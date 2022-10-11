|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 4 4 1 | 4 1 1 1 . 4
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|2.4 : Michael Bracewell to Mohammad Rizwan, No run.
|2.3 : Michael Bracewell to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off.Â Rizwan keeps it out.
|2.2 : Michael Bracewell to Mohammad Rizwan, Flatter and outside off.Â Rizwan punches it to covers.
|2.1 : Michael Bracewell to Babar Azam, Michael BracewellÂ serves a rank long hop, on middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
|Michael Bracewell to Mohammad Rizwan, Two wides! Again going down the leg side, turning more away.Â Rizwan misses his flick. It goes behind the keeper for a single.Â
|Michael Bracewell to Mohammad Rizwan, Wide! This is way down the leg side. Left alone.
|1.6 : Michael BracewellÂ to bowl now.
|Mitchell Santner to Babar Azam, FOUR! Azam gets a boundary now! Not a good start by New ZealandÂ but PakistanÂ will take it! Another short ball on middle. Azam pulls it wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
|1.5 : Mitchell Santner to Babar Azam, An arm ball, this is full and angling down. Azam misses his flick.Â
|1.4 : Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Rizwan, Tad short and on middle, swept to deep square leg for a single.
|1.3 : Mitchell Santner to Babar Azam, Angling on the pads, this is flicked to square leg for one. Azam is underway as well.
|1.2 : Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Rizwan, This is slow and on middle.Â Rizwan nudges it to mid-wicket for a run.
|1.1 : Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR!Â Rizwan greets Santner with a boundary! Not a good start! This is short and on middle.Â Rizwan pulls it behind square leg for four runs.
|0.6 : Mitchell SantnerÂ to bowl from the other end.Â
|Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, A single to end the over! Good start by Pakistan! On middle, this is hit to square leg.Â
|0.5 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Yet another good shot! This is full and outside off, swinging away.Â Rizwan prods and drives it through covers, beats the fielder and it races into the fence.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Good shot and PakistanÂ are underway! This is full ball, outside off.Â Rizwan steps across and flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, Again gets forward! This is on a length and outside off.Â Rizwan taps it to covers.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, On a length and outside off.Â Rizwan leans and punches it to cover.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to Mohammad Rizwan, Swing for Southee! A length ball, outside off, moving away. Rizwan has a feel for it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The Kiwi players are out in the middle. Mohammad RizwanÂ and Babar AzamÂ to open for Pakistan. Tim SoutheeÂ has the new ball in hand. Let's play.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah (In for Haris Rauf), Shahnawaz Dahani.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (In for Adam Milne), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner (In for Trent Boult).
|TOSS - PakistanÂ have won the toss and will BAT first!
|Earlier in the series when these two met, Pakistan won comfortably with Babar Azam anchoring the innings. They will look to the double. Can New Zealand get the revenge? We will find out soon. This series is more about teams getting themselves ready for the upcoming big tournament. So, both will look to put the best foot forward.Â Toss coming up soon.