|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 w
|Last bat : Finn Allenb Maheesh Theekshana1(3b0x40x6) SR:33.33, FoW:2/1 (0.4 Ovs)
|0.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Finn Allen, OUT! TIMBER! Maheesh TheekshanaÂ strikes straight away and Sri LankaÂ have drawn first blood!Â
|Kane Williamson, the Kiwi skipper walks in at number 3.
|0.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Devon Conway, Devon ConwayÂ is off the mark now. Maheesh TheekshanaÂ goes 'round the wicket and fires this full and on the pads, Devon ConwayÂ clips this to deep mid-wicket and takes one.
|0.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Finn Allen, Bowls this on a fraction short and outside off, Finn AllenÂ rocks back and pulls this towards deep mid-wicket to get off the mark with a single.
|0.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Finn Allen, Maheesh TheekshanaÂ begins with a full delivery angled into the pads, Finn AllenÂ blocks this back towards the bowler.Â
|0.0 : All in readiness for the start of play now as the umpires take their place out in the middle. The players of Sri LankaÂ also spread out on the field. Devon ConwayÂ and Finn AllenÂ are all-set to open the innings for New Zealand. It will be spin to get the game underway as Maheesh TheekshanaÂ has been tossed the new ball. Let's play...
|We are just a few minutes away from the start now. But first, the players from both sides will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of Sri LankaÂ first followed by New Zealand'sÂ national anthem.
|Finn AllenÂ is down for a quick chat. He says it feels pretty good to bat well against a quality pace attack likeÂ Australia. Mentions that they are fortunate to have a couple of quality spinners on their side and the key is to look to play straight down the ground. Adds that he and Devon ConwayÂ have been batting together for a couple of years now and it feels good to bat alongside him.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Mel Jones wasÂ pitchside earlier and she says it's 84m dead straight. Adds that the pitch looks like a belter. Dale Steyn joins her and says that it is similar to the previous two wickets on this ground.Â
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha (In place of Binura Fernando).
|Dasun ShanakaÂ the captain of Sri LankaÂ says they would have batted first too but they are comfortable while chasing and they have no problem doing so. When asked about the loss against Australia he explains that it is just one game as spinners hold the key for them but they had a bad game. Claims that the hope to regroup and do well in this game. Informs there is just one change for them.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell (In place of Mark Chapman), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
|Kane WilliamsonÂ the skipper of New ZealandÂ says that they will have a bat first and says that the surface looks good. Adds that they have traveled quite a fair bit and it is good to be back out in the middle. MentionsÂ that the conditions are different at different grounds and they look to make the adjustments. Informs that they have one change in the side as Daryl Mitchell comes back in for Mark Chapman.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of New Zealand. They have elected to BAT first.