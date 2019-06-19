|Batsmen
|Last bat : Quinton de Kock (W)b Trent Boult5(8b1x40x6) SR:62.50, FoW:9/1 (1.5 Ovs)
|1.5 : T Boult to de Kock, OUT b Trent Boult. South Africa have lost their first wicket.
|1.4 : T Boult to de Kock, On middle and leg, de Kock flicks it to mid-wicket.
|1.3 : T Boult to de Kock, FOUR! Easy pickings! Boult is now guilty of straying it down the pads, de Kock just eases it down the fine leg region and gets his first boundary of the game.
|1.2 : T Boult to de Kock, Very full, almost a yorker. De Kock taps it to mid on once again.
|1.1 : T Boult to de Kock, Full on middle and off, de Kock pushes it to mid on.
|0.6 : Trent Boult to bowl from the other end.
|M Henry to H Amla, Dot ball to finish the first over. Good length ball outside off, Hashim leaves it alone to see off the over.
|0.5 : M Henry to H Amla, FOUR! Amla is off the mark in style. It is a poor ball on the pads, Amla just helps it fine down the fine leg region for a boundary. This is a very important game for Amla and South Africa needs him to fire today.
|0.4 : M Henry to H Amla, Good length ball outside off, Amla starts his innings with a solid leave.
|0.3 : M Henry to de Kock, First run of the day. It is on the pads, de Kock flicks it towards backward square leg and gets himself and South Africa underway.
|0.2 : M Henry to de Kock, Play and a miss. Full outside off, going with the angle. De Kock looks to hit it through covers but misses.
|0.1 : M Henry to de Kock, Henry starts with a good length ball on top of off. De Kock defends it back to the bowler. No swing on the first ball.
|0.0 : Time to get underway. The umpires are out in the middle. The New Zealand players are in a huddle before they take their respective positions on the field. Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock to open the innings for South Africa. Matt Henry will start the proceedings for New Zealand with the first new ball.
|The players are out in the middle for their respective national anthems. First up it will be South Africa's followed by New Zealand's. We are not far away from the first ball being bowled in this game.
|South Africa Playing XI - Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi (IN for Beuran Hendricks), Imran Tahir.
|New Zealand Playing XI (UNCHANGED) - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
|South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis says they would have bowled first as well as the pitch was under the cover. Says it's been a long time since they defeated New Zealand in the World Cup and reckons the Kiwis are a good side and they need to be at their best. On the last win, he says people might say it was just Afghanistan but it was very important to get the win and it was a complete performance. Informs Lungi Ngidi is back in the playing XI and he hopes that the big fast bowler will make an
|New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson says they are fielding first looking at the weather and says that the pitch won't change much. On his team, he says they are playing the same side. On whether the break was good, Williamson says they had a few days off which is important in this long tournament. On their record against South Africa in the World Cup, he replies it is irrelevant as South Africa are a good side and they need to play well today if they want to win.
|TOSS - After a delay of more than an hour, we are ready for the toss. Both the captains along with the match referee are here for it. New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson has the coin in his hand. South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis calls Heads but it lands in favour of New Zealand. NEW ZEALAND OPT TO BOWL FIRST.
|Welcome to the coverage of match 25 of World Cup 2019. Unbeaten New Zealand take on South Africa. A very important clash for both the sides for different reasons. A win here for New Zealand will take them back to the top of the table. The Kiwis come into this contest after having almost a weeks rest. Kane Williamson's side have been excellent so far this tournament but this will be the real test for them after their clash against India was abandoned due to rain. South Africa, on the other hand,