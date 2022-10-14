|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 0wd . 1 4 4 . | . 4 . 4 4 w
|Last bat : Glenn Phillipsc Shan Masood b Mohammad Nawaz29(22b1x41x6) SR:131.82, FoW:97/3 (11.3 Ovs)
|15.1 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, 2 runs.
|14.6 : Shadab KhanÂ is back on.
|Mohammad Wasim to Kane Williamson, 1 run.
|14.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Kane Williamson, Six!
|14.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Mark Chapman, A slower ball, the length is full now, around middle and leg. Mark ChapmanÂ flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|14.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Mark Chapman, FOUR! Mohammad Wasim errs in line here! He serves it down the leg side, on a length, slower ball as well. Mark ChapmanÂ goes for the pull shot but the ball goes off his glove away from the keeper and towards fine leg for a boundary.
|14.2 : Mohammad Wasim to Kane Williamson, Another shortish ball, around the leg pole. Kane WilliamsonÂ puls it firmly but finds the fielder at deep square leg. Another run!
|13.6 : Mohammad WasimÂ is back on. Two overs for 12 runs so far.
|14.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Mark Chapman, Mohammad WasimÂ begins his second spell with a slower one, around middle and leg. Mark ChapmanÂ works it away towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|13.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, Mohammad NawazÂ serves it full now, around middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ sweeps it towards deep square leg for a brace.Â
|13.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Mark Chapman, Back of a length now, around middle. Mark ChapmanÂ miscues his reverse-sweeps towards short fine leg for a single.Â
|13.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Mark Chapman, SIX! BANG! Top shot! A fuller ball, tossed up as well, around middle. Mark ChapmanÂ steps down, makes room and goes inside-out over extra cover for a biggie!
|13.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, DROPPED! Another chance goes begging! Babar AzamÂ the culprit here now. A short ball, outside off. Kane WilliamsonÂ stays in his crease and pushes it towards cover. Babar AzamÂ jumps, gets both his hands to the ball but fails to hold on it. A single now.Â
|13.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Mark Chapman, A fuller one, quicker, around middle. Mark ChapmanÂ reverse-sweeps it through point for a single.Â
|13.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, Shorter ball, around middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ goes back in his crease and pulls it down to long on for a single.
|12.6 : Naseem Shah to Mark Chapman, Close! A better throw andÂ Mark ChapmanÂ would have been on his way back! A length ball, around the thigh pad. Mark ChapmanÂ tucks it towards square leg and leaves his crease. They come back for the second run as well. However, the throw from Haider AliÂ was well away from the stumps. Mohammad RizwanÂ too could not grab it. Two taken in the end!
|12.5 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Another slower one, down the leg side now. Kane WilliamsonÂ pulls it gently towards short fine leg for a single.Â
|12.4 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Well bowled! Naseem ShahÂ takes the pace off this one and serves a short ball, around middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ backs away from that one and lets it go. He had no idea how to play that one.
|12.3 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Outside off now, on a length. Kane WilliamsonÂ blocks it out from the inner half of the bat towards the bowler.Â
|12.2 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Two now! This is excellent running! A length ball, angling in, around middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ pushes it towards the vacant mid-wicket region for two runs.Â
|0.0 : Naseem ShahÂ is back into the attack. He has been expensive in the first two overs but has also takenÂ an important wicket of Finn Allen.
|12.1 : Naseem Shah to Mark Chapman, A length delivery, around the off pole. Mark ChapmanÂ hops and dabs it towards backward point for a single.Â
|11.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Mark Chapman, A fullish delivery now, around middle and leg. Mark ChapmanÂ knocks it down to long on for a single.Â Â
|11.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Mark Chapman, Back of a length again, around middle. Mark ChapmanÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|11.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Mark Chapman, Shortish ball, around middle. Mark ChapmanÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket.
|11.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Glenn Phillips, OUT! TAKEN! Mohammad NawazÂ strikes and gets rid of the dangerous, Glenn Phillips! A key wicket and at a crucial time for Pakistan. Mohammad NawazÂ tosses it up, serves it full, around middle and leg. Glenn PhillipsÂ looks to go over long on. But he fails to get the desired elevation and distance on that one. Shan MasoodÂ there takes a good catch.Â
|Mark ChapmanÂ walks out at number 5!
|11.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, A shorter one, around middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ looks to pull this one but the ball goes off the inside edge towards fine leg for a single.Â
|11.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, SIX! Up and away! Good start ti the over for New Zealand! A loopy one, fuller ball, around off. Kane WilliamsonÂ shimmies down the pitch and smokes it straight down the ground for a biggie!Â
|10.6 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Slightly short now, around middle and leg. Kane WilliamsonÂ rocks back and works it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|10.5 : Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, Loopy ball, full this time, around middle and leg. Glenn PhillipsÂ flicks it wide of long on for a single.Â
|10.4 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Shorter ball, spinning away, outside off. Kane WilliamsonÂ pushes it through cover off the back foot now. One run is taken!
|10.3 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Two this time! Full in length, around middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.Â
|10.2 : Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, Quicker, around middle and leg. Glenn PhillipsÂ rocks back and works it away towards square leg. Another single!
|10.1 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Tossed up, full, around middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ steps down the pitch and strokes it down to long on for a single.Â
|9.6 : DRINKS! New ZealandÂ have their noses slightly ahead in this innings at the halfway stage! Kane WilliamsonÂ and Glenn PhillipsÂ are rotatingÂ the strike well and putting away bad balls. They might be aiming for something over 170 here,Â probably more if Glenn PhillipsÂ sticks around till the end. PakistanÂ will just aim to grab quick wickets and restrict New ZealandÂ for a par total.Â
|Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, Fires it on off, touch shorter. Kane WilliamsonÂ punches it to sweeper cover for a single. 8 from the over.
|9.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Glenn Phillips, Shorter in length and outside off. Glenn PhillipsÂ cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
|9.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Glenn Phillips, A flatter delivery and bit quicker. Glenn PhillipsÂ blocks it off the front foot.
|9.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, A fuller one on middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ makes some room and drives it to long off for a single.
|9.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Glenn Phillips, A fuller delivery on off. Glenn PhillipsÂ drives it to long off for a single.
|9.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Glenn Phillips, FOUR! Glenn PhillipsÂ seems to be in great touch here. Fraction short on off. Glenn PhillipsÂ rocks back and pulls it in the gap towards the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|8.6 : Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, Tossed up on off. Glenn PhillipsÂ sweeps it to deep backward square leg for a single.
|8.5 : Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, Keeps it fuller on middle. Glenn PhillipsÂ plays it right of the bowler but Khan stops it.
|8.4 : Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, Pushed quicker and flatter on off. Glenn PhillipsÂ cuts it to sweeper cover for a couple.
|8.3 : Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, SIX! Wow! That's a quality shot! This is bit slower through the air and full outside off. Glenn PhillipsÂ plays a lofted cover drive that sails over the fence.
|8.2 : Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, Bit wider outside off and fuller. Glenn PhillipsÂ opens the face of his blade as he drives it. Takes two as the fielder in the sweeper cover cuts it off.
|8.1 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Bowls it full and around off. Kane WilliamsonÂ drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
|7.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, Just a single again, tidy stuff from Nawaz. Bowls it fuller and on middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ knocks it down to long on for a single.
|7.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Glenn Phillips, Single again! A fuller one on off. Glenn PhillipsÂ eases it to down to long onÂ for a single.
|7.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, Kane WilliamsonÂ shimmies down the track and converts this delivery into a full toss that is angled into middle. Takes a single to deep mid-wicket as he clips it.
|7.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Glenn Phillips, Tad shorter on off. Glenn PhillipsÂ punches it towards sweeper cover for a single.
|7.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Glenn Phillips, Another flatter delivery, on off. Glenn PhillipsÂ pushes it to covers.
|7.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, Fires it on middle and Kane WilliamsonÂ just nudges it to mid-wicket. He initially looks for the second run but the pair decides against it. Just a single.
|6.6 : Mohammad NawazÂ comes in to bowl.Â
|Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, This is pushed bit quicker on middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ reaches the pitch of the ball and knocks it to long on for a single.
|6.5 : Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, Loopy delivery again on off. Glenn PhillipsÂ with a drive to long off for a single.
|6.4 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Lovely bowling, bowls it fuller and on off. Kane WilliamsonÂ eases it to covers for another single.
|6.3 : Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, Tad shorter again on off. Glenn PhillipsÂ punches it to deep cover for another single.
|6.2 : Shadab Khan to Glenn Phillips, Shorter in length and outside off. Glenn PhillipsÂ cuts it towards left of the sweeper cover and gets two.Â
|6.1 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Tossed up, on off. Kane WilliamsonÂ drives it to long off for a single.
|5.6 : Shadab KhanÂ is brought into the attack!
|Haris Rauf to Glenn Phillips, On a length, on middle. Glenn PhillipsÂ works it through mid-wicket for a couple. 5 from the over and a wicket. At the end of the Powerplay, New ZealandÂ are 51/2!
|5.5 : Haris Rauf to Glenn Phillips, Serves it on a length, on off at 145.9 kph. Glenn PhillipsÂ defends it off the middle of his blade this time.
|5.4 : Haris Rauf to Glenn Phillips, Breaks the bottom of his blade this time! Hits the hard length, around off. Glenn PhillipsÂ tries to defend it as the ball hits the bottom of his bat at 143 clicks.
|5.3 : Haris Rauf to Glenn Phillips, Serves it short of good length and outside off. Glenn PhillipsÂ punches it past point for a couple. He is off the mark.
|5.2 : Glenn PhillipsÂ walks out to bat at number 4.
|Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, OUT! BOWLED! Haris RaufÂ strikes and the prolific Devon ConwayÂ departs early today. He was struggling to get going and chops this onto his stumps. Back of a length and around off. Conway makes room and tries to cut it but gets the inside edge that shatters the stumps. PakistanÂ have two wickets in the Powerplay and this will be a nice little test for the New Zealand middle order.
|5.1 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, Starts his second over with a back-of-a-length delivery angling into the body. Kane WilliamsonÂ clips it to deep backward square leg for a single.
|4.6 : Haris RaufÂ is back on.
|Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, A dot to end then! Width on offer now, a length ball. Devon ConwayÂ looks to cut this one away but he fails to get any connection on that.Â
|4.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, Two more now! A touch slow now, on the pads, a length ball. Devon ConwayÂ clips it through mid-wicket for a brace.Â
|4.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, Down the leg side, a shortish ball. Devon ConwayÂ pulls it towards the left of the fielder at deep square leg. Two taken!
|4.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, Swing and a miss now! Outside off, back of a length, Devon ConwayÂ advances down the pitch and looks to pull this one. But he fails to get any bat on it.
|4.2 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, On a length now, outside off. Devon ConwayÂ drives this one firmly but finds the fielder at mid off.Â
|4.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, Slighty short now, around middle. Devon ConwayÂ swivels and goes for the pull shot. But he misses and gets hit near his groin area.
|3.6 : Naseem Shah to Devon Conway, Naseem ShahÂ ends his over with a length ball, outside off. Devon ConwayÂ opens the face of his bat and guides it towards backward point for a single. He retains the strike!
|3.5 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, On a length, outside off again. Kane WilliamsonÂ drives this one on the up and through the diving fielder at cover-point. The ball will not race away but the batters get three.
|3.4 : Asif AliÂ is standing alongsideÂ the boundary line and looks ready to get back on the field.
|Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Around middle, a good-length delivery. Kane WilliamsonÂ blocks it out.
|3.3 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, Beaten now! Outside off this time, a length ball. Kane WilliamsonÂ looks to push this one away but fails to get any bat on it.
|3.2 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Easy pickings! Naseem ShahÂ spills this one on the pads, on a length. Kane WilliamsonÂ just tickles it fine and towards fine leg for another boundary. Two in two for Kane Williamson!
|3.1 : Naseem Shah to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Oh, lovely shot! Fuller ball, outside off. Kane WilliamsonÂ leans in and creams his driveÂ through cover for a boundary.Â
|2.6 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, Play and a miss! Mohammad WasimÂ pulls his length back now, he serves it around off. Devon ConwayÂ steps down the pitch and looks to have a poke at this one. But he misses and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.0 : Asif AliÂ seems to have hurt himself as he triesÂ to dive to stop that boundary. The physio is on the field and after some treatment and consultation, Asif AliÂ is walking off the field. It does not look too serious though and we might see him back onÂ the field soon.
|2.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, Outside off, a good-length delivery. Devon ConwayÂ pushes this one towards cover.Â
|2.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, FOUR! Nicely done! Tailing in a tad, around the off pole, on a length. Devon ConwayÂ shuffles across, closes the face of the bat and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|2.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, Angling in, around middle and leg, a length ball. Devon ConwayÂ blocks it out from the inner half of his blade.Â
|2.2 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, Another length delivery, around off. Devon ConwayÂ pushes it towards mid off. Dot now!
|1.6 : So just one over for Naseem Shah. Mohammad WasimÂ is into the attack now.
|2.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, FOUR! Devon ConwayÂ bags his first boundary now! On a length, outside off. Devon ConwayÂ drives it past cover-point. Asif AliÂ chases the ball but no avail. Although he seems to have hurt his knee while trying to stop the ball with a dive.Â
|1.6 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, Tad fuller, the line is outside off now. Kane WilliamsonÂ drives it but finds the fielder at cover.
|1.5 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for the Kiwi skipper! This one angles in, a fuller ball, around middle and leg. Kane WilliamsonÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for another boundary.Â
|1.4 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Kane WilliamsonÂ is off the mark in fine fashion! Outside off, a good-length delivery. Kane WilliamsonÂ drives it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary.Â
|1.3 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, Pitched up, outside off. Devon ConwayÂ leans in and drives it towards mid off for a single. He gets off the mark with that!
|1.2 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, Well bowled! Very full, around middle. Devon ConwayÂ digs it out back to the bowler.Â
|Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, Wide! Sprays this one down the leg side, a length ball. Devon ConwayÂ leaves it alone. Wide called.
|1.1 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, Haris RaufÂ starts off with a length ball, outside off. Devon ConwayÂ knocks it towards cover off the back foot.
|0.6 : Kane WilliamsonÂ walks out at number 3! Also, Haris RaufÂ will share the new ball with Naseem Shah.
|Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, OUT! TAKEN! Naseem ShahÂ has the last laugh here! He gets his man and draws first blood for Pakistan. Excellent comeback from him. He is pumped! Slightly shorter, outside off. Finn AllenÂ stays in his crease and looks to punch it through cover. But the ball goes off the toe-end towards the fielder at cover. Mohammad NawazÂ pouches it safely. An eventful first over from Naseem ShahÂ comes to an end.Â
|0.5 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, FOUR! Finn AllenÂ is taking charge in the first over itself! Naseem ShahÂ serves it full now, the line is outside off again, Finn AllenÂ shimmies down the pitch and drives it through cover for the third boundary already!
|0.4 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, FOUR! Up and over! Lovely from Finn Allen! A length ball, outside off. Finn AllenÂ dances down the pitch and lifts it over mid off for another boundary in the over.
|0.3 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, Good-length delivery, outside off. Finn AllenÂ dabs it off the back foot towards cover. A dot now!
|0.2 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, FOUR! Finn AllenÂ and New ZealandÂ are underway in style! Naseem ShahÂ drops it slightly short now, around middle. Finn AllenÂ advances down the pitch and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|0.1 : Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, Naseem ShahÂ begins with a length ball, outside off, angling away, at around 142 clicks. Finn AllenÂ pushes it towards cover off the back foot.
|0.0 : The conditions are perfect for cricket as the sun is shining bright and we now have Pakistan team in the huddle. They disperse to take their respective positions as Devon ConwayÂ and Finn AllenÂ walk out to open the innings. Naseem ShahÂ is ready to start withÂ the new ball. Here we go....
|Time for the national anthems. It will be Pakistan's first followed by the New Zealand one. Games like this are critical when you are building towards the World Cup where one gets to see who can step up in a big game under comparitively more pressure.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf (In for Mohammad Hasnain).
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C) (In for Martin Guptill), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner (In for Adam Milne).
|TOSS - PakistanÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!