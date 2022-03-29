|0.0 : Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.
|DEBUT ALERT - Both AustraliaÂ and PakistanÂ have confirmed two debutants eachÂ for this game. Nathan EllisÂ and Mitchell SwepsonÂ are set to make their ODI debuts today. For Pakistan, it is Zahid MahmoodÂ and Mohammad WasimÂ who have been handed over their ODI caps.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Babar Azam. PakistanÂ have elected to BOWL first.
|The first of the three-match ODI series between Australia and Pakistan is set to commence shortly at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it promises to be a cracker of a game between two heavyweights. Yes, the Aussies are depleted with some of their star players missing out due to various reasons but we are certainly aware of the threat that the mighty Australians possess. On that note, a very warm welcome to our coverage of the first ODI.
|BREAKING NEWS - Ashton Agar has been ruled out of the ODI series, as he has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first ODI. Josh InglisÂ won't be available for this series as well, having previously tested positive for Covid-19.
|Pakistan are a very solid unit on paper, having plenty of match-winners in their ranks. They would be going in with a full-strength squad and Babar Azam and his troops would be confident of their chances heading into the first ODI, in spite of losing the Test series against the same opposition. They have got all their bases covered and will certainly start as favourites. One thing is for sure, we have a cracking contest coming up between two quality sides. Stay tuned for toss and further updates
|The Aaron Finch-led Australian side is a good blend of youth and experience and we could see a couple of their players making their ODI debut as well. The Aussies would be playing without their pace trio of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood but having said that, they have included some exciting young pacers and not to forget the all-rounders who provide them with the right balance.