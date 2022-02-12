|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 4 . 4 4 | . . w 4 4 1
|Last bat : Shoaib Khanc Simi Singh b Craig Young57(38b9x40x6) SR:150.00, FoW:100/6 (14.1 Ovs)
|15.5 : Simi Singh to Khurram Nawaz, No run, played towards fine leg.
|15.4 : Simi Singh to Naseem Khushi, Quicker, flatter, woks it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|15.3 : Simi Singh to Khurram Nawaz, Leg bye! A fuller ball, around middle and leg. Khurram NawazÂ looks to sweep but misses. The ball deflects off his pads andÂ goes towards fine leg. A leg bye taken!
|15.2 : Simi Singh to Khurram Nawaz, Quicker, outside off. Khurram NawazÂ taps it towards point and takes a quick single.Â
|15.1 : Simi Singh to Khurram Nawaz, Shorter ball, outside off. stays back and looks to cut it away but misses.Â
|14.6 : Craig Young to Khurram Nawaz, Back of a length, on middle. Khurram NawazÂ pulls it to deep square leg and retains the strike.Â
|14.5 : Craig Young to Naseem Khushi, Slower bouncer, on middle. Pulled to fine leg for a run.
|14.4 : Craig Young to Naseem Khushi, FOUR! Length ball, on middle. Naseem KhushiÂ flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a welcome boundary.Â
|14.3 : Craig Young to Khurram Nawaz, Good-length ball, on middle. Khurram NawazÂ prods and pushes it past the bowler for a quick single.Â
|0.0 : Naseem KhushiÂ walks out toÂ bat now.Â
|14.2 : Craig Young to Naseem Khushi, On a length, on the pads. Naseem KhushiÂ clips it to square leg for one.
|0.0 : Craig Young (2-0-5-1)Â is back into the attack.Â
|14.1 : Craig Young to Shoaib Khan,Â OUT! TAKEN! Shoaib Khan perishes as well. Fuller in length, on off. Shoaib Khan chips it straight down the throat of the long off fielder. Simi Singh is stationed in the deep and he takes the simplest of catches there. OmanÂ losing wickets in quick succession here. A fine knock from Shoaib KhanÂ comes to an end.Â
|13.6 : Simi Singh to Khurram Nawaz, A googly, on off. Khurram NawazÂ drives it to silly mid on.
|13.5 : Khurram NawazÂ is the new man in.Â
|Simi Singh to Khawar Ali, OUT! CAUGHT! Simi SinghÂ drags his length back and bowls it short, on leg. Khawar AliÂ shimmies down and looks to pull but miscues it completely. The ball lobs up near him and Lorcan TuckerÂ takes a couple of steps forward and takes it.Â
|13.4 : Simi Singh to Shoaib Khan, On off, pushed towards covers for a single.
|13.3 : Simi Singh to Khawar Ali, This is tucked on the leg side for a single.Â
|13.2 : Simi Singh to Khawar Ali,Â Tosses it up, on off. Khawar AliÂ reverse-sweeps it but straight to short third man.Â
|13.1 : Simi Singh to Shoaib Khan, Loopy ball, on leg. Swept to short fine leg for a quick single.
|12.6 : Curtis Campher to Khawar Ali, Short of a length, on middle. Khawar AliÂ smacks it to wide of deep mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and does well to cut it off. Saves two runs for his team.Â
|12.5 : Curtis Campher to Khawar Ali, Back of a length, on middle. Khawar AliÂ advances and looks to slap it over mid-wicket. The ball goes off the outside edge to deep point for a brace.Â
|12.4 : Curtis Campher to Shoaib Khan, Short of a length, on middle. Shoaib Khan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for another single.Â
|12.3 : Curtis Campher to Khawar Ali, On a length, on off. Khawar AliÂ taps it to point for a run.
|12.2 : Curtis Campher to Khawar Ali,Â Good-length ball, outside off.Â Khawar AliÂ looks to cut but misses.Â
|12.1 : Curtis Campher to Shoaib Khan, Short ball, on middle. Shoaib KhanÂ pulls itÂ to deep mid-wicket only for a single.
|11.6 : Simi Singh to Shoaib Khan, Carrom ball, on off. Shoaib KhanÂ eases it down to long off and retains the strike.Â
|11.5 : Simi Singh to Khawar Ali, Loopy ball, on middle. Pushed past the bowler to long on for one.
|11.4 : Simi Singh to Khawar Ali, Floats it up, on middle. Flicked straight to mid-wicket.
|11.3 : Simi Singh to Shoaib Khan, On the pads, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
|11.2 : Simi Singh to Khawar Ali, Full and on leg, drilled down to long on for a single.
|0.0 : Khawar AliÂ comes to bat now.Â
|11.1 : Simi Singh to Zeeshan Maqsood, OUT! CAUGHT! The skipper of Oman departs! Tossed up, on middle and leg. Zeeshan Maqsood sits on one knee and slog-sweeps it to deep square leg. Does not have enough power on that one and Gareth DelanyÂ settles under it and pouches it easily. Oman lose their fourth wicket now!
|10.6 : Curtis Campher to Zeeshan Maqsood, Short again, on middle. Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|10.5 : Curtis Campher to Zeeshan Maqsood, FOUR! Well executed! Short of a length, on off. Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ plays it late and guides it to third man for a boundary. Deft touch on that one!Â
|Curtis Campher to Zeeshan Maqsood, WIDE! Length ball, down the leg side. Left alone. Wided.Â
|10.4 : Curtis Campher to Shoaib Khan, Full and on off, driven to long off for a single.Â
|10.3 : Curtis Campher to Zeeshan Maqsood, On the pads, worked to fine leg for a single.Â
|10.2 : Curtis Campher to Shoaib Khan, FIFTY! Length ball, on off. Shoaib Khan dabs it to short third man for a single. He gets to his fifty and has played a wonderful knock for his team.
|10.1 : Curtis Campher to Zeeshan Maqsood, Length ball, outside off. Maqsood cuts it hard to deep cover for a single.
|9.6 : Simi Singh to Shoaib Khan, Fuller, on middle. Shoaib Khan pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|9.5 : Simi Singh to Zeeshan Maqsood, Leg bye! Firing it down the leg side, shorter ball. Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ looks to flick but the ball brushes off his pads and goes towards fine leg. The batters steal a leg bye!
|9.4 : Simi Singh to Shoaib Khan, Around off, quicker this time, fuller. Shoaib KhanÂ works it away towards mid-on for a single.Â
|9.3 : Simi Singh to Zeeshan Maqsood, Leg bye! Fuller, around leg. Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ goes for the sweep but misses. The ball deflects off the pads and goes towards fine leg. Leg bye taken!
|9.2 : Simi Singh to Zeeshan Maqsood, Flatter, around middle and leg. Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ steps down taps it to mid-wicket for a quick .
|9.1 : Simi Singh to Zeeshan Maqsood, Fuller, on middle. Pushed back to the bowler.Â Â
|8.5 : Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ is the new batsman in.Â
|8.6 : Curtis Campher to Shoaib Khan, Length ball, outside off. Shoaib KhanÂ leans and blocks it out.Â
|8.5 : Curtis Campher to Ayaan Khan, OUT! TAKEN! Curtis CampherÂ strikes and sends back Ayaan KhanÂ who was looking quite promising! Curtis CampherÂ drops it short, around middle. Ayaan KhanÂ goes for the pull, but gets a thick top edge towards fine leg. Craig YoungÂ keeps his eyes on the ball and takes an excellent catch. Ayaan KhanÂ departs! Oman lose their third wicket!
|8.4 : Curtis Campher to Shoaib Khan, 1 run, played towards fine leg. Good-length delivery, around the pads. Shoaib KhanÂ clips it towards fine leg. A single taken.Â
|8.3 : Curtis Campher to Ayaan Khan, Length ball, around middle. Ayaan KhanÂ taps it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single.Â
|8.2 : Curtis Campher to Shoaib Khan, Good-length delivery, around middle. Shoaib KhanÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|Curtis Campher to Shoaib Khan, WIDE! Spraying it down the leg side, on a length. Shoaib KhanÂ looks to flick but misses. Wide given!
|8.1 : Curtis Campher to Ayaan Khan, Shoter ball, around middle. Ayaan KhanÂ was looking to block this but gets a slight edge towards mid-wicket for a quick single.Â
|7.6 : Gareth Delany to Ayaan Khan, Fuller ball, tosses this one up. Ayaan KhanÂ taps it towards mid-wicket for a single. Big over for Oman! 14 off it.
|7.5 : Gareth Delany to Ayaan Khan, FOUR! Easy pickings! Flatter ball, down the leg side. Ayaan KhanÂ nudges it towards fine leg for a boundary.Â
|7.4 : Gareth Delany to Ayaan Khan, SIX! BANG! A full toss ball, on middle. Ayaan KhanÂ shimmies down the pitch and slams it over deep mid-wicket for a six.Â
|7.3 : Gareth Delany to Shoaib Khan, Fuller again, outside off. Shoaib KhanÂ pushes it towards point for a single.Â
|7.2 : Gareth Delany to Ayaan Khan, Loopy ball, full and on middle. Ayaan KhanÂ pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|7.1 : Gareth Delany to Shoaib Khan,Â Shorter, outside off. Shoaib KhanÂ stays back and cuts it past point for a single.Â
|6.6 : Curtis Campher to Ayaan Khan, Tad shorter, around middle and leg. Ayaan KhanÂ blocks it towards mid on. Dot to end the over.Â
|6.5 : Curtis Campher to Ayaan Khan, FOUR! Beautiful shot! A fuller ball, outside off. Ayaan KhanÂ leans and drives it past cover for a boundary.Â
|6.4 : Curtis Campher to Ayaan Khan, Length, outside off. Ayaan KhanÂ taps it to point.Â
|6.3 : Curtis Campher to Shoaib Khan, Good-length delivery, outside off. Shoaib KhanÂ leans and taps it to point for a quick single.Â
|6.2 : Curtis Campher to Shoaib Khan, FOUR! Top shot! On a length, wide of off. Shoaib KhanÂ stays back and slashes this past point for a boundary.Â
|6.1 : Curtis Campher to Ayaan Khan, Full and on leg, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.Â
|0.0 : Oman (Playing XI) - Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Naseem Khushi (WK), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt (In for Mohammad Nadeem), Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khurram Nawaz, Shoaib Khan.Â
|5.6 : Craig Young to Ayaan Khan, Length ball, outside off. Ayaan KhanÂ looks to drive. The ball goes off the inside half to deep square leg for a single. End of the Powerplay, OmanÂ are 44/2.Â
|5.5 : Craig Young to Ayaan Khan, Short ball, on off. Ayaan KhanÂ looks to pull but misses.Â
|5.4 : Craig Young to Shoaib Khan, Full and on off, pushed to mid on for a run.
|5.3 : Craig Young to Ayaan Khan, Short ball, on middle. Ayaan KhanÂ pulls it to square leg for a single.Â
|5.2 : Craig Young to Ayaan Khan, Outside off, pushed to the off side.Â
|5.1 : Craig Young to Shoaib Khan, Length ball, on middle. Played to mid on for a single.
|4.6 : Josh Little to Ayaan Khan, Length ball, on the pads. Ayaan KhanÂ keeps it out.Â
|4.5 : Josh Little to Shoaib Khan, On the pads, tucked to short fine leg for a run.
|4.4 : Josh Little to Ayaan Khan, Outside off, pushed towards covers for a run.
|4.3 : Josh Little to Shoaib Khan, This is clipped to square leg for a single.
|0.0 : Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie (WK), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little.
|4.2 : Josh Little to Shoaib Khan, On a length, on middle. Shoaib KhanÂ keeps it out.Â
|4.1 : Josh Little to Shoaib Khan, FOUR! Nicely played! Length ball, outside off. Shoaib KhanÂ plays it late and through point for a boundary.Â
|3.6 : Craig Young to Ayaan Khan, Good-length ball, on off. Ayaan Khan defends it out.
|3.5 : Craig Young to Shoaib Khan,Â Short ball, on middle. Pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|3.4 : Craig Young to Shoaib Khan, Bangs a short ball, on middle. Ducked under.
|3.3 : Ayaan KhanÂ comes to the crease now.Â
|Craig Young to Jatinder Singh, OUT! TAKEN! A wicket against the run of play! Craig YoungÂ strikes in his first over. Short of a length, on middle. Jatinder SinghÂ tries to find a boundary as well. He pulls it to deep mid-wicket but does not have legs on that one and Shane GetkateÂ in the deep takes the catch. OmanÂ lose their second wicket.Â
|0.0 : Craig YoungÂ comes into the attack.Â
|3.2 : Craig Young to Jatinder Singh, On a length, on off. Jatinder SinghÂ taps it to point.Â
|3.1 : Craig Young to Jatinder Singh, On a good length, outside off. Jatinder SinghÂ pushes it towards covers.Â
|2.6 : Mark Adair to Jatinder Singh, Fuller in length, on off. Jatinder SinghÂ pushes it wide of mid on for a run.Â
|2.5 : Mark Adair to Shoaib Khan, Slower ball, on middle. Shoaib KhanÂ nudges it on the leg side for a single.
|2.4 : Mark Adair to Shoaib Khan, FOUR! Beautiful! Shoaib Khan is dealing in boundaries! Outside off, on a length. Shoaib KhanÂ drives it on the up through covers for a boundary.Â
|2.3 : Mark Adair to Shoaib Khan, FOUR! Confident-looking shot! Length ball, outside off. Shoaib KhanÂ smashes it over mid off for yet another boundary.Â
|2.2 : Mark Adair to Jatinder Singh, On a length, on off. Jatinder SinghÂ blocks it onto the deck and sets off for a quick single.Â
|2.1 : Mark Adair to Jatinder Singh, Length ball, on middle. Played to mid on.Â
|1.6 : Josh Little to Shoaib Khan, FOUR! What a start this is for Shoaib Khan! That's his fifth boundary. Short of a length, on middle. Shoaib KhanÂ smacks it past mid on for another boundary.Â
|1.5 : Josh Little to Shoaib Khan, FOUR! What a shot! On a length, outside off. Shoaib KhanÂ drives it past the point fielder for a boundary.Â
|1.4 : Josh Little to Shoaib Khan, Length ball, on off. Shoaib KhanÂ defends it towards covers.Â
|1.3 : Josh Little to Shoaib Khan, FOUR! Shot! Touch fuller, on off. Shoaib KhanÂ drives it straight down the ground for a boundary.Â
|1.2 : Josh Little to Shoaib Khan, On a length, on off. Shoaib KhanÂ keeps it out.Â
|1.1 : Josh Little to Shoaib Khan, Good-length ball, outside off. Shoaib KhanÂ has a wild slash at it but misses.Â
|0.6 : Josh LittleÂ will bowl from the other end.
|Mark Adair to Shoaib Khan, On middle, tucked to square leg for a single. An eventful first over comes to an end. A wicket and 9 runs off it.Â
|0.5 : Mark Adair to Shoaib Khan, FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Shoaib KhanÂ looks to drive. The ball goes off the inside edge to fine leg for another boundary.Â
|0.0 : We are ready to begin! The players are out in the middle. Kashyap PrajapatiÂ and Jatinder SinghÂ will open the batting for Oman. Mark AdairÂ will begin with the ball. Here we go...
|0.4 : Mark Adair to Shoaib Khan, FOUR! Poor delivery! On the pads, on a length. Shoaib KhanÂ tickles it to fine leg for a boundary.Â
|0.3 : Shoaib KhanÂ is the new man in.Â
|Mark Adair to Kashyap Prajapati, OUT!Â OUT! TIMBER! Adair strikes straightaway. Bowls a pin-point yorker, on middle. Prajapati could do nothing there. He tries to dig it out but the ball was too quick for him. It sneaks through his bat and rattles the stumps behind him. Ireland with an early breakthrough!
|0.2 : Mark Adair to Kashyap Prajapati,Â Good-length ball, outside off. Prajapati cuts it to point.
|0.1 : Mark Adair to Kashyap Prajapati,Â Length ball, on middle. Blocked out
|0.0 : TOSS - IrelandÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.Â
|Oman, on the other hand, have a quality side but they failed to get over the line in the first game. The top-order of Oman failed to chip in with runs and they will want to step up in this important clash. Their bowlers did a good job, but they had too little to defend. However, they will want to continue to be disciplined with their bowling. Will the Irish win their first game? OR will Oman come back after their defeat? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss and team news.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the 4th match of the Oman Quadrangular T20I series which sees IrelandÂ taking on Oman. After the first match of IrelandÂ being postponed against UAE, they play their first game here. Whereas, Oman are coming into this game after suffering a loss against Nepal. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this exciting series.
|IrelandÂ have a well-balanced side, although they have not been at their best in the shortest format, they will be coming into this game with some kind of confidence after defeating West Indies in the ODI series. They have a strong batting lineup, Paul StirlingÂ was looking in good form in the Pakistan Super League, and he will be hoping he carries on the same way. With their bowling attack also looking fierce, the Irish will be looking to come out on top today.