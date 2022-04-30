|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . . . . | . . . . 1 .
|Last bat : Aminullah Tanhac Josh Butler b William Peatfield1(11b0x40x6) SR:9.09, FoW:3/1 (2.4 Ovs)
|8.3 : Tom Nightingale to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
|8.2 : Tom Nightingale to Walid Ghauri, Four! Played towards third man.
|8.1 : Tom Nightingale to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards mid on.
|7.6 : Dec Martel to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|7.5 : Dec Martel to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.4 : Dec Martel to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|7.3 : Dec Martel to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|7.2 : Dec Martel to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.1 : Dec Martel to Khizer Ahmed, No run.
|6.6 : Tom Nightingale to Walid Ghauri, No run.
|6.5 : Tom Nightingale to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.4 : Tom Nightingale to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
|6.3 : Tom Nightingale to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards mid on.
|6.2 : Tom Nightingale to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.1 : Tom Nightingale to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.6 : David Hooper to Walid Ghauri, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.5 : David Hooper to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards mid off.
|5.4 : David Hooper to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
|5.3 : David Hooper to Walid Ghauri, Four! Played towards covers.
|5.2 : David Hooper to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.1 : David Hooper to Khizer Ahmed, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|4.6 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.5 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards third man.
|4.3 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, No run.
|4.2 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|4.1 : Matthew Stokes to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.6 : Luke Bichard to Khizer Ahmed, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|3.5 : Luke Bichard to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.4 : Luke Bichard to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards mid on.
|3.3 : Luke Bichard to Khizer Ahmed, No run.
|3.2 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, Leg bye.
|3.1 : Luke Bichard to Walid Ghauri, No run, played towards fine leg.
|2.6 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|2.5 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.4 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
|2.3 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run, played towards covers.
|2.2 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run.
|2.1 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run, played towards point.
|1.6 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards covers.
|1.5 : Matthew Stokes to Aminullah Tanha, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|1.4 : Matthew Stokes to Aminullah Tanha, No run, played towards point.
|1.3 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, Leg bye.
|1.2 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, No run.
|1.1 : Matthew Stokes to Khizer Ahmed, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.6 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run.
|0.5 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.4 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.3 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run.
|0.2 : William Peatfield to Aminullah Tanha, No run, played towards point.
|0.1 : William Peatfield to Khizer Ahmed, 1 run, played towards third man.