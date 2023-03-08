|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Kusal MendisBatting4(15b1x40x6) SR:26.67, FoW:14/2 (8.4 Ovs)
|11.6 : Drinks break!Â
|Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, Good length, wide of off. Kusal MendisÂ lets it be.
|11.5 : Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, A length ball, on fourth stump. It flies off the deck. Tom BlundellÂ gathers it above his head behind the sticks.Â
|11.4 : Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, On a length, in the channel. Kusal MendisÂ tries to block it but does so inside the line.
|11.3 : Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! Well played! It is overpitched, on fourth stump. Kusal MendisÂ opens the face late and steers it down to the third man fence.
|11.2 : Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, Outside off, left alone once again.
|11.1 : Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, A length ball, outside off. Kusal MendisÂ lets it be.
|10.5 : Blair Tickner to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Nice placement. Blair TicknerÂ fires it full, attacking the pads. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for four runs.
|10.6 : Blair Tickner to Dimuth Karunaratne, Blair TicknerÂ now dishes a length ball, outside off and gets it to jag back in. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ shoulders his arms at it and gets pinged on his pads. He can trust the bounce though on this surface.
|10.4 : Blair Tickner to Dimuth Karunaratne, Full and on off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ shuffles and blocks it out.
|10.3 : Blair Tickner to Dimuth Karunaratne, BEATEN! Blair TicknerÂ now angles in a length ball, but gets it to move away this time. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ tries to hit it through the line but is no where near the ball.Â
|10.2 : Blair Tickner to Dimuth Karunaratne, Blair TicknerÂ comes 'round the wicket and angles it in, full and on off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ tucks it to the leg side.
|0.0 : Blair TicknerÂ now comes into the attack.
|10.1 : Blair Tickner to Dimuth Karunaratne,Â Fuller length outside off. Karunaratne prods and pushes it toward mid-off.
|9.6 : Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis,Â Fuller this time on off. Mendis gets behind the line and blocks solidly.
|9.5 : Matt Henry to Kusal Mendis, Good length, wide of off. Kusal MendisÂ looks to chase it but misses.
|9.4 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, Length and on off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ pushes it to the off side for a single.
|9.3 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, FOUR! Fortunate boundary for Dimuth Karunaratne. It is a sharp bouncer, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ goes for the pull, but it flies off the top-edge and goes to third man for four runs.Â
|9.2 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, Outside off, left alone.
|9.1 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, Woah! So close! Dimuth KarunaratneÂ almost gives away his wicket here. It is a length ball, on middle. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ steps way outside his crease and tucks it to the leg side. Henry NichollsÂ is sharp to react, he gets to his right and gathers the ball, although he fails to score a direct-hit at the striker's end. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ gets a lifeline here.Â
|8.6 : Tim Southee to Kusal Mendis, Good length, outside off. Kusal MendisÂ looks to chase it but misses.
|8.5 : Tim Southee to Kusal Mendis, Outside off, left alone.
|8.4 : Tim Southee to Kusal Mendis, Kusal MendisÂ survives. He makes the most of the review here. It is a length ball, outside off, nips back in sharply. Kusal MendisÂ tries to defend it but misses. He gets pinged on his pads. Tim SoutheeÂ appeals and the finger goes up. Mendis takes the review and the Ball Tracking confirms that the ball is going above the stumps.
|7.6 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, Matt HenryÂ once again asking the right questions here. An appeal is made for lbw but the umpire is unmoved. Tim SoutheeÂ takes the review after consulting his players. Although, the review does not go their way as it confirms that the ball is pitching outside leg. New ZealandÂ lose a review here. It is a length ball, on leg stump. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ tries to flick it away but misses to wear it on his pads.Â
|8.3 : Tim Southee to Kusal Mendis, Good length, outside off, left alone.
|8.2 : Tim Southee to Kusal Mendis, Outside off, left alone.
|8.1 : Tim Southee to Kusal Mendis, Tim SoutheeÂ fires in a full one, on off. Kusal MendisÂ blocks it out watchfully.Â
|7.4 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, Swing and a miss! Good length, angling across, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ stays on his back foot and goes for the punch, gets no bat on ball though.
|7.5 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, This one is on a length, attacking the pads. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ clips it towards short leg.
|7.3 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, Beaten! Matt HenryÂ hurls in a full-length ball, on fourth stump. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ steps forward and tries to drive it through the line but misses.
|7.2 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, This one is angling across, on a good length. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ has no shot to offer.
|7.1 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, Matt HenryÂ serves it on a length, on off. gets it to come back in, with some extra bounce. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ takes a hit on his thigh pads.
|6.5 : Kusal MendisÂ comes in at number 3.
|6.6 : Tim Southee to Kusal Mendis, It is a length ball, outside off. It extracts some extra bounce off the surface. Kusal MendisÂ leaves it alone.
|6.5 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Tim SoutheeÂ draws the first blood. The skipper has set the tone here certainly. Oshada Fernando's gritty knock comes to an end in an unlucky manner though. He will be gutted with himself. Tim SoutheeÂ goes full, sliding down leg side. Oshada FernandoÂ tries to flick it away but gets a feather on it. Tom BlundellÂ gets to his left and takes a sharp catch. An appeal in made for caught behind and the umpire raises his dreaded finger.Â
|6.4 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, Tim SoutheeÂ now goes wide of the crease and dishes a length ball, around off. It swings away sharply. Oshada Fernando now tries to drive it through the line but gets beaten.
|6.3 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, Tim SoutheeÂ serves a length ball, on fourth stump. Oshada FernandoÂ shuffles across and tries to block it away but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge.
|6.2 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, It is a short ball, on middle. Oshada FernandoÂ swivels and pulls it hard behind square on the leg side. Matt HenryÂ runs to his left in the deep and saves a certain boundary with an exceptional drive. They take two runs.
|6.1 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, Tim SoutheeÂ hurls a length ball, outside off, swinging away. Oshada FernandoÂ does not go after it.
|5.6 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, Shorter this time, wide of off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ lets it be.
|5.5 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, Length, outside off. Blocked away.
|5.4 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, A length ball, on off, nips back in off the deck. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ gets pinged on his pads but the umpire does not raise his finger.
|5.3 : Matt Henry to Oshada Fernando, Sharp running! It is full and on off. Oshada FernandoÂ gets on his front foot and fends it to the off side. He is quick to get across. Good signs to build a partnership.
|5.2 : Matt Henry to Oshada Fernando, Good length, on fifth stump. This one flies off the deck. Oshada FernandoÂ makes a good leave.
|5.1 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, Dimuth KarunaratneÂ finally gets off the mark here. It is a length ball, on off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ taps it to cover off the bottom half of the blade. There is a bit of hesitation at first but eventually he gets to the other end.
|4.6 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, A short one, wide of off. Oshada FernandoÂ shuffles across and makes the leave.
|4.5 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, Tim SoutheeÂ goes full, on off. Oshada FernandoÂ gets it to the leg side off the inner half.Â
|4.4 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, It is full, tailing into the pads. Oshada FernandoÂ eases it towards mid on.Â
|4.3 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, Much fuller, on off. Oshada FernandoÂ presses forward and pushes it to mid on.
|4.2 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, It is a short ball, on leg stump. Oshada Fernando gets inside the line and makesÂ a good leave.
|4.1 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, Full length, on off. Oshada FernandoÂ gets on his front foot and blocks it out awkwardly.
|3.6 : Matt Henry to Oshada Fernando, Fuller, on leg. Oshada FernandoÂ clips it to square leg for one.
|3.5 : Matt Henry to Oshada Fernando, A length ball, drifting down leg. Oshada FernandoÂ comes forward and tries to clip it away but misses.
|3.4 : Matt Henry to Oshada Fernando, Good-length, on off, shapes away a touch. Oshada FernandoÂ tries to defend it but it goes to the slip cordon off the outside edge. It does not carry though as it is played with soft hands.
|3.3 : Matt Henry to Oshada Fernando, FOUR! EDGY! Matt HenryÂ dishes it full, in the channel, inviting the drive and Oshada FernandoÂ falls for it. The ball takes a thick inside edge, skips the stumps and runs down to the fine leg fence.
|3.1 : Matt Henry to Oshada Fernando, Matt HenryÂ goes full, around off, swinging away. Oshada FernandoÂ gets it to the rightÂ of point off the outer half. Devon ConwayÂ dives to that side and makes a sharp stop.
|3.2 : Matt Henry to Oshada Fernando, This is on a length, around off. This one flies off the deck. Oshada FernandoÂ is pinged high on his pads.
|2.6 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, On a length, on off. Oshada FernandoÂ pushes it to cover and gets a single.
|2.5 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, Sharp defense! It is a length ball, on off. Oshada FernandoÂ gets behind the line and defends it out with full face of the blade.
|2.4 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, FOUR! Excellent shot! Oshada FernandoÂ and Sri LankaÂ are off the mark finally. This should ease down some nerves. Tim SoutheeÂ fires in a full one, drifting down leg. Oshada FernandoÂ hangs back and flicks it along the ground through mid-wicket. The ball has enough legs to reach the fence.
|2.3 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, It is a full ball, on off. Oshada FernandoÂ gets his blade down in time and defends it back to the bowler.
|2.2 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, This time Tim SoutheeÂ dishes an outswinger, on fifth stump. Oshada FernandoÂ lets it be.
|2.1 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, Tim SoutheeÂ hurls a length ball, around off. It jags back in. Oshada FernandoÂ takes a blow on his pads. Tim SoutheeÂ makes an appeal but the umpire thinks it is going down leg.
|1.6 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, Length and outside off. Left alone.
|1.2 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, An appeal for lbw but turned down! Tim SoutheeÂ has a chat and takes the review. Matt HenryÂ serves it on a length, on off. It nips back in off the deck. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ tries to flick it away but misses. He gets pinged on his pads. Matt HenryÂ makes a loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved. The Ball Tracking later confirms that it is umpire's call on ball hitting the wickets. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ remains at the crease.
|1.5 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, Once again a loud appeal but the umpire shows no interest! Matt HenryÂ dishes a length ball, on off. It nips back in off the deck. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ is caught inside his crease and takes a blow high on his pads. Once again the bounce comes into play to save him.Â
|1.4 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, A length ball, around leg. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ gets pinged high on his pads as he misses to work it on the leg side.
|1.3 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, This is much fuller, on off. It comes back in as well. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ tries to flick it away but misses.
|1.1 : Matt Henry to Dimuth Karunaratne, Matt HenryÂ starts with a jaffa. It is touch fuller, on off. It shapes away with the angle. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ tries to play through the line but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.6 : Matt HenryÂ to share the new ball.
|Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, Back of a length, wide of off. Oshada FernandoÂ makes a solid leave. A maiden to start with then for the Kiwi skipper.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, Shorter, outside off. This one flies off the deck. Oshada FernandoÂ steps outside the crease but makes the leave.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, Length and on off, defended.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, BEATEN! Oshada FernandoÂ now tries to feel for it. Southee dishes it on a length, around fourth stump, it shapes away a bit. Oshada FernandoÂ leans in and tries to have a poke at it but misses.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, On a length, around off. Oshada FernandoÂ defends it out solidly.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to Oshada Fernando, Tim SoutheeÂ finds the edge straightaway. It is a length ball, around off. it shapes away a touch with some extra bounce. The ball takes the outside edge but falls short of the second slip.
|0.0 : Right then, we are done with the pre-match proceedings. The morning session on Day 1 now is set to begin. The New ZealandÂ players are seen to be in a huddle before they spred out on the field. Followed by Dimuth KarunaratneÂ and Oshada FernandoÂ who walk out to open for Sri Lanka. It will be the skipper himself to get things started. Tim SoutheeÂ with the new ball in hand.
|We are moments away now. The two teams stride out to the middle and line-up for their respective national anthems. It will be Sri Lanka's first. Followed by New Zealand's anthem.Â Â
|Sri LankaÂ (Playing XI) - Dimuth KarunaratneÂ (C), Oshada Fernando. Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan DickwellaÂ (WK), Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
|New ZealandÂ (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom BlundellÂ (WK), Michael Bracewell, Tim SoutheeÂ (C), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of New Zealand. They will BOWL first.