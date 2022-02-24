|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 2 . . . . . | 4 . . . . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|10.4 : Tim Southee to Sarel Erwee, No run.
|10.3 : Tim Southee to Sarel Erwee, Oohhh...that was not too far away from the leg pole.
|10.2 : Tim Southee to Sarel Erwee, Southee returns to over the wicket for Sarel Erwee. Serves it full and on the driving length outside off, Sarel has nothing to do with it.Â
|10.1 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Southee delivers a length ball on the pads, Elgar nudges it to fine leg and picks up a single.
|9.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Sarel Erwee, Back of a length, this one comes in a tad, down the leg side, at 133.3 clicks. Sarel ErweeÂ looks to flick but misses.Â
|9.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Sarel Erwee, Short again, shaping away, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ lets that go through to the keeper.Â
|9.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Sarel Erwee, Fraction short, around off. Sarel ErweeÂ presents the full face of his bat and defends it out.Â
|9.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Sarel Erwee,Â Back of a length, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ taps it towards point off the back foot.Â
|9.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Sarel Erwee, An outswinger, on a length, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ offers no shot on that.Â
|9.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Sarel Erwee, Kyle JamiesonÂ starts off with a fuller ball, angling it away from outside off, at 130.4 clicks. Sarel ErweeÂ leaves it alone.Â
|8.6 : We've the first bowling change now. Kyle Jamieson, the number 3 Test bowler in the recent ICC Rankings, gets a chance to roll his arm.Â
|Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Length ball, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ leans and blocks it out solidly.
|8.5 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Another length ball, angling it in, around middle and leg. Dean ElgarÂ blocks it towards the leg side.Â
|0.0 : 30 minutes of play negated without any loss of wickets and that's a good start for South Africa after opting to bat. The pitch looked nonresponsive initially but with the sun coming down hard, it is offering more pace and movement.
|8.4 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, On a length, around off. Dean ElgarÂ blocks it out watchfully.Â
|8.3 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Much better from Southee now! Length ball, this one shapes in a tad, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ tries to defend this but gets beaten as the ball zips past the outside edge.Â
|8.2 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Lovely shot! Tim SoutheeÂ serves a shorter delivery now, around off. Dean ElgarÂ picks up the length and pulls it past mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|8.1 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Lenght ball, an inswinger, around middle and leg. Dean ElgarÂ taps it towards mid-wicket.Â
|7.6 : Matt Henry to Dean Elgar, Good-length delivery, firing it on the pads. Dean ElgarÂ flicks it towards fine leg for a single. He retains the strike!
|7.5 : Matt Henry to Dean Elgar, Matt HenryÂ serves a length ball, from 'round the wicket, nipping back in, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ offers no shot on that.Â
|7.4 : Matt Henry to Dean Elgar, On a length, shaping away a tad, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ shoulders his arms at it.Â
|7.3 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Shorter now, down the leg side. Sarel ErweeÂ tucks it towards fine leg for a single.Â
|7.2 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Another length ball, around off. Sarel ErweeÂ defends it out.Â
|7.1 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Good-length delivery, around middle. Sarel ErweeÂ blocks it out solidly.Â
|6.6 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Length ball, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ leaves it alone. End of a probing over from Tim Southee!Â
|6.5 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Beaten! Tad shorter, outside off, this one comes in a bit late.Â Dean ElgarÂ presses forward and looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|6.4 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, EDGED...but does not carry! Much straighter from Tim SoutheeÂ now! On a length, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ looks to block this, but gets an outside edge towards first slip, who collects it on a bounce!
|6.3 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Good-length delivery, angling it in, around off. Dean ElgarÂ blocks it out.Â
|6.2 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, On a length now, wide of off. Dean ElgarÂ offers no shot to that.Â
|6.1 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Back of a length, nipping back in, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ shoulders his arms at it. Good movement there forÂ Tim Southee!
|5.6 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Tad fuller now, around middle,Â Sarel ErweeÂ leans and blocks it out.Â
|5.5 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, On a length, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ leans and blocks it towards cover.Â
|5.4 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Back of a length, shaping away, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ leaves it alone.Â
|5.3 : Matt Henry to Dean Elgar,Â Good-length delivery, angling it in on the pads. Dean ElgarÂ tucks it towards square leg. Single taken!
|5.2 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Back of a length, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ looks to defend this, but he gets an inside edge towards fine leg, for a single.Â
|5.1 : Matt Henry to Dean Elgar, Good-length delivery, nipping back in, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ leans and taps it towards cover and rotates the strike.
|4.6 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Fuller now, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ presses forward and drives it past cover for a single.Â
|4.5 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Beauty! Length ball, swinging away, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ looks to defend this but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|4.4 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Tim SoutheeÂ goes shorter now, around off,Â Dean ElgarÂ is hurried up by the extra bounce and mistimes his pull shot to square leg.
|4.3 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Length ball, shaping back in, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ presses forward and defends it out.Â
|4.2 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Seems our observation was not correct! This one has moved back in a long way off the pitch. From 'round the wicket, Southee hurls across a length ball outside off. Elgar leaves it on merit but the ball nips back in sharply and goes very closely past the off pole. It kept on moving on its way to the keeper who collects it by stretching to his right.
|4.1 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Tim SoutheeÂ goes 'round the wicket as well, and serves a fuller one, angling it on middle,Â Dean ElgarÂ taps it towards mid-wicket.Â
|3.5 : Early observation! There isn't much seam movement for the Kiwis although there is some good bounce and carry. The South African openers have not been troubled at all so far. The New Zealand bowlers have already switched to 'round the wicket angles, trying out different things.
|3.6 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Lenght ball, around middle,Â Sarel ErweeÂ pushes it towards mid on.Â
|3.5 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Length ball, nipping back in, around off. Sarel ErweeÂ leaves it, but gets hit on his thigh pads.Â
|3.4 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Good-length delivery, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ leans and blocks it out.Â
|3.3 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Much fuller now, on the pads. Sarel ErweeÂ uses his wrist and flicks it past square leg for a couple of runs.Â
|3.2 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Another delivery on a back of a length, outside off, at 135.3 clicks. Sarel ErweeÂ lets that go through.Â
|3.1 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Matt HenryÂ goes 'round the wicket, serves a shorter ball, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ leaves it alone.Â
|2.6 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Back of a length, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ stays in his crease and taps it towards gully.Â
|2.5 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Fuller now, angling it in on the pads. Dean ElgarÂ taps it towards mid-wicket. Kyle JamiesonÂ there dives to his left and makes a good stop.Â
|2.4 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Length delivery, around off. Dean ElgarÂ leans and defends it out.Â
|2.3 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Good-length delivery, outside off, at 133.2 clicks. Dean ElgarÂ shoulders his arms at it.Â
|2.2 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Yorker-length delivery, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ digs it out.Â
|2.1 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Fuller ball now, wide of off. Dean ElgarÂ leans and lets that go through.Â
|1.6 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Back of a length, around middle,Â Sarel ErweeÂ blocks it out.Â
|1.5 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Shorter again, outside off, angling it away. Sarel ErweeÂ offers no shot on that.Â
|1.4 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Fraction short, this one nips back in, around off, at 137 clicks. Sarel ErweeÂ lets that go through.Â
|1.3 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Back of a length, outside off, swinging away. Sarel ErweeÂ leaves it alone.Â
|1.2 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Length ball, around middle, at 135.3 clicks.Â Sarel ErweeÂ stays in his crease and defends it out.
|1.1 : Matt Henry to Sarel Erwee, Matt HenryÂ starts with a shorter ball,Â around middle,Â Sarel ErweeÂ hops and pushes it towards square leg for a brace. Sarel ErweeÂ opens his account!
|0.6 : Matt Henry, who picked up 9 wickets in the first Test, will share the new ball from the opposite end.Â
|Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Length ball, outside off. Dean ElgarÂ shoulders his arms at it. 4 runs off the first over!
|0.5 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, On a length, around middle and leg. Dean ElgarÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket.Â
|0.4 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Length ball, outside off, shaping back in. Dean ElgarÂ leaves it alone.Â
|0.3 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Good-length delivery, swinging away, on the pads. Dean ElgarÂ blocks it out.Â
|0.0 : It's time to get going now! The players of New Zealand are spreading on the field. Dean ElgarÂ and Sarel ErweeÂ are the openers for South Africa. Tim Southee, the leading wicket-taker in Tests in New Zealand, is getting ready to bowl. The players take a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement and here we go...Â
|0.2 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, Tad fuller, around middle,Â Dean ElgarÂ presents the full face of the bat and defends it out.Â
|0.1 : Tim Southee to Dean Elgar, FOUR! What a start for Dean Elgar! Tim SoutheeÂ starts with a length ball, angling it on the pads. Dean ElgarÂ flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary! Dean ElgarÂ and South AfricaÂ are underway in style!
|0.0 : Right then, a brave decision from Dean ElgarÂ to bat first! The pitch is not as green as the last Test but still, as per the groundsmen, there will be moisture early on and the batting won't be easy. With the sun out in its full glory, it could be a matter of seeing off the initial phase. Do South Africa have it in them to survive the new ball this time? We will find out soon. For now, both teams have come out for their respective national anthems.
|New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry.Â
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar (C), Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder (In for Zubayr Hamza), Keshav Maharaj (In for Glenton Stuurman), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla (In for Duanne Olivier).
|TOSS - South AfricaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.Â
|The Proteas came into this series after a thumping win over India, they would have thought they would carry the momentum here as well. But things did not go as planned for Dean ElgarÂ and his men. They were handed a big defeat in the previous game and would like to change things. We might see some changes in the bowling attack forÂ the second game and some changes in their batting as well. South Africa have a lot of quality in their ranks and are well and truly capable of coming out on top. An e
|New ZealandÂ were without their best players, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult but they still managed to outplay South Africa in every department. They wonât be a part of the second Test as well, but that does not seem to be a problem for the Kiwis. Matt HenryÂ was given a chance in the previous game, and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands by giving a Man of the Match performance. New Zealand will be looking to carry the same momentum forward and will be eyeing their maiden Test series
|Hello and a warm welcome, folks! Itâs time for the second Test between South AfricaÂ and New ZealandÂ to get underway! The hosts put on a dominant show in the first Test and will be coming into this game high on confidence. While South Africa failed to display their true potential and coming into this game they will be hoping to avoid losing their first Test series against New Zealand.
|... SECOND TEST ...