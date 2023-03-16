|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|15.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, 3 Leg byes.
|14.6 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, Tad full and on middle, Latham turns it to square leg.
|14.5 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, Length ball on off, kept out.
|14.4 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, Good stop! Short and outside off, Latham punches it to point where the fielder leaps and saves some runs. Just a single.
|14.3 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, On middle,Â Conway bunts it to square leg.
|14.2 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, On the pads, this is flicked past square leg for two runs.
|14.1 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, On middle,Â Conway defends.
|13.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, A single to end the over. Length and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket for one.
|13.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, Length ball on middle. Conway makes a solid block.
|13.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, on middle, blocked out.
|13.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, Again this is outside off, Conway leaves.
|13.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, length ball, outside off, it is left alone.
|13.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, Around off, this is pushed to cover.
|12.6 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, on off, kept out.
|12.5 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, Short and on middle, this is pulled but straight to mid-wicket.
|12.4 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, A full toss on middle, Latham plays it to mid on.
|12.3 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, On off, kept out.
|12.2 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, Sri LankanÂ bowlers have been too wide, easy for the Kiwis to let it go. This is again outside off, left alone.
|12.1 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, outside off, left alone.
|11.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, FOUR! Shot! Full and on middle, driven past mid on for four.
|11.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Tom Latham, Tad short and outside off. Latham punches it late past point and bags three more.
|11.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, Length and on off, knocked to mid off for a single.
|11.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, Way outside off,Â Conway is happy to leave.
|11.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Tom Latham, Slightly short on off, tapped to point for one.
|11.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Tom Latham, Length ball, outside off, Latham takes a step across and leaves it.
|10.6 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, This is down the leg side, left alone.
|10.5 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, Length and outside off,Â Conway lets it go.
|10.4 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, Shorter and outside off.Â Conway shoulders arms.
|10.3 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, On a length and outside off, Latham drops it wide of cover for an easy single.
|10.2 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, On middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
|10.1 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, Outside off, punched to cover.
|9.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, FOUR! Superb way to end the over! This is full and outside off.Â Conway again firmly drives it through covers for a boundary. 10 off the over.
|9.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, This is outside off again,Â Conway offers no shot.
|9.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, Outside off,Â Conway leaves.
|9.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, Full again near to the off pole.Â Conway drives over the man at covers who misfields and allows it to go over him for two.
|9.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, Outside off again,Â Conway mistimes his drive to mid on.
|9.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Devon Conway, FOUR! Lahiru KumaraÂ is greeted with a boundary! Too full and too wide,Â Conway leans and drives it through point for four.
|8.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, On the pads,Â Conway helps it to fine leg for one more.
|8.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, Length and on off,Â Conway blocks.
|8.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, Length ball, outside off,Â Conway is happy to let go.
|8.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, SHARP SINGLEÂ Length and on off, tapped to mid off for one.
|8.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, On middle, defended out.
|8.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, Length and outside off, left alone.
|7.6 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, This is down the leg side,Â Conway misses his flick.
|7.5 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, Three more! Shorter and outside off, Latham punches off the back foot through point for three runs.
|7.4 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, This is wide outside off, left alone.
|7.3 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, On middle, blocked out.
|7.2 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, FOUR LEG BYES! Short in length and on the hips. Latham fails to flick and it goes off the pads to fine leg for four.
|7.1 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, Asitha FernandoÂ serves outside the off line. Latham shoulders arms.
|6.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, Length ball on middle.Â Conway makes a solid defense.
|6.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, On a length and on middle, Latham tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|6.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, Outside off, Latham leaves.
|6.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, Three runs! This is full and on off,Â Conway eases it past mid on, wide of the man there for three runs.
|6.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, This is outside off,Â Conway lets it go.
|6.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, Length and on off,Â Conway defends off the outer half to third slip.
|5.6 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, On off, defended.
|5.5 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, Just outside off, left alone.
|5.4 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, BEATEN! That is a lovely nut! Length and around off, this lands and moves away. Tom Latham is beaten as he tries to defend.
|5.3 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, Another one outside off, left alone.
|5.2 : Asitha Fernando to Tom Latham, BEATEN! Length and outside off, Latham has a push at it, he is beaten.
|5.1 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, Length and on off, Devon Conway pushes it towards cover and takes one.
|4.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, On middle, defended.
|4.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, Angled into the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
|4.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|4.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, On middle, defended again.
|4.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, Around off, kept out.
|4.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Devon Conway, On off, defended.
|3.6 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, Angled into the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
|3.5 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, Another leave as this is also bowled outside off.
|3.4 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, Another one outside off, left alone.
|3.3 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, Length and on off, Conway pushes it to covers.
|3.2 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, FOUR! That is a glorious stroke to get off the mark! Beautiful! Elegant! Fuller and outside off, Conway leans into it and strokes it through covers for a boundary.
|3.1 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, Outside off, Conway lets it be.
|2.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, On off, kept out. Another maiden.
|2.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, On the stumps, blocked.
|2.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, Another one outside off, left alone.
|2.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, On middle, kept out.
|2.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, On off, defended.
|2.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, Outside off, left alone.
|1.6 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, Another dot! On off, Conway defends it.
|1.5 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, Outside off again, left alone.
|1.4 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, On off, defended.
|1.3 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, Good length and on off, defended.
|1.2 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, Back of a length again, this one comes back in too but it is left on length.
|1.1 : Asitha Fernando to Devon Conway, Some shape as it comes back in from outside off. Not enough though to make the batter play.
|0.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, A good nut to end! A maiden to begin with! Length and around off, this lands and moves away. Tom Latham looks to defend, it goes off the outer half to point.
|0.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, Another harmless nut as it is bowled outside off. Not played at.
|0.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, Yet another leave as this is also bowled well outside off.
|0.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, Another one outside off, not played at.
|0.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, On the off pole this time, defended.
|0.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Tom Latham, Outside off, on a length, not a lot of swing, left alone.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! The players make their way out to the middle. Devon Conway and Tom Latham are the openers for the Kiwis. Kasun Rajitha to begin. Here we go...
|SRI LANKA (PLAYING XI) -Â Â Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nishan Madushka (WK), Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.
|New Zealand (PLAYING XI) -Â Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee (C), Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.
|TOSS - Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field!