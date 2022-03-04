|Batsmen
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to Abdullah Shafique, No run.
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to Abdullah Shafique, Four!
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Abdullah Shafique, Yet another very full delivery from Starc, it is on off, no swing once again, Abdullah Shafique drives it back to the bowler.
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to Abdullah Shafique, Starc goes full, like he usually does in his first over, looking for some movement back into the right-hander. Nothing there. Abdullah Shafique lunges and strokes it to mid off.
|0.0 : The national anthems are being played in the stadium. First, it's Australia's, followed by Pakistan's. Now, we are done with all the formalities. The Australian team is spreading on the field now. Imam-ul-HaqÂ and Abdullah ShafiqueÂ are the openers for Pakistan. Clear blue skies at the moment, with the sun coming down hard. If they survive the initial period, it should be an excellent deck for batting. Mitchell StarcÂ to steam in. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...
|All the players from both sides are in the middle observing a minuteÂ silence in the memory of Rod Marsh.
|So, Australia have gone with the tried and tested XI, and not included an extra spinner for a seamer. The presence of Cameron GreenÂ is offering them great balance. For Pakistan, playing XI is quite predicted but one would have expected Shan MasoodÂ to get the nod after a stellar PSL season. Their opening pair is slightly the weaker point but from number 3 to number 6, they have some extraordinary batters who will form the core of the batting. Iftikhar AhmedÂ at 7 looks like a defensive option,
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
|Some very sad news coming our way!Â Legendary Australian wicketkeeper, Rod Marsh, has passed away at 74 after suffering a heart attack. An absolute icon of the game and it's a great loss for everyone. We offer theÂ family our deepestÂ and most sincereÂ condolencesÂ and may the soul of Rod Marsh rest in peace.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.Â
|Toss - Babar AzamÂ gets the coin to fall in his favour and PAKISTAN ELECT TO BAT!
|While we wait for the toss and updates related to both XIs, here's one trivia for you all! Did you know? The last time Australia played a Test match in Pakistan, Shaheen AfridiÂ and Cameron GreenÂ were not even born.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Test cricket in Pakistan! It's finally happening after a lot of planning by both the boards. After the disappointment of New Zealand leaving and England cancelling their tour, their arch-rivals Australia have fulfilled the promise of playing in this part of the world. The coming days are going to be exciting for the cricket starved crowd of Pakistan and we hope to witness Test cricket of the highest order. On that note, we welcome you for our coverage of this Test series, the first of which is i
|We've already talked about Australia returning to Pakistan to play Test cricket for the first time since 1998. It's been a long wait and both teams will be up for this challenge. The Aussies may be slightly underprepared for this game as they arrived only at the start of the week and rain also wiped out their last training session on Thursday. That said, surely it cannot be an excuse in today's world. Pakistan, too, are looking a bit unsettled with their team composition for this format and only
|It's going to be a big moment for Usman Khawaja. Born in this country, he has fond memories of his childhood. Khawaja shared on social media, one old picture of himself playing cricket as a kid, with an emotional message - 'Taken over 30 years ago, two weeks before we left for Australia. Me playing a shot on the old Rawalpindi ground (practice wickets). Who would have thought that I'd be back here for the green and gold. Can't wait to get back out there!' Go well, Uzzie!