|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 0wd . . . . . | . . . . 4
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|1.5 : Taiwo Mohammed to Bruno Toube, Four! Played towards point.
|1.4 : Taiwo Mohammed to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
|1.3 : Taiwo Mohammed to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
|1.2 : Taiwo Mohammed to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
|1.1 : Taiwo Mohammed to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards third man.
|0.6 : Peter Aho to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
|0.5 : Peter Aho to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
|0.4 : Peter Aho to Idriss Tchakou, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.3 : Peter Aho to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
|0.2 : Peter Aho to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
|Peter Aho to Idriss Tchakou, Wide.
|0.1 : Peter Aho to Bruno Toube, Leg bye, played towards fine leg.