|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 1 . 4 . 4 | . . . . 4 .
|Last bat : Will Youngc Charith Asalanka b Chamika Karunaratne26(28b2x41x6) SR:92.86, FoW:71/2 (12.3 Ovs)
|18.5 : Chamika Karunaratne to Finn Allen, OUT! c Kasun Rajitha b Chamika Karunaratne.
|18.4 : Chamika Karunaratne to Finn Allen, On a length and on middle, Finn AllenÂ knocks it back to the bowler.
|18.3 : Chamika Karunaratne to Finn Allen, FOUR! FIFTY FOR ALLEN! Not the way he would have hoped to get there, but it all counts. This is short and around off, Finn AllenÂ looks to cut, but gets an outside edge over the keeper and towards third man for a boundary.
|18.2 : Chamika Karunaratne to Daryl Mitchell, Back of a length and on off, Daryl MitchellÂ steers it towards point for a quick single.
|18.1 : Chamika Karunaratne to Daryl Mitchell, Short and on off, Daryl MitchellÂ mistimes his pull towards short mid-wicket.
|17.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Finn Allen, SIX! WOW! This is even bigger! Wanindu HasarangaÂ flights this up, full and on off, Finn AllenÂ goes down on one knee and slog-sweeps way over the deep mid-wicket fence for another maximum.
|17.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Finn Allen, SIX! Sheer power! This is a googly, full and on middle, Finn AllenÂ reads it well and plucks it against the spin and over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|17.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Finn Allen, Quicker, short and on off, Finn AllenÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|17.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Daryl Mitchell, Flatter, full and on middle, Daryl MitchellÂ drills it towards long on for a single.
|17.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Daryl Mitchell, FOUR! Nice shot! This is tossed up around middle, Daryl MitchellÂ advances down the track and smahes it wide of long on for a boundary.
|17.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Daryl Mitchell, Floated, full and on middle, Daryl MitchellÂ drives it wide of short mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his left to stop it.
|16.6 : Chamika Karunaratne to Daryl Mitchell, Fuller and on middle, Daryl MitchellÂ flicks it through square leg for a single.
|16.5 : Chamika Karunaratne to Finn Allen, On a length and on off, Finn AllenÂ pushes it towards covers and calls for the run, Daryl MitchellÂ responds too, the fielder has a shy at the batter;s end but misses and Mitchell is safe and the back up is good as well.
|16.4 : Chamika Karunaratne to Finn Allen, Oh...that is close! This is fullish and on leg, shaping in again, Finn AllenÂ uses his feet to go for the big shot, but misses and the ball just goes over the stumps.
|16.3 : Chamika Karunaratne to Daryl Mitchell, Short and on off, Daryl MitchellÂ pulls it towards square leg for a single.
|16.2 : Chamika Karunaratne to Daryl Mitchell, Back of a length and on off, Daryl MitchellÂ guides it towards point.
|16.1 : Chamika Karunaratne to Daryl Mitchell, BEAUTY! Chamika KarunaratneÂ lands this on a hard length and on middle, shaping in, Daryl MitchellÂ makes some room and tries to loft through the line, but misses it completely.
|15.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Daryl Mitchell, Flatter, full and on off, Daryl MitchellÂ eases it towards long off for one.
|15.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Finn Allen, Flighted, full and on off, Finn AllenÂ pushes it back to the bowler where Wanindu HasarangaÂ dives to his left to stop it, but only manages to parry it behind short mid off. They cross.
|15.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Daryl Mitchell, Tossed up, full and on off, Daryl MitchellÂ uses his feet again and thrashes it onto the ground and towards the bowler where Wanindu HasarangaÂ gets a hand to it, but only makes a half stop. He has hurt himself too.
|15.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Finn Allen, Fires this one full and on leg, Finn AllenÂ drills it towards long on for a run.
|15.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Daryl Mitchell, Floated, full and around leg, Daryl MitchellÂ comes down the pitch and drives it towards long on for a single.
|15.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Daryl Mitchell, Darts this one full and down the leg, Daryl MitchellÂ clips it towards short fine leg.
|14.6 : Chamika Karunaratne to Finn Allen, Touch fuller and on middle, Finn AllenÂ works it towards short mid-wicket.
|Time for a Drinks break. New ZealandÂ started off in an aggressive manner as both the openers took on the visiting bowlers. Finn AllenÂ has had a lifeline but has batted really well for hi 32 so far. Sri LankaÂ would be happy with the score at this point after asking the hosts to bat first. The fall of wickets has helped the visitors to drag back the scoring rate.
|14.5 : Chamika Karunaratne to Daryl Mitchell, This is on a hard length and on middle, Daryl MitchellÂ nudges it through square leg for another run.
|14.4 : Chamika Karunaratne to Finn Allen, A slower bouncer now, on off, Finn AllenÂ hops up and waits for it to pull it through mid-wicket for a run.
|14.3 : Chamika Karunaratne to Daryl Mitchell, Back of a length and around off, Daryl MitchellÂ pushes it through covers for a single.
|14.2 : Chamika Karunaratne to Finn Allen, Length again and around leg, Finn AllenÂ misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
|14.1 : Chamika Karunaratne to Finn Allen, On a length and on middle, Finn AllenÂ blocks it out.
|13.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Finn Allen, Quicker, full and on middle, Finn AllenÂ drives it towards long on for a run.
|13.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Finn Allen, Fires in a yorker, on off, Finn AllenÂ digs it down the pitch.
|13.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Daryl Mitchell, Finn AllenÂ just survives! This is flighted, full and on off, Daryl MitchellÂ taps it in front of short covers and sets off for the run, Dasun ShanakaÂ comes charging in and pick and throws it to the keeper where Kusal MendisÂ breaks the stumps as Allen dives in. It is a close call, but the replays shows that the some part of the top half of Allen's bat is in when the stumps are broken and he is safe.
|13.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Daryl Mitchell, Floated, full and on off, Daryl MitchellÂ uses his feet and blocks it back to the bowler.
|13.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Daryl Mitchell, Tossed up, full andon off, Daryl MitchellÂ keeps it out to the off side.
|13.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Finn Allen, Wanindu HasarangaÂ starts with a flatter delivery, short and on middle, Finn AllenÂ works it off the inner half towards square leg for a single.
|12.6 : Chamika Karunaratne to Daryl Mitchell, On a length and on off, Daryl MitchellÂ guides it towards short third man and calls for the run, but there is a bit of hesitation from both batters, and in the end they decide against it.
|12.5 : Chamika Karunaratne to Daryl Mitchell, Short of a length and on off, Daryl MitchellÂ steers it towards point again and the fielder hits the stumps at the bowler's end, but Finn AllenÂ is in.
|12.4 : Chamika Karunaratne to Daryl Mitchell, Back of a length and on off, Daryl MitchellÂ dabs it towards point.
|12.3 : Chamika Karunaratne to Will Young, OUT! TAKEN!Â Chamika KarunaratneÂ strikes! Will YoungÂ tries to go big, but holes out in the deep instead. Chamika KarunaratneÂ bangs this into the pitch, on middle, angling in a bit, Will YoungÂ goes for the pull shot, but tries to control it in the end and in doing so the ball takes the top edge and flies in the air towards deep square leg where Charith AsalankaÂ settles under it to take a nice reverse-cup catch. New ZealandÂ two down now!
|Daryl MitchellÂ walks out next.
|12.2 : Chamika Karunaratne to Finn Allen, On a length and around leg, Finn AllenÂ helps it towards fine leg for a run.
|12.1 : Chamika Karunaratne to Will Young, Short and outside off, Will YoungÂ cuts it uppishly but on the bounce towards third man for a single.
|11.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, This is pitched up, on off, Finn AllenÂ knocks it back towards the bowler.
|11.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, Full again and on middle, Will YoungÂ tucks it towards deep square leg for a run.
|11.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, SIX! BANG! What a shot! Lahiru KumaraÂ serves this full and on middle, Will YoungÂ stays there and shows the full face of the bat to loft it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|11.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, Short and outside off, Finn AllenÂ cuts it hard towards point where the fielder gets down well and gets a hand to it to make a half-stop. Only a single.
|11.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, Fullish and on middle, Finn AllenÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|11.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, Back of a length and on off, Will YoungÂ taps it to the off side for a quick single.
|10.6 : Chamika Karunaratne to Will Young, Full and on middle, Will YoungÂ works it wide of mid on for one.
|10.5 : Chamika Karunaratne to Finn Allen, Touch fuller and on middle, Finn AllenÂ clips it towards mid on for a quick single again.
|10.4 : Chamika Karunaratne to Will Young, Run out chance....missed! This is on a length again and on off, Will YoungÂ taps it in front of covers and sets off for the run, Dasun ShanakaÂ runs forward and has a shy at the batter's end, but misses as Allen puts in a desperate dive. However, that would not have saved him if that hit the stumps.
|10.3 : Chamika Karunaratne to Finn Allen, This is on a good length and on middle, Finn AllenÂ looks to work it away, but gets a leading edge towards wide of point and scampers across for a run.
|10.2 : Chamika Karunaratne to Will Young, Back of a length and around middle, Will YoungÂ nudges it towards square leg for a single.
|10.1 : Chamika Karunaratne to Finn Allen, Chamika KarunaratneÂ starts with a slower delivery, on a length and on the pads, Finn AllenÂ misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards backward square leg. A leg bye is taken.
Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, Fuller one wide of off, Will YoungÂ looks to block but gets beaten on his outside edge.
|9.5 : Halt! Pathum NissankaÂ has hurt his hand on the previous delivery. The physio is in to check on him, but he is going off the field now. Dhananjaya de SilvaÂ comes in as the subsitute fielder.
|Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, FOUR! This has been hammered away for four. Back of a length around the waist, Will YoungÂ gets into the position early on and pulls this straight out of the middle of his bat to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Pathum NissankaÂ gets a good hand on this but this was hit fiercely and he is down in pain now with some damage done to his right palm.
|9.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, Fuller one around middle, Will YoungÂ drives this to mid on for no run.
|9.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, On a length outside off, Will YoungÂ guides this to point.
|9.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, FOUR! On a length around middle, Will YoungÂ shimmies to his off and pulls this wide of fine leg for a boundary. Kasun RajithaÂ puts in a good effort to collect this but the ball was out of his reach and it travels for a boundary.
|9.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, Fuller one outside off, Finn AllenÂ taps this near the square on offÂ and sets off for a single. Good running between the wickets.
|8.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, Fuller one on off, Will YoungÂ slices this to Wanindu HasarangaÂ at gully for no run.
|8.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, On a length around off, Finn AllenÂ gets it from the inside of his bat towards short mid-wicket for a single.
|8.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, On a length around middle, Will YoungÂ tucks this to fine leg and takes a single.
|8.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, Fuller one outside off, Will YoungÂ looks to punch this but mishits this into the surface towards cover-point for no run.
|8.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, On a length outside off, Will YoungÂ taps this to short point for no run.
|8.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, Fuller one on pads, Will YoungÂ nudges this wide of square leg and collects a couple of runs here.
|7.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, On a length around off, Finn AllenÂ opens the face of his bat as he pushes this to point for no run.
|7.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, Back of a length on top of off, Finn AllenÂ defends this off his back foot.
|7.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, Short-pitched delivery body bound, Will YoungÂ pulls this into the surface towards deep square leg for a single.
|7.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, Ona length around pads, Finn AllenÂ gets a bit of glove on this as the ball rolls over to the fielder at fine leg. A single taken comfortably.
|7.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, On a length just outside off, Finn AllenÂ looks to go hard at this but gets beaten on his inside edge.
|7.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Finn Allen, Lahiru KumaraÂ is steaming in. Fuller and wide of off, Finn AllenÂ blocks this out back to the bowler.
|6.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, On a length outside off, Will YoungÂ guides this to point for no run. An excellent over here by Kasun Rajitha.
|6.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, Fuller one outside off, Will YoungÂ drives this powerfully and finds the fielder at mid off.
|6.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, Fuller one going down leg, Will YoungÂ looks to flick but gets beaten as the ball has clipped his front pad. Loud appeal by the bowler but the umpire has turned this down.
|6.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, Good length delivery angling in towards the batter, Will YoungÂ gets hit on his pads for no run.
|6.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Will Young, Touch fuller on op of off, Will YoungÂ taps this near the wicket on off and asks for a single, Finn AllenÂ refuses the call and rightly so.
|6.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, On a length around middle and leg, Finn AllenÂ tucks this to the long leg for a single.
|5.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, Fuller one on off, Will YoungÂ leans ahead and blocks this out.
|5.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, Fuller around off, Will YoungÂ edges this past the fielder at point for a couple of runs.
|5.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, Fuller and on top of off stumps, Will YoungÂ defends this in front of him.
|5.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Will Young, Back of a length outside off, Will YoungÂ leaves this as the keeper collects this well.
|5.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Chad Bowes, OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! The change works for Sri Lanka. On a length pitching in middle and shaping away from the batter, Chad BowesÂ looks to play across the line and gets a leading edge that balloons over the head of Dilshan MadushankaÂ at mid on. He settles underneath this and takes this nice and clean.
|Will YoungÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|5.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Chad Bowes, Fuller outside off, Chad BowesÂ defends this on the off side.
|4.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, Fuller around off with the ball shaping away from the right-hander,Â Finn AllenÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|4.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, On a length just outside off, Finn AllenÂ gives this a good look and decides this leave this.
|4.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, Slower one fuller and on pads, Chad BowesÂ flicks this to long leg for a single.
|4.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, On a length around pads, Chad BowesÂ looks to tuck this around the on side but gets hit on his pads.
|4.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, Good length delivery swinging away from the batter, Finn AllenÂ drives this to a widish mid off for a single.
|4.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, On a length around middle, Finn AllenÂ plays this gently towards mid on for no run.
|3.6 : Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, Touch fuller outside off, Finn AllenÂ punches this off the back foot into the surface towards mid off and the run a single to end the over.
|Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, Wide! Short-pitched again but this timeÂ way too high for the umpire's liking. Wide signaled.
|3.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, Well-directed bouncer, fizzing near the badge, Finn AllenÂ sways away from this.
|3.4 : Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, FOUR! Over-pitched around off, Finn AllenÂ drills this back past the bowler for a boundary straight down the ground.
|3.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, Back of a length angling away from stumps, Finn AllenÂ stands tall and cuts this wide of Wanindu HasarangaÂ at point. He chases this back and the batter runs a couple.
|3.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, FOUR! Edged for four. Short and wide outside off, Finn AllenÂ swings hard at this and the ball flies off the outside edge through vacant second slip for a boundary towards third man.
|3.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Chad Bowes, Fuller one outside off, Chad BowesÂ rolls this wide of mid off and takes a single.
|2.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, Length dragged back a bit, Finn AllenÂ gets an outside edge towards point for no run to end this eventful over.
|2.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, Fuller one around middle, Finn AllenÂ edges this towards point for no run.
|2.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Finn Allen, WOAH! Crazy scene as Finn AllenÂ gets beaten on this fuller delivery and the ball has clipped the off-stump but the bails are staying put and Finn AllenÂ survives another day.
|2.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, On a length outside off, Chad BowesÂ pushes this in the gap between cover and point and they run three runs here.
|2.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, FOUR! That's a cracking stroke for four. Short-pitched delivery on top of middle, Chad BowesÂ advances down the track and pulls this flatÂ over the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|2.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, On a length shaping away from the batter, Chad BowesÂ blocks this out towards the off side.
|1.6 : Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, FOUR! Smashed back for a boundary. On a length around off, Finn AllenÂ stands tall and smashes this off the front foot back past the bowler for yet another boundary.
|1.5 : Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, Back of a length outside off, Finn AllenÂ guides this to point.
|1.4 : Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, FOUR! Superbly timed for four. Overpitched around pads with a bit of shape back in towards the batter, Finn AllenÂ places this wide of mid-wicket as the ball races away to the fence for four.
|1.3 : Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, Full and wide of off, Finn AllenÂ pushes this to cover-point for no run.
|1.2 : Dilshan Madushanka to Chad Bowes, Fuller around middle, swinging in towards the batter, Chad BowesÂ tucks this wide of mid on and takes a single.
|0.6 : Dilshan MadushankaÂ to share the attack.
|1.1 : Dilshan Madushanka to Finn Allen, Good length delivery around pads, Finn AllenÂ nudges this to fine leg for a single. Finn AllenÂ is up and running as well.
|0.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, Away swinging delivery outside off, Chad BowesÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.Â
|0.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, Fuller outside off, Chad BowesÂ looks to leave this but gets this form the middle of his bat to point for no run.
|0.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, On a length wide of off, Chad BowesÂ strides forward and leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|0.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Chad Bowes, Fuller around middle, Chad BowesÂ defends this back to the bowler.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match formalities! The Sri Lankan players are in a huddle and now they are spreading out to take their respective field positions. Chad BowesÂ strides out to open the innings for New Zealand on debutÂ along with Finn Allen. Kasun RajithaÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|We are moments away from the start of the game. However, before that the players from both sides walk outÂ and line up for their respective nationa anthems. It will Sri Lanka's first followed by the national anthem of New Zealand.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)&(WK), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.Â
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.
|TOSS - Sri LankaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.