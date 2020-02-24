Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
e-paper
3578
6
L
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
ACC Western Region T20, 2020
» Summary
Oman vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, Match 6, ACC Western Region T20, 2020, February 24, 2020
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
OMA
133/8
(17.2)
Oman need 43 runs in 16 balls at 16.12 rpo
QAT
175/5
(20)
Live
CRR:
8.75
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Batsmen
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat :
Mohammad Nadeemc Iqbal Hussain b Awais Malik8(5b0x41x6) SR:160.00, FoW:119/8 (16 Ovs)