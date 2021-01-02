|0.0 : After a 101-run drubbing at the hands of New Zealand. Pakistan once again enter the field looking to square off the two-match series. Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand which also turns out to be the first of the 2021 season. Babar-less Pakistan take on Wagner-less New Zealand. Having lost their commander to a fractured thumb, Pakistan are once again led by their second in command, Mohammad Rizwan. Whereas, New Zealand would be without the service
|TOSS - It's time for the flip of the coin at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The two skippers, Kane Williamson and Mohammad Rizwan are out in the middle. Kane has the coin as he gives it a flip. Heads is the call from Mohammad Rizwan and it falls in favour of Williamson. NEW ZEALAND ELECT TO FIELD FIRST!
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK/C), Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar (IN FOR YASIR SHAH), Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Daryl Mitchell (IN FOR MITCHELL SANTNER), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry (IN FOR NEIL WAGNER), Trent Boult.
|Pakistan skipper, Mohammad Rizwan says that they too wanted to bowl first but the toss is not in their hand. So they will now try and do their best with the bat. Mentions that they are confident with how they played the last game and look to bring that spirit in this game too. Further he mentions that the bowlers and batsmen did well and he hopes they do it here too to square off the series. Ends by saying that Zafar Gohar will make his Test debut and he replaces Yasir Shah.
|New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson says that they will bowl first. Mentions that the surface looks good and it will have something for the bowlers early on. Further says that the outfield too looks to be fast. Ends by saying that they have had some good games against Pakistan in the past and they would look to play with full energy in the final Test of the summer. Informs that Matt Henry comes in for Neil Wagner and Daryl Mitchell comes in for Mitchell Santner.
|Pitch Report - It is a pleasant climate reckons Craig McMillan. Brendon McCullum joins him and says that it is a good ground to bat as the surface looks good for batting. Brendon says that the true bounce of the pitch makes stroke-making a bit easier and if the batsmen are ready to play their shots they will get value for their shots.Ã‚Â Ã‚Â
|The players from both the teams walk out for their respective National Anthems. It will be Pakistan's first followed by New Zealand's.
|Done and dusted with the National Anthems. The New Zealand players are in a huddle as they get some final advice from their skipper.Ã‚Â Shan Masood and Abid Ali will open the innings for Pakistan. Tim Southee will start the proceedings for New Zealand.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to Shan Masood, Right on the money! A chance straightaway! Miscommunication too! What a way to start a Test match! Southee bowls a length ball around middle, Shan tucks it to the leg side and takes off looking for a single. His partner though does not look interested as he sends him back. Henry from square leg has a shy at the keeper's end but misses it. Masood is lucky there.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to Shan Masood, A gentle loosener outside off, Masood shoulders arms to this one.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to Shan Masood, Another length delivery going away from the left-hander, Masood makes a leave.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to Shan Masood, Length and across the left-hander once again, Shan does not offer a shot to it.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to Shan Masood, Good length and around off, Masood manages to get bat on ball as he pushes it towards covers.
|0.6 : Tim Southee to Shan Masood, A maiden to start for Southee! Bowls a length ball around off, Masood watches the ball closely before making a leave. Pakistan and Masood still to open their account.
|Trent Boult to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Boult coming from over the wicket lands one around off and gets it to move away from Ali, Abid there lets it go through to the keeper.
|1.2 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Back of a length ball around middle. A hint of inswing on it as Abid tucks it to square leg off the back foot.
|1.3 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Good length and around off, Ali is aware of his off pole as he lifts his willow to let the ball through.
|1.4 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Another length delivery which is not in the playing zone of Abid, Ali makes a leave.
|1.5 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, This time Boult keeps it on a length and it is a bit closer to the sticks as Ali comes right behind that ball and blocks it out.
|1.6 : Trent Boult to Shan Masood, Good running and an equally good fielding there. Masood and Pakistan are off the mark here. Length and around middle, Shan tucks it through mid-wicket. The fielder there fails to field it cleanly as the ball rolls towards the fence where Daryl Mitchell puts in a dive and saves the ball from going to the fence there. The batsmen get three there.
|2.1 : Tim Southee to Abid Ali, Length and on middle, Ali tucks it to the leg side and gets a quick single.
|2.2 : Tim Southee to Shan Masood, Length ball on off, blocked out off the front foot.
|Review Time! Shan Masood is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows it is three reds!
|2.3 : Azhar Ali is the new batsman in.
|Tim Southee to Shan Masood, OUT! LBW! Masood departs! Tim Southee is the man once again who draws the first blood. Southee goes full and around off. A hint of tail back into the left hander. Masood fails to dig it out as he gets rapped on the boots. There comes an appeal from the bowler and up goes the finger of the umpire. Masood though consults his partner and then signals 'T'. The replays roll in and there comes the Ultra Edge which shows no spike when the bat is near the ball as it is p
|2.4 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, On middle, Ali tucks it through square leg and gets off the mark with a couple.
|2.5 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length and outside off, left alone.
|2.6 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Outside off, left alone by Azhar. A successful over from Southee comes to an end.
|3.1 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Fuller and on off, Ali drives it straight to the man at mid on.
|3.2 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, On a good length but the length is outside off as Abid makes an easy leave.
|3.3 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Another length ball outside off, Abid is happy to leave it for the keeper.
|3.4 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, On a good length and around middle, Abid flicks it straight to the man at short mid-wicket.
|3.5 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Length and outside off, Abid lets it be.
|3.6 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, FOUR! First one of the match! Fuller and on the pads, Abid flicks it swiftly through square leg as the fast outfield takes it past the fence for a boundary.
|4.1 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length ball outside off, Azhar drives it crisply but finds the cover fielder.
|4.2 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Good length but the line is down the leg side as Azhar lets the ball through.
|4.3 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length and outside off, watchfully left alone by Azhar Ali there.
|4.4 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Full and outside off, Azhar does not fiddle with it.
|4.5 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Another length delivery bowled outside off by Southee, Azhar leaves it alone.
|4.6 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Full and angled on the pads, Azhar clips it fine towards fine leg and retains the strike with a single.
|5.1 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, A huge shout from Boult but nothing from the umpire. Trent bowls it on a length and around off, Azhar who is camping on the back foot is beaten on his defensive push as the ball hits him high on the thigh pad. Boult appeals but the umpire does not entertain it.
|5.2 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Fuller and on off, pushed towards mid off for a quick run by Azhar.
|5.4 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Length and around off, pushed to the right of the bowler by Abid. Boult fields it.
|5.5 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, BEATEN! Lovely piece of bowling! Boult bowls it on a length and around off, Abid looks to force it off the back foot but the ball straightens a bit and sneaks past the outside edge.
|5.6 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, On a length on off, kept out by Abid there.
|5.3 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Good length and outside off, Abid taps it to gully.
|6.1 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, FOUR! Shot! Short and on middle, Azhar swivels and pulls it through mid-wicket. The ball rolls all along the carpet as Azhar fetches a boundary.
|6.2 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length and swinging away from the right hander, Azhar lets it be.
|6.3 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, A yorker from Southee on off, Azhar does well to dig it out.
|6.4 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Good length on leg, Azhar turns it to square leg.
|6.5 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, CHEEKY FOUR! Full and outside off, Azhar opens the face of the bat and tries to run it down between the slips and the gully region but the ball goes off his outside edge and into the fence at third man for a boundary.
|6.6 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Full and angled into Azhar, Ali drives it but finds mid on.
|7.1 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, A huge shout from Trent but the umpire is unmoved! Length ball pitching on leg and coming into the batsman, Ali looks to defend it but misses it as he gets hit on the knee roll. Boult appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Looked to be pitching outside leg and also the height could be an issue too.
|7.2 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, BEATEN! Length and around off, Abid looks to defend it out but gets beaten all ends up as the ball goes past the outside edge.
|7.3 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, FOUR! Pure Timing! Full and on the pads, Abid flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary to his name.
|7.4 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Length and outside off, Abid lets it be.
|7.5 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Another length ball outside off, Abid does not play at it.
|7.6 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Good length and around off, Abid defends it out off the front foot this time.
|8.1 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length ball angled into off, Azhar plays it with a straight bat to mid on.
|8.2 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length ball shaping away outside off, Ali makes a leave to it.
|8.3 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Fuller and outside off, Azhar is not interested to play at it.
|8.4 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Another outswinger from Southee and another leave for Azhar Ali.
|8.5 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length ball around off, Azhar drives it to mid on and looks for a run but is sent back by his partner.
|8.6 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length and around off, Azhar pushes it back to the bowler.
|9.1 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Full and around leg, clipped straight to the man at square leg by Abid.
|9.2 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Length and outside off, Abid comes on the front foot and then makes a leave.
|9.3 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Fuller and around off, Abid punches it towards mid off and looks for a run but the fielder there gets quickly to the ball and cuts off any chance of a run there.
|9.4 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Short of good length outside off, further moving away from Abid as he gets beaten on the outside edge.
|9.5 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Length ball but outside off, Abid is a happy man to let that go.
|10.1 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Fuller from Boult too, Azhar does not fall for the trap as he makes a leave.
|9.6 : Trent Boult to Abid Ali, Full and tantalizing the batsman for a drive, Abid does not fall for it as he shoulders arms to it.
|10.2 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, FOUR! Beautiful drive! Fuller and around middle, Azhar maintains his balance as he drives it all along the ground through mid on and fetches a boundary.
|10.3 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length ball around off, Azhar looks to drive it through the off side but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes towards mid-wicket.
|10.4 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length ball on off, pushed to mid on.
|10.5 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Outswinger on a fuller length, Azhar lifts his bat and makes a leave.
|10.6 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, A dot to end! Length and around off, Azhar is not going to fiddle with away going deliveries as he lets it be.
|First change in bowling! Kyle Jamieson is into the attack.
|11.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Abid Ali, Length ball from Kyle to start with as Abid strokes it to mid off.
|11.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Abid Ali, BEATEN! Short of good length with some extra bounce from Jamieson. It is outside off as Abid looks to push it to the off side but is lucky to not have edged that one.
|11.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Abid Ali, BEATEN! Another length ball which is outside off, Abid comes on the front foot and looks to defend it out but the ball goes past the outside edge and into the mitts of the keeper.
|11.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Abid Ali, Fuller outside off, Abid pushes it to mid off.
|11.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Abid Ali, Fuller and around off, Abid looks to defend it out but the ball takes the outside edge and rolls between point and gully. The batsmen take a couple of runs.
|12.1 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Bumper on leg, Azhar watches it and then ducks under it.
|11.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Abid Ali, Length and outside off, Abid looks to defend but is beaten to get hit on the pads. Nothing from the bowler. A good start for Jamieson there.
|12.2 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Now a length ball which is outside off, Azhar does not offer a stroke to it.
|12.3 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Southee strays one on middle and leg, Azhar flicks it towards fine leg and gets a single.
|12.4 : Tim Southee to Abid Ali, Full and straight on off, Abid brings the straight drive out as he drives it through mid on. Though the timing is not there on it to reach the fence, the batsmen get three there.
|12.5 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length and on off, kept out off the back foot.
|12.6 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length ball on the pads, Azhar tucks it towards square leg and takes a single.
|13.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Length ball on off, defended to covers by Azhar.
|13.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, EDGY FOUR! Full and on off, Azhar looks to push it from within the crease but the ball takes the outside edge and flies past the diving gully fielder. The ball races to the third man fence there.
|13.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, FOUR! Nicely done! Length and angled into the batsman, Azhar clips it handsomely through backward square leg as the ball races to the fence there.
|13.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Length and outside off, Azhar lets it be.
|13.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Length ball swinging into the batsman, Azhar looks to play at it but is beaten all ends up.
|13.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Length and outside off, Azhar makes a leave.
|DRINKS! It has been an excellent hour for New Zealand where they have bowled superbly and kept it tight. Southee got the wicket of Masood. On the other hand, Pakistan are recovering after losing Masood early. They would want Abid Ali and Azhar Ali's partnership to continue longer. Will we see Pakistan's rebuilding act or will New Zealand continue with picking wickets? Lets find out as Matt Henry comes into the attack now.
|14.1 : Matt Henry to Abid Ali, Good length delivery on off, Abid defends it off the front foot.
|14.3 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Length ball outside off, Azhar offers no shot to this one.
|14.2 : Matt Henry to Abid Ali, Back of a length on off, Abid looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It falls safely ahead of the gully fielder. The batsmen cross ends.
|14.4 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Good length delivery outside off, Azhar shoulders arms to this one.
|14.5 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Length delivery on off, Azhar pushes it towards point for a run.
|14.6 : Matt Henry to Abid Ali, Back of a length on off, Abid punches it through point for a couple.
|15.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Length ball outside off, Azhar leaves it alone.
|15.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on off, Azhar keeps it out.
|15.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Back of a length on off, Azhar defends it off the back foot.
|15.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Good length ball outside off, Azhar shoulders arms to this one.
|15.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Bouncer outside off, Azhar sways away from it.
|15.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Outside off, Azhar lets it go.
|16.1 : Matt Henry to Abid Ali, EDGED AND FOUR! Abid is lucky there. Full delivery on off, Abid is lured into the drive as gets an outside edge. It goes past the diving gully fielder and the ball goes towards third man for a boundary. 50 up for Pakistan!
|16.2 : Matt Henry to Abid Ali, Full again on off, Abid drives it to covers.
|16.3 : Matt Henry to Abid Ali, Good length delivery on off, Abid defends it off the back foot.
|16.4 : Matt Henry to Abid Ali, Back of a length on off, Abid blocks it well.
|16.5 : Matt Henry to Abid Ali, Length delivery outside off, Abid offers no shot to this one.
|16.6 : Matt Henry to Abid Ali, An appeal for LBW turned down! Good length ball on off, Abid looks to defend but gets hit high on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Looks like there was an inside edge on that. Yes, the replays confirm it.
|17.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Length ball outside off, Azhar shoulders arms to this one.
|17.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Azhar looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|17.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Length delivery on off, Azhar pushes it towards point for a quick single.
|17.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Abid Ali, Back of a length on off, Abid blocks it off the front foot.
|17.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Abid Ali, Full on middle, Abid flicks it through square leg for a single.
|17.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Abid Ali, Full and outside off, Abid does not bother to play at that.
|18.1 : Matt Henry to Abid Ali, BEATEN! Full and outside off, Abid looks to drive but misses it.
|18.3 : Matt Henry to Abid Ali, Bouncer on middle, Abid does well to duck under it. It goes towards the keeper where Watling jumps and tries to stop it with one hand but it goes over him. The batsmen take a bye. 50-run stand comes up between these two.
|18.4 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Good length ball outside off, Azhar offers no shot to this one.
|18.2 : Matt Henry to Abid Ali, Another LBW appeal turned down by the umpire. Length delivery on middle, Abid looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal from Henry but umpire Chris Gaffaney shakes his head. Definitely going down leg this time though.
|18.5 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Full on middle, Azhar flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|18.6 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Length delivery on middle, Azhar flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|19.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, FOUR! Class shot! Full delivery on off, Azhar comes on the front foot and presents the full face of the bat as he drives it through covers for a boundary.
|19.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Back of a length outside off, Azhar leaves it alone.
|19.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, EDGY FOUR! Lucky runs there! Length delivery outside off, Azhar guides it with soft handsÃ‚Â past gully as the ball rolls towards third man for a boundary.
|19.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Back of a length on middle, Azhar flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|19.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Abid Ali, Good length ball on off, Abid keeps it out.
|19.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Abid Ali, OUT! CAUGHT! Pakistan lose both their openers! Good length delivery on off, Sohail looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards second slip where Southee takes a good catch.
|Haris Sohail is the new batsman in.
|Haris Sohail comes out to bat. 30 mins to go for the Lunch. A tricky passage of play for him to negotiate. Can he do it?
|20.1 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on middle, Azhar flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get three runs.
|20.2 : Matt Henry to Haris Sohail, Good length ball outside off, Sohail offers no shot to this one.
|20.3 : Matt Henry to Haris Sohail, Full on middle, Sohail flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|20.4 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on off, Ali drives it to covers.
|20.5 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Back of a length on off, Azhar looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes safely towards the off side.
|20.6 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Outside off, Azhar leaves it alone.
|21.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Haris Sohail, BEATEN! Lovely shape away from the left hander there! Full delivery outside off, Sohail looks to drive but misses it.
|21.2 : The centurion from last game, Fawad Alam walks out to bat now.
|Kyle Jamieson to Haris Sohail, OUT! CAUGHT! Confusion leads to the downfall! Sohail's poor outing on this tour continues as he fails once again with the bat. Jamieson seems to have created a magic out there with the ball as whenever he comes onto bowl he makes sure to get a wicket. Once again he lands one around off and gets it to angle away from Haris, Sohail there is in two minds whether to leave or play. In the end, he is late to decide as the ball takes the cue-end of the bat and flies
|21.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Fawad Alam, Full delivery on off, Alam plays it to covers.
|21.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Fawad Alam, BEATEN! Nice shape on this one! Length delivery outside off, Alam looks to defend but misses it.
|21.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Fawad Alam, BEATEN! Back of a length outside off, Alam looks to play inside the line of the delivery but misses it.
|21.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Fawad Alam, Full on off, Alam pushes it towards the off side.
|22.1 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Length delivery on leg, Azhar looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|22.2 : Matt Henry to Fawad Alam, Full on middle, Alam flicks it through square leg for a run.
|22.3 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Back of a length on middle, Azhar pushes it to mid on.
|22.4 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs and Pakistan will take it anyhow. Henry bowls a bouncer, Azhar ducks under it. The ball flies towards the keeper where Watling puts in a leap but the ball just brushes his gloves on its way to the third man fence as the umpire later signals it a wide.
|Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Good length delivery outside off, Azhar lets it go.
|22.5 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, On off, Azhar defends it out.
|22.6 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Back of a length on off, Azhar blocks it off the back foot.
|23.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Fawad Alam, Full on middle, Alam flicks it to mid-wicket.
|23.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Fawad Alam, Full again on middle, Alam flicks it through square leg for a single.
|23.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Length delivery outside off, Azhar leaves it alone.
|23.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, FOUR! Lovely shot! Full on middle, Ali drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|23.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Length ball on middle, Azhar looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|23.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Fawad Alam, OUT! CAUGHT! A ripper from Jamieson consumes Fawad Alam. A well-directed short ball targetting the batsman, Alam who is glued on the back foot looks to gets out of the line of fire but fails to do so. The ball takes the gloves and flies towards Watling who accepts the catch gleefully. Pakistan is deep trouble as they lose their 4th wicket.
|24.1 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Length delivery on off, Azhar pushes it to covers.
|24.2 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, FOUR! 50 for Azhar Ali! It has been a fine innings from him! With wickets falling at the other end, Azhar has done well to hold one end up as he looks for a partnership to revive the Pakistan innings. Full delivery on middle, Ali drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|24.3 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Length ball outside off, Azhar offers no shot to this one.
|0.0 : Mohammad Rizwan the skipper walks out to the middle with around 5 minutes to go for the lunch. Pakistan once again in a spot of bother.
|24.4 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Back of a length outside off, Azhar shoulders arms to this one.
|24.5 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Full on middle, Azhar flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|24.6 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, Rizwan lets it go.
|25.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Full delivery outside off, Azhar offers no shot to this one.
|25.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Good length delivery on off, Ali defends it off the back foot.
|25.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Bouncer on middle, Ali does well to duck under it.
|25.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Back of a length on middle, Azhar looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|25.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Length ball outside off, Ali offers no shot to this one.
|25.6 : Looking at the scorecard one would definitely reckon that New Zealand are going to enjoy their Lunch more than their counterparts.
|Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Ali looks to defend but misses it. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|What could have been a brilliant session for the visitors turns out to be the other way round. Having put into bat by the hosts, Pakistan began poorly once again as they lost Shan Masood for a duck to a brilliant delivery from Southee. Then came the revival stand between Azhar Ali and Abid Ali as the duo stitched a 62-run stand for the second wicket.
|Just when it seems that both Azhar and Abid would take Pakistan into the Lunch unscathed, Jamieson sent Abid packing and then later came back to take two more before the Lunch to peg Pakistan back. Amid all this Azhar Ali continued to fight it out in the middle as he went past his 50.
|Right then! With Azhar Ali out there with Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan would hope that these two do the revival work post lunch session and take Pakistan to safer shores. Whereas, New Zealand would hope to do the good work which they did during the first session. Who will come out on top in the afternoon session? Do join us to find out as we resume the action at 1340 local (0040 GMT).
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|UPDATE 1340 local (0040 GMT) - A slight delay in play as there was a slight drizzle at the ground. Though the covers were in place earlier during lunch but they are being peeled as the groundstaff is in action. It does not look like a long delay as we might have a start soon.
|26.1 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! What a start after lunch! Full and around off from Southee, Rizwan drives it through the ground past mid on and the ball races to the long on fence for a boundary.
|26.2 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, Length ball on off, Rizwan does well to keep it out.
|0.0 : We are finally all set to begin the post Lunch session. The New Zealand players are out in the middle. Azhar Ali and Mohammad Rizwan will resume the innings for Pakistan. Tim Southee will start the proceedings for this session.
|26.3 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, Good length and around off, Rizwan blocks it out off the back foot.
|26.4 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller and angled into the pads, Rizwan clips it in the gap between mid on and mid-wicket to get a couple of runs.
|26.5 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, Now clips this fuller one through mid-wicket and gets a single does Azhar.
|26.6 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, On off, watchfully kept out off the back foot to see off the over from Southee.
|Trent Boult to bowl from the other end. 5-1-12-0 are his figures so far.
|27.1 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Driven beautifully! Slightly overpitched around off, Rizwan leans into the shot and creams the drive past mid off and into the fence at long off for a boundary.
|27.2 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Consecutive hits to the fence! Short and width on offer, Rizwan waits for the ball to arrive as he cuts it past point and into the fence behind for a boundary. 100 up for Pakistan!
|27.3 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Three in a row! Fuller and outside off, Rizwan gets sucked into the drive as he goes with hard hands on it. The ball flies off the outside edge and past the gully fielder for a boundary.
|27.4 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR LEG BYES! Now, Southee strays one on the pads of Rizwan and he just comes inside the line of the ball and clips it fine towards fine leg and bags another boundry. The ball though went off his thigh pads as the umpire signals it as a leg byes.
|27.5 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller once again, Rizwan drives it through covers but this time could manage just a brace.
|27.6 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, BEAUTY! This is what Trent needs to do. Bowls a length ball around off, gets it to straighten it off the surface as Rizwan is beaten on a tentative push. The ball sneaks through the outside edge of his bat there.
|28.1 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Good length delivery on off, Azhar defends it off the back foot.
|28.2 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on off, Ali drives it to mid on.
|28.3 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Back of a length outside off, Ali offers no shot to this one.
|28.4 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length delivery outside off, Azhar shoulders arms to this one.
|28.5 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length ball outside off, Ali leaves it alone.
|28.6 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Outside off, Ali lets it go.
|29.1 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller and around off, Rizwan comes on the front foot and then blocks it out.
|29.2 : UPDATE 1405 local (0105 GMT) - Just 20 balls into the second session and the rain has arrived to make a visit once again. The umpires are taking the players off the field as the covers are coming on now. Fingers crossed at the moment as we hope that it should be a small delay. Stay tuned to find out as we bring you all the updates.
|Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Length ball on off, Rizwan blocks it out to the bowler.
|UPDATE 1430Ã‚Â local (0130 GMT) - Good news folks! The rainÃ‚Â has eased out as the sun is out in its full glory. The covers are off too and we are not far away from the action to resume. There will be an inspection at 1435 local (0135 GMT). Stay tuned for further updates. Done with the inspection and we have a start time. The match will resume at 1445 local (0145 GMT).
|We are back for resumption of the game. The New Zealand players are out in the middle. Mohammad Rizwan and Azhar Ali will resume their innings for Pakistan. Trent Boult will finish his over.
|29.3 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Length delivery outside off, Rizwan leaves it alone.
|29.4 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Terrific shot! Back of a length on off, Rizwan punches it through point for a boundary.
|29.5 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Full delivery on middle, Rizwan pushes it to mid on.
|29.6 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, BEATEN! Full and outside off, Rizwan looks to drive but misses it.
|30.2 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length and outside off, Azhar makes a leave this time.
|30.3 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length ball on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|30.4 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Another length ball that is outside off and Azhar does not have any fuss to make a leave.
|30.1 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length and around off, Ali taps it to covers off the front foot.
|30.5 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Good length angled into the pads, Azhar tucks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|30.6 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Fuller and on middle, pushed towards mid on off the front foot.
|31.1 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Length and on off, Rizwan taps it off the back foot towards covers.
|31.2 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, NOT OUT! Rizwan survives as New Zealand lose their review. Brilliant ball from Boult there. Trent lands one on off and it cuts Rizwan into half as he looks to defend it. The ball though goes between the bat and pad and over the stumps as the keeper collects it. Watling there goes up in an appeal but the umpire does not give it in. Williamson after thinking over decides to review when only 2 seconds were left for the timer to go off. The replays roll in and t
|0.0 : Review time! An appeal for caught behind! Mohammad Rizwan is the man in question. It is referred upstairs. Ultra Edge shows there is a flat line when the ball passes the bat. Rizwan survives!
|31.3 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Length ball on leg, tucked towards square leg for a single.
|31.4 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Fuller and around off, Azhar guides it through gully and gets a couple.
|31.5 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Another length ball on the pads, Ali tucks it to the leg side for a single.
|31.6 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, A single to end! Length and on the pads, RizwanÃ‚Â turns it towards square leg and retains the strike withÃ‚Â a single.
|32.1 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, Full delivery on off, Rizwan drives it back towards the bowler.
|32.2 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, Length ball outside off, Rizwan offers no shot to this one.
|32.3 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, Full on middle, Rizwan flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|32.4 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Back of a length outside off, Ali shoulders arms to this one.
|32.5 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length delivery on off, Azhar punches it through point. The batsmen get three runs.
|32.6 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, Rizwan lets it go.
|33.1 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Length ball outside off, Azhar watches the ball go past him and into the mitts of the keeper.
|33.2 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Another length ball outside off and Azhar once again does not disturb the trajectory of the ball.
|33.3 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Another length ball angled across off, Azhar takes a stride forward and then shoulders arms to it.
|33.4 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Length delivery around off, Azhar drives but finds mid on.
|33.5 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Another length delivery on off, Azhar comes right behind the line of the ball and keeps it out.
|33.6 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Outside off, left alone.
|34.1 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, EDGY FOUR! Lucky Rizwan and lucky runs! Fuller and around off, Rizwan pushes it off the back foot but manages to get a thick outside edge that flies through gully and into the third man fence for a boundary.
|34.2 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, Length and outside off, Rizwan leaves it alone.
|34.3 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, Length and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|34.4 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, Good length and outside off, Rizwan sees it and then decides to not play at it.Ã‚Â
|34.5 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, A mixup but in the end everything is safe. Length ball on off, Rizwan taps it towards point and takes off for a quick single. The fielder there misfields but gathers the ball to have a shy at the bowler's end. He though misses it as the batsmen get a single.
|34.6 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length ball outside off, left alone by Azhar.
|35.1 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Length ball shaping into the batsman, Rizwan flicks it to mid on. A single taken.
|35.2 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Length ball on off, Azhar taps it to the off side and gets a single. 50-run stand is also up between the two.
|35.3 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Slants on across the right hander, Rizwan lets it go through to the keeper.
|35.4 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Length ball angled into Rizwan, Mohammad there looks to tuck it to the leg side but gets beaten to wear the blow on the thigh pad. The ball rolls to the leg side.
|35.5 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Good length and outside off, Rizwan does not want to play at it.
|35.6 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Another beauty from Boult! Length ball outside off, swinging into the batsman, Rizwan looks to drive it away from the body but gets beaten altogther.
|36.1 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length and on off, tapped to point.
|36.2 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length and swinging outside off, Azhar does not offer shot to it.
|36.3 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, On a length on off, pushed to covers.
|36.4 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Fuller length ball going away from off, Azhar lets it be.
|36.5 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Outswinger outside off, Azhar leaves it for the keeper.
|36.6 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Short of good length ball down leg, Azhar looks to flick it but misses it as the keeper collects it.
|37.1 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller and on middle, Rizwan clips it to the leg side.
|37.2 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Length ball on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|37.3 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Short ball on middle, Rizwan goes for the pull but is early into the stroke. The ball just lobs over the fielder at mid-wicket as the batsmen cross ends.
|37.4 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali,Ã‚Â Good running between the wickets! Length ball on the pads, Ali clips it through square leg. By the time the ball gets fielded in the deep the batsmen cross for three runs.
|37.5 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, left alone.
|37.6 : Trent Boult to Mohammad Rizwan, Length ball outside off, Rizwan leaves it for the keeper.
|38.1 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length ball on the pads, Azhar flicks it to the leg side.
|38.2 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Short ball on off, Azhar ducks under it. Watling behind the wicket is just superb.
|38.3 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali,Ã‚Â Length and outside off, Azhar makes a leave.
|38.4 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Good length ball on off, pushed of the back foot.
|38.5 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length ball on off, tucked off he back foot for a single.
|38.6 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Outside off, left alone..
|Kyle Jamieson is back on.
|39.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, Full and outside off, Rizwan drives it to covers.
|39.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, BEATEN! Short and outside off, Rizwan looks to cut but misses it.
|39.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, BEATEN! Full and outside off, Rizwan looks to drive but misses it.
|39.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, Short delivery on off, Rizwan keeps it out.
|39.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Rizwan looks to drive but misses it.
|39.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, Rizwan offers no shot to this one.
|40.1 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Full on middle, Ali flicks it through square leg for a single.
|40.2 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Good length delivery on off, Rizwan defends it off the back foot.
|40.3 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Full delivery on off, Rizwan looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
|40.4 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Length ball on off, Rizwan blocks it off the back foot.
|40.5 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Back of a length on off, Rizwan keeps it out.
|40.6 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Length delivery on off, Rizwan offers a solid defense on this one.
|41.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on middle, Azhar pushes it towards mid on for a quick single.
|41.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, Length ball on off, Rizwan pushes it through mid off for a single.
|41.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Short of a length delivery, Azhar looks to hop but misses it to get hit near his face.
|41.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on middle, Azhar flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|41.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Rizwan looks to defend but misses it.
|41.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, Back of a length on off, Rizwan defends it towards point for a single.
|42.1 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Full delivery on middle, Rizwan flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|42.2 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Good length ball on off, Ali defends it off the back foot.
|42.3 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Short delivery on middle, Ali pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|42.4 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Good shot! Full delivery on off, Rizwan drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|42.5 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Full delivery on off, Rizwan looks to drive but gets an inside edge on it.
|42.6 : Matt Henry to Mohammad Rizwan, Full again on off, Rizwan drives it through covers. The batsmen get three runs.
|DRINKS! Rizwan and Azhar Ali are looking good. They will look to continue their good work. On the other hand, New Zealand will look to put pressure by breaking this partnership. Jamieson has looked excellent till now.
|43.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Beautiful drive to bring up the milestone! 50 for Rizwan! Full and around off, Rizwan leans and drives it through mid off and gets a boundary.
|43.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, Length and angled into middle, Rizwan fends it awkwardly to the leg side.
|43.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller and outside off, Rizwan plays the free flowing drive but finds mid off.
|43.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, Another fuller one on off, pushed to mid off once again.
|43.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, Short of good length outside off, Rizwan initially looks to defend it out but seeing the ball rise he drags his back inside the line of the ball.
|43.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, Jaffa! Length and around off, Rizwan gets squared up as he looks to defend it off the back foot. The ball goes past the outside edge. A testing over from Jamieson comes to an end.
|44.1 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Length and on off, pushed to covers.
|0.0 : Matt Henry comes back into the attack now.
|44.2 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Short of good length outside off, further going away, Azhar leaves it.
|44.3 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Fuller on the pads, Azhar clips it towards mid-wicket and gets a couple this time.
|44.4 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Length and on off, tapped to gully this time.
|44.5 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Fuller and on off, Azhar does well to block it out to mid off.
|44.6 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Another good length ball on off, Azhar comes on the front foot and then defends it out.
|45.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, Full delivery on off, Rizwan drives it back towards the bowler.
|45.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Good shot! Back of a length on off, Rizwan swings hard and places the cut through point for a boundary.
|45.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, Rizwan leaves it alone.
|45.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, Good length delivery on middle, Rizwan defends it off the back foot.
|45.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Nicely played! Short delivery on middle, Rizwan pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|45.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Mohammad Rizwan, OUT! CAUGHT! Pakistan lose half their side! An important stand is broken and it is that man Jamieson again. Rizwan was looking flawless till theÃ‚Â time Kyle bowled this delivery. He lands on a a length and around off, gets it to straighten off the surface a bit. Rizwan looks to defend it out but fails to get behind the line of the delivery as the outside edge flies at a good height towards BJ Watling who does not drop such catches. 88-run stand finally g
|Faheem Ashraf is the new man in for Pakistan.
|46.1 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Length delivery on middle, Ali flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|46.2 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Back of a length outside off, Ashraf leaves it alone.
|46.3 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Good length ball outside off, Ashraf offers no shot to this one.
|46.4 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Length delivery on off, Ashraf blocks it off the front foot.
|46.5 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Lovely shot! Full ball on off, Ashraf drives it through point for a boundary.
|46.6 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, EDGED AND DROPPED! That should have been taken. It is a regulation catch at first slip where Taylor drops it. A fuller length ball angled across the left hander, Ashraf goes for the drive without any footwork. The outside edge is found as it flies towards first slip. Taylor there is late to react as the ball pops out of his hands and gets grassed. Ashraf gets a lifeline. Can he cash on it?
|47.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Good length delivery on off, Ali defends it off the back foot.
|47.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Length ball outside off, Azhar offers no shot to this one.
|47.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on middle, Ali flicks it through square leg for a couple.
|47.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, BEATEN! Back of a length outside off, Ali looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|47.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Length delivery outside off, Ali shoulders arms to this one.
|47.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Azhar Ali, Sharp inswing on this one! Back of a length just outside off, Ali leaves it alone.
|48.1 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Full and outside off, Ashraf does not bother to play at that.
|48.2 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Length delivery on off, Ashraf punches it to covers.
|48.3 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Back of a length on off, Ashraf keeps it out.
|48.4 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, BEATEN! Short and outside off, Ashraf looks to cut but misses it.
|48.5 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Good length ball on off, Ashraf defends it off the back foot.
|48.6 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Length ball on off, Ashraf punches it through covers. The batsmen get three runs.
|49.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Nice shot! Full delivery on middle, Ashraf flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|51.6 : Tim Southee comes back into the attack now. 14-5-39-1 from him so far.
|Another fruitful session of a Test comes to an end. As Pakistan score 130 runs for the loss of just one wicket.
|New Zealand's bowling was tight as usual though Southee and Boult went for a few when they were looking for some swing after the rain break. The stand out performer though was Kyle Jamieson who once again broke the crucial stand to hand New Zealand the advantage. Henry in his comeback game looked a bit off colour but he could have had a wicket to his name had Ross Taylor held onto one in the slips.
|So, having done well after being reduced to 88/4 Pakistan would look to capitalise on this platform with Azhar Ali out there playing in 90 and just 10 runs shy off what could be a well-deserved ton. Faheem Ashraf can bat briskly and Pakistan would hope these two to continue. Whereas, New Zealand would hope for a couple of quick wickets to get into the tail of Pakistan batting. How will the session go? Join us after this short break to know more.
|A brilliant session for the visitors. Resuming their innings on 88/4, Pakistan started counter-attack with Azhar Ali and Mohammad Rizwan out there in the middle. A couple of rain breaks though halted their charge but they continued to rotate the strike and get the odd boundary when the play resumed. In the process, Rizwan went past his fifty as the duo stitched a 50-run stand. Just when it seemed that both these batsmen would continue for Pakistan, an absolute ripper from Jamieson claimed the sk
|49.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Faheem Ashraf, Good length delivery on middle, Ashraf defends it out.
|51.1 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Length delivery on off, Ashraf defends it off the back foot.
|51.2 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Back of a length on off, Ashraf blocks it well.
|51.3 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Nicely played! Overpitched on off, Ashraf drives it with the straightest of the bat and sends it down the ground for a boundary. 200 comes up for Pakistan.
|51.4 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Back of a length on off, Ashraf punches it through covers for a single.
|51.5 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Full on middle, Ali flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|51.6 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Short ball outside off, Ashraf looks to pull but misses it.
|52.1 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on off, Ali looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of gully towards third man. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get three runs.
|52.2 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Good length delivery on off, Ashraf blocks it off the front foot.
|52.3 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, An appeal for LBW but turned down by the umpire! Back of a length on off, Ashraf looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|52.4 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Another appeal and once again the umpire is not interested! Full delivery on middle, Ashraf looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|52.5 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Outside off, Azhar shoulders arms to this one.
|52.6 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Full on off, Ali pushes it to mid on.
|53.1 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Length ball on off, Ashraf keeps it out.
|53.2 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Back of a length on off, Ashraf defends it off the front foot.
|53.3 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Short delivery outside off, Ashraf looks to pull but misses it.
|53.4 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Terrific shot! Back of a length on off, Ashraf guides it through point for a boundary.
|53.5 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Good length ball on off, Ashraf defends it off the back foot.
|53.6 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, BEATEN! Lovely piece of bowling, nice shape on that one too. Length delivery outside off, Ashraf looks to defend but misses it.
|54.1 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Bouncer on middle, Azhar Ali does well to duck under it.
|54.2 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Bouncer on leg this time, Ali ignores it.
|54.3 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Short of a length on middle, Ali flicks it through square leg for a single.
|54.4 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Down the leg side, Ashraf looks to flick but misses it.
|54.5 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Good length delivery on off, Ashraf defends it off the back foot.
|54.6 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, BEATEN! Back of a length outside off, Ashraf looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|55.1 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Good length delivery on off, Ali defends it off the front foot.
|55.2 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Back of a length outside off, Azhar leaves it alone.
|55.3 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, FOUR! Into the 90s goes Azhar Ali! A touch straighter from Boult on the pads, Ali comes inside the line of the delivery and then clips it towards fine leg to fetch a boundary.
|55.4 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on middle, Ali flicks it to mid-wicket.
|55.5 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on off, Ali keeps it out.
|55.6 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Outside off, Ali leaves it alone. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 1!
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|49.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Faheem Ashraf, Back of a length on off, Ashraf keeps it out.
|49.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Faheem Ashraf, Outside off, Ashraf offers no shot to this one.
|49.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Faheem Ashraf, Full delivery on middle, Faheem flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|49.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Nicely played! Short delivery on middle, Ashraf pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|50.1 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Ali looks to defend but misses it.
|50.2 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Length delivery outside off, Azhar offers no shot to this one.
|50.3 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Back of a length on off, Azhar defends it off the back foot.
|50.4 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Full delivery on middle, Ali flicks it to mid-wicket.
|50.5 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, FOUR! Good shot! A cheeky one though! Length delivery on off, Azhar looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It flies past gully towards third man for a boundary. It was played with such soft hands that the ball rolled between the third slip and the gully fielders. Nicely done despite getting squared up a little bit.
|50.6 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, FOUR! Nice shot! Full delivery on middle, Ali drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|56.1 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Fuller length ball on off, Ashraf blocks it out back to the bowler.
|56.2 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Another fuller one on middle, Ashraf strokes it to mid on.
|0.0 : We are back for the final session of Day 1. The New Zealand players are out in the middle. Azhar Ali and Faheem Ashraf will resume their batting for Pakistan. Tim Southee will start the proceedings for this session.
|56.3 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf,Ã‚Â This time again it is fuller and around off, Faheem looks to play the off drive but the ball goes off the inner half towards mid on.
|56.4 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, A JAFFA! Southee you beauty from where do you get the ball to nip in and out. This one lands on a length and just outside off, Ashraf looks to defend it out but fails to do so. Lucky for him the ball went past his outside edge.
|56.5 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Length and on off, blocked off the front foot.
|56.6 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Fuller on off, driven to covers for a dot. A maiden to start the final session of Day 1.
|57.1 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Fuller length ball across the right hander, Ali shoulders arms to it.
|57.2 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Short of good length ball on off, Ali defends it right near his boots.
|57.3 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Length and across off, Azhar lifts his willow and lets the ball pass.
|0.0 : Trent Boult to bowl from the other end. 14-2-55-0 are his figures so far.
|57.4 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Fuller outside off, Ali drives it straight to the man at covers.
|57.5 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Another length ball slanted across off, Ali lets it be.
|57.6 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, BEAUTY! Length and across the right hander, Ali comes on the front foot and looks to punch it through the off side but is lucky to not have edged one behind to the keeper.
|58.1 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Outside off, left alone.
|58.2 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Fuller and on off, Ashraf taps it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket.
|58.3 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Length ball around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|58.4 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Fuller and outside off, Ashraf drives it handsomely but fails to get it to the fence. The batsmen gets a couple though.
|58.5 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Length ball angled across Faheem, Ashraf shoulders arms to it.
|58.6 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Outside off, Faheem leaves it alone.
|59.1 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, On a length and around off, Ali blocks it out back to the bowler.
|59.2 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Short and wide outside off, width on offer as Ali cuts it through cover-point for a single.
|59.3 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Slanting across Faheem, Ashraf does not play at it.
|59.4 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Sweetly timed! Fuller and around off, Faheem punches it through covers and gets a couple this time.
|59.5 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Short and on middle, Ashraf pulls it through square leg and gets a couple.
|59.6 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Length ball on off, defended out.
|60.1 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length and swinging away from Ali, Azhar leaves it.
|60.2 : Tim Southee to Azhar Ali, Length ball on off, Ali looks to push it off the back foot towards the off side but the ball takes the inside edge and goes to the leg side for a single.
|60.3 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, On off, defemded.
|60.4 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Short of length ball on off, Ashraf punches the ball off the back foot towards covers.
|60.5 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Another fuller length ball driven towards covers .
|60.6 : Tim Southee to Faheem Ashraf, Outside off, played towards mid off this time.
|61.1 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Good length ball outside off, Azhar offers no shot to this one.
|61.2 : Trent Boult to Azhar Ali, Short delivery on middle, Azhar pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|61.3 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Ashraf looks to defend but misses it.
|61.4 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Full delivery on off, Ashraf drives it back towards the bowler.
|61.5 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Ashraf looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|61.6 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, BEATEN AGAIN! Back of a length outside off, Ashraf looks to play inside the line of the delivery but misses it.
|62.1 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, Length delivery outside off, Ali offers no shot to this one.
|0.0 : Matt Henry comes back into the attack.
|62.2 : Matt Henry to Azhar Ali, OUT! CAUGHT! Heart break for Azhar Ali as he departs in nervous 90s. Delight for Matt Henry he finally gets a wicket to his name. A brilliant innings from Azhar comes to an end. Henry bowls smartly around length and keeps it on off, Azhar who is camping on the back foot looks to defend it out but the ball just about moves away and takes the outside edge there. The ball flies towards first slip where Ross Taylor this time does not make any mistakes as he gobbles it
|Debutant Zafar Gohar walks out to bat now.
|62.3 : Matt Henry to Zafar Gohar, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Gohar looks to defend but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where he fails to stop the ball and concedes a bye.
|62.4 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Back of a length on off, Ashraf punches it through covers for a run.
|62.5 : Matt Henry to Zafar Gohar, Length ball on off, Gohar defends it off the back foot.
|62.6 : Matt Henry to Zafar Gohar, Outside off, Gohar leaves it alone.
|63.1 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Length and outside off, blocked out solidly by Ashraf.
|63.2 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Another length ball around off, kept out towards covers by Faheem.
|63.3 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, This time Ashraf blocks this back of a length ball off his back foot to the off side.
|63.4 : Trent Boult to Faheem Ashraf, Fuller on middle, driven through mid on as Ashraf takes a single.
|63.5 : Trent Boult to Zafar Gohar, BEATEN! Back of a length ball outside off, Gohar looks to lay bat on ball but fails to do so.
|63.6 : Trent Boult to Zafar Gohar, Short of good length on middle, Gohar hops and keeps it out to mid-wicket.
|64.1 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Good length ball outside off, Ashraf looks to defend but misses it.
|64.2 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Back of a length ball on off, Ashraf blocks it off the back foot.
|64.3 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Swing and a miss! Short and outside off, Faheem swings hard on the cut but fails to get anything behind that shot. The keeper does the rest.
|64.4 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Full delivery on middle, Ashraf flicks it to mid-wicket.
|64.5 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Back of a length on off, Ashraf defends it off the front foot.
|64.6 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Length ball on off, Ashraf pushes it to covers.
|65.1 : Trent Boult to Zafar Gohar, BEATEN! Fuller length ball angled across the left hander, Gohar throws the kitchen sink at it but is beaten there.
|65.2 : Trent Boult to Zafar Gohar, Length delivery on off, Gohar pushes it to the off side.
|65.3 : Trent Boult to Zafar Gohar, Fuller once again around off, Gohar plays it to gully.
|65.4 : Trent Boult to Zafar Gohar, FOUR! First runs in international cricket! Fuller and outside off, Gohar drives it with an open faced bat through gully and point and gets off the mark with a boundary.
|65.5 : Trent Boult to Zafar Gohar, FOUR! Handsomely done! Strays one down the leg side this time as Gohar clips it towards fine leg and bags another boundary.
|65.6 : Trent Boult to Zafar Gohar, On off, kept out to covers.
|66.1 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, PLAY AND A MISS! Short and wide outside off, Ashraf throws the bat at it but fails to get anything on that shot as he gets beaten comprehensively.
|66.2 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf,Ã‚Â Fuller and on off, Ashraf punches it to covers.
|66.3 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Glorious! Fuller and outside off, Ashraf drives it straight down the ground and gets a boundary. Glorious swing of the bat there.
|66.4 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, Fuller outside off, left alone.
|66.5 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Pulled away! Henry serves a short ball on middle which sits nicely for Ashraf to rock on the back foot and pull it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|66.6 : Matt Henry to Faheem Ashraf, OverpitchedÃ‚Â on off, Faheem drives it but finds the bowler at the other end.
|67.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Good length delivery on off, Gohar defends it off the back foot.
|0.0 : Kyle Jamieson is back on.
|67.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Back of a length on off, Gohar keeps it out.
|67.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Back of a length outside off, Gohar leaves it alone.
|67.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Short ball outside off, Gohar shoulders arms to this one.
|67.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Outside off, Gohar lets it go.
|Daryl Mitchell to bowl now.
|68.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Faheem Ashraf, Length ball outside off, Ashraf offers no shot to this one.
|67.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Length ball on off, Gohar pushes it to point.
|68.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Ashraf brings out another drive from his bag of straight drives! Full on middle, slightly overpitched, Ashraf drives it through mid on for a boundary. 250 up for Pakistan!
|68.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Faheem Ashraf, Back of a length outside off, Ashraf offers no shot to this one.
|68.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Faheem Ashraf, Full delivery on off, Ashraf drives it to mid off.
|68.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Faheem Ashraf, Full again on off, Ashraf drives it through covers for a couple.
|68.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Faheem Ashraf, Length delivery on middle, Ashraf pushes it to mid on.
|69.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Full delivery outside off, Gohar looks to drive but misses it.
|69.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, BEATEN! Back of a length outside off, Gohar looks to defend but misses it.
|69.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Full on middle, Gohar flicks it to short leg.
|69.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Length delivery on off, Gohar defends it out.
|69.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Back of a length outside off, Gohar leaves it alone.
|69.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Gohar looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|70.1 : Daryl Mitchell to Faheem Ashraf, Length delivery outside off, Ashraf offers no shot to this one.
|70.2 : Daryl Mitchell to Faheem Ashraf, Back of a length on off, Faheem defends it off the back foot.
|70.3 : Daryl Mitchell to Faheem Ashraf, Full delivery on middle, Ashraf drives it to mid on.
|70.4 : Daryl Mitchell to Faheem Ashraf, Good length ball outside off, Ashraf leaves it alone.
|70.6 : Daryl Mitchell to Faheem Ashraf, Short ball outside off, Ashraf shoulders arms to this one.
|70.5 : Daryl Mitchell to Faheem Ashraf, Yorker on off, Ashraf digs it out to covers.
|71.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, FOUR! Nice shot! Full delivery on off, Gohar drives it through covers for a boundary.
|71.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Bouncer on middle, Gohar does well to duck under it.
|71.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Full again on off, Gohar drives it to mid off.
|71.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, WIDE! Bouncer on off, Gohar ducks under it. The umpire gives it wide for height.
|Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Full delivery on off, Gohar drives it through covers. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get three runs.
|71.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Faheem Ashraf, OUT! CAUGHT! Jamieson gets his third 5-wicket haul in Tests. Brilliantly bowled. He has made the ball talk today. He lands one on a fuller length and around off, Ashraf looks to drive it through the off side but the ball goes off his outside edge and towards first slip. Ross Taylor there does not make mistake as he takes the catch. The umpire though take it upstairs as they want to check whether it as bump ball or no. The replays roll in and it confirms that
|DRINKS! Azhar Ali and Faheem Ashraf's partnership was crucial but it was broken by Matt Henry who took the crucial wicket of Azhar Ali. Faheem Ashraf got out just before the drinks break. They would want the tail to wag and help them cross 300. On the other hand, Jamieson gets a five-fer and he has been outstanding today. Shaheen Afridi is the new batsman in.
|71.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Shaheen Afridi, Full on middle, Afridi keeps it out.
|72.1 : Tim Southee to Zafar Gohar, Length delivery on off, Gohar defends it off the back foot.
|72.2 : Tim Southee to Zafar Gohar, Back of a length on off, Gohar pushes it towards point for a single.
|72.3 : Tim Southee to Shaheen Afridi, Good length ball on off, Afridi keeps it out.
|72.4 : Tim Southee to Shaheen Afridi, BEATEN! Full and outside off, Afridi looks to drive but misses it.
|72.5 : Tim Southee to Shaheen Afridi, Back of a length on off, Afridi defends it off the back foot.
|72.6 : Tim Southee to Shaheen Afridi, Edged and just short! Afridi is lucky there. Southee bowls a length ball around off, and gets it to nip away as Afridi goes chasing after it. He though gets a thickish outside edge which goes towards first slip where Ross Taylor is stationed. Taylor goes for the catch but the ball just drops short of him there.
|73.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Length delivery outside off, Gohar leaves it alone.
|73.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Short ball outside off, Gohar offers no shot to this one.
|73.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Full ball outside off, Gohar drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|73.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Bouncer on middle, Gohar does well to duck under it.
|73.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Full delivery on middle, Gohar flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|73.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Shaheen Afridi, Short delivery outside off, Afridi lets it go.
|74.1 : Tim Southee to Zafar Gohar, Good length delivery on off, Gohar defends it off the back foot.
|74.2 : Tim Southee to Zafar Gohar, FOUR! Lovely shot! Back of a length on off, Gohar guides it through point for a boundary.
|74.3 : Tim Southee to Zafar Gohar, Bouncer on middle, Gohar does well to duck under it.
|74.4 : Tim Southee to Zafar Gohar, Full delivery on middle, Gohar drives it to mid on.
|74.5 : Tim Southee to Zafar Gohar, Full again on middle, Gohar flicks it through square leg for a single.
|74.6 : Tim Southee to Shaheen Afridi, Back of a length on off, Afridi blocks it off the back foot.
|75.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Length ball on off, kept out off the back foot by Gohar.
|75.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Edged but does not carry! Length ball around off, Gohar looks to defend it but instead edges one behind to the slip cordon where it falls short of the fielder.
|75.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Length and in line with the stumps, Gohar clips it towards mid-wicket.
|75.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Length and outside off, Gohar goes for an extravagant drive but fails to get anything behind that shot. Beaten all ends up.
|75.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Length and outside off, this time Gohar does not go chasing a ball which is outside off but ends up leaving it.
|75.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Back of a length ball on off, Gohar blocks it solidly from within the crease.
|76.1 : Matt Henry to Shaheen Afridi, Length and outside off, Afridi plays inside the line and lets the ball through to the keeper.
|76.2 : Matt Henry to Shaheen Afridi, Full and on off, Afridi looks to drive it through covers but fails to get it in the gap.
|0.0 : Matt Henry is back on. 15-1-67-1 are his figures so far.
|76.3 : Matt Henry to Shaheen Afridi, Good length delivery outside off, Afridi makes a leave.
|76.4 : Matt Henry to Shaheen Afridi, Length and outside off, Afridi makes a leave.
|76.5 : Matt Henry to Shaheen Afridi, Short of length ball on off, Afridi blocks it out.
|76.6 : Matt Henry to Shaheen Afridi, A half hearted appeal for LBW! Back of a length ballÃ‚Â on off, Afridi catches the ball right between his thighs.
|77.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Short of a length ball on off, Gohar plays it to point.
|77.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, FOUR! Gohar is justifying his selection. Overpitched around off, Gohar drives it through mid off and fetches a boundary.
|77.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Outside off, left alone.
|77.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Fuller on off, driven firmly but straight to Jamieson.
|77.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Length delivery outside off, Gohar makes a leave now.
|77.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Length ball on off, kept out off the back foot by Gohar.
|78.1 : Matt Henry to Shaheen Afridi, Another edge that falls short of the fielder! Good length delivery on off, Afridi looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards second slip where it falls short of the fielder.
|78.2 : Matt Henry to Shaheen Afridi, Full delivery on middle, Afridi flicks it through square leg for a single.
|78.4 : Matt Henry to Zafar Gohar, Bouncer on off, Gohar does well to duck under it.
|78.5 : Matt Henry to Zafar Gohar, Short delivery on off, Gohar looks to duck but gets it off the shoulder. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|78.3 : Matt Henry to Zafar Gohar, Short ball outside off, Gohar looks to pull but misses it.
|78.6 : Matt Henry to Shaheen Afridi, Bouncer on middle, Afridi ducks under it.
|79.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Length delivery on off, Gohar blocks it off the back foot.
|79.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Back of a length on off, Gohar defends it off the back foot.
|79.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Bouncer down the leg side, Gohar does well to duck under it.
|79.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Zafar Gohar, Short delivery on off, Gohar looks to defend but gets it off the pads. It goes towards third man. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|79.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Shaheen Afridi, Good length ball on off, Afridi keeps it out.
|79.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Shaheen Afridi, Back of a length on off, Afridi defends it to covers.
|The second new ball is due now. Will New Zealand take it straightaway or wait? They have taken it straightaway and it will be Tim Southee to bowl with the second new cherry.
|80.1 : Tim Southee to Zafar Gohar, Length delivery on off, Gohar defends it off the back foot.
|80.2 : Tim Southee to Zafar Gohar, Full delivery on off, Gohar drives it through mid off. Williamson chases it and does well to stop it just before the ropes. The batsmen get two runs.
|80.3 : Tim Southee to Zafar Gohar, FOUR! Short delivery on off, Gohar punches it through point for a boundary.
|80.4 : Tim Southee to Zafar Gohar, OUT! CAUGHT! A briilliant innings on debut comes to an end.Ã‚Â Southee comes back on and gets gets a wicket with the second new ball. The trap was set with deep square leg out there. Southee bowls short and around middle, Gohar cannot resist himself from going for the pull shot. He though mistimes it high in the air. Kyle Jamieson there settles under it and takes the catch.
|Mohammad Abbas is the next batsman in.
|80.5 : Tim Southee to Shaheen Afridi, Full delivery on off, Afridi drives it through mid off. The batsmen get three runs.
|80.6 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Abbas, Back of a length outside off, Abbas offers no shot to this one.
|81.1 : Trent Boult to Shaheen Afridi, Good length ball on off, Afridi keeps it out.
|80.6 : Trent Boult comes back on.
|81.2 : Trent Boult to Shaheen Afridi, OUT! CAUGHT! Boult finally gets a wicket!Ã‚Â The harder ball gets carried away easily. Good length ball on off, Afridi looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards gully where Nicholls takes a comfortable catch.
|Naseem Shah is the last man in.
|81.3 : Trent Boult to Naseem Shah, FOUR! Nicely played! Length ball on off, Shah punches it through covers for a boundary.
|81.2 : Naseem Shah is the last man in.
|81.4 : Trent Boult to Naseem Shah, FOUR! Nicely driven! Full delivery on off, Naseem drives it through covers for a boundary.
|81.5 : Trent Boult to Naseem Shah, Good length ball on off, Shah defends it off the back foot.
|81.6 : Trent Boult to Naseem Shah, BEATEN! Length delivery outside off, Naseem looks to defend but misses it.
|82.1 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Abbas, Good length delivery on off, Abbas offers a solid defense on this one.
|82.2 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Abbas, Bouncer on middle, Abbas does well to duck under it.
|82.3 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Abbas, Length ball on off, Abbas keeps it out.
|82.4 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Abbas, Back of a length on off, Abbas defends it off the back foot.
|82.5 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Abbas, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Abbas looks to defend but misses it.
|82.6 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Abbas, Full on middle, Abbas drives it to mid on.
|83.1 : Trent Boult to Naseem Shah, Good length delivery on off, Shah defends it off the back foot.
|83.2 : Trent Boult to Naseem Shah, FOUR! Nicely played! Length delivery on middle, Naseem flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|83.3 : Trent Boult to Naseem Shah, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Shah looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|83.4 : Trent Boult to Naseem Shah, BEATEN! Length delivery on off, Naseem looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|83.5 : Trent Boult to Naseem Shah, OUT! CAUGHT! That brings the end of Pakistan innings. Boult cleans up the final two wickets. He lands one on a length and gets it to move away from the right hander, Naseem there goes chasing outside off. He though manages to get a thick outside edge which flies towards Latham at second slip who takes the catch with ease. PAKISTAN END WITH 297 AT THE END OF THEIR FIRST INNINGS!
|That's it from the First Day of this second Test. New Zealand would be a happy bunch of players as they have bundled out Pakistan for 297 and cometh Day 2 they would look to bat it out and wipe out the lead with minimal damage and then they would look to amass a lead. We will get to know how the day pans out on 4th January 2021. The action starts at 1100 local (2200 GMT). Till then, cheers and take care.
|New Zealand's bowling was spot on as they used just 5 bowlers. The stand out performer for them was Kyle Jamieson who went onto take his third Test 5-wicket haul. Boult and Southee bagged a couple of wickets too. Matt Henry coming back into the side was a bit wayward at the start. He later went onto make a comeback with the ball as he scalped an all-important wicket of Azhar Ali. A few dropped catches and a few edges not carrying summed up the day for New Zealand.
|Azhar Ali, though continued to hold the fort at one end as Pakistan skipper, Mohammad Rizwan joined hands with his number 3 batsman and started the rebuilding act. The duo soon started rotating the strike and soon went onto find the odd boundaries in the process but went past their respective fifties. They were going well with an 88-run stand when Rizwan departed. Azhar Ali despite fighting it hard all day for his runs, departed for 93. Faheem Ashraf once again proved his mettle with the bat whe
|It all started with New Zealand winning the toss and putting Pakistan to bat. The visitors though did not start the way they would have liked as they lost Shan Masood for a duck. Then, a 62-run stand between Abid Ali and Azhar Ali revived their batting to some extent before Abid Ali departed. Soon after Haris Sohail, who has had a poor outing in the Test series so far followed him and Fawad Alam was the next one to depart.
|What a day of Test cricket we have had. Brilliant bowling, good batting and good lower-order resistance and to cap of the day, rain too paid a visit. New Zealand would be a bit happier as they have castled Pakistan for 297 runs.
|0.0 : The umpires take it upstairs just to check if it was a bump ball or not. Replays roll in and it seems to be fine as the Ultra Edge too confirms.
|83.5 : Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and Pakistan. The hosts have their noses in the front after bowling out Pakistan towards the end of Day 1. But then, Pakistan also did well to post a total close to 300, giving their bowlers something good to bowl at. The visitors however know that they cannot sit on that alone as the New Zealanders are very strong in their backyard. A couple of quick wickets would be the Pakistanis' respite against a strong Kiwi batting line-up. It
|BJ Watling is caught up for a chat, he reckons Day 1 was an even day. He also states that last year they played India on a quicker wicket. BJ says that keeping is very individual and that one should do it however they feel like. Adds that keeping is a bit of a challenge at Hagley Oval as a lot of the balls bounce to near the face. Reckons that Day 1 witnessed a bit of tennis-ball like bounce.
|Younis Khan, the batting coach of the Pakistanis, is up for a chat as well. He says that he his happy with the first innings total, especially after they had lost the toss. Chuckles and says that as a batting coach, he would have preferred 50 or more runs (admitting though that every batting coach is like that) but is still happy with this. Reckons that Azhar Ali played really well and that he played through the line, and that is important. States that his side had 2-3 crucial partnerships. Felt
|.... Day 2, Session 1 ...
|We are set to get underway on Day 2 then! The umpires make their way out to the middle, as the Pakistan players are in a huddle near the ropes.Ã‚Â Strategizing going on where Rizwan is imparting the final words. Done with that, they move on to take their respective positions on the field. New Zealand openers, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell also make their way out to the middle. Shaheen Afridi to begin with the ball.