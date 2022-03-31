|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 w . . 4 | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Aaron Finch (C)lbw b Shaheen Afridi0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:1/1 (0.3 Ovs)
|10.6 : Change in pace from this end. Zahid MahmoodÂ to bowl his leggies.
|Mohammad Wasim to Ben McDermott, Four!
|10.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Ben McDermott, On a length, outside off. Ben McDermottÂ defends it towards covers.Â
|10.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Travis Head, Quite full, on off. Travis HeadÂ bunts it to mid off and sets off for a quick single.Â
|10.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Travis Head, A full toss, on middle and leg. Travis HeadÂ whips it away off the pads. Good fielding at mid-wicket as the fielder stops the ball from racing away.Â
|10.2 : Mohammad Wasim to Ben McDermott, Ben McDermottÂ guides this length ball down to third man this time and crosses ends.Â
|10.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Ben McDermott, On a good length, outside off. Ben McDermottÂ stays deep and plays it to cover.Â
|9.6 : End of Powerplay 1! 4 fielders are now allowed outside the inner circle till the 40th over.
|Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, Shortish around off, Ben McDermottÂ pushes it from the back foot to covers and steals a single. At the end of Powerplay 1, AustraliaÂ are 65/1!
|9.5 : Haris Rauf to Travis Head, Uses the pace of the bowler and runs a length ball down to third man for a run.
|9.4 : Haris Rauf to Travis Head, A touch short in length, around middle and off, Head hangs on the back foot and plays it down to cover-point.
|9.3 : Haris Rauf to Travis Head, SIX! Head has sent this a mile! This one is on a length and around off at 142.5 kph, Head picks it up early and dismisses it over square leg for a maximum.
|9.2 : Haris Rauf to Travis Head, Fuller and around off, driven with supreme timing but Fakhar ZamanÂ made the stop at extra cover.
|9.1 : Haris Rauf to Travis Head, LUCKY FOUR! Boundaries are coming thick and fast for the Aussies. Angling away from the batsman, on a length and slower in pace, Head attempts to stay back and punch it through the line but it takes the outside edge and speeds away to the third man fence.
|8.6 : Mohammad Wasim to Ben McDermott, Delivers it on a length and outside off, Ben forces it down to mid off. Good comeback by Wasim in the second half of the over.
|8.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Ben McDermott, Slightly short in length and outside off, Ben plays a mistimed shot from the back foot, finds the cover fielder.
|8.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Ben McDermott, Fuller and around off, driven down to mid off.Â
|8.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Ben McDermott, FOUR! That's also cracked away and Australia's 50 comes up.Â Back of a length, in the channel outside off, Ben McDermottÂ goes on the back foot and thumps it through point for a boundary. The 50-run stand also comes up.Â
|8.2 : Mohammad Wasim to Ben McDermott, FOUR! That's been hammered away! Ben McDermott is looking in fine form yet again. Width there outside off, short in length, Ben stands back and whacks it through covers for a boundary.
|8.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Travis Head, Poor line to start the spell. A touch short in length around leg at 139 kph, Head clips it past short fine leg. Zahid MahmoodÂ chases it down and saves one run for his team. Given as leg byes.
|7.6 : Mohammad WasimÂ is brought into the attack. He replaces Shaheen Afridi.
|Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, FOUR! Ben has cracked that, this is right out of the screws. Short in length, around off at 138.5 kph, McDermott rocks on the back foot and hammer-pulls it to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|7.5 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, A sizzling short delivery outside off, Ben McDermottÂ drops his wrists and sways away from the line.
|7.4 : Haris Rauf to Travis Head, Around middle, a length ball, Head steps back and taps it down to covers for a sharp single.
|7.3 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, Shortish and outside off at 147.3 kph. A punch off the back foot by Ben McDermott, to the left of mid off and they cross for another run.
|7.2 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, Back of a length around off, Ben goes on his toes and eases it in the gap at deep mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
|7.1 : Haris Rauf to Travis Head, Short in length and wide outside off at 145.2 kph, Head slaps it past the point fielder for a single.
|6.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Ben McDermott, Angles in a length ball on middle, Ben shows the full face of the bat and defends it towards mid on. 7 from the over, 25 in Shaheen's 4 so far.
|6.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Ben McDermott, SIX! Picked up and dispatched! We have seen many such shots from this batter in the Big Bash League. Shaheen changes his angle and serves a shortish delivery from 'round the wicket. McDermott swivels and pulls it disdainfully over long leg for a biggie.
|6.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, Delivers it on a good length, around off and middle, Head wrists it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
|6.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, Around off, on a length and angling in, Head plays late and pushes it defensively to point.
|6.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, Swing and a miss! Short in length and around off at 141.1 kph, Head goes back to pull but is late into the shot.
|6.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, Fractionally short and on off, Head is on his back foot as he taps it down to backward point.
|5.6 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, Slightly short in length and on middle, Ben McDermottÂ stands squared up inside the crease and pushes it towards wide mid on.
|5.5 : Haris Rauf to Travis Head, On a length around leg, Head works it to the left of mid-wicket for a single.
|5.4 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, A muted appeal for an lbw! Rauf serves it on a good length around off, angling in at 143 kph, Ben tries to jump and work it on the leg side but misses. He is hit high on the pads and the ball deflects behind point. They cross for a leg bye.
|5.3 : Haris Rauf to Travis Head, Not in control. Fuller in length and around off, Head slices his drive down to third man for a single.
|5.2 : Haris Rauf to Travis Head, Swing and a miss! Width outside off, short in length at 146 clicks, Head tries to cut but misses. The extra pace saved the bowler there.
|5.1 : Haris Rauf to Travis Head, Pitches it on a length and around off, Head stays on the back foot and pushes it to cover-point.
|4.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Ben McDermott, FOUR! Smacked down the ground. Fuller in length around off, Ben McDermottÂ gets behind the line and powers it over the non-striker's end for a boundary. 9 runs from the over, a good one for Australia.Â
|4.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, Quick single. Too full and around leg, Head bunts it down to mid on and scampers across for a sharpÂ single. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end. The replays show that Head was very lazy in dragging his bat inside the line and it could have been interesting in case of a direct hit.
|4.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, Shortish and on off, played down from the back foot to covers.
|4.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, FOUR! Put away in style! Too full in length and around leg, Head leans across and whips it in front of square on the leg side. The fielder inside the ring is beaten and it races away to the fence.
|4.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, Whoa! That was hit very hard. Back of a length, on off, Head moves back and smashes it straight back. It goes past the outstretched left hand of Shaheen and knocks the stumps down at the other end.
|4.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, Full and on off, angling in, Travis Head gets on the front foot and pushes it to covers.
|3.6 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, The line is straighter this time, Ben McDermottÂ turns inside the crease and flicks but finds the mid-wicket fielder. Four good overs from Pakistan so far.
|3.5 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, Delivers it on a good length again, at 143 clicks, McDermott stays back and helps it out on the leg side from the inner half of his bat. The mid-wicket fielder picks it up.
|3.4 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, Swing and a miss! Good pace from Rauf, clocksÂ 142.9 kph this time. Lands it on a good length around off, Ben McDermottÂ sits back to pull but misses and is hit on the thigh pad.
|3.3 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, Back of a length, around off at 144.7 kph, Ben McDermottÂ goes on his toes and plays it down safely to cover-point.
|3.2 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, FOUR! Just a little push across the line and the extra pace of Haris Rauf does the rest. Full and on middle, angling in at 146.3 kph, Ben McDermottÂ allows the ball to come to him and flicks it gently through the gap at mid-wicket.
|3.1 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, Shortish and on off, punched from the back foot to covers.
|2.6 : Shaheen Afridi to Ben McDermott, Around middle and off, on a good length at 136.6 kph, Ben McDermottÂ plays late and guides it past backward point for one.
|2.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Ben McDermott, Slower than the last delivery, around 130 clicks. It's on a length and outside off, holding up a shade, Ben McDermottÂ checks his drive and pushes it a bit aerially towards mid off.
|2.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Ben McDermott, Fuller in length and on middle, Ben has a straight bat down as he drives it towards mid on.
|2.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Ben McDermott, Hurls across a good-length delivery in the zone outside off, Ben McDermott covers the line and shoulders arms.
|2.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, Great stop inside the ring. Fuller and outside off, Head leans into the drive and times his shot well towards cover-point. The fielder there dives across to his right and takes the pace off the ball. Saves a certain boundary. The batters cross for a run.
|2.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, Bowls it on a length, around middle, at 136 clicks, Head clips it off his pads to deep backward square leg and rushes back for the second run. Good running between the wickets.
|1.6 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, Sweet timing but not in the gap. Fuller and outside off, Ben drives it crisply down to mid off but finds the fielder. Haris RaufÂ begins with a maiden!
|1.5 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, Around off, on a good length at 142.5 kph, Ben McDermottÂ punches it back towards the bowler.
|1.4 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, Hurries up the batter with his pace. Haris goes short and around off at 136 clicks, Ben is hurried up into the pull shot and mistimes it towards mid-wicket. Head looks for a run but is sent back.
|1.3 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, Again the length is a bit on the shorter side, McDermott pushes it from the back foot but finds the cover fielder on this occasion.
|1.2 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, A touch short and outside off, Ben punches off the back foot but finds the fielder at mid off.
|1.1 : Haris Rauf to Ben McDermott, Starts by bowling a length ball in the channel outside off, Ben McDermottÂ makes a watchful leave.
|0.6 : Haris RaufÂ will operate from the other end.
|Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, FOUR! Spoils a great over from Shaheen. Short in length and wide outside off, Head rocks on the back foot and slaps it through the gap at point for a boundary.
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Ben McDermott, Huge shout for an lbw, an extended one from the bowler but the umpire walks away and shakes his head. A very full delivery, swinging late in the air and going around leg at 139.5 kph, McDermott tries to flick but misses. He is hit on the boot and the ball deflects away to square leg. They cross for a leg bye. Shaheen AfridiÂ tries to convince the keeper and his skipper for the review but fails. Good decision, in the end, that seemed to be going down leg. The
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Ben McDermott, A low dipping full toss around off, Ben gets on the front foot and pushes it towards mid off.
|0.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Aaron Finch,Â OUT! Trapped in front! Shaheen perhaps was looking for a yorker but it turns out to be a full toss around middle and leg. There is movement in the air and Finch falls over in his stance as he attempts to flick it on the leg side. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal and it's an easy decision to make. The finger is up and Aaron is on his bike even without thinking to review the decision. Early blow to Australia.
|Ben McDermottÂ walks out to bat at No.3.
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, Pitches it up and around off, looking for movement, Head does well to drive it towards covers. The fielder dives there but fails to make a clean stop. The batters cross for a run and AustraliaÂ are underway.
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Travis Head, What a delivery to start! A little bit of swing in the air and there is movement too off the surface. On a length and just outside off, Head stays back to play away from his body but gets beaten on the inside edge.
|0.0 : Out come the players. Aaron FinchÂ and Travis HeadÂ are the openers for Australia. Shaheen AfridiÂ is back in the XI and is ready to spearhead the attack. Here he is with the first over...
|We're done with all the pre-match formalities. Very hot conditions yet again in Lahore and it's going to test the fitness of the Pakistan players. Babar AzamÂ has stuck to his decision to field first as he continues to believe that they have a better chance of winning by chasing under lights.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi (In place of Hasan Ali), Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood.
|Australia (Unchanged Playing XI) - Travis Head, Aaron Finch (C), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and lands in favour of Pakistan. They have opted to BOWL first yet again.Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|On the other hand, the Australian side put out a spirited show despite not having most of their regulars and dominated in both the batting and bowling departments. They put their best foot forward and will be keen to seal the series with another big performance. Will they be able to do so? Let's find out. Toss and more updates coming up shortly...
|The hosts succumbed to a big loss in the first ODI and will be looking to come back stronger in this game. The Babar Azam-led side looked in complete disarray without Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Asif Ali in the lineup and the inexperience clearly showed up in the pressure moments. Let's see if they turn the heat up in this game and are able to level the series or not.
|Welcome to the second ODI where Pakistan and Australia are set to lock horns again. Australia were clinical in the first ODI and have a chance to seal the series in this game while for Pakistan, it's a must-win game for them to keep the series alive. With series on the line, another cracking game beckons in Lahore.