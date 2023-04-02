|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 4 4 4 2 2 | w . 0wd 1 4 . .
|Last bat : Dhananjaya de Silvac Ish Sodhi b James Neesham15(10b1x41x6) SR:150.00, FoW:65/3 (5.1 Ovs)
|6.6 : Ish Sodhi to Charith Asalanka, No run.
|6.5 : Ish Sodhi to Kusal Perera, 1 run.
|6.4 : Ish Sodhi to Kusal Perera, Googly, full on off, Kusal PereraÂ gets forward to defend but gets an outside edge that rolls to short third man.
|6.3 : Ish Sodhi to Charith Asalanka, Short and slower on middle, Charith AsalankaÂ goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.Â
|6.2 : Ish Sodhi to Kusal Perera, Close! Fuller and on leg by Ish Sodhi, Kusal PereraÂ helps this one to short fine leg and calls his partner for a quick single. Charith AsalankaÂ obliges and gets off the blocks quickly. The fielder at short fine leg fires an accurate throw to Tom LathamÂ behind the wicket. The keeper takes the bails off but the replays show that Charith AsalankaÂ had made it in.Â
|5.6 : End of the Power Play. Sri LankaÂ started poorly but that counter attack for Kusal MendisÂ and Kusal PereraÂ has helped them back into the game. It is a Power Play shared by the sides as the hosts got their wickets and the visitors are off with flying colors. Ish SodhiÂ comes into the attack.
|6.1 : Ish Sodhi to Charith Asalanka, Tossed up, full on middle, Charith AsalankaÂ gets across and clips it to long on for a single.
|5.6 : James Neesham to Kusal Perera, On a good length on off, Kusal PereraÂ hangs back and keeps it out on the off side. At the end of the Powerplay, Sri LankaÂ have scored 72 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.Â
|5.5 : James Neesham to Kusal Perera, Slower and shorter on middle, Kusal PereraÂ waits for it and pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a couple of runs.
|5.4 : James Neesham to Charith Asalanka, Strays onto the pads on a length, Charith AsalankaÂ turns it to short fine leg and scampers across for a quick single.
|5.3 : James Neesham to Charith Asalanka, On a good length on middle, Charith AsalankaÂ tucks this one in front of mid-wicket and wants a single. He gets sent back by his partner.Â
|5.2 : James Neesham to Charith Asalanka, FOUR! Charith AsalankaÂ is off the mark with a boundary! Full and wide outside off, Charith AsalankaÂ reaches out to the delivery and drives it through extra cover. Finds the gap and opens his account with a boundary.Â
|0.0 : Charith AsalankaÂ walks out next.
|5.1 : James Neesham to Dhananjaya de Silva, OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! What an inspired bowling change by Tom Latham! James NeeshamÂ starts his spell with a good-length delivery around off, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ stays leg side of the ball and tries to go through the off side. His feet went nowhere and ends up chipping it in the air to mid on where Ish SodhiÂ does the rest. Sri LankaÂ are now 3 wickets down inside the Powerplay.Â
|4.6 : Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, Fuller one around off, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ cuts this to short third and sets off for a single.Â
|Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, Wide! Fuller one going down leg, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ looks to flick but misses out. Wide signaled.
|4.5 : Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, On a length with fingers rolled over it, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ guides to this short third.
|4.4 : Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, SIX! Overpitched on off, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ lofts this over the bowler's head for a maximum towards long on. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ hits this clean and clear for a maximum.
|4.3 : Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, FOUR! Edged for four as no one was placed at slip. Short and wide of off, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ slashes hard and this and edges this through first slip for a boundary.
|4.2 : Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, Full and straight on off, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ slices this to cover for no run.
|4.1 : Benjamin Lister to Dhananjaya de Silva, Fuller one on pads, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ flicks this to deep square leg for a couple.
|3.6 : Change of ends for Benjamin Lister.Â
|Henry Shipley to Dhananjaya de Silva, Short and wide of off, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ guides this to third man for a single.
|3.5 : Henry Shipley to Dhananjaya de Silva, On a length around off, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ slices this in front of first slip for no run.
|3.4 : Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, Leg bye. Fuller one on pads, Kusal PereraÂ deflects this off his pads towards square leg for a single.
|Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, Wide! Fuller one down leg, Kusal PereraÂ leaves this.
|3.3 : Henry Shipley to Dhananjaya de Silva, On a length around the pads, Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ taps this in front of short mid-wicket and takes a single. The fielder does well to hit the stumps but the batter was safely in.
|3.2 : Henry Shipley to Kusal Mendis, OUT! TAKEN! Back of a length around off, Kusal MendisÂ looks to place this over the short fine leg fielder but couldn't get a proper connection of this as the ball deflects off his gloves and into the hands of Rachin RavindraÂ at short fine leg. A good inning comes to an end.
|Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ walks out to bat.Â
|3.1 : Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, Back of a length with pace off it, Kusal PereraÂ taps this towards the vacant short leg position and takes a single.
|Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, Wide! Fuller one going down leg, Kusal PereraÂ looks to swing this time but misses out. Yet another wide.
|Henry Shipley to Kusal Perera, Wide! Short-pitched delivery drifting down leg, Kusal PereraÂ leaves this as the umpire signals wide.
|2.6 : Debutant Henry ShipleyÂ comes on to bowl.Â
|Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! Fuller one on off, Kusal MendisÂ flicks this straight miles in the air and clears the boundary line at long on for the second maximum of this game.
|2.5 : Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! Excellent from Sri Lanka. On a length outside off, Kusal MendisÂ smashes this uppishly and clear the infield on off. The ball has raced away for a boundary.
|2.4 : Adam Milne to Kusal Perera, Full and straight on off, Kusal PereraÂ gets an inside edge towards short fine leg for a single.
|2.3 : Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, Goes full in search of a yorker, Kusal MendisÂ blocks this out and steals a single as the fielder at mid on collects this.
|2.2 : Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, SIX! That's innovation at its very best. Fuller one outside off, Kusal MendisÂ gets into a position to play the scoop stroke early and goes through the stroke. Kusal MendisÂ finds the perfect connection on this as he scoops this for a maximum towards fine leg.
|2.1 : Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! Sri LankaÂ is on a boundary spree here. Half-volley outside off, Kusal MendisÂ lofts this over the infield on off and finds the fence at cover.
|1.6 : Benjamin Lister to Kusal Perera, Fuller one on pads, Kusal PereraÂ glances this to long leg for a couple more. A good over comes to an end for Sri Lanka.
|1.5 : Benjamin Lister to Kusal Perera, On a length on top of off, Kusal PereraÂ pushes this in the gap at cover for a couple of runs.
|1.4 : Benjamin Lister to Kusal Perera, FOUR! Kusal PereraÂ is on fire. Good length delivery on off, Kusal PereraÂ drives this all along the ground and just wide of mid off for yet another boundary.
|1.3 : Benjamin Lister to Kusal Perera, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for the visitors. On a length just outside off, Kusal PereraÂ slices this over point for a boundary towards backward point.
|1.2 : Benjamin Lister to Kusal Perera, FOUR! Overpitched outside off, Kusal PereraÂ smashes this through the gap at cover for a boundary.
|1.1 : Benjamin Lister to Kusal Perera, Full and wide of off, Kusal PereraÂ goes for a drive but gets beaten on the inside.
|0.6 : ItÂ will be Benjamin Lister to operateÂ from the other end.
|Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, Fuller length delivery around middle, Kusal MendisÂ pushes this towards mid on to end the first over.
|0.5 : Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, On a length around the pads, Kusal MendisÂ tucks this in front of square on the on side and looks to take a single that was not there and is rightly sent back by his partner.
|0.4 : Adam Milne to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! This will make the Lankan side feel a lot better. Inswinging fuller one on pads, Kusal MendisÂ flicks this and finds the fence at fine leg.
|0.3 : Adam Milne to Kusal Perera, 1 run. Inswinging delivery full on pads, Kusal PereraÂ flicks this to short fine leg for a single.
|Adam Milne to Kusal Perera, Wide! Fuller one down leg, Kusal PereraÂ looks to flick but misses out. Tom LathamÂ collects it well stretching to his right.
|0.2 : Adam Milne to Kusal Perera, Full and wide outside off, Kusal PereraÂ drives this uppishly but lands it in front of mid off.
|0.1 : Adam Milne to Pathum Nissanka, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Some swing to start the game. Fuller one outside off swinging away from the batter, Pathum NissankaÂ looks to drive but gets beaten on his outside edge. Tom LathamÂ collects this clean and appeals for a caught behind but the umpire has turned this down. Tom LathamÂ asks for a review and the UltraEdge shows a clear spike when the ball is next to the bat. Sri LankaÂ loses their first wicket on the very first delivery.
|Kusal PereraÂ comes in at number 3.Â
|0.0 : Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera (WK), Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.
|We are done with the pre-game formalities. The New ZealandÂ players make theirÂ way out to the middle and they are joined by the two Sri Lankan openers. Pathum NissankaÂ and Kusal MendisÂ will open the innings for Sri Lanka. Adam MilneÂ will start the proceedings with the new ball for New Zealand. Here we go...
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Chad Bowes (On T20I debut), Tim Seifert, Tom Latham (C/WK), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley (On T20I debut), Ish Sodhi, Benjamin Lister.
|The first ball in the first T20I is just moments away but before that, both teams will line up for the national anthems. It will be Sri Lanka's first, followed by the national anthem of New Zealand.