Nigeria vs Cameroon Live Cricket Score, Match 15, ICC T20 WC 2024 Sub Regional Qualifier B, 2022, December 5, 2022

CAM 7/0 (2)
Live
CRR: 3.5
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 0wd . . . . . | . . . . 4
Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
Commentary :
1.5 : Taiwo Mohammed to Bruno Toube, Four! Played towards point.
1.4 : Taiwo Mohammed to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
1.3 : Taiwo Mohammed to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
1.2 : Taiwo Mohammed to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards covers.
1.1 : Taiwo Mohammed to Bruno Toube, No run, played towards third man.
0.6 : Peter Aho to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
0.5 : Peter Aho to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
0.4 : Peter Aho to Idriss Tchakou, No run, played towards mid off.
0.3 : Peter Aho to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
0.2 : Peter Aho to Idriss Tchakou, No run.
Peter Aho to Idriss Tchakou, Wide.
0.1 : Peter Aho to Bruno Toube, Leg bye, played towards fine leg.