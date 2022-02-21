share
466012L
Oman vs Philippines Live Cricket Score, Match 12, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A, 2022, February 21, 2022

PHI 15/3 (8.1)
Live
CRR: 1.84
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 2 1 . . . | . . 2 . . 1
Last bat : Machanda Biddappa (W)c Naseem Khushi b Kaleemullah2(13b0x40x6) SR:15.38, FoW:14/3 (7.1 Ovs)
Commentary :
8.1 : Fayyaz Butt to Hernie Isorena, No run, played towards mid on.
7.6 : Kaleemullah to Hernie Isorena, Leg bye, played towards mid wicket.
7.5 : Kaleemullah to Hernie Isorena, No run.
7.4 : Kaleemullah to Hernie Isorena, No run.
7.3 : Kaleemullah to Hernie Isorena, No run, played towards point.
7.2 : Kaleemullah to Hernie Isorena, No run, played towards mid off.
7.1 : Kaleemullah to Machanda Biddappa, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
6.6 : Fayyaz Butt to Vimal Kumar, OUT! Dragged on! The batterhas played that onto the stumps.
6.5 : Fayyaz Butt to Machanda Biddappa, Leg bye, played towards point.
6.4 : Fayyaz Butt to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards mid wicket.
6.3 : Fayyaz Butt to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards mid on.
6.2 : Fayyaz Butt to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards mid wicket.
6.1 : Fayyaz Butt to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards covers.
5.6 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, No run.
5.5 : Kaleemullah to Machanda Biddappa, 1 run, played towards point.
5.4 : Kaleemullah to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards point.
5.3 : Kaleemullah to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards square leg.
5.2 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, Leg bye, played towards point.
5.1 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, No run, played towards covers.
4.6 : Bilal Khan to Machanda Biddappa, No run.
4.5 : Bilal Khan to Machanda Biddappa, No run.
4.4 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.3 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, No run.
4.2 : Bilal Khan to Machanda Biddappa, 1 run, played towards point.
4.1 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.6 : Kaleemullah to Machanda Biddappa, No run, played towards third man.
3.5 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, 1 run, played towards point.
3.4 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, No run.
3.3 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, No run.
3.2 : Kaleemullah to Vimal Kumar, No run, played towards mid off.
3.1 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
2.6 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, No run.
2.5 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, No run, played towards square leg.
2.4 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, 1 run, played towards point.
2.3 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, No run.
2.2 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, No run, played towards mid wicket.
2.1 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, No run.
1.6 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, 1 run, played towards mid on.
1.5 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, No run, played towards covers.
1.4 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, No run.
1.3 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, 2 runs, played towards point.
1.2 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, No run, played towards point.
1.1 : Kaleemullah to Daniel Smith, No run, played towards covers.
0.6 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, No run, played towards square leg.
0.5 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, No run, played towards square leg.
0.4 : Bilal Khan to Vimal Kumar, No run.
0.3 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.2 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
0.1 : Bilal Khan to Daniel Smith, No run.