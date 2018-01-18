|0.0 : Often, things associated with life move in circles. This has been the same with Basin Reserve in Wellington. It played host to the first match of this ODI series and now here we are at the same venue to draw curtains to the 50-over contest. This is the fifth and the last ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan. We are glad to have you with us for our coverage. The previous game at this venue was a rain-affected one and we'd hope for the weather to stay clear, although it is a bit cloudy at the mome
|When the Asian side was scheduled to tour this nation, they'd put a better show than Windies in the preceding series was the general perception. Sadly for all, that hasn't been the case and now a whitewash in favour of the Kiwis looms. Shoaib Malik is out of this match after he got hit on the head in the previous ODI and who among Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq gets a go will be interesting to see. For the hosts, Trent Boult won't participate in this game. Will it be 5-0 New Zealand or do we have a f
|TOSS - New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson calls it right at the toss and NEW ZEALAND WILL BAT FIRST. They make one change to their side, Matt Henry comes in for Trent Boult. There are three changes for Pakistan - Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir make way for Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz and Aamer Yamin. While Malik (head) and Ali (groin) are out due to injuries, Amir has been rested.
|It's time for us to get underway. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro walk out with the bat. They'll hope to get the side off to a flier yet again. For Pakistan, Aamer Yamin to make use of the first new ball. Here we go...
|0.1 : A Yamin to M Guptill, WIDE! Not the right line to start off for Yamin. Bowls it in line of the stumps and it swings down the leg side. Guptill watches it go towards the keeper. Ahmed dives to his left but fails to collect it and parries it further to his left. A bye also results. The Kiwis are off straightaway.
|A Yamin to C Munro, On a length around off, blocked from the crease.
|0.2 : A Yamin to C Munro, Length ball around off, punched away towards covers for nothing.
|0.3 : A Yamin to C Munro, This ball is cut away to backward point.
|0.4 : A Yamin to C Munro, Much better. Hurled on a fullish length just outside off, it swings away as well. Munro looks to play it on the up but misses due to the movement away. This is what Yamin should be bowling more.
|0.5 : A Yamin to C Munro, Munro looks to guide it towards third man but gets it off the outer edge to the same region to get off the mark.
|0.6 : A Yamin to M Guptill, This one is kept out towards mid off with a drive. Nice start for both the sides.
|The second new ball is in the hands of Rumman Raees. One slip in place.
|1.1 : R Raees to C Munro, FOUR! Runs straightaway off Raees' bowling. He bowls this full and outside off, Munro absolutely crashes it through covers to earn himself a boundary. This is the first of the game and should get the southpaw going.
|1.2 : R Raees to C Munro, FOUR! Another one now. Munro's moods seem clear and perilous for Pakistan. This is bowled on a length outside off, the width that he offered is a mistake. Munro cuts it over point and helps himself to yet another boundary. Back-to-back ones for Colin.
|1.3 : R Raees to C Munro, This one is played through the point region for a single.
|1.4 : R Raees to M Guptill, This is outside off, left alone.
|1.5 : R Raees to M Guptill, WIDE! Length ball but down the leg side, Guptill looks to flick but misses.
|R Raees to M Guptill, This one is driven back towards the bowler.
|1.6 : R Raees to M Guptill, Full around off, driven to covers. Costly start for Rumman.
|2.1 : A Yamin to C Munro, FOUR! Bang goes Munro. He uses his feet to get down the track but fails to get to the pitch of the ball. Still goes on with the hoick that he had planned and gets it off the inner half of his bat. That is enough contact made as the ball beats square leg and races away to the fence. Munro has already moved to 14 here.
|2.2 : A Yamin to C Munro, Full outside off, Munro looks to smoke it through covers but misses.
|2.3 : A Yamin to C Munro, FOUR! Yamin changes angle but no change in the effect here. Comes round the wicket and hurls it on a length outside off. Munro stands tall and punches it through the cover region for another boundary. The bowler earned the skipper's disapproval as soon as the shot was played.
|2.4 : A Yamin to C Munro, Colin has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.
|2.5 : A Yamin to M Guptill, SIX! What a shot! Was Guptill batting all the while before coming out here? Because this shot is one of a man in form and well set, but ironically, Martin gets off the mark with this. Full in line of the stumps, Guptill clears his front foot and hits it straight as an arrow. Gets half a dozen for that. Mind-boggling stuff.
|2.6 : A Yamin to M Guptill, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|3.1 : R Raees to C Munro, This is outside off, left alone.
|3.2 : R Raees to C Munro, FOUR! Edged but runs! Full and outside off, Munro goes at it with all his might. Gets a thick outside edge past the lone slip fielder who is standing a bit wide and the ball races away to the third man fence.
|3.3 : R Raees to C Munro, FOUR! This is authoritative from Munro. Moves to 27 in no time here. Wide outside off but not too short. Colin cuts and cuts hard and manages to get it just over the leaping backward point fielder for a boundary. The Kiwis are off to a flier here.
|3.4 : R Raees to C Munro, Full on off, driven towards mid off. Nawaz does well to get to his left and put a dive to restrict them to one.
|3.5 : R Raees to M Guptill, Tapped in front of point and a quick run taken.
|3.6 : R Raees to C Munro, This one is defended from the crease with a straight bat. 10 runs off this over.
|4.1 : A Yamin to M Guptill, FOUR! Ho, ho, ho, it's a beauty! The straight drives are lovely to watch in the sport. Overpitched in line of the stumps, Guptill just times his drive down the ground to perfection. No fielder can cut that off and a boundary results.
|4.2 : A Yamin to M Guptill, Driven towards the mid on region.
|4.3 : A Yamin to M Guptill, This is a slower delivery bowled at 112.1 kph. Martin just taps it besides the pitch on the off side and gets to the other end.
|4.4 : A Yamin to C Munro, Length ball outside off, cut straight to backward point.
|4.5 : A Yamin to C Munro, Full in length, driven straight to mid on.
|4.6 : A Yamin to C Munro, This ball is kept out towards mid-wicket. 5 runs off this over, the best over in terms of runs conceded after the first over.
|5.1 : R Raees to M Guptill, On a length outside off, Guptill slaps it through covers. The ball beats the fielder diving there. It, however, trickles away towards the fence, before which three runs are taken. The batters think about the fourth but decide against it seeing the throw coming in.
|5.2 : R Raees to C Munro, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|5.3 : R Raees to C Munro, Length ball outside off, guided through backward point. Yamin is slow to get to the ball and hence a double results. The skipper and the bowler aren't happy with this effort.
|The umpires are not happy with Raees' followthrough. He seems to be treading on the danger area.
|5.4 : R Raees to C Munro, FOUR! Short ball angling down leg, Munro stands tall and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. That's a nice way to bring up the 50-run stand between the two. Once again the Kiwis are off to a nice start here.
|5.5 : R Raees to C Munro, OUT! A wicket against the run of play here. Raees bowls a length ball just outside off, Munro plays one shot too many here. Looks to go downtown with a big hit. Ends up mistiming it and the ball goes high in the air. Mid off and mid on both backtrack and it seems there might be some confusion regarding the calling. But Nawaz calls it well and takes it after getting there from the former position. On another look, it seemed that the ball bounced a touch more from that le
|Kane Williamson, the Kiwi skipper, gets out to the middle next.
|5.6 : R Raees to M Guptill, Raees comes round the wicket and bowls it outside off, Guptill drives it towards covers.
|Mohammad Nawaz to have bowl with the 3-over old ball. He should be fairly confident after pulling off a decent catch.
|6.1 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Begins with a flat and straight one on the stumps, defended by Kane.
|6.2 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, This one is worked towards mid on from the crease.
|6.3 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Floated around off, Williamson goes back and presents a straight bat to block.
|6.4 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Four Leg byes! Not the ideal line from Nawaz. He bowls it flatter and on the pads, Williamson goes back to flick. Misses his shot and the ball brushes his pad and goes past the keeper. It has enough legs to eventually trickle away to the fence.
|6.5 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Kane has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|6.6 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Blocked from the front foot onto the ground. Decent start from the spinner.
|7.1 : R Raees to M Guptill, Raees continues round the wicket and lands it on a length outside off, Guptill stays on the back foot and blocks it towards point.
|7.2 : R Raees to M Guptill, Martin stands tall and pushes it uppishly back towards the bowler.
|7.3 : R Raees to M Guptill, This ball is defended from the crease.
|7.4 : R Raees to M Guptill, Punched off the back foot towards covers.
|7.5 : R Raees to M Guptill, On a length outside off, Guptill stands tall and punches it through point. The fielder chasing it does well to save a run for his side.
|7.6 : R Raees to K Williamson, Williamson gets off the mark with a glide through backward point. Another quiet over after Munro's departure.
|8.1 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Flatter outside off, Williamson punches it towards cover. There is a slight misfield there but nothing results.
|8.2 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, This time Kane finds the gap through covers and picks up three runs.
|8.3 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Fired in around off, Martin lets it come on and blocks it.
|8.4 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Flatter and quicker on the pads, Guptill gets it off the inside edge towards short fine leg. Thinks about the run but seeing the ball go quickly to the fielder there, decides against it.
|8.5 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, This one is blocked off the back foot.
|8.6 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Floated on the stumps, Guptill looks to sweep but gets a top edge over square leg for one.
|Faheem Ashraf is brought into the attack now.
|9.1 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Full and angling in, driven towards wide mid on for one.
|9.2 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, On a length around off, punched towards mid off off the back foot.
|9.3 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Kane punches this towards mid off and gets to the other end.
|9.4 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, How did this miss the outside edge as well as the stumps? On a length outside off, slanting in. The ball seams away after pitching. Guptill looks to play the initial angle but is beaten on the outside. Lovely stuff.
|9.5 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, This ball is driven to the fielder at mid off.
|9.6 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Full in length, in line of the stumps. Hit back towards the bowler.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled. Now a maximum of four fielders can be kept outside the circle till the 40th over.
|10.1 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Flatter outside off, cut away past point for a brace.
|10.2 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Similar delivery, cut away to the man at point. There is a slight misfield there but no harm done.
|10.3 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Punched off the back foot by Williamson. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|10.4 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Martin defends this off the front foot onto the ground.
|10.5 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Cut away to the right of point for one.
|10.6 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Kane comes down the track and blocks.
|11.1 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Length ball just outside off, Guptill taps it front of point and gets to the other end.
|11.2 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Similar ball, Williamson lets it come on before defending it towards point.
|11.3 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, On a length outside off, Kane taps it towards backward point.
|11.4 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Beaten! The line is the same - around the fifth and sixth stump line. Williamson is caught in two minds on this occasion, whether to play it or not. Ends up poking at it but misses the edge not by much.
|11.5 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Closer to the stumps on a length, Kane blocks it off the inner half to the bowler.
|11.6 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, This one is worked away to mid-wicket for one.
|12.1 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Williamson goes back and works it through mid-wicket for a brace.
|12.2 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|12.3 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Flicked away through square leg for a single.
|12.4 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Floated around off and middle, defended with a lunge forward.
|12.5 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, This ball is eased down to long off for a single.
|12.6 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Solidly defended off the front foot. This stand is worth 24 off 43 balls. Shows how the game has slowed down after Munro's departure.
|13.1 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Full outside off, driven through covers for one.
|13.2 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Nicely played and even well fielded. Hurled on a length outside off, punched nicely through covers. Azam in the deep does well to keep it down to two.
|13.3 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Length ball around off, Williamson gets across and manages to block it back down the track. He is gutted with himself as there are vast acres of land on the on side and he wanted to get this there but fails.
|13.4 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Kane manages to play this through the on side this time to rotate strike.
|13.5 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Guptill guides this length ball to third man for one.
|13.6 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Outside off, punched to sweeper for one.
|14.1 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Floated around off, Williamson gets down the track but blocks it to covers.
|14.2 : M Nawaz to K Williamson, Williamson chips this one nicely over covers. Gets it much squarer than he would have liked and hence only one run is the outcome.
|14.3 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, This is punched off the back foot to covers.
|14.4 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Guptill gets forward and blocks.
|14.5 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, FOUR! Bad ball, punished. Nawaz drags his length back thinking Guptill will come down the track. But the opener picks up the length early, goes back deep in the crease and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|14.6 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Back to defense, off the front foot to the off side.
|Aamer Yamin is back into the attack.
|15.1 : A Yamin to K Williamson, Full and outside off, driven through covers for two.
|15.2 : A Yamin to K Williamson, Williamson goes through the same region again but just gets one this time.
|15.3 : A Yamin to M Guptill, FOUR! You know whether a player is in form or not just by the quality of strokes that he plays and this one shows Guptill in good stead. This is on a length outside off, Guptill doesn't try to hit it hard. Just lets the ball come on and gives it direction through backward point and helps himself to a boundary.
|15.4 : A Yamin to M Guptill, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|15.5 : A Yamin to M Guptill, Guptill stays in the crease and blocks.
|15.6 : A Yamin to M Guptill, Cut away through point for one.
|Shadab Khan is brought into the attack now. With him, he brought a flurry of wickets in the previous game. Can he strike today?
|16.1 : S Khan to M Guptill, Driven through mid on but the ball goes to mid off for a run. Confused? Have a read. Shadab tosses this outside off, Guptill takes it on the full and smashes it down the ground. Williamson is backing up well but has to take his bat out of the way. Doesn't have time to do so and the ball strikes his bat and rolls to mid off. The impact was such that the bat flew out of Kane's hand and fell to his right. One run taken.
|16.2 : S Khan to K Williamson, This is played straight to covers.
|16.3 : S Khan to K Williamson, Eased through mid off for a single.
|16.4 : S Khan to M Guptill, Wrong 'un on the stumps, flicked through square leg for one.
|16.5 : S Khan to K Williamson, Floated full around off, Kane plays it through covers for a single.
|16.6 : S Khan to M Guptill, Martin punches it down to long on off the back foot for a single.
|Time for drinks.
|17.1 : A Yamin to M Guptill, Length ball slanting in of off, cut away through backward point for one.
|17.2 : A Yamin to K Williamson, OUT! Catches don't come simpler than these! What was Williamson thinking here? This is so unlike him. Yamin slants it in on a length. Williamson looks to go to the on side and chooses the aerial route for the same. That's the mistake that he has done as he has picked out Umar Amin in the deep to perfection with the front foot pull-cum-heave. Kane knew it straightaway and put his head down in disgust. The flourishing 49-run stand is now cut off. Good time to strike
|Ross Taylor is the next man in.
|17.3 : A Yamin to M Guptill, Length ball outside off, punched off the back foot to covers.
|17.4 : A Yamin to M Guptill, This one is slanted in, picks out mid on with the drive.
|17.5 : A Yamin to M Guptill, It's been driven superbly through the covers.
|17.6 : A Yamin to M Guptill, Full and outside off, driven through covers nicely for a couple. Three runs and a wicket in this over.
|18.1 : S Khan to R Taylor, Taylor gets going with a drive down the ground past the bowler.
|18.2 : S Khan to M Guptill, Guptill is own partners when he is batting! He has an issue with his current and former captains, jokes the on-air commentator. This was flatter in trajectory, Guptill goes back and slaps it down the ground. There's no time for Taylor to react, who tries to get out of the way but the ball hits his pads and stops there. Pakistan may thank Rosco here.
|18.3 : S Khan to M Guptill, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|18.4 : S Khan to M Guptill, MG stonewalls it with a straight bat.
|18.5 : S Khan to M Guptill, In the air but just over the fielder at backward point. Guptill cuts this flatter ball outside off, Zaman dives there but the ball goes over him. A couple is the result.
|18.6 : S Khan to M Guptill, This is outside off, left alone.
|Umar Amin is introduced into the attack now.
|19.1 : U Amin to R Taylor, On the pads, flicked away round the corner for one.
|19.2 : U Amin to M Guptill, FOUR! Easy peasy! Angling in on the pads, Guptill just helps it away with a flick. Fine leg was inside the ring and the ball easily went past him and raced away to the fence.
|19.3 : U Amin to M Guptill, What a comeback from Amin here! On a length around off, it just holds the line. Guptill plays down the wrong line and almost edges it to Sarfraz.
|19.4 : U Amin to M Guptill, Punched off the back foot to covers.
|19.5 : U Amin to M Guptill, Length ball outside off, Guptill looks to play this to covers but gets an inside edge onto his front pad.
|19.6 : U Amin to M Guptill, MG has played it to the point region.
|20.1 : S Khan to R Taylor, Taylor gets down early and paddles this away fine. Gets a couple before the mopping up is done on the fine leg fence.
|0.0 : Short fine leg in place.
|20.2 : S Khan to R Taylor, This one is patted through covers for one.
|20.3 : S Khan to M Guptill, Guptill knocks it down the ground to long on for one. He moves to 47 now.
|20.4 : S Khan to R Taylor, A touch shorter in length, Taylor goes back and punches it down to long on to rotate strike.
|20.5 : S Khan to M Guptill, This is pushed back defensively to the bowler.
|20.6 : S Khan to M Guptill, Flatter on off, back foot punch to covers.
|21.1 : U Amin to R Taylor, Angling in on a fuller length, Taylor plays it across the line to mid-wicket. Cheers from the wicketkeeper as this is what he wants the batter to do and become an LBW candidate.
|21.2 : U Amin to R Taylor, This delivery is defended back towards the bowler.
|21.3 : U Amin to R Taylor, This one is outside off, Ross wants to work it away to the on side but fails to beat mid-wicket.
|21.4 : U Amin to R Taylor, Fuller in length, driven back to the bowler.
|21.5 : U Amin to R Taylor, Taylor looks to work this to the leg side yet again but gets a leading edge through point for one.
|21.6 : U Amin to M Guptill, Fuller well outside off, Guptill looks to drive it away from the line but gets beaten.
|22.1 : S Khan to R Taylor, Floated full around off, driven to covers.
|22.2 : S Khan to R Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|22.3 : S Khan to R Taylor, Eased through the cover region for a single.
|22.4 : S Khan to M Guptill, 34th ODI fifty for Martin Guptill! Not the most authoritative ways to get there but he'll take it. He looks to go inside out to this floated delivery but gets an outside edge. The ball runs towards third man. Before it is retrieved, three runs are taken. He has played well especially after the dismissal of Munro and then Williamson. Needs to carry on and get a big one.
|22.5 : S Khan to R Taylor, Ross has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total.
|22.6 : S Khan to M Guptill, Blocked off the front foot onto the ground.
|Mohammad Nawaz back on.
|23.1 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Floated around off, defended off the front foot.
|23.2 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Sees the flight on offer, Taylor comes down and blocks it back to the bowler.
|23.3 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Flatter on the stumps, kept out towards mid-wicket.
|23.4 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Good fielding there. Taylor slinks down the track and whips it away. The fielder at mid-wicket quickly gets to his left and prevents a run.
|23.5 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, This is worked through mid-wicket to rotate strike.
|23.6 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
|24.1 : S Khan to R Taylor, Short in length, cut away to backward point.
|24.2 : S Khan to R Taylor, Fuller in length on the stumps, defended back towards the bowler.
|24.3 : S Khan to R Taylor, This is floated on off, driven to covers.
|24.4 : S Khan to R Taylor, This is played through the cover region for one.
|24.5 : S Khan to M Guptill, Driven through the covers by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|24.6 : S Khan to R Taylor, Taylor stays back and defends it with a straight bat.
|25.1 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Shorter in length down the leg side, Guptill pulls it straight to short fine leg. He will be disappointed he did not put that away.
|25.2 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Flatter around off, Guptill cuts it to point.
|25.3 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Tosses it up on middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|25.4 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, FOUR! That should release all the pressure Nawaz built in this over! A poor line by him. He bowls it down the leg side on a fuller length. He got away with one earlier in the over but this time Guptill goes down on one knee and sweeps it past the diving short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Sarfraz is not happy with the fielder but to be honest he had no chance there.
|25.5 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Worked with the angle on the leg side for a run.
|25.6 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Comes down the track and drives it down to long on for a run.
|26.1 : S Khan to R Taylor, Again dances down the track and pushes it uppishly towards mid on for a single.
|26.2 : S Khan to M Guptill, Tosses it up outside off, Guptill lets it be.
|26.3 : S Khan to M Guptill, Flatter on middle, Guptill tries to pull but mistimes it towards short fine leg.
|26.4 : S Khan to M Guptill, Excellent bowling! Shadab is really bowling it tight here, he floats it on off, Guptill defends it.
|26.5 : S Khan to M Guptill, Another dot! Quicker on off, cut to point.
|26.6 : S Khan to M Guptill, Brilliant over, just one of it! Guptill too is not taking any risks against the leg spinner. Shadab gives it air outside off, the batsman drives it to covers.
|27.1 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Taylor is doing well to rotate the strike here! He once again uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it through mid on for a run.
|27.2 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|27.3 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, FOUR! Poor by Nawaz he is releasing all the pressure created by Shadab. Another poor delivery as he fires it on the pads. Guptill once again sweeps it uppishly but in the gap through backward square leg for a boundary.
|27.4 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Good batting! A boundary, followed by a single. He eases this down to long on for a run.
|27.5 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Flatter on off, Ross defends it.
|27.6 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Again comes down the track and flicks it uppishly but well short of the fielder at mid-wicket.
|28.1 : S Khan to M Guptill, Drags his length back on middle, Guptill pushes it down to long on to rotate strike.
|28.2 : S Khan to R Taylor, Gives it air on off, driven down to long on for a run.
|28.3 : S Khan to M Guptill, Tosses it up on middle, turning away. Guptill lunges forward and defends it.
|28.4 : S Khan to M Guptill, Flatter outside off, cut to point. 51 dot balls for Guptill in his innings.
|28.5 : S Khan to M Guptill, Make that 52! Tossed up ball, driven to covers.
|28.6 : S Khan to M Guptill, Shorter in length on the stumps. Guptill does not time the pull shot well but enough to get a single towards mid-wicket.
|Faheem Ashraf is back into the attack.
|29.1 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Back of a length on off, Guptill pushes it towards covers for a run.
|29.2 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, On a length around off, Taylor taps it with soft hands on the off side for a run.
|29.3 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, He enjoys pace on the ball! Faheem lands it on a length around off, Guptill times it nicely through covers for a brace.
|29.4 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Length ball angling into the batsman. He works it through square leg for a run.
|29.5 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, Again uses his feet to come down the track. He flicks it through the leg side for a run.
|29.6 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Back of a length on off, Guptill pushes it through covers for a run. 7 runs from the over.
|30.1 : S Khan to M Guptill, Very full on middle, driven back to the bowler.
|30.2 : S Khan to M Guptill, Another tossed up delivery on middle, driven down to long on for a run.
|30.3 : S Khan to R Taylor, Floats it up on middle, Taylor defends it.
|30.4 : S Khan to R Taylor, PEACH! That was classic leg spin delivery! Shadab tosses it up on off, he gets it to drift it in and then it turns away sharply. Taylor is beaten as he tries to defend. The keeper collects and whips the bails off but Taylor does really well to keep his balance and not lift his back foot.
|30.5 : S Khan to R Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|30.6 : S Khan to R Taylor, Shorter in length on middle, pulled to mid-wicket for a run. 150 up for New Zealand also the 50-run stand is up.
|31.1 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, Taylor is using his feet quite often and too good effect. He flicks this through backward square leg. He runs two. Also, his helmet comes off as he ran for the second. You do see bats falling out of the batsman's hand but helmet is a rarity.
|31.2 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, A good length outside off, Taylor who is a predominant on side player, tries to heave it through mid-wicket but does not connect.
|31.3 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, Full on the stumps, Taylor flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|31.4 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, On a length around off, Guptill defends it to point.
|31.5 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Another length ball on off, Guptill lunges forward and blocks it.
|31.6 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Just ahead of a length on off, driven towards mid off for a quick single.
|Rumman Raees comes back to bowl.
|32.1 : R Raees to M Guptill, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|32.2 : R Raees to M Guptill, A cross-seam delivery on middle, it comes slow off the surface. Guptill tries to pull but misses and the ball hits him near the box.
|32.3 : R Raees to M Guptill, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|32.4 : R Raees to R Taylor, Comes around the wicket and angles it on the pads, Taylor misses the flick to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg for a leg bye.
|32.5 : R Raees to M Guptill, Works it with the angle to mid-wicket.
|32.6 : R Raees to M Guptill, Changes the angle and goes back to over the wicket. He lands it on off, Guptill drives it to mid off to keep strike.
|33.1 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Comedy of errors here! Sarfraz though does not see the funny side. Faheem lands it on a length around off, Guptill taps it beside the pitch and sets off for a run. He is sent back as the bowler is quick to the ball. Guptill slips as he tries to turn and falls down. The bowler collects the ball and has all the time in the world to run him out but he has a shy and misses to Guptill's delight. The ball goes towards square leg and in the meantime Guptill makes his way ba
|33.2 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Fuller in length on middle, angling in. Guptill tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head.
|33.3 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, FOUR! Enough of being cautious says Guptill. He comes down the track and slaps it through covers for a boundary.
|33.4 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, On the pads, another scoring opportunity. Guptill just had to beat the man at short fine leg but flicks it straight to him.
|33.5 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|33.6 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, FOUR! Second boundary off the over! This is off the front foot. He comes down the track and hits it straight back past the bowler for a boundary. A over where the bowler should have ran Guptill out but instead concedes 8 runs to him, comes to an end.
|34.1 : R Raees to R Taylor, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|34.2 : R Raees to R Taylor, FOUR! Very clever by Taylor! Taylor knew he would bowl it on a length and hence walked across. Raees bowls a length ball and Taylor paddles it through fine leg for a boundary.
|34.3 : R Raees to R Taylor, Fuller on off, driven back to the bowler.
|34.4 : R Raees to R Taylor, FOUR! The boundaries have started to flow now! Short ball on middle, Taylor rocks back and pulls it through square leg. fourth boundary in the last 10 balls, second of this over.
|34.5 : R Raees to R Taylor, Fuller on off, driven down to long on for a single.
|34.6 : R Raees to M Guptill, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. These two are on the charge here. 9 from this over and 17 from the last two.
|Drinks!
|Aamer Yamin replaces Faheem Ashraf.
|35.1 : A Yamin to R Taylor, Good length outside off, Taylor guides it down to third man for a run. Ahmed really likes it as he says this is the line the bowler should be bowling.
|35.2 : A Yamin to M Guptill, Fuller on off, driven to covers.
|35.3 : A Yamin to M Guptill, Shortens his length outside off, Guptill cuts it through covers for a run.
|35.4 : A Yamin to R Taylor, FOUR! Glorious! How many runs has he scored in that region over the years. Short and wide outside off, width offered. Taylor loves it there, he cuts it through point for a boundary.
|35.5 : A Yamin to R Taylor, Good length on middle, defended solidly.
|35.6 : A Yamin to R Taylor, The batsman charges down the wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|Shadab Khan is back to bowl. He has been really good today. He does not have a wicket to his name but has kept it tight.
|36.1 : S Khan to R Taylor, Flatter outside off, cut to point.
|36.2 : S Khan to R Taylor, Nicely bowled! He gives it air on middle, Taylor drives it down to long on for a run.
|36.3 : S Khan to M Guptill, Tosses it up on off, driven to covers.
|36.4 : S Khan to M Guptill, Drags his length back but bowls it quicker. Guptill pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|36.5 : S Khan to R Taylor, Slower through the air on off, driven down to long off for a run.
|36.6 : S Khan to M Guptill, Quicker outside off, Guptill cuts but fails to find the gap, as the ball goes to point.
|37.1 : A Yamin to R Taylor, Full and wide outside off, Taylor slashes at it and it goes down to third man for a run.
|37.2 : A Yamin to M Guptill, A yorker on off, Guptill jams it out on the off side to change strike.
|37.3 : A Yamin to R Taylor, Good change in length. He bangs it short on middle, Taylor tries to pull but does not connect.
|37.4 : A Yamin to R Taylor, Back to a fuller length ball on off, Taylor drives it towards mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder has a shy but misses.
|37.5 : A Yamin to M Guptill, Another yorker Guptill jams it out.
|37.6 : A Yamin to M Guptill, Beautiful bowling! He bowls another yorker on middle, Guptill digs it out towards point for a quick run.
|38.1 : S Khan to M Guptill, Flatter outside off, Guptill once again can't find the gap as he cuts it to backward point.
|38.2 : S Khan to M Guptill, Slower this time outside off, Guptill guides it towards short fine leg. Hafeez there does well to dive to his left and make a good stop. he can't stop the single though.
|38.3 : S Khan to R Taylor, A low full toss on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a brace.
|38.4 : S Khan to R Taylor, Tosses it up on middle, Ross works it through mid-wicket. He calls two and gets two.
|38.5 : S Khan to R Taylor, Fuller on middle, eased down to mid on for a run.
|38.6 : S Khan to M Guptill, Gives it a nice loop on middle, Guptill drives it down to the bowler.
|39.1 : A Yamin to R Taylor, Shorter in length outside off, guided down to third man for a run.
|39.2 : A Yamin to M Guptill, Very full on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|39.3 : A Yamin to M Guptill, FOUR! That is smashed! Slower bouncer on middle, sat up to be hit. Guptill waited for it and pulls it with disdain through mid-wicket to move onto 89.
|39.4 : A Yamin to M Guptill, FOUR! Into the 90s! Back-to-back boundaries for the right-hander! A full toss this time, a gift for Guptill. He makes full use of it and times it through covers.
|39.5 : A Yamin to M Guptill, Five runs away now! Yameen bangs it short on middle, Guptill pulls it through mid-wicket for a brace.
|39.6 : A Yamin to M Guptill, It's been driven superbly through the covers.
|Powerplay 3 has been signaled! Time for some boom boom now. Pakistan though can keep 5 outside the circle now. Also Mohammad Nawaz comes back to bowl.
|40.1 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Tosses it up on off, paddle sweeps it fine for a run.
|40.2 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Short on middle, pulled it through square leg for a run. Guptill is not happy as he knows he should have hit that in the gap.
|40.3 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|There is an appeal for a run out at the non-striker's end. Taylor is the man in question, he seems to be in though.
|40.4 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, NOT OUT! Guptill is onto 98! He pulls the short ball towards mid-wicket. The complete one and go for the second. The fielder fires a throw to the bowler who collects and whips the bails off. The players appeal and the umpire goes upstairs. Replays show that the batsman has made his crease.
|40.5 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|40.6 : M Nawaz to M Guptill, 100 for Guptill, his 13th. It has been a very uncharacteristic knock from him but a very useful one for New Zealand. He pulls the ball through mid-wicket for a brace to get there. He takes his helmet off and acknowledges the applause from the crowd. He would now look to accelerate.
|Rumman Raees is back on.
|41.1 : R Raees to R Taylor, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
|41.2 : R Raees to M Guptill, OUT! Guptill holes out! He perishes just after reaching his 100 in the pursuit of quick runs. Raees bowls a full ball on middle, Guptill clears his front leg and tries to go big. He does not time it and it goes straight towards long on where Hafeez takes a couple of steps ahead and catches it. Pakistan will be happy to see the back of the right-hander as he could be very dangerous towards the end. However, an excellent innings by Guptill comes to an end and he has set
|Colin de Grandhomme strides out to the middle.
|41.3 : R Raees to R Taylor, 50 for Taylor now, his 41st in ODIs! He cuts the ball through point for a brace to get there. He too will now look to go big.
|41.4 : R Raees to R Taylor, Yorker on middle, Taylor keeps it out on the off side for a run.
|41.5 : R Raees to de Grandhomme,The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|41.6 : R Raees to R Taylor, The batsman has punched that ball through the offside. One run added to the total. End of a successful over by Raees.
|42.1 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Works it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run.
|42.2 : M Nawaz to de Grandhomme, Tosses it up on middle, driven down to long on for a run.
|42.3 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Flatter on middle, Taylor works it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|42.4 : M Nawaz to de Grandhomme, Colin makes room but Nawaz follows him. He flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|42.5 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Fires it on the stumps, Taylor drives it down towards long on for a couple.
|42.6 : M Nawaz to R Taylor, Full on the pads, Taylor misses the flick to get hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The ball in the meantime rolls towards fine leg and the batsmen take a leg bye.
|43.1 : R Raees to R Taylor, Fuller on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a run.
|43.2 : R Raees to de Grandhomme, Fuller outside off, driven through covers for a run.
|43.3 : R Raees to de Grandhomme, Shorter in length, Colin cuts it to point.
|43.4 : R Raees to de Grandhomme, A yorker, the batsman keeps it out on the leg side for a run.
|43.5 : R Raees to R Taylor, Driven towards the mid-on region. One run added to the total.
|43.6 : R Raees to de Grandhomme, A low full toss outside off, driven through covers for a brace.
|Faheem Ashraf is back on.
|44.1 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, Excellent start to the over! A yorker outside off, Taylor tries to dig it out but is beaten.
|44.2 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, OUT! Knocks him over! Brilliant bowling! Another very full ball on off, Taylor tries to be cheeky, as he tries to play the paddle by moving across. The ball is too full to play that and he hence hits it onto the stumps. He departs after playing a supporting knock where he played second fiddle to Guptill. Another timely wicket for Pakistan and they are now trying to fight their way back into the game.
|Henry Nicholls walks in at no. 6.
|44.3 : F Ashraf to H Nicholls, Another dot! Three in a row! A short ball outside off, Nicholls tries to guide but does not connect.
|44.4 : F Ashraf to H Nicholls, Another short ball outside off, guided to third man for a run.
|44.5 : F Ashraf to de Grandhomme, FOUR! This spoils the over! He serves a full toss on the pads. Colin just has to put bat on it. He does so and flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
|44.6 : F Ashraf to de Grandhomme, A single to finish! Full outside off, Colin guides it to point for a run.
|45.1 : R Raees to de Grandhomme, Very full delivery on middle, de Gradhomme flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|45.2 : R Raees to H Nicholls, OUT! Another one bites the dust! New Zealand are losing their way here! Nicholls can't make an impact this time as he falls to a very good catch by Zaman. Raees bowls it full on middle, Nicholls tries to thwack it but it goes off the inner half and uppishly towards mid-wicket. Zaman there runs to his right and takes a good catch. Rumman gets his third. Can they now keep New Zealand under 300?
|Tom Latham strides out.
|45.3 : R Raees to de Grandhomme, Back of a length on off, Grandhomme defends it off the back foot.
|45.4 : R Raees to de Grandhomme, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. Run out at the non-striker end by the bowler! They pick up a single.
|45.5 : R Raees to Tom Latham, Shorter in length on off, Latham pushes it to covers.
|45.6 : R Raees to Tom Latham, Fuller on off, driven back to the bowler. An excellent over. 2 runs and a wicket.
|46.1 : F Ashraf to de Grandhomme, Very full again, Colin drives it down to mid on for a run. Pakistan won't mind singles here.
|46.2 : F Ashraf to Tom Latham, Shorter in length outside off, Latham tries to pull but misses.
|46.3 : F Ashraf to Tom Latham, Another short ball on off, Latham tries to pull but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for a brace.
|Howzzat! A huge appeal for a caught behind but not given. Latham is the man in question. There is a huge sound as the ball passes the bat. Sarfraz is quite sure about it.
|46.4 : F Ashraf to Tom Latham, There is a mark on Hot Spot! Latham is the man walking back now. This is excellent bowling by Pakistan Faheem gets his second. He bowls a full ball outside off, Latham first tries to paddle it but seeing the line he tries to guide it down to third man. The ball seems to have taken the edge as the keeper catches it and appeals. The umpire shakes his head though. Sarfraz is pretty sure about it as he reviews it straightaway. Replays roll in and it shows there is a ma
|Mitchell Santner walks out at no. 8.
|It is all happening out there! There is another appeal for a run out at the striker's end against Santner and they have gone upstairs. Looks to be short.
|46.5 : F Ashraf to M Santner, OUT! They are falling like a pack of cards here! Santner has been run out! Needless running. Santner pulls this short ball down towards long on. He completes one. Colin calls him for the second but Santner hesitates but then continues running as his partner is going for it. He also runs wide and hence making it more difficult for himself as he has to cover more area. The fielder fires a throw to the keeper who whips the bails off and appeals. They go upstairs to chec
|Tim Southee is the next man in.
|46.6 : F Ashraf to Tim Southee, No run.
|47.1 : R Raees to de Grandhomme, 1 run.
|47.2 : R Raees to Tim Southee, Shorter in length outside off, Tim tries to pull but misses.
|47.3 : R Raees to Tim Southee, Back of a length on off, defended it towards cover for a run.
|47.4 : R Raees to de Grandhomme, FOUR! BRUTE! Full on middle, Grandhomme bludgeons it back past the bowler for a boundary, a much-needed one.
|47.5 : R Raees to de Grandhomme, Slower ball outside off, de Grandhomme tries to heave it but only connects with thin air. A good comeback by Raees.
|47.6 : R Raees to de Grandhomme, The batsman guides it to third man. Two runs added to the total.
|48.1 : F Ashraf to Tim Southee, Fuller on middle, Southee backs away and plays it towards long on for a couple.
|48.2 : F Ashraf to Tim Southee, Very full on the stumps, Southee flicks it through the leg side for a run.
|48.3 : F Ashraf to de Grandhomme, Dropped, technically! Great work by Ashraf, he though must have hurt himself in the process. He bowls a full ball on off, Colin hits it hard back towards him. He does really well to get down low in an attempt to catch that. But the ball hits his left palm and rolls to the off side. A run taken. He saves a boundary but must have done some damage to his hand in the process.
|The bowler is hurt here. The physio is out with the magic spray. He now seems okay to bowl.
|48.4 : F Ashraf to Tim Southee, Fuller outside off, driven through covers for a run.
|48.5 : F Ashraf to de Grandhomme, The short of length delivery has been cut away through square on the off side. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|48.6 : F Ashraf to Tim Southee, FOUR! Up and over! A low full toss on middle. Southee flicks it over mid-wicket and one bounce into the fence.
|Aamer Yamin to bowl the last over.
|49.1 : A Yamin to de Grandhomme, Sloppy from Pakistan! A full toss outside off, Colin throws the kitchen sink at it but only manages to get an outside edge down towards third man. They complete two. The throw is wayward and the keeper has no chance. There is nobody backing up and hence the batsmen take an overthrow.
|49.2 : A Yamin to Tim Southee, A perfect yorker outside off, Southee does not connect.
|49.3 : A Yamin to Tim Southee, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|49.4 : A Yamin to de Grandhomme, Very full on off, driven down to long off for a run.
|49.5 : A Yamin to Tim Southee, In the air.. dropped! An excellent effort though by Amin! Southee lofts this low full toss on middle, uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. Umar in the deep runs to his left, dives but does not catch it. It would have been a sensational catch had he taken it. Nevertheless, he saves a boundary and the batsmen take two.
|Another run out appeal referred upstairs again Colin de Grandhomme at the non-striker's end. Seems to be a formality as the batsman seems to be in.
|49.6 : A Yamin to Tim Southee, NOT OUT! Another extra run given by Pakistan! They have been sloppy towards the end. Southee drives the ball down towards long on. They run one but come back for a second as it is the last ball. The fielder fires a throw to the bowler who seems to have failed to collect the ball as he tries to dislodge the bails. Meanwhile Colin de Grandhomme puts in a dive. The umpire goes upstairs and replays show that Yamin has dislodged the bails without the ball in his hands. T
|Excellent comeback by Pakistan! They have given only 66 runs in the last 10 overs which has not allowed New Zealand to run away with the game. The hosts though will be disappointed with their effort as at one stage they looked set to cross 300.
|After the home side won the toss and elected to bat, Colin Munro and Martin Guptill got them off to a flier again. The two notched up another fifty-run stand before the former departed. Kane Williamson then walked in and he too stitched a decent stand with Guptill who finished with a ton. He was well supported by Taylor who brought up his 41st half ton in ODIs. The pair built a 112-run stand and while the two were batting the hosts were cruising. But once the centurion departed the Kiwis lost wi
|Pakistan on the other hand, were quite flat at the start. Their pacers had no answers to the carnage by Munro. Though, after he departed they did manage to pull things back with their spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz who were very economical in the middle overs. They managed to finish the innings off really well by chipping away at the wickets with Rumman Raees picking three and Fahim Ashraf picking two.
|They would be happy heading into the break and it could have been even better for them had Ashraf ran out Guptill when he was on 72. But they will fancy their chances of chasing this total down on a wicket which is good to bat. New Zealand on the other hand, will try and do what they have been doing throughout the series, that is bowl the away side out. Will we see Pakistan win their first game of the tour or will the Black Caps inflict a whitewash? Join us for the chase in a while.