hassan, Short of a length and on off, Hassan pushes it off the back foot.
|3.2 : M Abbas to Hassan, Full and on off, blocked off the front foot towards covers.
|3.1 : M Abbas to Hassan, Fuller in length and swinging into the batsman there. Hassan goes for the flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Saif is not using his feet there.
|2.6 : S Afridi to Iqbal, Length and on off, Iqbal defends it off the back foot.
|2.5 : S Afridi to Iqbal, SWING AND A MISS! Full and on off, Iqbal looks to play that uppishly but gets beaten as the ball goes past the outside edge.
|2.4 : S Afridi to Iqbal, Full and on off, pushed off the back foot towards covers.
|2.3 : S Afridi to Iqbal,Full and angled on middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple.
|2.2 : S Afridi to Iqbal, Full and angled on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|2.1 : S Afridi to Iqbal, Full and outside off, tapped towards point off the back foot.
|1.6 : M Abbas to Hassan, Short of a length ball on of, blocked off the back foot towards covers.
|1.5 : M Abbas to Hassan, Length and around off, punched off the back foot towards covers.
|1.4 : M Abbas to Iqbal, Full and on off, tapped towards covers for a single.
|1.3 : M Abbas to Iqbal, Length and wide outside off, Tamim lets it be.
|1.2 : M Abbas to Iqbal, Full and on middle, Iqbal defends it to the leg side.
|1.1 : M Abbas to Iqbal, Full and on off, flicked towards mid-wicket.
|0.6 : Mohammad Abbas to bowl from the other end.
|S Afridi to Hassan, BEATEN! Short delivery outside off, Hassan looks to fend at this one but misses it.
|0.5 : S Afridi to Hassan, Short delivery on off, Hassan stands tall and defends it off the back foot.
|0.4 : S Afridi to Hassan, FOUR! What a way to get off the mark in Test cricket! Full delivery outside off, Hassan drives it through covers for a boundary.
|0.3 : S Afridi to Hassan, On a good length and outside off, Hassan shoulders arms to this one.
|0.2 : S Afridi to Iqbal, On a length on middle, Iqbal flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
|0.1 : S Afridi to Iqbal, Afridi starts with a length delivery down the leg side, Iqbal looks to flick but misses it.