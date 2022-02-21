|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 2 1 . . . | . . 2 . . 1
|Last bat : Machanda Biddappa (W)c Naseem Khushi b Kaleemullah2(13b0x40x6) SR:15.38, FoW:14/3 (7.1 Ovs)
|8.1 : Fayyaz Butt to Hernie Isorena, No run, played towards mid on.
|7.6 : Kaleemullah to Hernie Isorena, Leg bye, played towards mid wicket.
|7.5 : Kaleemullah to Hernie Isorena, No run.
|7.4 : Kaleemullah to Hernie Isorena, No run.
|7.3 : Kaleemullah to Hernie Isorena, No run, played towards point.
|7.2 : Kaleemullah to Hernie Isorena, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.1 : Kaleemullah to Machanda Biddappa, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|6.6 : Fayyaz Butt to Vimal Kumar, OUT! Dragged on! The batterhas played that onto the stumps.
|6.5 : Fayyaz Butt to Machanda Biddappa, Leg bye, played towards point.
|6.4 : Fayyaz Butt to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.3 : Fayyaz Butt to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards mid on.
|6.2 : Fayyaz Butt to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.1 : Fayyaz Butt to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards covers.
|5.6 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, No run.
|5.5 : Kaleemullah to Machanda Biddappa, 1 run, played towards point.
|5.4 : Kaleemullah to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards point.
|5.3 : Kaleemullah to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards square leg.
|5.2 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, Leg bye, played towards point.
|5.1 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, No run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Bilal Khan to Machanda Biddappa, No run.
|4.5 : Bilal Khan to Machanda Biddappa, No run.
|4.4 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.3 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, No run.
|4.2 : Bilal Khan to Machanda Biddappa, 1 run, played towards point.
|4.1 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.6 : Kaleemullah to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards third man.
|3.5 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, 1 run, played towards point.
|3.4 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, No run.
|3.3 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, No run.
|3.2 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.1 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
|2.6 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, No run.
|2.5 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, No run, played towards square leg.
|2.4 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, 1 run, played towards point.
|2.3 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, No run.
|2.2 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|2.1 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, No run.
|1.6 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|1.5 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, No run, played towards covers.
|1.4 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, No run.
|1.3 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, 2 runs, played towards point.
|1.2 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, No run, played towards point.
|1.1 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, No run, played towards covers.
|0.6 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, No run, played towards square leg.
|0.5 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, No run, played towards square leg.
|0.4 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, No run.
|0.3 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.2 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|0.1 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, No run.