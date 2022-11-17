|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 4 . | . . . . 4 4
|Last bat : Faisal Khanb Rafiullah16(15b3x40x6) SR:106.67, FoW:29/1 (4.2 Ovs)
|4.5 : Rafiullah to Kashif Siddique, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.4 : Rafiullah to Kashif Siddique, No run.
|4.3 : Rafiullah to Kashif Siddique, No run.
|4.2 : Rafiullah to Faisal Khan, OUT! b Rafiullah.
|4.1 : Rafiullah to Faisal Khan, No run, played towards covers.
|3.6 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, No run, played towards covers.
|3.5 : Kaleemullah to Faisal Khan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|3.4 : Kaleemullah to Faisal Khan, 4 Byes.
|3.3 : Kaleemullah to Faisal Khan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|3.2 : Kaleemullah to Faisal Khan, Four! Played towards mid off.
|3.1 : Kaleemullah to Faisal Khan, No run.
|2.6 : Bilal Khan to Saad Khan, No run, played towards mid on.
|Bilal Khan to Saad Khan, Wide.
|2.5 : Bilal Khan to Saad Khan, No run, played towards point.
|2.4 : Bilal Khan to Saad Khan, No run.
|2.3 : Bilal Khan to Saad Khan, No run.
|2.2 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, 1 run, played towards third man.
|2.1 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, Four! Played towards covers.
|1.6 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, Four! Played towards point.
|1.5 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, Four! Played towards mid on.
|1.4 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, No run.
|1.3 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, No run, played towards covers.
|1.2 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, No run.
|1.1 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, No run, played towards covers.
|0.6 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.5 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, Four! Played towards covers.
|0.4 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, No run, played towards point.
|0.3 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.2 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, No run, played towards square leg.
|0.1 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, No run, played towards mid wicket.