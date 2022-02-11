share
46742L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Quadrangular T20I Series in Oman, 2022 » Summary

Oman vs Nepal Live Cricket Score, Match 2, Quadrangular T20I Series in Oman, 2022, February 11, 2022

OMN 55/3 (9)
Live
CRR: 6.11
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 4 1 1 . . | . 4 . 4 . 4
Last bat : Ayaan Khanc Aasif Sheikh b Kamal Singh11(9b2x40x6) SR:122.22, FoW:41/3 (5.3 Ovs)
Commentary :
8.6 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
8.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
8.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shoaib Khan, 1 run.
8.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shoaib Khan, No run.
8.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run.
8.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shoaib Khan, 1 run.
7.6 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Shoaib Khan, 1 run.
Sandeep Lamichhane to Shoaib Khan, Wide.
7.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Shoaib Khan, No run.
7.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run.
7.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
7.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Zeeshan Maqsood, Four.
7.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
6.6 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run.
6.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
6.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
6.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
6.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shoaib Khan, 1 run.
6.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run.
5.6 : Kamal Singh to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run.
5.5 : Kamal Singh to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
5.4 : Kamal Singh to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
5.3 : Kamal Singh to Ayaan Khan, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
5.2 : Kamal Singh to Ayaan Khan, Four.
5.1 : Kamal Singh to Ayaan Khan, No run.
4.6 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Ayaan Khan, 1 run.
4.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Ayaan Khan, Four.
4.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Ayaan Khan, No run.
4.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shoaib Khan, 1 run.
4.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shoaib Khan, Four.
4.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Ayaan Khan, 1 run.
3.6 : Aarif Sheikh to Shoaib Khan, No run.
3.5 : Aarif Sheikh to Ayaan Khan, 1 run.
3.4 : Aarif Sheikh to Ayaan Khan, No run.
3.3 : Aarif Sheikh to Shoaib Khan, 1 run.
3.2 : Aarif Sheikh to Shoaib Khan, No run.
3.1 : Aarif Sheikh to Jatinder Singh, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
2.6 : Abinash Bohara to Kashyap Prajapati, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
2.5 : Abinash Bohara to Kashyap Prajapati, 2 runs.
2.4 : Abinash Bohara to Kashyap Prajapati, Four.
2.3 : Abinash Bohara to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.
2.2 : Abinash Bohara to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.
2.1 : Abinash Bohara to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.
1.6 : Sagar Dhakal to Jatinder Singh, Four.
1.5 : Sagar Dhakal to Jatinder Singh, No run.
1.4 : Sagar Dhakal to Jatinder Singh, Four.
1.3 : Sagar Dhakal to Jatinder Singh, No run.
1.2 : Sagar Dhakal to Jatinder Singh, Four.
1.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Jatinder Singh, No run.
0.6 : Kamal Singh to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.
0.5 : Kamal Singh to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.
0.4 : Kamal Singh to Jatinder Singh, 1 run.
0.3 : Kamal Singh to Kashyap Prajapati, 1 run.
0.2 : Kamal Singh to Kashyap Prajapati, Four.
0.1 : Kamal Singh to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.