Norway vs Guernsey Live Cricket Score, Match 3, Spain T20I Tri-Series, 2022, April 30, 2022

NOR 38/1 (8.2)
CRR: 4.56
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 1 . . . . . | . . . . 1 .
Last bat : Aminullah Tanhac Josh Butler b William Peatfield1(11b0x40x6) SR:9.09, FoW:3/1 (2.4 Ovs)
Commentary :
8.3 : Tom Nightingale to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
8.2 : Tom Nightingale to Walid Ghauri, Four! Played towards third man.
8.1 : Tom Nightingale to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards mid on.
7.6 : Dec Martel to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
7.5 : Dec Martel to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards mid off.
7.4 : Dec Martel to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
7.3 : Dec Martel to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards mid on.
7.2 : Dec Martel to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.1 : Dec Martel to Khizer Ahmed, No run.
6.6 : Tom Nightingale to Walid Ghauri, No run.
6.5 : Tom Nightingale to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.4 : Tom Nightingale to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
6.3 : Tom Nightingale to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards mid on.
6.2 : Tom Nightingale to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
6.1 : Tom Nightingale to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
5.6 : David Hooper to Walid Ghauri, Four! Played towards covers.
5.5 : David Hooper to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards mid off.
5.4 : David Hooper to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
5.3 : David Hooper to Walid Ghauri, Four! Played towards covers.
5.2 : David Hooper to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.1 : David Hooper to Khizer Ahmed, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
4.6 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards mid off.
4.5 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards third man.
4.3 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, No run.
4.2 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
4.1 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards mid wicket.
3.6 : Luke Bichard to Khizer Ahmed, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
3.5 : Luke Bichard to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
3.4 : Luke Bichard to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards mid on.
3.3 : Luke Bichard to Khizer Ahmed, No run.
3.2 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, Leg bye.
3.1 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards fine leg.
2.6 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
2.5 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
2.4 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
2.3 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run, played towards covers.
2.2 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run.
2.1 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run, played towards point.
1.6 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
1.5 : Matthew Stokes to Aminullah Tanha, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
1.4 : Matthew Stokes to Aminullah Tanha, No run, played towards point.
1.3 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, Leg bye.
1.2 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, No run.
1.1 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
0.6 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run.
0.5 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.4 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.3 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run.
0.2 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run, played towards point.
0.1 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards third man.