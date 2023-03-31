|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . . . . | 0wd . 0wd 4 . 4 . .
|Last bat : Pathum NissankaBatting33(44b4x41x6) SR:75.00, FoW:26/4 (10.1 Ovs)
|15.1 : Blair Tickner to Dhananjaya de Silva, Four!
|14.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Pathum Nissanka, On middle, kept out.
|14.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Dhananjaya de Silva, This is full and outside off.Â De Silva drives it through point for a single.
|14.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Dhananjaya de Silva, Full and on off, bunted to mid on.
|Daryl Mitchell to Dhananjaya de Silva, Wide! This is way outside off,Â De Silva lets it go.
|14.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Charith Asalanka, OUT! GONE! Just when Sri LankaÂ were building a stand, New ZealandÂ strike. A loose shot fromÂ Asalanka! This is full and around off.Â Asalanka flicks on the up and finds the fielder in the deep at mid-wicket. Straight in the hands of Henry Shipley.Â
|14.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Charith Asalanka, Outside off, left alone.
|14.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Charith Asalanka, FOUR! Smashed away! On a length and outside off,Â Asalanka slams it over Daryl MitchellÂ for a boundary. New ZealandÂ have certainly eased up the pressure.Â
|Daryl Mitchell to Charith Asalanka, Wide! This is full and straying down leg.Â Asalanka misses his flick.
|13.6 : Blair Tickner to Pathum Nissanka, Pitched up on middle. Nissanka drives it back to the bowler.
|13.5 : Blair Tickner to Pathum Nissanka, Full and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
|13.4 : Blair Tickner to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball on top of off. Nissanka blocks it out.
|13.3 : Blair Tickner to Charith Asalanka, Shorter and on middle.Â Asalanka pulls it behind square leg for a single.
|13.2 : Blair Tickner to Charith Asalanka, Touch fuller on off,Â Asalanka prods and blocks it out.
|13.1 : Blair Tickner to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball, way outside off, Nissanka hits it to point for a single.
|12.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Charith Asalanka, On middle, blocked out.
|12.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Charith Asalanka, FOUR! Length ball on middle.Â Asalanka flicks it past square leg and gets off the mark finally with a boundary.
|12.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Charith Asalanka, On off, kept out.
|12.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Charith Asalanka, Length and on off, defended.
|12.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Charith Asalanka, Length and on off, blocked.
|12.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Pathum Nissanka, Leg bye! SLanting on the pads. Nissanka misses his flick and gets hit on the pads for a leg bye..
|11.6 : Blair Tickner to Charith Asalanka, Full and outside off, driven to cover.
|11.5 : Blair Tickner to Charith Asalanka, Length and on off, defended out.
|11.4 : Blair Tickner to Pathum Nissanka, Outside off, guided to the right of point. Excellent stop from Chad BowesÂ who saves a certain boundary.
|11.3 : Blair Tickner to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! 8 of the over already! Full and slanting on middle. Nissanka flicks it to deep square leg and beats the fielder there.
|11.2 : Blair Tickner to Pathum Nissanka, Much better! A yorker right on the middle. Nissanka does well to get some bat on it first.
|11.1 : Blair Tickner to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Poor start from Tickner! Short and wide of off. Nissanka frees his arms and slaps it over point.
|10.6 : Matt Henry to Charith Asalanka, Fuller and on off, knocked to point.
|10.5 : Matt Henry to Charith Asalanka, Length and on middle, blocked.
|10.1 : Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, Henry gets Nissanka but he reviews it again. Looks very close. No bat there. Ball Tracking shows the wickets are missing. Just over the leg pole. Nissanka is batting with some luck. Length ball, outside off, it lands and swings back in sharply, hitting Nissanka on the pads as he fails to flick.
|10.4 : Matt Henry to Charith Asalanka, On off, kept out.
|Matt Henry to Charith Asalanka, Wide! Down the leg side,Â Asalanka misses his flick.
|10.3 : Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, Tad short on middle. Nissanka helps it to fine leg for one.
|10.2 : Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, On middle, blocked out.
|9.6 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller and on off, strokes wide of covers for a single.
|9.5 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Length and on off, Nissanka leans and defends.
|9.4 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, SIX! First shot of aggression from Nissanka! Short and on off, this is pulled high over square leg for a biggie.
|9.3 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Length and on off, turned to mid on.
|9.2 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Length and on off, Nissanka blocks.
|9.1 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Good length ball, outside off, Nissanka looks to defend on the front foot but misses.
|8.6 : Matt Henry to Charith Asalanka, Very full on off, blocked out.
|8.5 : Matt Henry to Charith Asalanka, This one swings back in after landing outside off.Â Asalanka shoulders arms.
|8.4 : Matt Henry to Charith Asalanka, Length ball, around the 5th stump line.Â Asalanka is beaten on the outside edge.
|8.3 : Matt Henry to Charith Asalanka, This is outside off,Â Asalanka leaves.
|8.2 : Matt Henry to Charith Asalanka, A huge appeal but that was pitching outside the line. Length ball slanting on middle.Â Asalanka fails to flick and gets hit on the pads. It was pitching in line but were bouncing over the stumps.Â
|8.1 : Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, Length and on off, Nissanka bunts it to square leg for one more.
|7.6 : Henry Shipley to Charith Asalanka, A yorker on off,Â Asalanka jams it out back to Shipley.
|7.5 : Henry Shipley to Angelo Mathews, OUT! TAKEN! Henry ShipleyÂ gets his first and gets rid of the experienced campaigner. Length ball, outside off, tails in before swinging away.Â Mathews played the wrong line and gets a thick outside edge to Daryl MitchellÂ atÂ slip who holds on. Sri LankaÂ in big trouble.
|7.4 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Length and on middle, this is hit to deep square leg for a single.
|7.3 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball, outside off, nips away. Nissanka looks to defend but is beaten on the outside edge.
|7.2 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, This is outside off, it is left alone.
|7.1 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, On middle, blocked out.
|6.6 : Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, Around off, Nissanka knocks it to point for one.
|6.5 : Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, On off, defended.
|6.4 : Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, A length ball, outside off. Nissanka steps across and fends it out.
|6.3 : Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, This is full and outside off, Nissanka leans and drives it through covers for a brace.
|6.2 : Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, Around off, Nissanka makes a solid block again.
|6.1 : Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball, close to off. Nissanka blocks.
|5.6 : Henry Shipley to Angelo Mathews, Full and outside off,Â Mathews drives it to cover.
|5.5 : Henry Shipley to Angelo Mathews, Too full and on off,Â Mathews blocks it back to the bowler.
|5.3 : Henry Shipley to Angelo Mathews, Length and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
|5.4 : Henry Shipley to Angelo Mathews, Length ball on off.Â Mathews flicks it to mid-wicket.
|5.1 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Length and on middle, Nissanka tucks it to square leg for a single.
|5.2 : Henry Shipley to Angelo Mathews, This is well outside off, kept out.
|4.6 : Matt Henry to Angelo Mathews, BEAUTY! This one lands on off and then nips away.Â Mathews looks to defend but is squared up.
|4.4 : Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, OUT! TAKEN!Â Mendis goes on a duck! New ZealandÂ off to a flier. This is full and outside off,Â Mendis is tempted to go big as he tries to drive but gets an outside edge to first slip where Daryl MitchellÂ takes it. He fumbles but does not drop this one.
|4.5 : Matt Henry to Angelo Mathews, Length ball, outside off,Â MeMathewsÂ looks to defend but is beaten.
|4.2 : Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, EDGED AND JUST SHORT! Length ball, outside off,Â Mendis looks to defend but gets an outside edge to first slip where Daryl MitchellÂ collects on a bounce.
|4.3 : Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, CLOSE! This is very close to off. Length and on off.Â Mendis looks to defend but is beaten.
|4.1 : Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, On a length and outside off, tapped to point.
|3.2 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball on off. Nissanka prods to defend but gets hit high on the pads.
|3.6 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Very full and outside off, Nissanka taps it to point.
|3.5 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Full and on off, kept out.
|3.4 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Length and on middle, blocked.
|3.3 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller and outside off, pushed to cover.
|3.1 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Length and on off, Nissanka defends it out.
|2.6 : Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, On middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
|2.4 : Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, OUT! EDGED AND GONE!Â Fernando goes! This is full and slanted on middle.Â Fernando tries to work with the angle on the leg side but gets a leading edge to first slip. However, Henry NichollsÂ from second slip strides forward to take the catch. Good hands.Â
|2.5 : Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, Length ball, outside off, left alone.
|2.3 : Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, On a length and outside off.Â Fernando defends with soft hands and gets an outside edge to second slip where the manÂ catches on a bounce.Â
|2.2 : Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, This is full and outside off,Â Fernando pushes it to point. Good stop there.
|1.3 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Nissanka is given out but he is quick to review it. He is confident that there is no edge. This is short and outside off, swinging in sharply. Nissanka hangs his bat out but gets an inside edge to the keeper. UltraEdge shows there is no bat. It brushed his thigh pads. Excellent from Nissanka.
|2.1 : Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, Around off, pushed through covers for a couple.
|1.6 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, On off, kept out.
|1.5 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Length ball, slanting on middle. Nissanka tickles it to fine leg for a boundary.
|1.4 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, This one tails back in, on off, blocked out.
|1.2 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! JUST OVER! Fuller and outside off, Nissanka prods and drives on the up, just over the man at point who leaps but to no avail. A boundary.
|Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Wide! Again this is going down the leg side, Nissanka leaves.
|1.1 : Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, On off, kept out.
|Henry Shipley to Pathum Nissanka, Wide! A bumper, going down the leg side, it is left alone.
|0.6 : Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, Short and outside off,Â Fernando shoulders arms.Â
|0.5 : Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, Superb delivery! Angles a full ball, outside off and this one swings away sharply.Â Fernando looks to drive but misses.
|0.4 : Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, Length ball, outside off,Â Fernando again prods to defend but misses.
|0.3 : Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, This one lands outside off and then nips away.Â Fernando looks to defend but misses.
|0.2 : Matt Henry to Nuwanidu Fernando, On a length and on middle.Â Fernando blocks.
|0.1 : Matt Henry to Pathum Nissanka, This is full and outside off, Nissanka prods and punches it past point for a single. Sri LankaÂ are underway.
|0.0 : We are all set. The players are out in the middle. Pathum NissankaÂ and Nuwanidu FernandoÂ to open for Sri Lanka. Matt HenryÂ to open with the ball. Here we go...
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C/WK), Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.
|TOSS - Sri LankaÂ have won the toss and will BAT first.