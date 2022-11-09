|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 . w 1 1 . | . . . 4 . 4
|Last bat : Finn Allenlbw b Shaheen Afridi4(3b1x40x6) SR:133.33, FoW:4/1 (0.3 Ovs)
|3.2 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, No run.
|3.1 : Haris Rauf to Kane Williamson, Two more! Really good fielding! On middle, Williamson shows the full face of the bat and hits it firmly towards mid on. Shadab Khan dives to his left, he gets a hand to it, saves two at least for his side.
|2.6 : Change. Haris RaufÂ to bowl now.
|Shaheen Afridi to Devon Conway, A dot to end! On off, this is pushed to cover.
|2.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson, Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|2.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Devon Conway, Nicely played in the end! Steps out, this is banged in short and on the body, Conway adjusts well and pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
|2.3 : Shaheen Afridi to Devon Conway, Fuller and on middle, Conway drives it crisply but to mid on.
|2.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Devon Conway, Going down leg! Shaheen gets this one to come back in, the line is a little too straight. Conway looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|2.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson, Uppish but in the gap! Length and on off, Williamson is early in the drive as the ball holds in the surface. He hits it uppishly but through covers for three.
|1.6 : Naseem Shah to Devon Conway, FOUR! Ends the over with a boundary and that is a good one for New Zealand! Conway steps out, he does not get to the pitch of it but still goes ahead with the stroke. Ends up lofting it over mid on and it races away again.
|1.5 : Naseem Shah to Devon Conway, That almost goes back onto the stumps! That is so, so close! On off, Conway looks to drop and run. He looks to take off after playing it with soft hands. The ball though starts bouncing back towards the stumps. Conway realises that, he turns and looks to push it away but then sees the ball go just past the leg pole. It was a whisker away.
|1.4 : Naseem Shah to Devon Conway, FOUR! Slightly shorter and put away! Shorter side and the fielder in the deep had no chance. Fractionally short this time and on the body, Conway pulls it wide of deep square leg and it races away.
|1.3 : Naseem Shah to Devon Conway, Good pace again! Length and on off, not offering any kind of width to Conway to free his hands. It is guided to point.
|1.2 : Naseem Shah to Devon Conway, Hits the splice of the bat! Bends his back this time and lands it on off, Conway blocks.
|1.1 : Naseem Shah to Devon Conway, A really good delivery to begin with! Not a lot of carry for Naseem too! Length and on off, this lands and mvoes away. Conway is beaten as he tries to defend. It goes to the keeper on the bounce.
|0.6 : Naseem ShahÂ to share the ball.
|Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson, End of a successful first over by Shaheen! Not a lot of carry on the last ball. This is outside off, it is left alone. Gets to the keeper on the bounce.
|0.5 : Shaheen Afridi to Devon Conway, Good running! Good positive running from Conway to get off the mark! On off, this is pushed to mid off for one.
|0.4 : Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson, Kane Williamson is off the mark! On middle, Williamson works it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|0.3 : Kane WilliamsonÂ is the new man in.
|Shaheen Afridi to Finn Allen, THE FINGER IS RAISED YET AGAIN AS THERE IS ANOTHER APPEAL FOR LBW! This looks out but Allen reviews. HAWK EYE SHOWS THREE REDS! OUT! Allen has to walk back this time as the review does not save him. He takes a review along with him. Shaheen has his revenge and New Zealand have been set back early. Perfect for Pakistan. Allen just moves across way too much. He was almost standing around the off pole. Shaheen goes full again, he gets it to tail back in from off.
|0.2 : Shaheen Afridi to Finn Allen, A LOUD SHOUT FOR LBW! The umpire gives it a thought and then raises his finger. Allen reviews. There seems to be an inside edge. NOT OUT! There indeed is a big inside edge and that is why Allen reviewed it immediately. Allen survives. Pakistan's celebration has been cut short. This is full and on middle, this time he gets it to tail back in. Allen looks to flick, it does hit the pad. A loud appeal. The umpire thinks, thinks and thinks and then eventually raises
|0.1 : Shaheen Afridi to Finn Allen, FOUR! Off the mark in style! That is a top shot against a top bowler. Just no fear, nothing from Allen! Shaheen Afridi goes full, he is looking for some swing but there is not a lot. It ends up being a half volley on middle, Allen thumps it down the ground to the long on fence.
|0.0 : It's time for action. The Pakistani players are in a huddle as Babar AzamÂ gives a final pep-talk. Finn AllenÂ and Devon ConwayÂ are the openers for the Kiwis. Shaheen AfridiÂ has finally found his stripes and is back again with the wickets. He willÂ open with the ball. A slip in place. Let's go...
|It's time for the national anthems. The players line up in the middle. It will be New Zealand's first followed byÂ Pakistan's.
|PAKISTAN (Unchanged Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
|NEW ZEALAND (Unchanged Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
|Babar Azam, the captain of PakistanÂ says they would now look to pick early wickets and put them under pressure. Informs they are unchanged. Adds they are confident heading into this game, they did not start that well but now are playing their best cricket. Ends by saying, he hopes they can make it into the finals.
|Kane Williamson the skipper of New ZealandÂ saysÂ they want to bat, it seems a used surface. Informs they are playing the same team. Adds they need to stick to their plans and do the basic right. Ends by saying they are focused and they just want to express themselves.
|TOSS - NEW ZEALAND have won the toss and will BAT first!