|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd . 2 2 4 1 . | 1 . . 2 . 4
|Last bat : Navneet Dhaliwal (C)c Kashyap Prajapati b Fayyaz Butt1(9b0x40x6) SR:11.11, FoW:41/3 (6.2 Ovs)
|8.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Saad Bin Zafar, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|8.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Saad Bin Zafar, No run.
|8.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Saad Bin Zafar, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Saad Bin Zafar, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|8.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Ravinderpal Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.6 : Kaleemullah to Saad Bin Zafar, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.5 : Kaleemullah to Ravinderpal Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.4 : Kaleemullah to Ravinderpal Singh, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.3 : Kaleemullah to Ravinderpal Singh, No run.
|7.2 : Kaleemullah to Saad Bin Zafar, 1 run, played towards point.
|7.1 : Kaleemullah to Ravinderpal Singh, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.6 : Fayyaz Butt to Saad Bin Zafar, No run.
|6.5 : Fayyaz Butt to Ravinderpal Singh, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Fayyaz Butt to Saad Bin Zafar, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.3 : Fayyaz Butt to Saad Bin Zafar, No run.
|6.2 : Fayyaz Butt to Navneet Dhaliwal, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
|6.1 : Fayyaz Butt to Ravinderpal Singh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.6 : Kaleemullah to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.5 : Kaleemullah to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.4 : Kaleemullah to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards point.
|5.3 : Kaleemullah to Ravinderpal Singh, Leg bye.
|5.2 : Kaleemullah to Matthew Spoors, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|5.1 : Kaleemullah to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.6 : Fayyaz Butt to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards point.
|4.5 : Fayyaz Butt to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run.
|4.4 : Fayyaz Butt to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.3 : Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Spoors, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.2 : Fayyaz Butt to Navneet Dhaliwal, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.1 : Fayyaz Butt to Navneet Dhaliwal, No run, played towards covers.
|3.6 : Kaleemullah to Matthew Spoors, Four! Played towards third man.
|3.5 : Kaleemullah to Matthew Spoors, No run.
|3.4 : Kaleemullah to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards third man.
|3.3 : Kaleemullah to Matthew Spoors, OUT! The fielder disturbs the bails and appeals for a run out. No need to go upstairs. Given out on the field.
|3.2 : Kaleemullah to Rayyan Pathan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.1 : Kaleemullah to Rayyan Pathan, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.6 : Bilal Khan to Rayyan Pathan, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|2.5 : Bilal Khan to Rayyan Pathan, No run, played towards point.
|2.4 : Bilal Khan to Rayyan Pathan, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|2.3 : Bilal Khan to Rayyan Pathan, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|2.2 : Bilal Khan to Rayyan Pathan, No run, played towards covers.
|2.1 : Bilal Khan to Rayyan Pathan, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|1.6 : Kaleemullah to Matthew Spoors, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|1.5 : Kaleemullah to Matthew Spoors, No run.
|1.4 : Kaleemullah to Matthew Spoors, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|1.3 : Kaleemullah to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards point.
|1.2 : Kaleemullah to Matthew Spoors, No run, played towards point.
|1.1 : Kaleemullah to Rayyan Pathan, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.6 : Bilal Khan to Matthew Spoors, No run.
|0.5 : Bilal Khan to Rayyan Pathan, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|0.4 : Bilal Khan to Rayyan Pathan, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|0.3 : Bilal Khan to Rayyan Pathan, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|0.2 : Bilal Khan to Rayyan Pathan, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|0.1 : Bilal Khan to Rayyan Pathan, No run, played towards mid on.
|Bilal Khan to Rayyan Pathan, Wide.