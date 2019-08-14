Photos
3290
1
F
Oman vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score, Match 1, Scotland Tri-Series, 2019, August 14, 2019
PNG
229/8
(50)
Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
OMA
234/6
(49.1)
Match over
