share
502710L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC World Twenty20 Warm-up Matches, 2022 » Summary

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Match 10, ICC World Twenty20 Warm-up Matches, 2022, October 17, 2022

NZ 22/2 (5)
Live
CRR: 4.4
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Kane Williamson (C)b Wayne Parnell3(12b0x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:11/2 (2.4 Ovs)