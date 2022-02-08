|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . w . . . . | . 4 . . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Bilal Khannot out1(2b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:115/10 (38.1 Ovs)
|49.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards covers.
|49.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards third man.
|49.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards covers.
|49.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|49.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|49.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Bilal Khan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|48.6 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|48.5 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, Wide.
|48.4 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|48.3 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|48.2 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, Four! Played towards covers.
|48.1 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, Six! Played towards mid on.
|47.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Bilal Khan, No run.
|47.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Kaleemullah, OUT! The batsman has hit the stumps with his bat! Hit wicket.
|47.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Kaleemullah, Four.
|47.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|47.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|47.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Kaleemullah, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|46.6 : Mark Watt to Sandeep Goud, Six! Played towards mid on.
|46.5 : Mark Watt to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|46.4 : Mark Watt to Kaleemullah, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|46.3 : Mark Watt to Kaleemullah, No run.
|46.2 : Mark Watt to Sandeep Goud, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|46.1 : Mark Watt to Kaleemullah, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|45.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Kaleemullah, 1 run.
|45.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Kaleemullah, Six! Played towards mid on.
|45.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Kaleemullah, No run.
|45.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Kaleemullah, Six! Played towards mid on.
|45.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Kaleemullah, No run.
|45.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|44.6 : Chris Sole to Kaleemullah, No run.
|44.5 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, 1 run.
|44.4 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, Four.
|44.3 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|44.2 : Chris Sole to Naseem Khushi, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|44.1 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, 1 run, played towards point.
|43.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|43.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Naseem Khushi, 1 run, played towards point.
|43.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Naseem Khushi, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|43.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Naseem Khushi, No run, played towards square leg.
|43.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, 1 run, played towards point.
|43.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Sandeep Goud, Four! Played towards third man.
|42.6 : Mark Watt to Sandeep Goud, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|42.5 : Mark Watt to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|42.4 : Mark Watt to Naseem Khushi, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|42.3 : Mark Watt to Naseem Khushi, No run.
|42.2 : Mark Watt to Sandeep Goud, 1 run, played towards covers.
|42.1 : Mark Watt to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|41.6 : Michael Leask to Naseem Khushi, No run.
|41.5 : Michael Leask to Naseem Khushi, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|41.4 : Michael Leask to Naseem Khushi, No run.
|41.3 : Michael Leask to Naseem Khushi, No run.
|Michael Leask to Naseem Khushi, Wide.
|41.2 : Michael Leask to Naseem Khushi, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|41.1 : Michael Leask to Naseem Khushi, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|40.6 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|40.5 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|40.4 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, Six! Played towards mid off.
|40.3 : Chris Sole to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|40.2 : Chris Sole to Naseem Khushi, 1 run.
|Chris Sole to Naseem Khushi, No ball and Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|40.1 : Chris Sole to Naseem Khushi, No run.
|39.6 : Hamza Tahir to Naseem Khushi, 1 run, played towards point.
|39.5 : Hamza Tahir to Naseem Khushi, No run.
|39.4 : Hamza Tahir to Sandeep Goud, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|39.3 : Hamza Tahir to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards mid off.
|39.2 : Hamza Tahir to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards point.
|39.1 : Hamza Tahir to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|38.6 : Mark Watt to Naseem Khushi, No run, played towards covers.
|38.5 : Mark Watt to Naseem Khushi, No run, played towards point.
|38.4 : Mark Watt to Naseem Khushi, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|38.3 : Mark Watt to Naseem Khushi, No run.
|38.2 : Mark Watt to Naseem Khushi, No run, played towards mid off.
|38.1 : Mark Watt to Naseem Khushi, No run.
|37.6 : Michael Leask to Sandeep Goud, Six.
|37.5 : Michael Leask to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|37.4 : Michael Leask to Naseem Khushi, 1 run.
|37.3 : Michael Leask to Sandeep Goud, 1 run.
|37.2 : Michael Leask to Sandeep Goud, OUT! The fielder disturbs the bails and appeals for a run out. No need to go upstairs. Given out on the field.
|Michael Leask to Sandeep Goud, OUT! The fielder disturbs the bails and appeals for a run out. No need to go upstairs. Given out on the field.
|37.1 : Michael Leask to Khawar Ali, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|36.6 : Mark Watt to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards covers.
|36.5 : Mark Watt to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|36.4 : Mark Watt to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards covers.
|36.3 : Mark Watt to Khawar Ali, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|36.2 : Mark Watt to Sandeep Goud, 1 run, played towards covers.
|36.1 : Mark Watt to Khawar Ali, 1 run.
|35.6 : Hamza Tahir to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|35.5 : Hamza Tahir to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|35.4 : Hamza Tahir to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|35.3 : Hamza Tahir to Khawar Ali, 1 run.
|35.2 : Hamza Tahir to Khawar Ali, No run.
|35.1 : Hamza Tahir to Sandeep Goud, 1 run.
|34.6 : Michael Leask to Khawar Ali, No run.
|34.5 : Michael Leask to Khawar Ali, No run.
|34.4 : Michael Leask to Khawar Ali, No run.
|34.3 : Michael Leask to Khawar Ali, No run.
|34.2 : Michael Leask to Sandeep Goud, 1 run.
|34.1 : Michael Leask to Sandeep Goud, No run.
|33.6 : Hamza Tahir to Khawar Ali, No run, played towards covers.
|33.5 : Hamza Tahir to Khawar Ali, No run.
|33.4 : Hamza Tahir to Khawar Ali, No run, played towards mid off.
|33.3 : Hamza Tahir to Sandeep Goud, 1 run, played towards point.
|33.2 : Hamza Tahir to Khawar Ali, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|33.1 : Hamza Tahir to Khawar Ali, No run, played towards mid off.
|32.6 : Michael Leask to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards mid off.
|32.5 : Michael Leask to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards covers.
|32.4 : Michael Leask to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards mid off.
|32.3 : Michael Leask to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards mid off.
|32.2 : Michael Leask to Sandeep Goud, No run, played towards mid on.
|32.1 : Michael Leask to Ayaan Khan, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|31.6 : Calum MacLeod to Khawar Ali, No run.
|31.5 : Calum MacLeod to Ayaan Khan, 1 run.
|31.4 : Calum MacLeod to Ayaan Khan, No run.
|31.3 : Calum MacLeod to Ayaan Khan, No run, played towards point.
|31.2 : Calum MacLeod to Khawar Ali, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|31.1 : Calum MacLeod to Khawar Ali, No run.
|30.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Khawar Ali, 1 run.
|30.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Ayaan Khan, 1 run.
|30.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Ayaan Khan, No run.
|30.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Ayaan Khan, Four! Played towards mid on.
|30.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Khawar Ali, 1 run, played towards covers.
|30.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Khawar Ali, 2 runs.
|29.6 : Calum MacLeod to Ayaan Khan, No run, played towards covers.
|29.5 : Calum MacLeod to Ayaan Khan, No run, played towards square leg.
|29.4 : Calum MacLeod to Ayaan Khan, No run.
|29.3 : Calum MacLeod to Ayaan Khan, No run, played towards covers.
|29.2 : Calum MacLeod to Ayaan Khan, No run.
|29.1 : Calum MacLeod to Khawar Ali, 1 run, played towards third man.
|28.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Ayaan Khan, No run.
|28.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Ayaan Khan, No run.
|Safyaan Sharif to Ayaan Khan, 1 run, played towards third man.
|28.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Ayaan Khan, Four! Played towards covers.
|Safyaan Sharif to Ayaan Khan, Wide.
|28.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Khawar Ali, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|28.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Ayaan Khan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|28.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Ayaan Khan, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|27.6 : Calum MacLeod to Khawar Ali, No run.
|27.5 : Calum MacLeod to Khawar Ali, No run.
|27.4 : Calum MacLeod to Khawar Ali, No run.
|27.3 : Calum MacLeod to Ayaan Khan, 1 run, played towards point.
|27.2 : Calum MacLeod to Zeeshan Maqsood, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|27.1 : Calum MacLeod to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run, played towards mid on.
|26.6 : Chris Sole to Khawar Ali, No run.
|Chris Sole to Khawar Ali, Wide.
|26.5 : Chris Sole to Khawar Ali, No run, played towards mid on.
|26.4 : Chris Sole to Khawar Ali, No run.
|26.3 : Chris Sole to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|26.2 : Chris Sole to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
|26.1 : Chris Sole to Suraj Kumar, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
|25.6 : Hamza Tahir to Suraj Kumar, 1 run, played towards covers.
|25.5 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|25.4 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
|25.3 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
|25.2 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, Four.
|25.1 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
|24.6 : Chris Sole to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run.
|Chris Sole to Zeeshan Maqsood, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|Chris Sole to Zeeshan Maqsood, Wide.
|24.5 : Chris Sole to Zeeshan Maqsood, Four! Played towards covers.
|24.4 : Chris Sole to Suraj Kumar, 1 run, played towards point.
|24.3 : Chris Sole to Suraj Kumar, No run.
|24.2 : Chris Sole to Suraj Kumar, No run, played towards mid on.
|24.1 : Chris Sole to Suraj Kumar, No run, played towards mid off.
|23.6 : Hamza Tahir to Suraj Kumar, 1 run, played towards covers.
|23.5 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|23.4 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|23.3 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, Four! Played towards point.
|23.2 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run, played towards square leg.
|23.1 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|22.6 : Chris Sole to Suraj Kumar, No run.
|22.5 : Chris Sole to Suraj Kumar, No run.
|22.4 : Chris Sole to Suraj Kumar, No run.
|22.3 : Chris Sole to Suraj Kumar, No run.
|22.2 : Chris Sole to Suraj Kumar, No run, played towards point.
|22.1 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, OUT! Dragged on! The batsman has played that onto the stumps.
|21.6 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run, played towards mid on.
|21.5 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run, played towards covers.
|21.4 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|21.3 : Hamza Tahir to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|21.2 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, OUT! The batter has missed a straight ball and is struck on the pads, right in front. No problems for the umpire to adjudge him LBW.
|21.1 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid off.
|20.6 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|20.5 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|20.4 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|20.3 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|20.2 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid on.
|20.1 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|19.6 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|19.5 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|19.4 : Hamza Tahir to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|19.3 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|19.2 : Hamza Tahir to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|19.1 : Hamza Tahir to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards fine leg.
|18.6 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards point.
|18.5 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run.
|18.4 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run.
|18.3 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid off.
|18.2 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run.
|18.1 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards covers.
|17.6 : Michael Leask to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|17.5 : Michael Leask to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards fine leg.
|17.4 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards covers.
|17.3 : Michael Leask to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|17.2 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|17.1 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, No run.
|Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, Wide.
|16.6 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards point.
|16.5 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|16.4 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|16.3 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|16.2 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|16.1 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|15.6 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|15.5 : Michael Leask to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|15.4 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|15.3 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|15.2 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|15.1 : Michael Leask to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|14.6 : Hamza Tahir to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|14.5 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards point.
|14.4 : Hamza Tahir to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|14.3 : Hamza Tahir to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|14.2 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards point.
|14.1 : Hamza Tahir to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards point.
|13.6 : Michael Leask to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.5 : Michael Leask to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards square leg.
|13.4 : Michael Leask to Jatinder Singh, Four! Played towards third man.
|13.3 : Michael Leask to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|13.2 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|13.1 : Michael Leask to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards third man.
|12.6 : Hamza Tahir to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.5 : Hamza Tahir to Jatinder Singh, No run.
|12.4 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|12.3 : Hamza Tahir to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards third man.
|12.2 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.1 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|11.6 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|11.5 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards covers.
|11.4 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|11.3 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid off.
|11.2 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid off.
|11.1 : Michael Leask to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid off.
|10.6 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|10.5 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards covers.
|10.4 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, No run.
|10.3 : Hamza Tahir to Aqib Ilyas, No run.
|10.2 : Hamza Tahir to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|10.1 : Hamza Tahir to Jatinder Singh, No run.
|9.6 : Chris Sole to Aqib Ilyas, No run.
|Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, No ball! Played towards square leg.
|9.5 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, Six! Played towards square leg.
|9.4 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|9.3 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, 2 runs, played towards point.
|9.2 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|9.1 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|8.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, No run.
|8.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|8.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|8.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|8.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards third man.
|7.6 : Chris Sole to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|7.5 : Chris Sole to Aqib Ilyas, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|7.4 : Chris Sole to Aqib Ilyas, No run.
|7.3 : Chris Sole to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.2 : Chris Sole to Aqib Ilyas, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|Chris Sole to Aqib Ilyas, No ball and Four! Played towards third man.
|7.1 : Chris Sole to Aqib Ilyas, No run.
|6.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|6.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, Four! Played towards mid off.
|6.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|6.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|6.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, No run.
|6.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.6 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards point.
|5.5 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, No run.
|5.4 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.3 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.2 : Chris Sole to Jatinder Singh, Six! Played towards fine leg.
|5.1 : Chris Sole to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|4.5 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.4 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.3 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.2 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, Leg bye.
|4.1 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|3.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run, played towards third man.
|3.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards covers.
|3.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|3.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards point.
|3.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards point.
|2.6 : Mark Watt to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|2.5 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, Leg bye.
|2.4 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards covers.
|2.3 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.2 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid on.
|2.1 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards covers.
|1.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|1.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|1.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|1.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Jatinder Singh, No run, played towards covers.
|0.6 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run.
|0.5 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.4 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run.
|0.3 : Mark Watt to Aqib Ilyas, No run.
|0.2 : Mark Watt to Kashyap kumar Harishbhai, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|0.1 : Mark Watt to Kashyap kumar Harishbhai, No run.