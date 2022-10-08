|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 4 1 . . . | 4 4 . . . 1
|Last bat : Devon Conway (W)c Haider Ali b Mohammad Nawaz36(35b2x42x6) SR:102.86, FoW:77/2 (11 Ovs)
|10.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Devon Conway, OUT! c Haider Ali b Mohammad Nawaz.
|10.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Devon Conway, FOUR! Great placement! This is looped up, touch fuller and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ goes down and slog sweeps it wide of the deep square leg fielder for a boundary.
|10.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, Flatter, full and on leg, Kane WilliamsonÂ moves across and looks to paddle it away but misses and it goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye is taken.
|10.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Devon Conway, A bit short and on middle, turning in, Devon ConwayÂ moves back and pulls it of the inner half through square leg for a run.
|10.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, Tossed up, full and on middle, Kane WilliamsonÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|10.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Devon Conway, Floated, full and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ strokes it towards short mid-wicket.
|9.6 : Drinks! New ZealandÂ are in a good position at the halfway stage and they have the perfect platform to launch from here. Devon ConwayÂ and Kane WilliamsonÂ are looking in good touch and are going nicely. PakistanÂ got the early wicket of Finn AllenÂ but after that they have not done much. They will look to break this partnership. An exciting session awaits us..
|Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, A fuller ball, around the leg pole, floated as well. Devon ConwayÂ once again misses his sweep. There is a stifled appeal there for LBW, but the umpire says no.
|9.5 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, Another loopy one, pitched up, around middle. Devon ConwayÂ steps down the pitch and plays it back to Shadab Khan. Kane WilliamsonÂ was outside the crease at the non-strikes end. But Shadab KhanÂ did not throw the ball back at the stumps.Â
|9.4 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, Play and a miss! A leg-break now, fuller ball, around the leg pole. Devon ConwayÂ looks to sweep this one but he misses.
|9.3 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, A fuller one, loopy ball, around middle. Devon ConwayÂ blocks it out.
|9.2 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, A fuller ball, outside off. Devon ConwayÂ pushes it through point for a brace.
|9.1 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, SIX! Oh, dear! Devon ConwayÂ gets lucky here! A loopy ball, slower through the air, around off, fuller in length. Devon ConwayÂ advances down the track and heaves it towards long on. Haris RaufÂ there takes the catch just near the boundary ropes, but he went over the ropes there. By the time he realised to throw it back, it was too late. Six given!
|8.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Devon Conway, Around middle and leg, a short ball. Devon ConwayÂ dabs it towards square leg for a single.Â
|8.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Devon Conway, SIX! BOOM! Much-needed for New Zealand! A fuller one, around off. Devon ConwayÂ shimmies down the pitch and smokes it down the ground for a biggie.Â
|8.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, Back of a length, around middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ steps down the pitch and works it away towards long on for a run.
|8.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, Tighter line now! Around the off pole, a short ball. Kane WilliamsonÂ stays in his crease and taps it towards point. No run there!Â
|8.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Kane Williamson, Good running! Mohammad NawazÂ goes 'round the wicket to the right-hander now, he serves an arm ball, around middle and leg. Kane WilliamsonÂ nudges it in the vacant mid-wicket region for a couple of runs.
|8.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Devon Conway, Mohammad NawazÂ starts off with a short ball, around middle, spinning in. Devon ConwayÂ pulls it wide of long on only for a single.Â
|7.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Kane Williamson, Oh good shot and a good stop as well! A fuller one, around middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ gets down on his knee and reverse-sweeps it through point. The fielder from sweeper runs to his left, dives, and keeps the ball away from the ropes. Two taken.
|7.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Kane Williamson, Edged and just short! Loopy ball, outside off. Kane WilliamsonÂ leans in and looks to drive this. But the ball goes off the outside and lops up towards short third man. It falls justÂ short of Shadab KhanÂ there.Â
|7.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Devon Conway, Tosses this one up, fuller ball, around off. Devon ConwayÂ strokes it down to long off for a run.
|7.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Kane Williamson, Drifitng in, around middle and leg. Kane WilliamsonÂ nudges this one towards square leg and rotates the strike.Â
|7.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Kane Williamson, Play and a miss! Width on offer now, back of a length. Kane WilliamsonÂ hangs back and misses his cut.
|7.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Devon Conway, Iftikhar AhmedÂ begins with a shorter ball, from 'round the wicket, around off. Devon ConwayÂ steps down the pitch and knocks it down to long off for a single.Â
|6.6 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Another short one, drifitng in, around middle and leg. Kane WilliamsonÂ stays in his crease and tucks it in the vacant square leg region for a couple of runs.
|6.5 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Outside off, a shortish ball. Kane WilliamsonÂ rocks back and dabs it towards point.
|6.4 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, Another full one, loopy ball, around middle. Devon ConwayÂ gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|6.2 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, Tad shorter, around middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ works it away towards square leg for a single.Â
|6.3 : Shadab Khan to Devon Conway, Tosses this one up, a fuller ball, a leg break, outside off. Devon ConwayÂ leans in and pushes it towards cover.Â
|6.1 : Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson, A fuller ball, around middle and off. Kane WilliamsonÂ blocks it out.
|5.6 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, FIVE NOW! That will be overthrows!Â A fullish ball, outside off. Kane WilliamsonÂ pushes it towards cover and scampers across to the other end. The fielder there has a shy at bowler's end but he misses. There is no one backing up and the ball races away to the boundary.Â
|5.5 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, Tailing back in, around middle, a length ball. Kane WilliamsonÂ blocks it out.
|5.4 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, Very short on this occasion, wide of off. Devon ConwayÂ wanted to go for the upper cut and but he checks his shot in the end and decides to leave it. The ball though goes towards third man off the toe end of the bat. A single taken.
|5.3 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, Haris RaufÂ pulls his length back now. He serves a short one, around middle. Devon ConwayÂ miscues his pull towards mid on.Â
|5.2 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, A length ball, around the leg pole. Devon ConwayÂ looks to flick but he misses. The ball goes towards point off his thigh pad. No run taken there!
|5.1 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, Fuller this time, angling in, on the pads. Kane WilliamsonÂ works it away towards square leg for a single.Â
|4.6 : Mohammad Wasim to Kane Williamson, Leg bye! Darting this on the thigh pad, a length ball. Kane WilliamsonÂ misses his flick. The ball goes towards square leg off his thigh pad. A leg bye is taken. Kane WilliamsonÂ will retain the strike with that.
|4.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Nicely done! Mohammad WasimÂ drops it short now, around middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ pulls it through square leg for a boundary. His first boundary!Â
|4.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Kane Williamson, Outside off, a length delivery. Kane WilliamsonÂ steps down the pitch and taps it towards point.
|4.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, Length again, quicker this time, around middle. Devon ConwayÂ manages to tap it towards point with an open-faced bat. A single taken.
|4.2 : Mohammad Wasim to Kane Williamson, Quick single! On a length, around middle and off. Kane WilliamsonÂ rocks back and pushes it towards mid on for a run.
|4.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Kane Williamson, Angling in, around middle and leg, a length ball. Kane WilliamsonÂ tucks it through square leg for a brace.Â
|3.6 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Devon Conway, Around the off pole, a length delivery. Devon ConwayÂ blocks it out towards mid-wicket with an angled bat.Â
|3.5 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Kane Williamson, Outside off, a good-length delivery. Kane WilliamsonÂ stays on his crease and dabs it towards third man for a single. With that, he gets off the mark!
|3.4 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Devon Conway, Back of a length, around middle. Devon ConwayÂ swivels and pulls it to the fielder at deep square leg. Only a single now.
|3.3 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Devon Conway, Another length delivery, around off. Devon ConwayÂ charges down the pitch again to go over cover. But the ball goes off the inner half towards the leg slip region. No run there!
|3.2 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Devon Conway, On a length, around the off pole, at around 138 clicks. Devon ConwayÂ leans forward and blocks it out.
|3.1 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Devon Conway, FOUR! Oh, shot! A fuller ball, outside off. Devon ConwayÂ dances down the track, opens the face of the bat and slices it aerially over cover-point for a cracking boundary.Â
|2.6 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, Good running!
|2.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, Mohammad WasimÂ serves this full and outside off, angling away, Devon ConwayÂ slashes at it but cannot connect.
|2.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, Length again and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ knocks it back to the bowler.
|2.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Kane Williamson, On a length and on leg, Kane WilliamsonÂ misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
|2.2 : The skipper of New Zealand, Kane WilliamsonÂ walks out to bat at number 3.Â
|Mohammad Wasim to Finn Allen, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Mohammad WasimÂ strikes in his first over and PakistanÂ have drawn first blood. He bowls this short of a length and on middle, Finn AllenÂ goes for the pull shot but gets hurried and loses his grip when he connects with the ball. As a result, it goes in the air off the top edge and Mohammad WasimÂ takes a simple catch. New ZealandÂ lose their first wicket.
|2.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Devon Conway, Mohammad WasimÂ starts with a full delivery, outside off, Devon ConwayÂ looks to drive it but gets an outside edge towards third man for a single.
|1.6 : Mohammad WasimÂ comes into the attack. He replaces Haris Rauf.
|Shahnawaz Dahani to Devon Conway, Pulls his length back a bit and on off, Devon ConwayÂ pushes it towards mid off for a quick single and gets off the mark.
|1.5 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Devon Conway, This is full and around leg, Devon Conway knocks it to the leg side and denies for the single.
|1.4 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Finn Allen, On a length again around leg, Finn AllenÂ looks to hook it over the short fine leg fielder but misses and it goes off the pads towards the leg slip region. A leg bye is taken.
|1.3 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Finn Allen, Shahnawaz DahaniÂ bowls this on a good length and on off, Finn AllenÂ looks to pull it away but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|1.2 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Finn Allen, FOUR! Two in a row for Allen! This is on a hard length and on off, Finn AllenÂ stays there and punches it past the gully fielder for another boundary.
|1.1 : Shahnawaz Dahani to Finn Allen, FOUR! A poor delivery and rightly punished! Shahnawaz DahaniÂ starts with a good-length delivery down the leg, Finn AllenÂ pulls it past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
|0.6 : Shahnawaz DahaniÂ will share the new ball.
|Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, BEATEN! Haris RaufÂ bowls this full and outside off from around the wicket, angling away, Devon ConwayÂ looks to drive it away but gets beaten on the outside edge. 5 runs from the first over then.
|0.5 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, Full again and on off, Devon ConwayÂ drives it but straight to mid off.
|0.4 : Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, Goes fuller this time, on middle, Devon ConwayÂ knocks it back towards the bowler where Haris RaufÂ kicks it towards the cover fielder.
|0.3 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, On a length and on off, Finn AllenÂ looks to push it away but gets an inside edge onto his pads and the ball roll towards point. A leg bye is taken.
|0.2 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, FOUR! New ZealandÂ and Finn AllenÂ are underway in style! This is pitched up and around off, Finn AllenÂ takes a couple of steps down the track and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|0.1 : Haris Rauf to Finn Allen, Haris RaufÂ starts with a hard length delivery, on leg, Finn AllenÂ looks to flick it away but misses and the ball goes off his pads to the leg side.
|0.0 : We are ready for action to get underway! The players of PakistanÂ are seen in a huddle near the boundary ropes. Devon ConwayÂ and Finn AllenÂ will open the batting for New Zealand. Haris RaufÂ will begin the proceedings with the ball. Let's go!
|The players have made their way out in the middle for the national anthems. It will be Pakistan's first followed by New Zealand's.
|Pakistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Finn Allen (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner.
|TOSS - New ZealandÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first!
|Pakistan on the flip side have gotten off the mark in this series after getting over the line in their opening contest against Bangladesh. It was once again, Mohammad RizwanÂ who took his side to a fighting total. However, their middle-order batting woes continue. They will be hoping for players like Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Asif Ali to make vital contributions and regain form before the mega event later this month. We have an enticing battle coming up! Stay tuned for the toss and other u