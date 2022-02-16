|0.0 : All in readiness. A quick huddle from New Zealand before they spread on the field. We can see some blue skies at the moment. The pitch is green in colour, so it's going to be a big challenge for the openers of South Africa. Dean ElgarÂ and the debutant Sarel ErweeÂ walk out now.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Tom Latham. New ZealandÂ will BOWL first!
|The sun is peeping out a bit from the clouds as the players walk out. Both teams line up in the middle for their respective national anthem. South Africa's first, followed by New Zealand's. We're minutes away from the first ball.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar (C), Sarel Erwee (On Debut), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman (On Debut), Duanne Olivier.
|New Zealand'sÂ coach Gary Stead confirmed that Matt HenryÂ will replace Boult which seems the home side will go with an all-pace attack while Dean Elgar has hinted that Sarel ErweeÂ mightÂ get an opportunity to make his Test debut.Â Will he get the nod? Only time will tell.Â Toss and team news coming up shortly...
|New ZealandÂ will be without some veteran players like Kane Williamson and Trent Boult. With Ross Taylor now retired, they need someone like him to fill his void. They drew their last home series against Bangladesh while South AfricaÂ won 2-1 against India. The Kiwis will enjoy the home condition but with a few senior players missing, they have to get their best game against a side that isÂ sitting fourth on the World Test Championship table.
|Good morning, everyone! There is a special feeling when New Zealand host a Test series. Such is the charm of this place. The lush green outfield and strong winds are the hallmarks here and they bring a different kind of challenge for the touring teams. South Africa are in the country to challenge the supremacy of the Black Caps at home and the coming two Test matches are going to be full of excitement. We are here for the first one in Christchurch, the second one is also here, and can't wait to
