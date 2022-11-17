share
51497L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Desert Cup T20I Series, 2022 » Summary

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Live Cricket Score, Match 7, Desert Cup T20I Series, 2022, November 17, 2022

SDA 29/1 (4.4)
Live
CRR: 6.21
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . . . . 4 . | . . . . 4 4
Last bat : Faisal Khanb Rafiullah16(15b3x40x6) SR:106.67, FoW:29/1 (4.2 Ovs)
Commentary :
4.5 : Rafiullah to Kashif Siddique, No run, played towards mid wicket.
4.4 : Rafiullah to Kashif Siddique, No run.
4.3 : Rafiullah to Kashif Siddique, No run.
4.2 : Rafiullah to Faisal Khan, OUT! b Rafiullah.
4.1 : Rafiullah to Faisal Khan, No run, played towards covers.
3.6 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, No run, played towards covers.
3.5 : Kaleemullah to Faisal Khan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
3.4 : Kaleemullah to Faisal Khan, 4 Byes.
3.3 : Kaleemullah to Faisal Khan, 2 runs, played towards covers.
3.2 : Kaleemullah to Faisal Khan, Four! Played towards mid off.
3.1 : Kaleemullah to Faisal Khan, No run.
2.6 : Bilal Khan to Saad Khan, No run, played towards mid on.
Bilal Khan to Saad Khan, Wide.
2.5 : Bilal Khan to Saad Khan, No run, played towards point.
2.4 : Bilal Khan to Saad Khan, No run.
2.3 : Bilal Khan to Saad Khan, No run.
2.2 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, 1 run, played towards third man.
2.1 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, Four! Played towards covers.
1.6 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, Four! Played towards point.
1.5 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, Four! Played towards mid on.
1.4 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, No run.
1.3 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, No run, played towards covers.
1.2 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, No run.
1.1 : Kaleemullah to Saad Khan, No run, played towards covers.
0.6 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, No run, played towards mid off.
0.5 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, Four! Played towards covers.
0.4 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, No run, played towards point.
0.3 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, No run, played towards mid off.
0.2 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, No run, played towards square leg.
0.1 : Bilal Khan to Faisal Khan, No run, played towards mid wicket.