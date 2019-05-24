|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the first practice game of the World Cup between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The two teams have a chance to find their perfect combination for the big event. Also a chance for the players out of form to find some form. More importnatnly both the teams would be looking to win the game as heading into the big event with momentum is very important. Stay tuned for the toss.
|TOSS - Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
|Pakistan skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed, says he wants to bat first because it is a Warm-Up game. Mentions that the losses in the previous games are not a worry as they have lost to different teams. Adds that the batting has improved which is a good sign but also admits that the bowling needs to start getting better.
|Afghanistan skipper, Gulbadin Naib, says that honestly, he was looking to bat first but now hopes to explore the conditions given that he has 4 world-class spinners. Stresses that Afghanistan have been doing well in Scotland and Ireland and hopes to put in another good performance today. Mentions it is an honour to lead the Afghanistan side. Ends by saying, he will look to use all his players and find the perfect combination for the World Cup.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib (C), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.
|Pitch report - Wasim Akram doing the pitch report says it looks really good, it is a batting deck but there should be something for the spinners. Michael Clarke now says there is even coverage of grass and the outfield should be lightning fast. Ends by saying the straight boundaries are where they are going to aim as it is the shorter side.
|Time for the action to begin now! The Afghanistan players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the Pakistan openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. Dawlat Zadran to bowl the first over. Here we go...
|0.1 : D Zadran to Imam, Starts off with a length ball a little too wide though to make the batsman play.
|0.2 : D Zadran to Imam, This time it is closer to the off pole but not close enough to make the batsman play. Another leave by Imam.
|0.3 : D Zadran to Imam, Third leave in a row! Once again it is slightly outside off, Imam plants his front foot ahead and shoulders arms to it.
|0.4 : D Zadran to Imam, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Easy pickings for Imam-ul-Haq. Zadran looks to bowl it on the stumps but ends up being very straight. Imam clips it through square leg and you do not need to run for those.
|0.5 : D Zadran to Imam, Goes back to bowling it wide outside off, Imam is in no mood to go after those so early in his innings.
|0.6 : D Zadran to Imam, A single to end the first! This starts on off and then comes back in. Imam works it towards mid-wicket for a quick single.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Ur Rahman to Imam, Starts off with a flatter delivery on off, Imam keeps it out.
|1.2 : Ur Rahman to Imam, Pushes it through and it is on middle, Imam works it with the angle through square leg for a single.
|1.3 : Ur Rahman to F Zaman, Zaman is off the mark on the very first ball! He too works it through square leg with the angle and takes one.
|1.4 : Ur Rahman to Imam, Slightly shorter and Imam rocks back quickly, pulls it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his right and saves two for his side.
|1.5 : Ur Rahman to Imam, Good batting! Imam waits for the ball to come to him and then nudges it towards square leg for a single.
|1.6 : Ur Rahman to F Zaman, Another single through square leg this time for Zaman. 6 from Mujeeb's first, he bowled it a little too straight in his first.
|2.1 : D Zadran to F Zaman, Pitched on middle and off, clipped towards third man, a couple taken.
|2.2 : D Zadran to F Zaman, Misfield! by short cover. A length ball outside off eased to covers. A single taken.
|2.3 : D Zadran to Imam, FOUR! Lovely shot! Shortish and outside off, Imam pounces on the width offered. He slaps it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
|2.4 : D Zadran to Imam, Another confident punch but this time fails to find the gap on the off side, it goes to cover-point.
|2.5 : D Zadran to Imam, A little too straight again, it is flicked down to fine leg for one.
|2.6 : D Zadran to F Zaman, In the air... but safe! Shorter and outside off, Zaman looks to drag his pull but only manages a top edge. It clears mid off though and the batters take two. A good over for Pakistan, 10 from it.
|3.1 : Ur Rahman to Imam, WIDE! A length ball on middle and leg, Imam looking to flick, he misses and umpire signals it wide as the bowl was going down leg.
|Ur Rahman to Imam, A length ball on middle defended back to bowler.
|3.2 : Ur Rahman to Imam, A length ball on middle defended back to bowler.
|3.3 : Ur Rahman to Imam, Pitched on middle and leg driven to mid on for a single.
|3.4 : Ur Rahman to F Zaman, Looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|3.5 : Ur Rahman to F Zaman, Pitched outside off, played to point .
|Zaman is a goner! He has been given out LBW but he has reviewed. If there is no inside edge, he is a goner.
|3.6 : Ur Rahman to F Zaman, NOT OUT! Actually, it is missing the leg stump. Did not see that coming though. The turn on the delivery saved Zaman there. It pitches on middle and then spins back in a little. Zaman looks to defend but misses to get hit on the front pad. An appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Zaman reviews. Replays roll in and they show that the ball is slipping down the leg side. Excellent use of the technology and Zaman survives to fight another day. End of a very good over by
|4.1 : D Zadran to Imam, Length and outside off, it is left alone.
|4.2 : D Zadran to Imam, Another leave as this is once again outside off.
|4.3 : D Zadran to Imam, FOUR! Crunched! Slightly short and outside off, Imam rocks back and manages to pull it through mid-wicket for a boundary. That made a cracking sound of the bat.
|4.4 : D Zadran to Imam, Back of a length on off, Imam stands tall and pushes it to covers.
|4.5 : D Zadran to Imam, A single now as this is guided down towards third man. Imam has started off really well.
|Halt in play as the batsman has some issue with the sight screen! It has been solved though and we are ready to go.
|4.6 : D Zadran to F Zaman, Back of a length on off, Zaman pushes it to covers.
|5.1 : Ur Rahman to Imam, Played to mid-wicket!
|5.2 : Ur Rahman to Imam, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|5.3 : Ur Rahman to Imam, Misfield and two!
|5.4 : Ur Rahman to Imam, FOUR! FOUR! Punished! Too short on middle, Pulled with disdain through mid-wicket. This is good batting from the Pakistani Opener.
|5.5 : Ur Rahman to Imam, flatter on the stump, Punched down to long on for a single.
|5.6 : Ur Rahman to F Zaman, Flatter on stumps, defended with straight bat back to the bowler.
|6.1 : D Zadran to Imam, Good length on off, it is defended off the front foot.
|0.0 : Afghanistan review now! An appeal for an LBW has been turned down! Looks close.
|6.2 : D Zadran to Imam, NOT OUT! Umpire's call but a very good review! Afghanistan do not lose it. Zadran bowls it slightly fuller on middle, it tails back in late. Imam looks to flick but is beaten by the movement. It hits him on the pads. An appeal, a loud one but the umpire shakes his head. Afghanistan review but the ball shows to be clipping the top of the stumps.
|6.3 : D Zadran to Imam, FOUR! Length ball on the pads, Flicked through mid-wicket for a boundary. No need to run for these. The quick outfield does the rest,once the ball crosses the infield.
|6.4 : D Zadran to Imam, Length ball on off, pushed to mid on.
|6.5 : D Zadran to Imam, BEATEN! Length delivery outside off, Imam looking to guide it down to third man, misses it. Extra Bounce! on this delivery as it misses the outside edge on it's way to the keeper.
|6.6 : D Zadran to Imam, Good length ball, driven to mid on.
|Mohammad Nabi is on now!
|7.1 : M Nabi to F Zaman, Misfield! Afghanistan haven't started that well in the field. This is slapped towards cover where the fielder makes a half-stop and concedes a run.
|7.2 : M Nabi to Imam, Stumping chance goes abegging! That was a tremendous delivery from Nabi! He slows it up and it lands just behind driving length. Imam is drawn into a drive but the ball pitches and turns away, beats the outside edge. Imam loses his balance and is out of the crease. To his luck though, Shahzad fails to collect the ball. Imam makes it back in. That should have been taken. Can't let such chances go by. Will Imam now make them pay? He has looked good today.
|7.3 : M Nabi to Imam, A little too full this time and is eased through covers for one.
|7.4 : M Nabi to F Zaman, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|7.5 : M Nabi to F Zaman, Another ball which is on the stumps, the batter defends it out.
|7.6 : M Nabi to F Zaman, Zaman brings out the big sweep but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for a single.
|Hamid Hassan is on now!
|8.1 : H Hassan to F Zaman, FOUR! Welcome into the attack! Short off good length, Fakhar rocks back and pulls it to deep mid -wicket fence with power. Great signs of aggression.
|8.2 : H Hassan to F Zaman, Short but the fielder should have got there! They can't let such chances go by! Another short one and it is outside off again, Zaman looks to drag his pull but again gets a top edge. It goes high up in the air towards third man. The fielder there runs in but not with a lot of intensity, he then dives but does not reach it.
|8.3 : H Hassan to Imam, OUT! Drags it on! Hassan strikes and makes an impact straightaway! MS can breath easy now as the missed stumping does not cost a lot. A much-needed wicket for Afghanistan as Pakistan were off to a very good start. A short one outside off, it is angling away. Imam like Zaman did on the last ball, looks to drag his pull but he only manages an inside edge onto the stumps. Hassan is pumped, he could have easily had both the openers in two balls. Nevertheless, they have got one
|Babar Azam is the new man in at 3
|8.4 : H Hassan to B Azam, Length ball on the stumps, flicked to mid on.
|8.5 : H Hassan to B Azam, Blocked! Length delivery outside off, defended back to covers.
|8.6 : H Hassan to B Azam,Short of length, rising on the batsman, Babar rises on his toes and defends it to off side.
|9.1 : M Nabi to F Zaman, This is angled into the batsman, it is worked through square leg for a single.
|9.2 : M Nabi to B Azam, This is floated outside off, it turns back in. Babar looks to defend but then misses to get hit on the pads. Very good by Nabi, he is getting good purchase out there.
|9.3 : M Nabi to B Azam, Flighted ball on middle, this is stroked down to long on for a single.
|9.4 : M Nabi to F Zaman, DROPPED AND FOUR! That is like adding salt to the wound! Nabi is very disappointed and rightly so, that was a dolly. Zaman comes down the track and looks to go big but he does not get to the pitch of it. He still goes ahead with the shot. Manages to get more height than distance. The man at long on runs to his right and looks to grab it but spills it. It rolls to the boundary too. Zaman now gets a life, can he make Afghanistan pay?
|9.5 : M Nabi to F Zaman, On the stumps, kept out.
|9.6 : M Nabi to F Zaman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|Powerplay 2 time! Now 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over.
|10.1 : H Hassan to B Azam, FOUR! Inside edge! Fortunate boundary! Shortish and outside off, there is not a lot of width on offer though. Babar looks to cut but gets an inside edge which goes past the off stump and to the fine leg fence. Everything gong Pakistan's way at the moment.
|10.2 : H Hassan to B Azam, FOUR! Caressed! Length ball outside off, Babar is in a great position, he leans on this ball and drives it through covers for an exqusite boundary.
|10.3 : H Hassan to B Azam, Length ball on off, defended of the back foot.
|10.4 : H Hassan to B Azam, A Length ball outside off, Babar runs it doen to third man for a single.
|10.5 : H Hassan to F Zaman, Pitched on a length outside off, punched to point.
|10.6 : H Hassan to F Zaman, Length delivery, defended back to the bowler.
|11.1 : M Nabi to B Azam, Slower through the air on off, it spins back in. Azam does not play for the turn, the ball goes off the inner half on the leg side.
|11.2 : M Nabi to B Azam, Flatter and on middle, Azam pushes it down to long on and a run is taken.
|11.3 : M Nabi to F Zaman, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! A well deserved wicket for Nabi. He gets his man and just like his opening partner, Zaman fails to make use of the life he got. The arm ball does the trick for Nabi. He bowls this one flatter and it is on off, Zaman looks to drive with a gap between bat and pad. The ball skids through, goes between the gap and hits the off pole. Both the openers back in the hut now. Afghanistan back in the game.
|Haris Sohail is the new man in.
|11.4 : M Nabi to H Sohail, Haris is off the mark as he pushes it down to long off for one.
|11.5 : M Nabi to B Azam, Flatter and outside off, it is guided through point for a single.
|Has Nabi got another? Afghanistan are pretty sure but Haris Sohail is not sure. The umpires have gone upstairs to check if the ball has hit the stumps or has the keeper dislodged the bails with his gloves.
|11.6 : M Nabi to H Sohail, OUT! It is the ball which disturbs the stumps behind! Nabi has got his second in the over and Sohail does not trouble the scorers a lot. A beauty of a delivery this. He got Zaman with the one that goes straight on with the arm and gets Sohail with the one that turns. It is once again slower through the air on middle and off, it pitches and turns away a little. Sohail is half forward as he tries to defend, the ball goes past the outside edge and clips the off stump. Soha
|Mohammad Hafeez comes in as the new batsman.
|12.1 : H Hassan to B Azam, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|12.2 : H Hassan to M Hafeez, A single as Hafeez gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through square leg.
|12.3 : H Hassan to B Azam, Length ball on the stumps defended to mid on.
|12.4 : H Hassan to B Azam, Pitching outside off and on length, cut towards point.
|12.5 : H Hassan to B Azam, Length delivery coming in with the angle, Babar looking to defend off the back foot gets a bottom edge behind square.
|12.6 : H Hassan to B Azam, Pitched on middle, flicked through mid-wicket. A run added to the total.
|13.1 : M Nabi to B Azam, This is on off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
|13.2 : M Nabi to B Azam, Shortish again and Azam pushes it to covers.
|13.3 : M Nabi to B Azam, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|13.4 : M Nabi to M Hafeez, OHHHHH! Nabi is causing all sorts of problems here for the Pakistan batsman. This is flatter and it pitches outside off, Hafeez looks to cut but the ball turns back sharply, beats the inside edge and also the off pole but by just.
|13.5 : M Nabi to M Hafeez, FOUR! Swept and swept nicely! Hafeez goes down on one knee and hits it uppishly but away from the fielder at deep square leg for a boundary.
|13.6 : M Nabi to M Hafeez, Sensible batting! Follows the boundary with a single through covers.
|Rashid Khan is on now!
|14.1 : R Khan to M Hafeez, BEATEN!
|14.2 : R Khan to M Hafeez, Pitching outside off, punched to long on for single.
|14.3 : R Khan to B Azam, Defended!
|14.4 : R Khan to B Azam, Pushed to covers!
|14.5 : R Khan to B Azam, A run to long on!
|14.6 : R Khan to M Hafeez, Guided to short third man!
|15.1 : M Nabi to B Azam, On off, blocked!
|15.2 : M Nabi to B Azam, FOUR! A rare poor ball by Nabi and it has been put away! Down the leg side and Azam sweeps it fine to the fine leg fence for a boundary. A welcome one.
|15.3 : M Nabi to B Azam, Fires it on the stumps, it is pushed back to the bowler.
|15.4 : M Nabi to B Azam, This is pushed down to long on for a single.
|15.5 : M Nabi to M Hafeez, Floated up on off, the batter strokes it to covers.
|15.6 : M Nabi to M Hafeez, On the stumps again, it is kept out.
|16.1 : R Khan to B Azam, Slightly shorter outside off, Azam waits for it and then guides it through point for a single.
|16.2 : R Khan to M Hafeez, Very full on off, Hafeez jams it through the off side for one.
|16.3 : R Khan to B Azam, Another single, this time down to long on.
|16.4 : R Khan to M Hafeez, Floats it up on off, it is driven to covers.
|16.5 : R Khan to M Hafeez, Brings out the slog sweep to the googly, he though does not time it that well and only gets a single through mid-wicket.
|16.6 : R Khan to B Azam, On the shorter side, this is pushed through covers. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, he almost overruns the ball but then recovers and keeps it down to one.
|DRINKS!
|17.1 : M Nabi to B Azam, FOUR! Eased through cover!
|17.2 : M Nabi to B Azam, Pitching outside off, defemded to point.
|17.3 : M Nabi to B Azam, Flatter on the stumps, defended to leg side.
|17.4 : M Nabi to B Azam, A single to deep square leg!
|17.5 : M Nabi to M Hafeez, Another single to deep square leg!
|17.6 : M Nabi to B Azam, No run.
|18.1 : R Khan to M Hafeez, Shorter and it is the googly, Hafeez does not pick it, he goes back to pull but misses to get hit on the pads.
|18.2 : R Khan to M Hafeez, The googly but it is short and wide outside off, it is guided through point for one.
|18.3 : R Khan to B Azam, Flatter and on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
|18.4 : R Khan to B Azam, Well bowled and well played in the end! Azam uses his feet and Rashid shortens the length. Azam adjusts and defends it.
|18.5 : R Khan to B Azam, On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|18.6 : R Khan to M Hafeez, Outside off again and it is guided to point.
|Gulbadin Naib is on!
|19.1 : G Naib to B Azam, Good length around off, it is guided down to third man. Azam wants the second and he goes for it. Hafeez responds late but the throw is at the wrong end.
|19.2 : G Naib to B Azam, Short and it is easily pulled through square leg for one.
|19.3 : G Naib to M Hafeez, Good length on off, it is guided to point.
|19.4 : G Naib to M Hafeez, The slower one on off, it is pushed to mid off.
|19.5 : G Naib to M Hafeez, Another very slow delivery! Hafeez goes back and pulls it through square leg for a single.
|19.6 : G Naib to B Azam, A nothing delivery that! Gets away with it though. Very short and slow. Azam goes back and hammers it wide of long on. Nabi there does well to keep it down to two. 100 up for Pakistan!
|20.1 : R Khan to M Hafeez, OUT! Hafeez holes out! Rashid gets his first, that too on a full toss. Hafeez will be gutted with himself. He should have hit that over the fence. He uses his feet and then hits it hard but flat down to long off. Shah there does not make a mistake. A budding partnership has been cut short.
|0.0 : Shoaib Malik Comes in
|20.2 : R Khan to S Malik, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|20.3 : R Khan to S Malik, Sharp turn! This pitches outside off and then turns away. Malik plays inside the line and gets beaten.
|20.4 : R Khan to S Malik, Another jaffa! Malik is not picking Rashid at all. This one pitches on off and it is once again the leg spinner. Malik is rooted to his crease as he tries to defend. The ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|20.5 : R Khan to S Malik, A direct hit but the batsman is in! Malik pushes this towards mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder hits bull's eye at the non-striker's end but the batsman is in.
|20.6 : R Khan to B Azam, A single now by Azam but through point.
|21.1 : G Naib to B Azam, Defended!
|21.2 : G Naib to B Azam, Pitching outside off, defended back to bowler.
|21.3 : G Naib to B Azam, FOUR! Pulled through square leg!
|21.4 : G Naib to B Azam, A single down to third man!
|21.5 : G Naib to S Malik, Blocked!
|21.6 : G Naib to S Malik, Run to third man!
|22.1 : R Khan to S Malik, The googly on off, Malik just in time, gets his bat down and keeps it out.
|22.2 : R Khan to S Malik, On off, it is kept out.
|22.3 : R Khan to S Malik, BEATEN! Once again, the ball whizzes past Malik's bat. It pitches on off and then spins away square. Malik looks to block it but misses.
|22.4 : R Khan to S Malik, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|22.5 : R Khan to S Malik, Another beauty! This one drifts in on off and then spins away. Malik goes back and tries to defend but ends up playing inside the line. The ball goes past the outside edge.
|22.6 : R Khan to S Malik, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. End of a testing over.
|23.1 : G Naib to B Azam, Back of a length on off, it is kept out.
|23.2 : G Naib to B Azam, FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Short and on the hips, it is pulled through backward square leg and it races to the fence.
|23.3 : G Naib to B Azam, A single now as Azam works it through mid-wicket.
|23.4 : G Naib to S Malik, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|23.5 : G Naib to B Azam, Shortish and on middle, it is hit through square leg for one.
|23.6 : G Naib to S Malik, Nicely punched down to long on but only for a single.
|24.1 : H Hassan to S Malik, Full and on off, it is stroked to covers.
|24.2 : H Hassan to S Malik, Short off length outside off, LOW BOUNCE TOO! Shoaib looking to pull gets an under edge towards point.
|24.3 : H Hassan to S Malik, Yorker!
|24.4 : H Hassan to S Malik, A single through mid-wicket.Length delivery defends it to mid on. A single taken.
|24.5 : H Hassan to B Azam, FOUR! Gets to his fifty in style! Back of a length on off, Azam waits for it and then guides it past point for a boundary. Good sign for Pakistan, he is their best batsman and they need him to be in form for the World Cup. He would look to make it big now.
|24.6 : H Hassan to B Azam, Length delivery on the pads, Azam flicks it to mid-wicket.
|25.1 : G Naib to S Malik, Full on middle, it is jammed out to mid-wicket.
|25.2 : G Naib to S Malik, On the middle stump, it is once again flicked to mid-wicket.
|25.3 : G Naib to S Malik, FOUR! Releases all the pressure! Short and it is the slower one. Malik goes back and pulls it hard through backward square leg, it races away.
|25.4 : G Naib to S Malik, On the stumps, it is defended onto the ground.
|25.5 : G Naib to S Malik, The batsman opens the face of the bat and then guides it down to third man for a run.
|25.6 : G Naib to B Azam, Another length ball and this is guided to point.
|26.1 : H Hassan to S Malik, Fuller outside off, Malik drives it straight down the ground to long on for a single.
|26.2 : H Hassan to B Azam, slower ball outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|26.3 : H Hassan to B Azam, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|26.4 : H Hassan to S Malik, Pitching on a length outside off, driven to covers.
|26.5 : H Hassan to S Malik, Pitched on off, defended back to the bowler.
|26.6 : H Hassan to S Malik, A yorker aimed at the base of off stump, defended back to the bowler.
|27.1 : G Naib to B Azam, Back of a length on off, this is guided down to third man for a single.
|27.2 : G Naib to S Malik, Slightly slower and shorter outside off, this is slapped through covers for a single.
|27.3 : G Naib to B Azam, FOUR! Hammered! A hit-me ball. Short and it sits up to be hit. Azam has all the time in the world to go back and pull it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|27.4 : G Naib to B Azam, Azam opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
|27.5 : G Naib to S Malik, BEATEN! Poor shot though from Malik. This lands outside off, it pitches and then moves away even more. Malik could have left it but hangs his bat out. Luckily for him, he gets beaten.
|27.6 : G Naib to S Malik, Now waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it down to third man for a single.
|28.1 : H Hassan to S Malik, Defended!
|28.2 : H Hassan to S Malik, Pitching outside off, Malik runs down to third man for an easy single.
|28.3 : H Hassan to B Azam, Length ball outside off, eased to third man for a single.
|28.4 : H Hassan to S Malik, FOUR! Over mid-wicket.
|28.5 : H Hassan to S Malik, Slapped through covers for a run.
|28.6 : H Hassan to B Azam, Worked to mid-wicket.
|29.1 : Ur Rahman to S Malik, FOUR! Poor ball and it has been put away! Way too short, Malik goes back and pulls it hard through mid-wicket. No need to run for those.
|29.2 : Ur Rahman to S Malik, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|29.3 : Ur Rahman to B Azam, On the off pole, kept out.
|29.4 : Ur Rahman to B Azam, Fuller on off, it is eased through covers for one.
|29.5 : Ur Rahman to S Malik, This is worked through square leg for a single. The 50-run stand is up, a good one and a much-needed one for Pakistan.
|29.6 : Ur Rahman to B Azam, On the shorter side, this is slapped through covers and a run is taken.
|Aftab Alam is into the attack now.
|30.1 : A Alam to B Azam, Azam opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
|30.2 : A Alam to S Malik, Fuller on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
|30.3 : A Alam to S Malik, Another dab down to third man for one. Malik thought of a second but Azam was not interested.
|30.4 : A Alam to B Azam, A full toss on middle, Malik flicks it through mid-wicket and takes two.
|30.5 : A Alam to B Azam, Slower bouncer! Azam pulls it through square leg and takes one.
|30.6 : A Alam to S Malik, Direct hit and it would have been close! A low full toss on middle, this is hit down to mid on. Malik goes for a run, he has to run around the bowler. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Not sure if Malik's dive would have saved him.
|31.1 : Ur Rahman to S Malik, Flatter on the stumps, Malik goes back and keeps it out.
|31.2 : Ur Rahman to S Malik, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|31.3 : Ur Rahman to S Malik, Another slider on middle, Malik once again goes back and keeps it out.
|31.4 : Ur Rahman to S Malik, Works it with the angle to square leg,
|31.5 : Ur Rahman to S Malik, This is a little more shorter, Malik has time to go back and pushes it down to long on for one.
|31.6 : Ur Rahman to B Azam, Another single as this is eased down to long off. A good tight over by Mujeeb. Afghanistan need a few more like these.
|32.1 : A Alam to B Azam, Slightly fuller on off, Malik strokes it back to the bowler.
|32.2 : A Alam to B Azam, The stumps there plays an extra fielder! Saves at least two. Full and on middle, Azam drives it back brilliant but the ball hits the stumps at the other end.
|32.3 : A Alam to B Azam, Going down the leg side, it is flicked towards short fine leg, the fielder makes a good stop. A single taken.
|32.4 : A Alam to S Malik, Another quick run! Malik strokes it towards the left of mid off and sets off. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
|32.5 : A Alam to B Azam, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|32.6 : A Alam to S Malik, FOUR! Up and over! Malik makes room and Alam bowls it full on leg, Malik lofts it over mid off and bags a boundary. Spoils what was a very good over till then.
|33.1 : Ur Rahman to B Azam, SIX! First of the game and it comes off the bat of Azam! Lovely shot. He goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it, it is right off the middle and it sails over the mid-wicket fence. 10 from the last two balls. Pakistan maybe stepping on the gas here.
|33.2 : Ur Rahman to B Azam, Shorter and outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
|33.3 : Ur Rahman to S Malik, Malik guides it towards backward point and the batters take a run. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
|33.4 : Ur Rahman to B Azam, This is worked to mid-wicket.
|33.5 : Ur Rahman to B Azam, SIX! Picked his spot to perfection! There is no fielder out in the deep mid-wicket region. Azam takes the aerial route and he connects so well with the slog sweep that it clears the fence. Second in the over.
|33.6 : Ur Rahman to B Azam, This is on off, it is defended. End of a very expensive over, 14 from it.
|34.1 : A Alam to S Malik, A single! Short and down the leg side, Malik pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
|34.2 : A Alam to B Azam, On the fuller side, Azam strokes it to mid off.
|34.3 : A Alam to B Azam, Runs coming thick and fast now! A couple this time. A low full toss on middle, it is flicked through mid-wicket for a brace.
|34.4 : A Alam to B Azam, A low full toss outside off, it is carved out to deep point for a run.
|34.5 : A Alam to S Malik, A short one, good change in length. Takes Malik by surprise but he manages to duck under it.
|34.6 : A Alam to S Malik, SIX! All the way! Goes fuller and on middle, Malik clears the front leg and lofts it over mid on. Had the fielder been on the fence, it would not have mattered as it goes all the way. 31 have come from the last 3.
|Mohammad Nabi is back!
|35.1 : M Nabi to B Azam, Quicker and on off, Azam guides it with the angle towards short third man for one.
|35.2 : M Nabi to S Malik, This is on middle, it is defended.
|35.3 : M Nabi to S Malik, On the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|35.4 : M Nabi to B Azam, A poor ball but Azam does not take full toll of it. This is short and down the leg side, BA pulls it but finds short fine leg.
|35.5 : M Nabi to B Azam, This is angled on the pads, Azam looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads, MS fails to collect it. It rolls towards short fine leg. The batters take a run. The fielder throws it to the bowler who fails to collect cleanly and another run is taken. Leg byes signaled.
|35.6 : M Nabi to B Azam, Another single through square leg.
|Rashid Khan is back on!
|36.1 : R Khan to B Azam, Worked to mid-wicket!
|36.2 : R Khan to B Azam, FOUR! Through covers!
|36.3 : R Khan to B Azam, A single through covers!
|36.4 : R Khan to S Malik, Blocked.
|36.5 : R Khan to S Malik, Guided to point!
|36.6 : R Khan to S Malik, Chopped towards short third man for a run.
|37.1 : M Nabi to S Malik, Pushes it with the angle to covers.
|37.2 : M Nabi to S Malik, This is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|37.3 : M Nabi to B Azam, Flatter and outside off, it is cut to point.
|37.4 : M Nabi to B Azam, Quick running! This is guided to short third man for one.
|37.5 : M Nabi to S Malik, OUT! Nabi gets another! The century stand has been broken probably at the right time. Malik probably picks the wrong side, he looks to clear the longest part of the ground but fails to do so. Steps down the track and Nabi slows it up outside off. Malik look to go with the turn but his bat turns in his hands. It goes straight towards Zadran at deep mid-wicket who does not spill it. Afghanistan need to keep taking wickets if they are to stem the run flow.
|Sarfaraz Ahmed is the new man in.
|37.6 : M Nabi to S Ahmed, Off the mark is the captain straightaway as he works it towards mid-wicket.
|38.1 : R Khan to S Ahmed, Is that a drop? Nope! A brilliant delivery though. This is full and it turns away. Ahmed looks to drive but misses. MS fails to collect it.
|38.2 : R Khan to S Ahmed, Fuller this time and it is eased through covers for one.
|38.3 : R Khan to B Azam, Guided to point. Azam wants a run but is sent back.
|38.4 : R Khan to B Azam, Floats it up on off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
|38.5 : R Khan to B Azam, This is shorter so BA goes back and pushes it through covers for one.
|38.6 : R Khan to S Ahmed, The googly, Sarfaraz picks it and then guides it towards point for one. A good follow-up over by Rashid after a successful one by Nabi.
|39.1 : M Nabi to S Ahmed, Needed a direct hit there! Ahmed guides it towards backward point and wants a run. The fielder picks it up quickly and then has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|39.2 : M Nabi to B Azam, Misfield! Short and outside off, this is cut towards point. The fielder lets it through his hands and the batters take two.
|39.3 : M Nabi to B Azam, Another single through square leg.
|39.4 : M Nabi to S Ahmed, Sarfaraz uses his feet but Nabi shortens his length and slows it up. Sarfaraz still manages to work it past short fine leg for a couple.
|39.5 : M Nabi to S Ahmed, On off, Sarfaraz waits for it and then guides it towards short third man for a single.
|39.6 : M Nabi to B Azam, Short and outside off, Azam slaps it hard but finds covers.
|Powerplay 3 time. 5 fielders permitted outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.
|40.1 : R Khan to S Ahmed, FOUR! Ideal start to Powerplay 3! Shuffles across and then brings the sweep shot out. Hits it excellently through backward square leg for a boundary.
|40.2 : R Khan to S Ahmed, Now stays leg side of the delivery, cuts it towards point. The fielder there makes a half-stop and an extra run is taken.
|A stumping appeal has been taken upstairs! MS is confident. Let's see.
|40.3 : R Khan to S Ahmed, OUT! That is why he was so confident. Sarfaraz is short. Lightning quick work from Shahzad. Rashid has the last laugh. This is flatter and it is just behind the driving length on off. Sarfaraz lunges and looks to tap and run but is beaten by the turn away. He also seems to have dragged his back leg out while doing so. Shahzad whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show SA is short. Into the bowling all-rounders are Afghani
|Imad Wasim is the next batsman in.
|40.4 : R Khan to I Wasim, On off, pushed to covers.
|40.5 : R Khan to I Wasim, On the stumps, blocked.
|40.6 : R Khan to I Wasim, The leg spinner on the leg stump. Wasim looks to defend again but misses to get hit on the pads.
|41.1 : M Nabi to B Azam, This is flatter and on off, it is guided towards backward point for a run. Moves onto 97.
|41.2 : M Nabi to I Wasim, Wasim is off the mark now as he pushes this through covers for one.
|41.3 : M Nabi to B Azam, This is on the pads, it is flicked through square leg for one.
|41.4 : M Nabi to I Wasim, The straighter one on middle, it is defended.
|41.5 : M Nabi to I Wasim, DROPPED! A tough chance though. Nabi floats it around off, it pitches and then turns away. Wasim looks to drive but the ball goes off the outside edge to the left of Shahzad. He fails to react in time, it hits the outer part of the glove and goes for a single down to third man.
|41.6 : M Nabi to B Azam, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|Aftab Alam is back!
|42.1 : A Alam to I Wasim, Excellent from Afghanistan! Imad creams it through extra cover. The fielder from mid off hares after it and then dives to push it back in. Saves a run for his side.
|42.2 : A Alam to B Azam, Onto 99 is Azam! He looks to drive it through the off side but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards cover for a single.
|42.3 : A Alam to I Wasim, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|42.4 : A Alam to B Azam, 100 for Babar Azam. Top innings from him. There have been wickets falling at the other end but he has held one end up and crafted a brilliant knock. Needs to continue though. He guides this down to third man for a single to get to that milestone.
|42.5 : A Alam to I Wasim, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|42.6 : A Alam to I Wasim, Another misfiled! This is down the leg side, it is flicked towards short fine leg for a couple.
|43.1 : R Khan to B Azam, A single to long on!
|43.2 : R Khan to I Wasim, A leg spinner on the middle, Imad defends it with soft hands
|43.3 : R Khan to I Wasim, Almost drags it on! A googly on the stumps, Imad doesn't pick it , he looks to cut but chops it back onto his pads. The ball rolls over the the stumps but Imad is alert as he kicks it off. Almost a wicket there.
|43.4 : R Khan to I Wasim, Flatter and on off, Imad looks to work it through mid-wicket but hits it a little too straight. Rashid does really well to run to his left and stop a single.
|43.5 : R Khan to I Wasim, 4 dots in a row now to Imad as he pushes this one to covers.
|43.6 : R Khan to I Wasim, Make that 5 as Imad guides the last one to point. Just a single from the over, top stuff from Rashid.
|44.1 : A Alam to B Azam, A low full toss on middle, it is flicked through mid-wicket for a brace.
|44.2 : A Alam to B Azam, Slower bouncer on middle, Azam pulls it through square leg for one.
|44.3 : A Alam to I Wasim, Full and on the pads, it is whipped through mid-wicket for a single.
|44.4 : A Alam to B Azam, A good slower one, it is very full on off, Azam jams it out towards the bowler.
|44.5 : A Alam to B Azam, FOUR! No one in the deep and a boundary! Full and on the pads, Azam flicks it uppishly in the vacant deep mid-wicket region. Boundary. A much-needed one.
|44.6 : A Alam to B Azam, A single now as this is flicked to the fielder at fine leg.
|45.1 : D Zadran to B Azam, Shortish and outside off, it is slapped over covers for a brace.
|45.2 : D Zadran to B Azam, Another full toss but Babar fails to time it, it goes towards long on for a single.
|45.3 : D Zadran to I Wasim, Excellent yorker! Not a lot you can do there, Imad looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|45.4 : D Zadran to I Wasim, Good fielding! Shortish and around off, Imad looks to slap it through covers but Shenwari there dives to his right and makes a good stop. He can't stop the single though.
|45.5 : D Zadran to B Azam, OUT! The centurion falls now! Pakistan losing their way here. Afghanistan ending it well. A short ball and it is once again a slower one. Azam goes back and looks to pull but does not get the desired elevation. It goes towards Shah at deep square leg who takes a neat catch.
|Hassan Ali comes in.
|45.6 : D Zadran to H Ali, SIX! WOW! What a way to get off the mark! That is some hit! Full and on off, Hasan clears his front leg and tonks it over the long off fence. Pakistan would love a couple more from him.
|46.1 : A Alam to I Wasim, Uses his feet but the bowler bowls a low full toss. Does not get under it so it goes down to long on for a single.
|46.2 : A Alam to H Ali, OUT! Very, very good catch there by Shah! Six and out for Hasan. He looks to repeat the shot he played on the very first ball but this time he does not get the distance. Shah there judges it nicely, keeps an eye on the rope behind. Takes it with two hands, then realizes he is losing balance. Throws it up in the air, steps outside, then comes in and takes it. He does touch the rope once but that is after releasing the ball.
|Shadab Khan is the new man in
|46.3 : A Alam to I Wasim, A low full toss on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for another single. Afghanistan won't mind singles.
|46.4 : A Alam to S Khan, Slower one on middle, Khan blocks it out.
|46.5 : A Alam to S Khan, Run out chance but missed! Short and down the leg side, Shadab pulls it towards fine leg. They take one and Khan wants a second. He is charging towards the other end but Wasim is not interested. The fielder throws it to the keeper who collects it and fires it at the bowler's end. The fielder coming in from covers is a little too late and hence it goes down towards the fielder backing up at long on. Lucky escape for Shadab. MS is not happy and rightly so. There should have
|46.6 : A Alam to I Wasim, FOUR! Ends the over in style! Short and outside off, Wasim slaps it through cover-point and the ball races away.
|47.1 : D Zadran to S Khan, OUT! In the air... taken! Shadab does not last for long. Full and on middle, it is the slower one. Shadab looks to go downtown but is way too early in the shot. He hits it high up in the air towards mid-wicket where Shinwari takes a dolly.
|Wahab Riaz comes in
|47.2 : D Zadran to I Wasim, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|47.3 : D Zadran to W Riaz, This is guided towards point for one.
|47.4 : D Zadran to I Wasim, Shortish and outside off, it is guided towards third man for a run.
|A direct hit and Imad is short! They have gone upstairs to check!
|47.5 : D Zadran to W Riaz, OUT! Imad is short! Poor by him, he did not make a real effort to get in. He was very casual there. Pakistan have been bowled out with 13 balls to spare. A yorker outside off, it is jammed out to short third man. They go for a run. Alam there hits bull's eye at the striker's end. An appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays show that is the end of the Pakistan's innings and they END WITH 262!
|Excellent bowling performance by Afghanistan! They have done extremely well to restrict Pakistan to the score they have. The Men in Green got off to a very good start but then kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were struggling at 100 for 4. Azam and Malik though then added a 100-run stand and when the two were batting, 300 looked on the cards. The former got to another excellent ton. However, once the two fell, Pakistan lost their way completely and ended up way below what they would
|The Afghanistan bowling did not start off that well but Nabi and Rashid managed to pull things back brilliantly. They went for 73 in their 20 and managed to take 5 wickets. Their fielding was poor though and had they done better there, they could have been chasing an even lower score.
|263 is the target! The wicket is gripping a little. Afghanistan need to bat well against this strong Pakistan bowling attack. Who will win the first warm up game?