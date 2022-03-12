|Batsmen
|6.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja, Four!
|6.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja, No run.
|6.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja, Back of a length, shaping away, outside off. Usman KhawajaÂ defends it out.Â
|5.6 : Hasan Ali to David Warner, On a length, around middle and leg. David WarnerÂ nudges it towards mid-wicket.Â
|Hasan Ali to David Warner, No ball! Good-length delivery, around middle. David WarnerÂ blocks it out. Hasan AliÂ has overstepped here and a no ball is given!
|5.5 : Hasan Ali to David Warner, Good come back by Hasan Ali! A short ball this time, coming back in, around middle. David WarnerÂ tries to fend this away but misses and gets hit on the shoulder.Â
|5.4 : Hasan Ali to David Warner, FOUR! Glorious! Fuller now, outside off. David WarnerÂ leans forward and drives it past cover for a beautiful boundary!
|5.3 : Hasan Ali to David Warner, Edged..but does not that carry! Good stop though! On a length, shaping away, outside off. David WarnerÂ leans and looks to defend but gets an outside edge wide of the second slip fielder. Faheem AshrafÂ there dives to his left and grabs the ball on the bounce.Â
|5.2 : Hasan Ali to David Warner, FractionÂ short, outside off. David WarnerÂ taps it towards cover.Â
|5.1 : Hasan Ali to David Warner, Another loud appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no! A length ball, jagging back in, on the pads. David WarnerÂ once again tries to block this off the back foot, but misses and gets hit on his front pad. That was probably missing leg. That is what Mohammad RizwanÂ reckoned as well. Replay shows that it was indeed going down leg. Good decision by Pakistan to not go for the review.Â
|1.2 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Full and on the pads this time, Usman KhawajaÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. Usman KhawajaÂ is off the mark as well!Â
|1.1 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, A little wayward start from Hasan Ali. Bowls a length ball down the leg side. Usman KhawajaÂ is not troubled by that and optsÂ to leave that alone.Â
|0.6 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Touch fuller, on off. Warner blocks it off the front foot. A good over by Shaheen Afridi! 2 runs from it.Â
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, David WarnerÂ gets off the mark! Length ball, shaping away a tad, on off. David WarnerÂ looks to defend but gets an outside edge. The ball rolls behind point and the batters take two. Australia get underway as well!Â
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, On a good length, on top of off. David WarnerÂ covers the line and respects it by blocking it down on the pitch.Â
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, This time a little wider! Length ball, outside off, shaping away. David WarnerÂ leaves it alone.Â
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Top delivery! Good-length ball, seaming away from the southpaw, outside off. David WarnerÂ looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Shaheen AfridiÂ starts with a yorker, right in the blockhole. David WarnerÂ brings his bat down in time and jams it out.Â
|4.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja, Good-length ball, on off, the ball straightens up after pitching. Usman KhawajaÂ knocks it towards covers.Â
|4.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja, On a length, on middle. Usman KhawajaÂ stands tall and defends it back to the bowler.Â
|4.4 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, An overpitched delivery this time, on off. David WarnerÂ drives it through covers and gets three runs.Â
|4.3 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Big shout forÂ lbw but once again it is not given! Shaheen AfridiÂ is so lethal with the new ball. Good-length ball, on middle and leg, at 147 clicks. David WarnerÂ wants to stay on his back foot and tries to work it on the leg side. He is beaten by the pace and gets struck on the pads but there was an inside edge on that one as well. Pakistan doesn't opt for a review and rightly so.Â
|4.2 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Half an appeal for an lbw but not given! Length ball, shaping back in, on off. David WarnerÂ is caught in the crease there. He stands up on his toes and tries to defend. Gets an inside edge onto the pads. Shaheen AfridiÂ appeals but the umpire says no.Â
|4.1 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Nicely bowled! Length, on off. Warner nicely nudges it on the leg side.Â
|3.6 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Length ball, outside off, moving away. Usman KhawajaÂ leaves it for the keeper to collect.Â
|3.5 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, FOUR! First boundary of the innings! A bit of a gift from Hasan Ali. Bowls it on a length, on the pads. Usman KhawajaÂ flicks it to deep square leg. The backward square leg fielder had no chance this time to cut it off. The ball races away to the fence.Â
|3.4 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Clipped away! Full and on leg, Usman KhawajaÂ clipsÂ it behind square on the leg side. The fielder from fine leg runs across and cuts it off. The batters settle for two.Â
|3.3 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Short of a length, outside off. Left alone by Khawaja.Â
|3.2 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, That one stays low! Hasan AliÂ charges in and bowls a length ball, well outside off. Usman KhawajaÂ lets it sail through. The ball dies on its way and Mohammad RizwanÂ stops it with his pads.Â
|3.1 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Good-length ball, on middle, at 137.3 kph. Usman KhawajaÂ gets on top of the bounce and meets it with a dead bat.Â
|2.6 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Shaheen AfridiÂ is mixing his lengths well here! This time he bowls a good-length ball, outside off, shaping away. Warner offers no shot to that.Â
|2.5 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Full again, on leg. Warner comfortably defends it out.Â
|2.4 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Attacking the stumps this time, Warner presses forward and nicely defends it out.
|2.3 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Slightly overpitched, on the pads. Warner prods and flicks it straight to mid-wicket.Â
|2.2 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, Short of a length, outside off, no pace on that. David WarnerÂ was early on his shot and had to wait for the ball to come. No harm done though as he defends it out from the crease.Â
|2.1 : Shaheen Afridi to David Warner, On a length, on middle. Warner defends it out.Â
|1.6 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Outside off, on a length. Usman KhawajaÂ leaves it alone.
|1.5 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Edged but didn't carry! Good-length ball, outside off, shaping away. Usman KhawajaÂ looks to defend but gets an outside edge. The ball though falls well short of the second slip fielder. Usman KhawajaÂ played it with soft hands and thus, the ball didn't get carryÂ through.Â
|1.4 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Nicely bowled! Full and angling across, outside off. Usman KhawajaÂ is not interested in playing that.Â
|1.3 : Hasan Ali to Usman Khawaja, Good-length ball, outside off, swinging away. Usman KhawajaÂ shoulders arms to that one.Â
|0.6 : Hasan AliÂ will bowl from the other end.Â
|0.0 : We are ready for action! The players are out in the middle. David WarnerÂ and Usman KhawajaÂ are the openers for Australia.Â Shaheen AfridiÂ to begin with the new ball. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Faheem Ashraf (In for Iftikhar Ahmed), Hasan Ali (In for Naseem Shah), Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan.Â Â
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson (In for Josh Hazlewood).Â
|TOSS - AustraliaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.Â
|PakistanÂ would be happy with the draw in the first Test but they would also be looking for a win in this match with crucial WTC points at stake. Their batters are in excellent form and will look to carry forward their confidence on this lively track. Their batting is further bolstered by the return of Faheem AshrafÂ who missed the first Test due to Covid-19. Hasan AliÂ also is likely to replace Naseem Shah. Pakistan have generally been very dominant at home in Tests and if they win this Test, i
|... SECOND TEST ...
|AustraliaÂ have interestingly never won a Test at the National Stadium,â Karachi. They would be looking to break that stat and also gain some crucial Worst Test Championship points. They are playing at Karachi after 24 years and after ending the first Test in a draw, they would be certainly be eager to get a win here. With the spinners getting some help on this pitch, Australia have announced that Mitchell SwepsonÂ will be making his long-awaited Test debut and will replace Josh Hazlewood. The
|PakistanÂ and AustraliaÂ are set to lock horns in this second Test of the three-match Test series here at Karachi. The opening Test at Rawalpindi ended in a draw where the nature of the pitch drew a lot of criticism as 1187 runs were scored over the course of five days and only 14 wickets fell. The game progressed at a snail's pace but the Karachi pitch is said to be spin-friendly and thus, the chances of producing a result onÂ this pitch are more likely. That shall also keep the fans excited as