|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the coverage of the first game of the double header, it is clash between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Cardiff. The Kiwis are outright favorites to win this game. They head into the game on the back of a defeat in their second warm-up game but Williamson would be eager to get back to winning ways and start their campaign in style. Sri Lanka on the other hand, will have to be at their best if they stand a chance. Will we witness an upset? The first two games were quite one-sid
|PITCH REPORT - Nasser Hussain says there is a good even covering of grass, it looks a fresh pitch and it would go through. Mentions they have kept grass on the wicket so that the ball skids through, if they shave it off, it tends to slow up. States the first two games of this World Cup has been about pace but this game will be more about pitching it up and swinging it.
|TOSS - It is time for the flip of the coin... Kane Williamson has it in his hand. He tosses it up. Dimuth Karunaratne calls heads and it lands in the favor of Williamson. New Zealand elect to bowl first.
|Kane Williamson starts by saying it is a fresh surface and it has a tinge of green on it so he hopes they can make good use of it. Informs Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls and Ish Sodhi miss out. States they are playing only one spinner and he hopes their pacers can make use of the surface. Ends by saying they played two good warm-up games, both were different challenges and they are up for this match.
|Dimuth Karunaratne says they too were going to bowl first as they are playing four seamers and they wanted to take the advantage of the green surface. Informs the 4 sitting out are Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Nuwan Pradeep and Avishka Fernando. Mentions they have played a practice game here and it does not move a lot after the first few overs but if you hit the deck hard, it does seam. Ends by saying they do not have a lot of pressure, they want to enjoy and do well and show the worl
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (WK), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (WK), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga.
|Done and dusted with the National Anthems and we are now all set to get underway! The Kiwis are in a huddle. The umpires make their way out to the middle. The Lankan openers, Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne, follow. Matt Henry has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...
|0.1 : M Henry to L Thirimanne, FOUR! The Lankan innings starts off with a boundary! Poor ball by Henry. On the pads, Thirimanne says thank you very much, he works it fine on the leg side and it races away to the fence. Could not have asked for a better delivery to get first up.
|An action-packed start to this game! The first ball was hit for a boundary and now a review as an LBW appeal has been turned down. It seems to be pitching outside leg.
|0.2 : M Henry to L Thirimanne, OUT! It is pitching in line and hitting the leg pole! Excellent comeback from Henry and he draws first blood. He goes fuller this time and lands it around leg, it shapes back in a touch. Thirimanne looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the front pad. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. New Zealand go for the review. Replays roll in and it shows, it is just about pitching in line and then, there was no doubt about it. Excellent use of the review and early br
|Kusal Perera comes in to bat at 3. Earlier than expected.
|0.3 : M Henry to K Perera, This time angles it away from the right-hander. Perera lunges and keeps it out.
|0.4 : M Henry to K Perera, Cuts him into half! Peach! Length ball and lands it around off, this one jags back in. Perera plays outside the line and the ball whizzes past the inside edge and over the off pole.
|0.5 : M Henry to K Perera, A little more fuller this time and on off, KP gets right behind the line and defends it.
|0.6 : M Henry to K Perera, Good fielding which means a dot to end! Back of a length on middle, this pitches and comes back in. Perera looks to put bat on ball but misses. He is hit high on the pads. It rolls towards second slip where the fielder makes a good diving stop. A successful first over comes to an end.
|Trent Boult to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, On a length and around off, Karunaratne lunges and keeps it out.
|1.2 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, A little shape away there! This starts outside off and moves away. DK looks to defend at first but then pulls out of the shot.
|1.3 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, On the stumps this time but no movement! Karunaratne pushes it to mid on.
|1.4 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Slightly shorter on off, Dimuth works it to mid-wicket. Boult needs to get it a little more fuller.
|1.5 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Good length! Fuller and on middle, does not get movement this time. Karunaratne pushes it towards mid on for a quick run. He is off the mark.
|1.6 : T Boult to K Perera, Nice punch to get underway! Back of a length on off, Perera hangs back and punches it through covers. The outfield does not seem that fast and the batters collect two.
|2.1 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, A little too straight and Karunaratne works it to square leg.
|2.2 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, On the pads again, Karunaratne works it to fine leg and gets to the other end.
|2.3 : M Henry to K Perera, Nicely driven but does not find the gap! Full and on off, Perera creams it but straight to covers.
|2.4 : M Henry to K Perera, Back of a length on off, Perera stands tall and keeps it out.
|2.5 : M Henry to K Perera, FOUR! Up and over! Full and width on offer. Perera won't let that go, he lofts it over covers and bags a boundary. First for him.
|2.6 : M Henry to K Perera, A dot to end! On the pads, this is worked to mid on.
|3.1 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, A big appeal but it is sneaking down the leg side. Full and on the pads, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A huge appeal from the fielders behind the wicket but nothing from the umpire.
|3.2 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Jaffa! Just unplayable! You can only hope, it misses the outside edge. Length and around off, gets this one to move away sharply. Karunaratne plays inside the line and gets beaten.
|3.3 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, FOUR! EDGY! No third man so a boundary! Full and outside off, Karunaratne looks to drive away from his body but due to the movement. It flies off the outside edge and goes down to third man for a boundary.
|3.4 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Now three! Full and on the pads, DK works it through square leg. It is the longer side of the ground so three taken.
|3.5 : T Boult to K Perera, Good length and outside off, Perera lets it be.
|3.6 : T Boult to K Perera, Good running! Perera pushes this to mid on and quickly gets to the other end. A good over for the Lankans.
|4.1 : M Henry to K Perera, FOUR! Hammered down the ground! Full and on off, Perera smashes it straight back past the bowler and you need not run for those. Runs coming thick and fast now.
|4.2 : M Henry to K Perera, On the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for one. Sensible batting.
|4.3 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, BEAUTY! Good use of the angle there. On a length and around off, this one moves away after pitching. Karunaratne looks to defend but is beaten by the away angle.
|4.4 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, Back of a length and on middle, Karunaratne works it towards mid-wicket. A dot.
|4.5 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, Good line and length again! On off and just behind a driving length. Karunaratne defends it onto the ground.
|4.6 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, A dot to end! So a good comeback after the boundary. Length and on off, Karunaratne stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
|5.1 : T Boult to K Perera, FOUR! Slapped! Short and wide outside off, Perera stands tall and hits it hard through cover-point. It races away. Perera is dealing in boundaries here.
|5.2 : T Boult to K Perera, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! Once again width on offer and Perera is onto it quickly. Full and wide outside off, Kusal lofts it with ease over covers and a boundary results.
|5.3 : T Boult to K Perera, A single now! He works this around the corner and gets to the other end.
|5.4 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Boult is feeling the pressure here. He slips this down the leg side and it has been signaled as a wide.
|T Boult to D Karunaratne, Almost chops it on! Risky shot that. Karunaratne looks to guide it down to third man but the ball is a little too close to play that shot. Ends up getting an under edge which goes just past the off pole and to the keeper. Now then... that was not the inside edge but the ball had smashed the off pole. The bails did not fall though. Not sure how. Lucky reprieve for Karunaratne.
|5.5 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Lands it on a length again and on off, this one moves away a little. Karunaratne prods forward and guides it to point.
|5.6 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Extra bounce! Length again and outside off, Dimuth looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten by the extra bounce. Good three deliveries to end.
|6.1 : M Henry to K Perera, A little too straight, this is worked towards square leg for one.
|6.2 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, Another one which is a little too straight, DK flicks it to fine leg and takes another single.
|6.3 : M Henry to K Perera, Good change of pace there! Length and on off, Perera guides it to cover-point.
|6.4 : M Henry to K Perera, Brilliant, brilliant fielding by Boult. Not easy to put in that effort after bowling an over. short and on the body, Perera helps it on its way towards fine leg. Boult there runs to his left, dives and saves two for his side.
|6.5 : M Henry to K Perera, Back of a length on off, the batter stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
|6.6 : M Henry to K Perera, A couple to end! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for an easy single. Another decent over for the Lankans.
|7.1 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, On a length and around off, Karunaratne pushes it to mid on. The swing seems to have disappeared.
|7.2 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Another wide by Boult! down the leg side, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses. Also, a warning for Boult as he steps on the danger area.
|T Boult to D Karunaratne, This time does manage to get it down to third man for a run.
|7.3 : T Boult to K Perera, Finds the gap again through the off side! Shortish and outside off, Perera hits it through cover-point and takes two.
|7.4 : T Boult to K Perera, Very straight and it is clipped to fine leg for one.
|7.5 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Once again a poor stroke by Karunaratne. He almost lost his wicket. Shortish and it is on the 5th stump channel. Comes back in a little. DK looks to guide it down to third man but gets an inside edge to the keeper. It goes really close past the off pole.
|7.6 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Two dots in a row to end! Back of a length on off, Dimuth guides it to point.
|8.1 : M Henry to K Perera, OUT! In the air... taken! Perera throws away the start he got too. Big, big wicket as he was looking really good out there. Full and on middle, it is the slower one. Perera looks to go downtown but is a touch early in the shot. It goes off the bottom and straight up in the air between mid off and mid on. De Grandhomme moves to his right and takes it with ease. Second one for Henry and a partnership which was starting to flourish comes to an end.
|0.0 : Kusal Mendis comes in to bat.
|8.2 : M Henry to K Mendis, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Two in two for Henry and Mendis bags a golden duck. However, not a lot you can do with this nut that too first up. It lands on off which means the batsman has to play at it. Mendis looks to defend it by staying rooted to his crease but the ball nips away. Kisses the outside edge and it goes between second slip and first slip. Guptill dives to his left and takes a very good catch. All of a sudden, Sri Lanka are in trouble and Henry is on a Hat-Trick
|Dhananjaya de Silva comes next to bat. Matt Henry is on a Hat-Trick. Henry to bowl with three slips.
|8.3 : M Henry to de Silva, FOUR! Off the mark in style! The Hat-trick ball has been hit to the fence. Henry goes very full and lands it on off, de Silva times it past the diving bowler and bags a boundary. 50 up for Sri Lanka but they have lost three wickets.
|8.4 : M Henry to de Silva, Goes back to bowling length and outside off, de Silva lets it be.
|8.5 : M Henry to de Silva, Howzzat? The answer to that question is not out. Length again and on middle, de Silva looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads. Too high.
|8.6 : M Henry to de Silva, BEATEN! In the corridor of uncertainty! De Silva ends up playing inside the line and gets beaten. End of a top-class over from Henry.
|9.1 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Angles this on the pads, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|9.2 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, On a length again and on off, DK pushes it to mid on.
|9.3 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Continues bowling it on off, Karunaratne guides it to point.
|9.4 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, A single now! Slightly fuller, it seems to be the slower one. Karunaratne pushes it towards mid off and takes one.
|9.5 : T Boult to de Silva, Back of a length and outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to this one.
|9.6 : T Boult to de Silva, Back of a length again on off, Dhananjaya stands tall and keeps it out. End of Powerplay 1 and New Zealand on top after it.
|Powerplay 2 time! 4 fielders allowed outside the inner circle till the 40th over.
|10.1 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, blocked.
|10.2 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, Fuller again on middle, DK works it to mid-wicket.
|10.3 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, A single now as this is worked towards fine leg.
|10.4 : M Henry to de Silva, Loose stroke! Length and outside off, Dhananjaya goes after it away from his body but gets beaten.
|10.5 : M Henry to de Silva, Attacks the off pole again, Dhananjaya stands tall and defends it.
|10.6 : M Henry to de Silva, Another dot! Length and on off, de Silve strokes it nicely but straight to mid off. Another tight over by Henry.
|Lockie Ferguson comes on to bowl now.
|11.1 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, A single to begin Ferguson's spell! Length and on middle, Karunaratne looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for one.
|11.2 : L Ferguson to de Silva, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the off pole, it does not quite come in enough to make the batsman play.
|11.3 : L Ferguson to de Silva, Goes short and on middle, de Silva stands tall and keeps it down.
|11.4 : L Ferguson to de Silva, Another ball which is bowled shorter. De Silva guides it to point.
|11.5 : L Ferguson to de Silva, OUT! There goes another one! Lockie Ferguson strikes in his very first over. He sets him up excellently. Bowled the previous two balls short and spears this one on a fuller length. Not exactly fuller but a lot fuller than the last two. It comes back in too. Dhanajaya is rooted to his crease as he tries to keep it out but misses. It hits the pads and lobs to the keeper. An appeal follows and the umpire raises his finger. The batter walks up to his skipper and has a c
|Angelo Mathews comes on to bat.
|11.6 : L Ferguson to A Mathews, Another dot! This is worked with the angle to mid-wicket. Just the single run and a wicket from Ferguson's first.
|12.1 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, Slips it down the leg side, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|M Henry to D Karunaratne, Back of a length on off, Karunaratne pushes it to covers.
|12.2 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, On the shorter side, Dimuth pulls it nicely through backward square leg for a brace.
|12.3 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, Rolls his fingers on the delivery and bowls it on the pads. Karunaratne looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|12.4 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, BEATEN! Poor shot to be honest. Behind a driving length and on off, Karunaratne goes after it loosely. He gets beaten. The ball keeps going away after beating the outside edge and Latham does well to dive and collect it.
|12.5 : M Henry to D Karunaratne, A little too straight! Karunaratne works it through square leg for a single.
|12.6 : M Henry to A Mathews, Back of a length on off, Mathews stands tall ad guides it to point.
|13.1 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, Back of a length on the body, Karunaratne works it towards square leg for a single.
|13.2 : L Ferguson to A Mathews, Good short delivery and outside off, Mathews evades it nicely.
|13.3 : L Ferguson to A Mathews, This is just top class bowling! Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batter, gets it to leave him then. Mathews looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|13.4 : L Ferguson to A Mathews, Another dot! Back of a length on off, Mathews guides it to point.
|13.5 : L Ferguson to A Mathews, Smart bowling but equally good batting! Goes very full, it is probably the surprise delivery by Ferguson. Mathews gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
|13.6 : L Ferguson to A Mathews, Another outstanding piece of fielding by Trent Boult. Exactly what a bowler would want when he is bowling well. Ferguson goes short and Mathews may have been ready for it. He goes back and hammers the pull towards mid-wicket where Boult dives to his right and saves a couple at least. Just a single from the over. Sri Lanka finding it difficult to score any kind of runs here.
|Colin de Grandhomme comes on to bowl.
|14.1 : de Grandhomme to D Karunaratne, Good length and on off, it is kept out.
|14.2 : de Grandhomme to D Karunaratne, Leading edge but a run! Length and on middle, this one shapes away. Karunaratne looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the leading edge down to third man for a single.
|14.3 : de Grandhomme to A Mathews, Good length on off, it is kept out.
|14.4 : de Grandhomme to A Mathews, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Colin de Grandhomme also strikes in his first over and he probably gets the big fish. The man who Sri Lanka would have thought could have provided them some stability goes without making an impact. It is landed on a length and around off, it pitches and moves away. Not a lot Mathews could have done. He looks to defend but the away movement does him in. It kisses the outside edge and goes into the mitts of Latham. Half the side ba
|Drinks Break. New Zealand are all over Sri Lanka and the Islanders are in deep trouble here. They have lost their main batsman, Angelo Mathews just at the stroke of drinks. Sri Lanka skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne is still holding one end but he desperately needs someone to support him. Jeevan Mendis will now join him out in the middle.
|14.5 : de Grandhomme to J Mendis, Good length on off, it is kept out.
|14.6 : de Grandhomme to J Mendis, In the air and just wide! Full and outside off, the batter throws his bat at it. The ball flies off the outside edge, goes just past the outstretched hand of point for a single to third man.
|15.1 : L Ferguson to J Mendis, What a beauty! Hits the deck hard on middle and off. The ball moves away after pitching with the angle. Jeevan looks to defend it but gets beaten all ends up.
|15.2 : L Ferguson to J Mendis, OUT! Another one bites the dust! He was lucky to escape the previous one but not this time. Once again it is a beautiful ball from Ferguson. He bowls it on middle and off, Mendis looks to flick it but gets a leading edge which flies towards gully. Neesham there brilliantly dives to his left and takes a very good catch. The fielding has been outstanding from the Kiwis. It has complimented the bowling superbly.
|Thisara Perera comes to the crease now.
|15.3 : L Ferguson to T Perera, Good length ball on off first up. Perera blocks the first one with confidence.
|15.4 : L Ferguson to T Perera, Thisara is off the mark. Length ball on middle, Ferguson pulls it through mid-wicket. The ball does not have the leg to reach the fence but they get three.
|15.5 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, WIDE! Misses the line with the attempted shorter one. It is down the leg side. Dimuth ducks and the umpire signals it as wide.
|L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, This time corrects the line of the bouncer and bowls it on the body.
|15.6 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Welcome boundary for Sri Lanka. It comes off the bat of the skipper. Lockie bowls it full on middle and leg, Karunaratne plays a brilliant on drive through mid on for a boundary.
|16.1 : de Grandhomme to T Perera, Length ball on off, TP stands tall and punches it wide of cover for a single.
|16.2 : de Grandhomme to D Karunaratne, On the pads, Karunaratne flicks it to the on side and rotates the strike.
|16.3 : de Grandhomme to T Perera, Excellent fielding. Captain leading from the front here in the field. Perera gets a length ball outside off, he punches it perfectly through covers. Kane Williamson gives it a chase and pulls the ball before the cushion and saves a run for his side. The batsmen take three.
|16.4 : de Grandhomme to D Karunaratne, Fuller on leg, Karunaratne plays it towards mid-wicket and gets one.
|16.5 : de Grandhomme to T Perera, SIX! That was six the moment he hit that. Back of a length ball on the body, Perera pulls it right off the meat over square leg fence for a biggie.
|16.6 : de Grandhomme to T Perera, Follows it up with a dot by solidly blocking it off the back foot.
|17.1 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, Good length ball on middle and leg, it comes in after pitching. Dimuth looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pad.
|17.2 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, Length ball on off, Karunaratne defends it to the man at point.
|17.3 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, Once again hits the length hard on middle, Dimuth drives it to the man at mid on.
|17.4 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, Shorter on the body, Karunaratne looks to block it but gets hit on the body. This is been a real battle for the Lankan batsman out in the middle.
|17.5 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, Finally a run of the over. Length ball on off, Dimuth this time punches it wide of cover and gets one.
|17.6 : L Ferguson to T Perera, Good bouncer and played well here by Thisara. Short ball on the body, Perera was moving away but Lockie followed him. He manages to pull it to fine leg and keeps the strike with a single.
|Trent Boult is back!
|18.1 : T Boult to T Perera, Boult comes back into the attack and bowls it on middle and leg, Perera turns it away to fine leg and gets to the other end.
|18.2 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Play and a miss! Length ball outside off, it moves away very slightly after pitching. Karunaratne has a poke at it but misses.
|18.3 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Good length ball on off, Dimuth strokes it to the man at cover.
|18.4 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Another play and miss here. Straighter ball outside off, Karunaratne looks to cut but gets nowhere close to the ball.
|18.5 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, WIDE! This time bowls it way outside off. It is on the wrong side of the tramline. Dimuth goes after it but it's too far away. Wide signalled.
|T Boult to D Karunaratne, Good fielding. Kiwis have been too good in the field here. Good length ball outside off, Karunaratne hits it to the left of point. Neesham dives and stops the ball. They have added extra pressure on the batsmen with such fielding efforts.
|18.6 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Play and miss once again to finish the over. Outside off once again from Boult. Karunaratne once again looks to cut but misses. Good over from Boult. Just 2 runs off it.
|James Neesham comes on to bowl.
|19.1 : J Neesham to T Perera, Starts with a delivery which is straight in line and Thisara works it in the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
|19.2 : J Neesham to D Karunaratne, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Karunaratne goes on his toes and glances it off his hips behind square leg for a couple of runs.
|19.3 : J Neesham to D Karunaratne, Beaten this time! Neesham takes a length ball away with the angle, Dimuth pushes inside the line without much footwork and gets beaten.
|19.4 : J Neesham to D Karunaratne, Jimmy goes fuller this time, the line is around middle and off, Karunaratne takes his front foot half-forward and flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
|19.5 : J Neesham to D Karunaratne, On a length and outside off, angling across, Karunaratne is on the front foot to play it through the line but it takes the inner half and rolls past the bowler to long on for one.
|19.6 : J Neesham to T Perera, Smashed away! Just a little bit of width around off, Thisara goes deep inside the crease and cracks it through backward point. Munro races across to his left from third man and makes a sliding stop. Saves two for his side.
|20.1 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Good length ball on off, Dimuth tucks it to mid-wicket.
|20.2 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Wow! What a shot! Boult is guilty of bowling it full on middle and leg, Karunaratne flicks it stylishly through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|20.3 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Play and miss. Length ball outside off, Dimuth looks to cut but misses.
|20.4 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, This time flicks it towards square leg and gets a single.
|20.5 : T Boult to T Perera, Back of a length ball on off, Thisara pulls it to the man at mid-wicket.
|20.6 : T Boult to T Perera, Nice ball to finish the over. Very full on leg, Perera defends it to see off the over.
|Mitchell Santner is introduced into the attack.
|21.1 : M Santner to D Karunaratne, Good running. Santner starts with a flatter delivery on off, Dimuth runs it down wide of short third man and they take a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
|21.2 : M Santner to T Perera, Tossed up on off, Thisara plays it to the man at mid off.
|21.3 : M Santner to T Perera, Play and a miss. Short outside off, Perera looks to cut but misses.
|21.4 : M Santner to T Perera, DROPPED! Santner bowls it slower through the air on middle. Perera clears his front leg and looks to whack is straight over the bowler's head. He does not get the desired elevation and ends up hitting it to the right of Santner. He gets his hands to it but cannot position himself properly. The ball deflects off his hand towards mid off and they get a run.
|21.5 : M Santner to D Karunaratne, Short again outside off, Dimuth looks to cut but misses.
|21.6 : M Santner to D Karunaratne, On the pads, DK flicks it to the on side and keeps the strike.
|Jimmy Neesham is back on.
|22.1 : J Neesham to D Karunaratne, Angling away from the batsman, on a length, Karunaratne leans forward and drives it on the up through cover-point for a run. The pitch seems to have settled down now and hitting through the line is a lot easier than it was earlier.
|22.2 : J Neesham to T Perera, Bangs in a short ball on middle at 130 kph, Thisara takes his eyes off it but still manages to pull it down to deep backward square leg for one.
|22.3 : J Neesham to D Karunaratne, Pitches it up and outside off, it's driven down the ground but straight to mid off.
|22.4 : J Neesham to D Karunaratne, Slower delivery this time, a touch short and on the pads, Dimuth tickles it fine down the leg side for a run.
|22.5 : J Neesham to T Perera, Goodness me! Neesham loses his grip over the ball and slips a high full toss way wide outside off. A shocker, absolute shocker. Perera leaves it alone and will get a Free Hit next ball.
|J Neesham to T Perera, SIX! Goes the distance... Thisara takes maximum toll here. Pretty average thinking from Neesham. He delivers it right in the slot. A length ball around leg, Perera hangs back and muscles it over long on for a biggie. 50-run stand comes up, Sri Lanka recovering from early blows.
|22.6 : J Neesham to T Perera, Short and again pulled without seeing to deep square leg for a single. Nelson up for Sri Lanka with six batsmen back in the pavilion.
|23.1 : M Santner to T Perera, Floated on off, Thisara strokes it to the man at mid off.
|23.2 : M Santner to T Perera, Outside off, Perera leaves it alone.
|23.3 : M Santner to T Perera, Tossed up on off, Thisara strokes it to the man at cover.
|23.4 : M Santner to T Perera, WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off. On the wrong side of the tramline and it has been wided by the umpire.
|M Santner to T Perera, OUT! The budding partnership is broken. Santner shows courage and flights it on middle and off, Perera looks to heave it over long on. He does not time it well and it just lobs up to the left of long on. Boult comes running in to his left and takes a very good running catch. He made it look simple. The 52-run stand is broken and Perera is fuming with himself. He knows it was not the best of deliveries.
|Isuru Udana is the new man in.
|23.5 : M Santner to D Karunaratne, Floated on off, DK taps it to the man at point.
|23.6 : M Santner to D Karunaratne, Tossed up on middle and leg, Karunaratne strokes it to long on and keeps the strike.
|24.1 : J Neesham to D Karunaratne, Neesham continues from one end. Delivers a straight ball and it's worked in front of square leg for a run.
|24.2 : J Neesham to I Udana, Good length ball landing on off and angling in, Isuru defends it off his back foot.
|24.3 : J Neesham to I Udana, Gets on the front foot and pushes a full ball to mid off.
|24.4 : J Neesham to I Udana, OUT! Number 8 goes down and the Lankan procession continues... Neesham slants in a length ball on middle, Udana gets forward and across to play the flick shot but fails to get it properly on his bat. Ends up mistiming it towards mid on and Henry moves across to his right to complete an easy catch. No show from Isuru either.
|Suranga Lakmal is the next man in.
|24.5 : J Neesham to S Lakmal, Fullish and on off, Lakmal presents a full face of his bat and pushes it back to the bowler.
|24.6 : J Neesham to S Lakmal, Goes for a bouncer but the line is down the leg side. Suranga ducks and the umpire exercises his arms.
|J Neesham to S Lakmal, Full and angling in on off, Lakmal defends it back. Neesham tries to pick it up in his followthrough but fails. Still, he mimes a throw at the striker's end. Fine over from Jimmy, two runs and a wicket from it.
|Lockie Ferguson is back.
|25.1 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, Bouncer to start his new spell. Dimuth ducks under it.
|25.2 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, Good length ball on the pads, Karunaratne looks to flick but gets hit on the pad.
|25.3 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, DROPPED! A very tough chance though. Ferguson bowls a brilliant shorter on off. Karunatane has a poke at it. He gets a thick outside edge. Latham jumps and the ball hits the finger tips of his glove and goes behind. They take a run.
|25.4 : L Ferguson to S Lakmal, Fuller on middle and leg, Lakmal strokes it to the man at mid on.
|25.5 : L Ferguson to S Lakmal, Bouncer again. Lakmal sways away. Latham does well to get something on it and they take a bye as the ball goes behind him.
|25.6 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, Bouncer outside leg, Karunaratne looks to scoop it over third man but gets nowhere close to the ball.
|Trent Boult is back! New Zealand going for the kill here.
|26.1 : T Boult to S Lakmal, Good length ball on off, Lakmal plays it to the man at cover.
|26.2 : T Boult to S Lakmal, Length ball outside off, Lakmal swings his bat at it but misses.
|26.3 : T Boult to S Lakmal, Very well defended. Good length ball on middle, Suranga gets on his front foot and solidly defends it.
|26.4 : T Boult to S Lakmal, Full outside off. Tempting the batsman to drive. Lakmal goes behind it but misses.
|26.5 : T Boult to S Lakmal, FOUR! What a shot! Slower one gone wrong. Back of a length ball outside off, Lakmal clears his front foot and smashes it over covers for a boundary.
|26.6 : T Boult to S Lakmal, Full on off, Lakmal does well to get his bat down in time. The ball goes to the on side and they take a run. Karunaratne is showing confidence in Lakmal.
|27.1 : L Ferguson to S Lakmal, A rare piece of sloppy fielding from New Zealand. Fuller outside off, Lakmal clears his front leg and hits it to the left of Williamson at mid off. He looks to stop it with a slide but the ball deflects off him to the right and they take one with ease.
|27.2 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Brilliant execution. A very low full toss on off, Karunaratne shuffles across and paddles it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|27.3 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, On the body on a length, Dimuth heaves it over mid-wicket which goes to the fielder on a bounce for a single.
|27.4 : L Ferguson to S Lakmal, NO BALL! Lockie oversteps. He bangs it in short, Lakmal goes for the pull but gets a top edge which falls in no man's land at fine leg and they take one. Free Hit to follow.
|L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, Nothing off the Free Hit. It is a bouncer from Ferguson. Dimuth was moving away from the stumps. Lockie followed him. Karunaratne ducks under it hoping it to be called a wide but the umpire is happy with the ball and the Free Hit is not made the most of.
|27.5 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, Risky ploy here., Lakmal shows all his stumps and stands outside the leg stump.
|27.6 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, Yorker on middle and off, Dimuth does well to get bat on bowl.
|28.1 : T Boult to S Lakmal, OUT! Bounced out! Boult digs in well-timed short delivery and it's too good for a lower order batsman. Suranga tries getting inside the bounce and then pull but only manages a top edge. It loops in the air and Santner takes the simplest of catches at covers.
|0.0 : Lasith Malinga is the last man to come out to bat for Sri Lanka.
|28.2 : T Boult to L Malinga, Good length delivery outside off, Malinga runs it down to third man and hands the strike back to his skipper.
|28.3 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, A touch short delivery outside off, Karunaratne stays back and taps it down to short third man.
|28.4 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Fifty for Dimuth Karunaratne, his 3rd in ODIs! Only batsman who has showed the stomach for fight. A length ball on middle, Karunaratne tries to heave it over the leg side but inside edges it through square leg. A couple taken.
|28.5 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Short and outside off, Dimuth backs away too much and ends up only dabbing it to point.
|28.6 : T Boult to D Karunaratne, Wide! Slips a delivery down the leg side, it's called a wide.
|T Boult to D Karunaratne, Full toss on off, once again Karunaratne flicks it off the inner half to deep square leg. A single to retain strike.
|The umpire has gone upstairs. It is for a catch. The SOFT SIGNAL IS OUT. Let's see what the replays have to say.
|29.1 : L Ferguson to D Karunaratne, Not Out! The TV umpire is not convinced. Bouncer from Ferguson. It is on the body, Dimuth looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes flying towards deep square leg. For a moment it looks like it will fall short but Santner dives in front and takes the catch. The two umpires get together and have a chat. They take it upstairs and the soft signal is out. Replays roll in and shows that the ball might have touched the ground. The TV umpire is sure it is touching
|29.2 : L Ferguson to L Malinga, OUT! Bowled! No need to go upstairs for this one! Fast ball on a length. Malinga moves away and looks to hit it square on the off side but misses it completely. The ball hits the middle stump and Ferguson gets his third wicket of the game. A happy day for him. SRI LANKA BOWLED OUT FOR 136.
|Another top class bowling performance! On consecutive days in this World Cup, we have witnessed some extraordinary bowling! It was more about pace and bounce yesterday. Today, it was about swing, line and length. The Kiwi bowlers have justified their skipper's decision to bowl first and they will be easily the happier side heading into the break.
|The game started off brilliantly for the Kiwis as Matt Henry got rid of Thirimanne on the second ball itself. Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne did get the innings back on track but the wicket of the former started the procession. Sri Lanka at one time were reeling at 60 for 6 and even 100 looked a doubt. However, a 50-plus partnership between Perera and Karunaratne, who carried his bat through and became only the second man in World Cups to do so, gave some respectability to their score.
|The New Zealand bowlers were brilliant right from the start. They made excellent use of the conditions, especially Matt Henry who ran through the top order. He ended with a three-fer. Lockie Ferguson also had three to his name. The rest had a wicket each. The man of the moment, Matt Henry is up for a chat now.
|Matt Henry smiles and says that they prepared well and knew what they had to do. On the surface, Henry replies that they knew the batsmen will come hard so they just wanted to be smart and vary their lengths and pace. Praises the fielders also. He is delighted with the way they have started as a bowling unit.
|This should now be a stroll in the park for the Kiwi batters. The wicket is doing a bit but the Lankans will need a miracle to pull this off. Will they do so? We will find out in a short while.