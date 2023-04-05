|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . 4 . 4 | . . 6 4 w .
|Last bat : Kusal Mendis (W)c Tom Latham b Benjamin Lister10(5b1x41x6) SR:200.00, FoW:18/1 (1.5 Ovs)
|3.3 : Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, No run.
|3.2 : Adam Milne to Kusal Perera, Bye.
|3.1 : Adam Milne to Kusal Perera, Back of a length and on off, Kusal MendisÂ pats it down towards point where there is a slight misfield, but no harm done.
|2.6 : Change. Adam Milne (1-0-8-0)Â is back into the attack.
|Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, Fuller again and on off, Kusal PereraÂ drives it wide of mid on for a single.
|2.5 : Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, Touch fuller and on off, Kusal PereraÂ drills it wide of mid off as Adam MilneÂ chase it down well and keeps it inside. Two runs taken!
|2.4 : Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, SIX! Another batter gets off the mark with a big hit! Henry ShipleyÂ lands this short and around off, Kusal PereraÂ this time gets on top of it and swots it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|2.3 : Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, This is on a hard length and outside off, angling away once more, Kusal PereraÂ looks to guide it away, but gets beaten again.
|2.2 : Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, BEAUTY! This is short of a length and around leg, angling away with some extra bounce, Kusal PereraÂ looks to work it away, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|2.1 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Henry ShipleyÂ starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|1.6 : Benjamin Lister to Kusal Perera, Back of a length and on off, Kusal PereraÂ dabs it down towards point. End of a successful over for the Kiwis!
|1.5 : Kusal PereraÂ is the new man in.
|Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, OUT! TAKEN! Benjamin ListerÂ draws first blood! A good comeback from him as Kusal MendisÂ goes back to the hut. This is full again and around off this time, angling away, Kusal MendisÂ looks to flick it, but closes the face of the bat early and gets a top edgeÂ as the ball flies high in the air and Tom LathamÂ behind the stumps calls for it, moves to his right and pouches it safely in his gloves. Sri LankaÂ lose their first wicket!
|1.4 : Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! A boundary now! Benjamin ListerÂ pitches this one up, on leg, Kusal MendisÂ gets under it and whips it wide of mid on for four more runs.
|1.3 : Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, SIX! BANG! Kusal MendisÂ gets off the mark in style now! Benjamin ListerÂ lands this short and around leg, Kusal MendisÂ stays there and hooks it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
|1.1 : Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, Benjamin ListerÂ begins with a full delivery, on off, Kusal MendisÂ pushes it towards short covers.
|1.2 : Benjamin Lister to Kusal Mendis, This is on a good length and on off, Kusal MendisÂ taps it in front of short covers.
|0.6 : Benjamin ListerÂ to share the new ball.
|0.5 : WHAT! The ball is leaving Adam Milne's arm like a bullet. Time to exchange the bat now, as the handle comes off this one for Pathum Nissanka.
|0.6 : Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! A boundary straightaway from the new bat! This is short and on middle, Pathum NissankaÂ once again pulls it nice and hard towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
|0.5 : Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, We have a broken bat! Adam MilneÂ serves this on a hard length and on off, Pathum NissankaÂ defends it from the splice of the bat and the handle is broken. He will need a new one now.
|0.4 : Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, Pathum NissankaÂ and Sri LankaÂ are finally underway and in style! Adam MilneÂ lands this short and on middle, sits up nicely, Pathum NissankaÂ picks up the length early, swivels and pulls it towards the deep square leg for a boundary.
|0.3 : Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, Three dots in a row! This is full again and on middle, nips away, Pathum NissankaÂ pushes it towards short covers.
|0.2 : Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, Goes a bit fuller now, on middle, swinging away in the air, Pathum NissankaÂ knocks it with the outer half of his bat towards covers.
|0.1 : Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, Adam MilneÂ starts with a hard-length delivery, on middle, shaping away a shy bit, Pathum NissankaÂ keeps it out on the pitch.
|0.0 : The match is set to begin. The New ZealandÂ players make their way out on the field. Followed by Pathum NissankaÂ and Kusal Mendis. It will be Adam MilneÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera (WK), Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (C), Kasun RajithaÂ (In for Chamika Karunaratne), Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.
|New Zealand (Unchanged playing XI) - Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Tom Latham (C/ WK), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Benjamin Lister.
|TOSS - New ZealandÂ win the toss and have opted to BOWL first.