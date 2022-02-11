|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 4 1 1 . . | . 4 . 4 . 4
|Last bat : Ayaan Khanc Aasif Sheikh b Kamal Singh11(9b2x40x6) SR:122.22, FoW:41/3 (5.3 Ovs)
|8.6 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
|8.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
|8.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shoaib Khan, 1 run.
|8.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shoaib Khan, No run.
|8.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run.
|8.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shoaib Khan, 1 run.
|7.6 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Shoaib Khan, 1 run.
|Sandeep Lamichhane to Shoaib Khan, Wide.
|7.5 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Shoaib Khan, No run.
|7.4 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run.
|7.3 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
|7.2 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Zeeshan Maqsood, Four.
|7.1 : Sandeep Lamichhane to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
|6.6 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run.
|6.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
|6.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
|6.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
|6.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shoaib Khan, 1 run.
|6.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run.
|5.6 : Kamal Singh to Zeeshan Maqsood, 1 run.
|5.5 : Kamal Singh to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
|5.4 : Kamal Singh to Zeeshan Maqsood, No run.
|5.3 : Kamal Singh to Ayaan Khan, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|5.2 : Kamal Singh to Ayaan Khan, Four.
|5.1 : Kamal Singh to Ayaan Khan, No run.
|4.6 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Ayaan Khan, 1 run.
|4.5 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Ayaan Khan, Four.
|4.4 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Ayaan Khan, No run.
|4.3 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shoaib Khan, 1 run.
|4.2 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Shoaib Khan, Four.
|4.1 : Dipendra Singh Airee to Ayaan Khan, 1 run.
|3.6 : Aarif Sheikh to Shoaib Khan, No run.
|3.5 : Aarif Sheikh to Ayaan Khan, 1 run.
|3.4 : Aarif Sheikh to Ayaan Khan, No run.
|3.3 : Aarif Sheikh to Shoaib Khan, 1 run.
|3.2 : Aarif Sheikh to Shoaib Khan, No run.
|3.1 : Aarif Sheikh to Jatinder Singh, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|2.6 : Abinash Bohara to Kashyap Prajapati, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
|2.5 : Abinash Bohara to Kashyap Prajapati, 2 runs.
|2.4 : Abinash Bohara to Kashyap Prajapati, Four.
|2.3 : Abinash Bohara to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.
|2.2 : Abinash Bohara to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.
|2.1 : Abinash Bohara to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.
|1.6 : Sagar Dhakal to Jatinder Singh, Four.
|1.5 : Sagar Dhakal to Jatinder Singh, No run.
|1.4 : Sagar Dhakal to Jatinder Singh, Four.
|1.3 : Sagar Dhakal to Jatinder Singh, No run.
|1.2 : Sagar Dhakal to Jatinder Singh, Four.
|1.1 : Sagar Dhakal to Jatinder Singh, No run.
|0.6 : Kamal Singh to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.
|0.5 : Kamal Singh to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.
|0.4 : Kamal Singh to Jatinder Singh, 1 run.
|0.3 : Kamal Singh to Kashyap Prajapati, 1 run.
|0.2 : Kamal Singh to Kashyap Prajapati, Four.
|0.1 : Kamal Singh to Kashyap Prajapati, No run.