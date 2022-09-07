|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 0wd 1 1nb . . 6 6 | . . . 1 . 3
|Last bat : Mohammad Nabi (C)b Naseem Shah0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:91/5 (14.1 Ovs)
|15.5 : Shadab Khan to Azmatullah Omarzai, 1 run.
|15.4 : Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran, 1 run.
|15.3 : Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran, SIX! Dismissed! This one is in the slot and Ibrahim ZadranÂ dismisses it from his presence. Shadab gives it a bit too much flight and lands it full and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ goes inside-out and rockets it over extra cover for a biggie.
|15.2 : Shadab Khan to Azmatullah Omarzai, A googly, short and on middle, turning in, Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ watches it through and flicks it towards deep square leg for one.
|15.1 : Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran, Quicker, full and on leg, Ibrahim ZadranÂ drives it towards long on for a run.
|0.0 : The skipper Mohammad NabiÂ makes his way out to the middle and AfghanistanÂ will be hoping for a cameo.
|14.6 : Naseem Shah to Ibrahim Zadran, Fullish delivery, on middle, Ibrahim ZadranÂ works it towards long on for a single.
|0.0 : Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ is the new batter out in the middle and AfghanistanÂ desperately need their tail to wag.Â
|14.5 : Naseem Shah to Ibrahim Zadran, Shah takes the pace off this time. This is on a good length and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ makes room but only manages to bunt it onto the ground.
|14.4 : Naseem Shah to Ibrahim Zadran, On a length and on off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ pushes this to the leftÂ of backward point where the fielder moves to that side and cuts it out.
|14.3 : Naseem Shah to Azmatullah Omarzai, Fuller again and around off, Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ guides it towards third man for a run and gets off the mark.
|14.2 : Naseem Shah to Azmatullah Omarzai, Full and on off, Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ drives it nicely towards mid off for no run.
|14.1 : Naseem Shah to Mohammad Nabi, OUT! DRAGS IT ON! A golden duck for Mohammad NabiÂ in his 100th T20I. Not a happy one for the Afghan skipper. Slightly short in length and around off, at 140 kph, Mohammad NabiÂ sticks back and goes on his toes to run it down to third man but all he manages is a bottom edge onto the stumps. Nabi is frustrated.Â AfghanistanÂ are struggling. 50 wickets in T20s for Naseem Shah, becoming the youngest to do so, overtaking the evergreen and young Sahibzada Mohammad
|13.6 : Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran, OUT! CAUGHT!Â Najibullah ZadranÂ is hunted down by Shadab Khan. The leggie has his revenge. A spinner bowls a seam-up delivery at 111 kph. It's very full and around middle, Najibullah ZadranÂ finds it in the arc to send it out of the park but fails to hit it from the sweet spot of his bat. As a result, his shot has more height than distance and Fakhar ZamanÂ claims yet another catch, at long on. This is a body blow to AfghanistanÂ as Najibullah ZadranÂ is
|13.5 : Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran, This time it is the leg spinner, on off, turning in, Najibullah ZadranÂ swings at itÂ but misses.
|13.4 : Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran, Shadab KhanÂ continues with the googlies, this is on middle and turning away, Najibullah ZadranÂ tries to go for the reverse scoop but cannot connect.
|13.3 : Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran, BEATEN! This is another googly, on off, turning away, Najibullah ZadranÂ looks to work it to the off side but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|13.2 : Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran, SIX! Najibullah ZadranÂ flexes his muscles and hits Shadab for a biggie - first the leggie has conceded in this edition of the Asia Cup. Floated one, full and around leg, Najibullah ZadranÂ whips it over mid-wicket and gets the correct elevation to send it over the fielder in the deep for a maximum.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. Shadab KhanÂ comes back into the attack. 0 for 8 in his 2 overs so far.
|13.1 : Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran, A googly, short and around off, turning away, Najibullah ZadranÂ makes room and punches it wide of deep point for a couple of runs.
|12.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Ibrahim Zadran, On a length and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ cuts it straight to point. Only 4 runs from the over.
|12.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Najibullah Zadran, Back of a length and on off, Najibullah ZadranÂ taps it towards backward point for a quick single as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
|12.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Ibrahim Zadran, Short of a length and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ stays there and cuts it uppishly but on two bounces towards third man for one.
|12.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Ibrahim Zadran, Goes fuller and on middle, Ibrahim ZadranÂ makes room to clear the infield but ends up pushing it towards the fielder inside the ring at covers.
|12.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Najibullah Zadran, Length again and on the pads, Najibullah ZadranÂ helps it towards backward square leg for a single.
|0.0 : Mohammad HasnainÂ (2-0-22-1) returns to bowl, replacing Rauf.
|12.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Ibrahim Zadran, Starts with a good-length delivery, on leg, Ibrahim ZadranÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
|11.2 : Najibullah ZadranÂ makes his way out to the crease and with the way Karim JanatÂ was going, this could prove to be a boon for Afghanistan.
|11.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Najibullah Zadran, Flighted delivery, full and on middle, Najibullah ZadranÂ looks to smackÂ it over extra cover but gets an inside edge. The ball rollsÂ towards short fine leg. End of a top over and spell from Mohammad NawazÂ - 4-0-23-1.
|11.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Najibullah Zadran, Another dot as this short delivery is tucked away towards mid-wicket.
|11.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Najibullah Zadran, Tossed up, full and on leg, Najibullah ZadranÂ knocks it towards mid-wicket.
|11.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran, Flatter and around middle, Ibrahim ZadranÂ opens the face of his bat and guides it through covers for a single.
|11.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat, OUT! Karim JanatÂ holes out! Spinners had strangled the scoring rate and in an attempt to break free, Karim JanatÂ throws his wicket away. Nawaz darts it in full, around middle atÂ 94 kph, Karim JanatÂ goes down low to smoke it over the leg side but it takes the toe end of his bat and balloons in the air. Fakhar Zaman, who had a tough time on the field against India, moves across to his right from long on and secures the skier safely.Â Â
|11.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran, Floated, full and on middle, Ibrahim ZadranÂ eases it towards long on for a single.
|10.6 : Haris Rauf to Karim Janat, A dot to end the over then! This is a slower one, on a length and on off, keeps a bit low too, Karim JanatÂ pushes it towards backward point.
|10.5 : Haris Rauf to Karim Janat, Rauf serves a yorker now, on off, Karim JanatÂ digs it out towards mid off.
|10.4 : Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran, On a length and on leg, Ibrahim ZadranÂ works this towards deep mid-wicket off the sticker part of his bat for a run.
|10.3 : Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran, Sharp bouncer! Rauf bangs this one short and around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ sways away from it.
|0.0 : Drinks break. We have reached the halfway stage and it's been some great action so far. AfghanistanÂ started like a train on fire with their openers going on the attack straight away. Haris RaufÂ and Mohammad HasnainÂ did well to dismiss both of them and since then, the Pakistan spinners have pulled things back. Let's see how the Afghans navigate through this middle phase. Haris RaufÂ returns to bowl after the break.
|10.2 : Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran, Full and on the pads, Ibrahim ZadranÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket and straightaway denies the single as it has gone too straight to the fielder.
|10.1 : Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! On the up and in the gap! Back of a length, around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ stands tall and packs a punch over extra cover for a boundary. It seems they were waiting for some pace.
|8.2 : Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran, This is tossed up full and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ knocks this back towards the bowler.Â
|8.1 : Shadab Khan to Karim Janat, Shadab KhanÂ flights this full on middle and leg, Karim JanatÂ clips this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|9.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat, FOUR! Much-needed boundary for Afghanistan! This is sheer power from Karim Janat. Mohammad NawazÂ bowls this full around leg, Karim JanatÂ gets his front foot out of the way and flicks the ball towards the cow corner fence for four runs.
|9.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran, Quicker around off, tapped towards extra cover for another run.
|9.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat, Flatter and on middle, Karim moves back and eases it to long on for one.
|9.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran, Shortish and on middle, helped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|9.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat, Drifting into the pads this time on a fuller length, Karim JanatÂ clips the ball to deep backward square leg for a single.Â
|9.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat, Mohammad NawazÂ flights this one full and in line with the stumps, Karim JanatÂ looks to flick this leg side but gets a leading edge towards cover.Â
|8.6 : Shadab Khan to Karim Janat, Delivers this one really short and outside off, Karim JanatÂ pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for another run. Just three runs from this over and PakistanÂ are building the pressure.Â
|8.5 : Shadab Khan to Karim Janat, This one is outside off as well on a fuller length, Karim JanatÂ blocks this to the left of the bowler.Â
|8.4 : Shadab Khan to Karim Janat, Short once again and outside off, Karim JanatÂ does not find the gap this time and hits the ball straight to point.Â
|8.3 : Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran, Pulls his length back and delivers this short outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ slaps this towards sweeper cover for a single.Â
|7.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! This has been beautifully placed! Mohammad NawazÂ serves this one a fraction short and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ uses the crease and cuts the ball through the gap at backward point for a boundary.
|7.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat, Flighted full and on off, Karim JanatÂ looks to slog-sweep but mistimes his shot to deep square leg for a run.Â
|7.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad NawazÂ bowls this one full and in line with the stumps, Ibrahim ZadranÂ makes room and knocks the ball to long off for a single.Â
|6.1 : Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran, Shadab KhanÂ starts the over with a full delivery floated outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ sends this to deep coverÂ and takes a run.Â
|7.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat, Loopy and full on middle, it's wristed to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran, Flatter and shorter on middle, Ibrahim ZadranÂ goes back and punches it to long on for a run.
|7.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran, Fullish and around off, pushed to covers.
|6.6 : Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran, Shadab KhanÂ bowls this a touch shorter and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ goes back in the crease and punches the ball to long off for a run.Â
|6.5 : Shadab Khan to Ibrahim Zadran, Shadab KhanÂ continues to flight this full and outside the off pole, Ibrahim ZadranÂ taps this back towards the bowler.Â
|6.4 : Shadab Khan to Karim Janat, Loopy delivery bowled full and outside off, Karim JanatÂ taps the ball towards covers and rushes across for a single.Â
|6.3 : Shadab Khan to Karim Janat, Bowls this a touch shorter and wide outside off, Karim JanatÂ looks to cut but gets an under-edge. It drops in front of the keeper.
|6.2 : Shadab Khan to Karim Janat, This is bowled full as well and in line with the stumps, Karim JanatÂ pushes at this,Â gets an inside edge to deep square leg and they run well to take two runs.Â
|5.6 : Babar AzamÂ going with spin from both ends now. Shadab KhanÂ comes into the attack.
|4.5 : We will see some spin now as Mohammad NawazÂ has been introduced into the attack.
|Mohammad Hasnain to Hazratullah Zazai, Wide! Hasnain is struggling here. Slips a length ball down the leg side and is lucky that the batter has not got any bat behind it. A good take by Mohammad Rizwan.Â
|5.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran, This one is full as well and just outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ gets his front foot forward and hits it towards mid off. They take another quick single. 5Â runs from the over and the Powerplay comes to a close, AfghanistanÂ are 48 for 2.
|4.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Hazratullah Zazai, OUT! LEG STUMP IS FLOORED! Clever deception from the fast bowler. He attacks the stumps with a length ball and serves it atÂ 119 kph. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ is bamboozled with the change in pace and fails to keep it out. It goes through his defense and obliterates the leg pole. Perhaps, there was some back pad also involved. Also, his bat had hit the back pad and that possibly prevented him from keeping it out. More than happy, Mohammad HasnainÂ is relieve
|Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat, Straying down leg this time on a fuller length, Karim JanatÂ flicks this towards short fine leg and rushes for a quick run. Good rotation of strike.Â
|5.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad NawazÂ floats this one full and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ strokes this wide of mid off and takes one.Â
|5.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Karim Janat, Flights this full and in line with the stumps, Karim JanatÂ works this wide of long on for another run.Â
|5.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran, Fires this one full and into the pads, Ibrahim ZadranÂ clips this to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.Â
|5.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad NawazÂ begins with a short delivery angling into the stumps, Ibrahim ZadranÂ rocks back and knocks the ball towards cover.Â
|4.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Karim Janat, A yorker on off, Karim JanatÂ digs it out safely to end the over.
|4.5 : Karim JanatÂ walks out to bat now.
|4.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad HasnainÂ changes his angle and comes from 'round the wicket. Delivers it full and on off at 142 kph, Zazai pushes from the back foot to point.
|4.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Poor bowling! Doesn't matter how quick you bowl, if your line is awry, you will be punished. A 143 kph delivery, on a length around leg, Zazai has no qualms in nudging it down to fine leg for a boundary. Easy pickings.
|0.0 : Mohammad HasnainÂ is back on. He conceded 16 runs in his first over.
|4.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Hazratullah Zazai, Closer to the body, on a length around leg at 145 kph, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ fails to work it around on the leg side and is hit on the pads.
|0.0 : The Afghanistan batters have forced Babar AzamÂ to make his first change as he brings Haris RaufÂ into the attack.
|4.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Ibrahim Zadran, Fuller and on the pads, helped to deep square leg for one.
|3.5 : Ibrahim Zadran walks out to bat at number 3.
|3.6 : Haris Rauf to Ibrahim Zadran, Fuller in length and around middle, Ibrahim flicks it to deep square leg for a single. 10 runs and a wicket from the over!
|3.3 : Haris Rauf to Hazratullah Zazai, PUT DOWN! Rauf goes short and serves it around off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ tries to ramp it over third man but doesn't hey enough connection. It flies to third man and is dying down in front of the fielder, Naseem ShahÂ tries to take it by going low but fails to grab it. The batters cross.
|3.5 : Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! STUMPS SHATTERED! The crowd roars and Haris RaufÂ is pumped up! Fast bowlers love that sight - bails flying around. Haris RaufÂ sticks to his line around off, on a good length at 144 clicks, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ shuffles across a bit to hit it across the line but misses. The ball sneaks through and rattles the off pole.
|3.4 : Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fullish and around off, drilled down to mid off.
|3.2 : Haris Rauf to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Well timed and placed! Haris RaufÂ serves it on a length and outside off, at 147 kph,Â Hazratullah ZazaiÂ stays on the back foot and smashes it through point.
|3.1 : Haris Rauf to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Boundaries are coming thick and fast for the Afghans! A poor line from Rauf to begin his spell. Clocks 151 kph but delivers a full ball on the pads, Zazai neatly deflects it down to fine leg for a boundary.
|2.6 : Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai, Slower bumper around off, Zazai keeps his pull shot down and places it wide of short fine leg for one. 7 from the over!
|2.5 : Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Finds the gap! This is brilliant batting. Shah angles across a length delivery outside off, at 144 kph, Zazai opens the face of his bat late and pierces the gap between short third man and backward point. Just used the pace of the bowler.
|2.4 : Naseem Shah to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shah takes the pace off this delivery. Serves it full and on middle and Gurbaz tucks it in front of square on the leg side for one.
|2.3 : Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai, Fuller again, around middle and leg, at 144 kph, Zazai helps it off his pads to deep square leg and takes a single.
|2.2 : Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai, A dipping full delivery around off, at 111 kph, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ pushes it out to mid off.
|2.1 : Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai, Full toss on off, Zazai hits across the line but finds mid-wicket.
|1.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! Up and over the leaping fielder in the deep! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ has made his intentions clear here. 16 from the over. Full in length and around middle, Rahmanullah picks it off his pads and flicks it nonchalantly over deep square leg for a maximum.
|1.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! High and handsome! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ is moving brilliantly inside the crease. A sharp delivery, short and angling into the batter, Gurbaz rides the bounce and muscles it over long leg for a biggie.
|1.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gets away with a poor delivery. A length ball on middle and leg, at 145 kph, Gurbaz clips it off his pads but finds short fine leg.
|1.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Swing and a miss! Pace does the trick this time. Mohammad HasnainÂ clocks 145 kph as he delivers it short and wide outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ tries to cut but misses.
|Mohammad Hasnain to Hazratullah Zazai, A high full toss as Mohammad HasnainÂ attempts a slower one. It's wide outside off at 130 clicks, Zazai slaps it down to third man and takes a single. It's called a no ball and Free Hit is coming up...
|1.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length, around off at 145 clicks, Gurbaz stays on the back foot and works it through square leg for a single. Rahmanullah Gurbaz'Â movement inside the crease shows that he is in form.
|Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wide! A 144 kph delivery, short but down the leg side, Gurbaz tries his best to pull but fails to connect.
|0.6 : Mohammad HasnainÂ to share the attack with Naseem Shah.
|1.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad HasnainÂ starts with a half-volley around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ drives but picks the mid off fielder.
|0.6 : Naseem Shah to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Timed beautifully. A touch fuller and outside off, at 144 clicks, Gurbaz drives it through the gap at extra cover. It's chased down in the deep and the batters get three runs.
|0.5 : Naseem Shah to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naseem ShahÂ steams in and serves a good-length delivery outside off, at 141 kph, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stays back and pushes it to covers.
|0.4 : Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai, A muted appeal for an lbw, nothing from the umpire. An inswinger, full and around leg at 142 kph, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ tries to flick and gets a gentle tickle behind it. The ball races down to fine leg and AfghanistanÂ are away with a single.
|0.3 : Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai, The line is a lot straighter this time, on a fuller length around off, at 143 kph, Zazai defends it back from the inner half of his bat.
|0.1 : Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai, Beaten first up! In fact, Naseem is appealing for a caught behind but doesn't get much support from behind the stumps. Considerable movement on this delivery. It lands a touch short and around off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ stays back and pushes inside the line but gets beaten. No DRS taken, Babar AzamÂ only claps and encourages his bowler.
|0.2 : Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai, Delivers it on a length and close to off, Zazai gets behind the line of the ball and pushes it to the off side.
|0.0 : We are ready for play now! We can see the players of PakistanÂ in a huddle. The two openers of Afghanistan, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ walk out to the middle now. Naseem ShahÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
|We are minutes away from the start of play! But before the game begins, the umpires and the two sets of players line up for their respective national anthems.Â It will be Pakistan's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of Afghanistan.
|Mohammad Nabi, the Afghan skipper, looks a bit disappointed to lose the toss. Says that they also wanted to bowl first due to the dew factor and adds that they will now try their best to put a good score on the board. Further says that they will focus on bowling disciplined lines. Claims that it is always a tough game against Pakistan and they have played good games against them. Mentions that they donât want to repeat the mistakes of the past and look to do things better. Informs that they ha
|Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, says that they want to bowl first due to the dew factor. Adds that the mood in the camp is cool and calm, and they want to keep that momentum. Tells that winning gives you confidence and they are looking to carry on with the same. Informs that they are going unchanged.Â
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai (In for Samiullah Shinwari), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad (In forÂ Naveen-ul-Haq), Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|TOSS - PakistanÂ have won the toss and they have decided to BOWL first.
|Pakistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah andÂ Mohammad Hasnain.
|Pitch report - A little while back Sanjay Manjrekar was near the playing area and he started by saying that the pitches in Sharjah wear a strange dark grey look and then turn whitish grey before the game. He added that there is a typical sheen as well. Wasim Akram also joined him and reminded that it's the same strip where Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong. Akram mentioned that today's surface though is looking a lot better than the last one and in his opinion, it will be better to chase but also caut