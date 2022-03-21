|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 2 . . 1 . | . . . . 4 .
|Last bat : Marnus Labuschagnec Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi0(2b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:8/2 (2.5 Ovs)
|7.3 : Naseem Shah to Usman Khawaja, No run.
|7.2 : Naseem Shah to Usman Khawaja, No run.
|7.1 : Naseem Shah to Usman Khawaja, No run.
|6.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Steven Smith, FOUR! Steven SmithÂ gets his third boundary of the innings. Good expansion of arms. Full length, wide outside off. Steven SmithÂ does not shy away. He expands his arms and creams it through covers for a glorious boundary.Â
|6.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Steven Smith, Two dots in a row! Good length, outside off. Steven SmithÂ shuffles across and shoulders his arms at it.Â
|6.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Steven Smith, On a length, outside off. Smith prods to defends it out solidly.
|6.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja, Back of a length, outside off. Usman KhawajaÂ rides the bounce really well and punches it through cover-point for three runs.Â
|6.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja, Fuller, outside off. Usman KhawajaÂ defends it to point.
|6.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja, Length ball, on the stumps. Usman KhawajaÂ blocks it back to the bowler.
|5.6 : Hasan Ali to Steven Smith, Four dots in a row to end the over! Full length, outside off, it nips in a touch. Steven SmithÂ gets an inside edge on his pads, before it rolls out to the off side.Â
|5.5 : Hasan Ali to Steven Smith, Fuller, on the fifth stump line. Steven SmithÂ presses forward to defend itÂ into the deck.
|5.4 : Hasan Ali to Steven Smith, Full length, outside off. Steven SmithÂ shuffles across to defend it out solidly.
|5.3 : Hasan Ali to Steven Smith, Length, on off. Smith defends it out solidly.Â
|5.2 : Hasan Ali to Steven Smith, FOUR! Steven Smith growing with confidence with each shot. Full length, on the pads. Steven SmithÂ flicks it through square leg for a boundary.Â
|5.1 : Hasan Ali to Steven Smith, Fuller, on the stumps. Smith eases it to mid on.Â
|4.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja, Outside off, left alone by Usman Khawaja.Â
|4.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Steven Smith, Full length, on middle and leg. Steven SmithÂ flicks it to right of mid on. Nauman AliÂ dives to that side to make a sharp stop. The batters take a single.
|4.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Steven Smith, Smith is no happy with the movement behind the bowler's arm. He leaves a length ball, outside off and shows his frustration instantly.
|4.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Steven Smith, FOUR! Classic Steven Smith! Overpitched, just outside off. Steven SmithÂ drives it past mid off on the front foot. It races away to the fence.
|4.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Steven Smith, Full length, across the right-hander. Steven SmithÂ has no interest in chasing this one.
|4.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Steven Smith, Fuller, on off. Smith flicks it to mid-wicket.Â
|3.6 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Fuller, on off. Usman KhawajaÂ defends it to cover. Just 2 runs off the over. Hasan AliÂ continues his good work.
|3.5 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, BEATEN! On a length, pitching around off and shapes away a touch off the deck. Usman KhawajaÂ is enticed to play away from his body. He goes hunting, only to ge beaten on the outside edge. Ali bowling in the right channel here.
|3.4 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Full length, outside off. Usman KhawajaÂ drives it to cover.
|3.3 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Length, down leg. Usman KhawajaÂ shows no interest.Â
|3.2 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Good length, shaping across the left-hander. Usman KhawajaÂ leaves it alone for the keeper.
|3.1 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Full length, on off. Usman KhawajaÂ drives it down the ground. The batters take two to long off.
|2.5 : Steven SmithÂ comes in at number 4.
|2.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Steven Smith, A huge appeal for LBW but turned down! A length ball, on off, this one holds its line. Steven SmithÂ shuffles across and tries to defend it out but misses. He gets rapped on his pads, but clearly outside the line.
|2.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Marnus Labuschagne, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! This is another short stay for Marnus LabuschagneÂ at the crease in this series. Shaheen AfridiÂ is runnning riots with the ball here. He picks up his second wicket of the over. PakistanÂ on top of proceedings within just three overs of play. It is a full-length delivery, outside off, shaping across the right-hander. Marnus LabuschagneÂ goes flirting away from his body. The ball takes the outside edge and Mohammad RizwanÂ does the re
|2.3 : Marnus LabuschagneÂ is the new man in.
|2.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Marnus Labuschagne, Touch short, on middle and leg. Marnus LabuschagneÂ defends it to the right of the bowler.
|2.3 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, OUT! LBW! Shaheen AfridiÂ strikes and Pakistan get a very early wicket. It is a length ball, pitching on off. It nips in a long way off the deck. David WarnerÂ stays inside the crease, tries to defend it out but fails to get any blade on it. He gets beaten by the movement to get pinged on his pads. Shaheen AfridiÂ appeals and the umpire raises his fingers in a flash. David WarnerÂ walks down the track, has a chat with Usman Khawaja, but decides to continue hi
|2.2 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Full, on the stumps. Warner defends it out.Â
|2.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja, A short ball, on off. Usman KhawajaÂ tucks it to fine leg for a single. He gets off the mark here.
|1.6 : Hasan Ali to David Warner, Good work by Mohammad RizwanÂ behind the sticks. Full length, sliding down the leg side. Warner does not chase it, while Mohammad RizwanÂ dives to his right to make a sharp stop.
|1.5 : Hasan Ali to David Warner, FOUR! David WarnerÂ gets the first boundary off the innings but in a fortunate manner. Good length, outside off. David WarnerÂ tries to cut it away. It goes past the keeper and races away to the fine leg fence off the bottom edge.Â
|1.4 : Hasan Ali to David Warner, Make it fout on the trot! Ali serves it on a length, on the stumps. Warner stays behind and defends it to the off side.Â
|1.3 : Hasan Ali to David Warner, Three dots in a row to start with! Full length, on middle and leg. David WarnerÂ flicks it to left of mid on.
|1.2 : Hasan Ali to David Warner, This one carries! Good length, outside off, shaping across. Mohammad RizwanÂ moves to his left to gather the ball.
|0.6 : Hasan AliÂ to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Hasan Ali to David Warner, A length ball, outside off, shaping across the left-hander. The ball dies as it reaches the keeper.
|0.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja, Full length, outside off. Usman KhawajaÂ taps it to point.
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Full length, on the pads. Warner works it to fine leg for one.
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Shaheen AfridiÂ bangs in a short ball, on the bodyline. This one flies off the deck. David WarnerÂ is taken by surprise, as he defends it aerially towards short leg. It falls short.
|0.0 : Pat CumminsÂ is up for a chat. He says that the conditions look similar to those of the first two Tests and hence they will have a bat first. Adds that spinners will come into play on days 4 and 5 and hopes they can make full use of it.Â Babar AzamÂ the captain of PakistanÂ says that they would have liked to bat first as well. He adds that the spinners will have a say on the third or fourth day and informs that they have made one change with Naseem ShahÂ coming in for Faheem Ashraf.Â
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Good length, outside off. Warner leaves it alone.
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, A bit too straight now. Full and on the stumps. Warner stays back and clips it through mid-wicket for a brace. AustraliaÂ and David WarnerÂ are off the mark here!
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, A full-length ball, on middle and leg. David WarnerÂ defends it out solidly. Shaheen AfridiÂ starts on the money.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the Pakistani players. They are followed by the Australian opening pair of Usman KhawajaÂ and David Warner. Shaheen AfridiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Australia (Unchanged XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Swepson and Nathan Lyon.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(WK), Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah (In for Faheem Ashraf).
|TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in Australia'sÂ favour. They have elected to BAT first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|The Aussies were in full control of the second Test match for three innings but in the final innings, they let the chance of winning the match slip out of their hands. They almost pulled it off though late on Day 5 when the GOAT, Nathan LyonÂ got some crucial wickets which made things really nervy for the hosts. Their batting has been solid throughout the series so far and with a slightly better bowling performance, they might just be able to get a famous away series victory.
|Pakistan looked to be heading towards defeat within three and a half days' play but they certainly turned it around in the final innings. Generally, days 4 and 5 are the most difficult to bat on but just like Rawalpindi, the playing surface in Karachi didn't have much in it for the bowlers but it still took a monumental effort from skipper Babar AzamÂ and a couple of others to see the hosts through the final day. Will we see a winner in the series? Or will it be another run-fest that will end in
|The series is still wide open and we are at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the 3rd and final Test match between PakistanÂ and Australia. Incidentally, Lahore is hosting it's first Test match since 2009. Two Test matches have flown by and only the visitors have looked likely to enforce a result in their favour, that too only in the second match. All eyes will be on the surface and how will it play out as the match progresses. On that note, welcome to the coverage.