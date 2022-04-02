|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . . . . | . 1 4 0wd . . 1
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|3.6 : Logan van Beek to Henry Nicholls, No run.
|3.1 : Logan van Beek to Martin Guptill, FOUR! Third boundary off the short ball! Another back-of-a-length delivery, around middle. Martin GuptillÂ pulls it over mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.Â
|3.5 : Logan van Beek to Henry Nicholls, Four!
|2.6 : Fred Klaassen to Henry Nicholls, Shorter ball, outside off. Henry NichollsÂ taps it towards point.Â
|3.4 : Logan van Beek to Henry Nicholls, Beaten! Well bowled! On a length, shaping away, outside off, at 134.1 clicks.Â Henry NichollsÂ looks to block this, but he gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|2.5 : Fred Klaassen to Henry Nicholls, Extra bounce there! On a length, around middle and off. Henry NichollsÂ stays in his crease and blocks it out.
|3.3 : Logan van Beek to Henry Nicholls, Length, around middle. Henry NichollsÂ blocks it out.
|3.2 : Logan van Beek to Martin Guptill, Leg bye! Angling in, on the pads, on a length. Martin GuptillÂ looks to tuck this, but he misses. The ball deflects off his pads and goes towards square leg. Leg bye taken!
|2.5 : Fred Klaassen to Henry Nicholls, Wide! Down the leg side, fuller in length. Henry NichollsÂ looks to flick this but he misses. Wide called!
|2.4 : Fred Klaassen to Henry Nicholls, On a length, around middle. Henry NichollsÂ defends it out.
|2.3 : Fred Klaassen to Henry Nicholls, FOUR! Top shot! Very short on this occasion, down leg. Henry NichollsÂ swivels and hooks this towards fine leg for a boundary.Â
|2.2 : Fred Klaassen to Henry Nicholls, Good-length delivery, around middle and leg. Henry NichollsÂ flicks but gets an inside edge back onto his pads.Â
|2.1 : Fred Klaassen to Henry Nicholls, Tad fuller now, shaping away, around off. Henry NichollsÂ pushes it towards cover.
|1.6 : Logan van Beek to Henry Nicholls, Fuller ball this time, around off. Henry NichollsÂ taps it towards mid off and scampers through to the other end.Â
|1.5 : Logan van Beek to Henry Nicholls, Shorter ball, around middle. Henry NichollsÂ pulls andÂ finds the fielder at mid-wicket.Â
|1.4 : Logan van Beek to Henry Nicholls, On a length, around middle and leg. Henry NichollsÂ nudges it to the fielder at mid-wicket.Â
|Logan van Beek to Henry Nicholls, Wide! On a length, down the leg side. Henry NichollsÂ misses his flick. Wide called!
|1.3 : Logan van Beek to Henry Nicholls, FOUR! First boundary of the innings! A shorter ball, around middle. Henry NichollsÂ pulls it past mid-wicket for a boundary. Henry NichollsÂ gets off the mark in style!
|1.2 : Logan van Beek to Martin Guptill, Angling in, around middle, on a length. Martin GuptillÂ tucks it through square leg for a single.
|1.1 : Logan van Beek to Martin Guptill, Logan van BeekÂ begins with a length ball, swinging in, outside off. Martin GuptillÂ leaves it alone.
|0.6 : Fred Klaassen to Henry Nicholls, Fraction shorter this time, outside off. Henry NichollsÂ taps it towards point off the back foot. 1Â run off the first over!
|0.5 : Fred Klaassen to Henry Nicholls, Good-length delivery, swinging away, outside off. Henry NichollsÂ lets that go through to the keeper.Â
|0.4 : Fred Klaassen to Henry Nicholls, On a length now, shaping away, outside off. Henry NichollsÂ leaves it alone.Â
|0.3 : Fred Klaassen to Henry Nicholls, Pitches it up again, outside off. Henry NichollsÂ leans and drives it towards mid off.Â
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Logan van Beek.
|0.2 : Fred Klaassen to Martin Guptill, Full in length, around middle. Martin GuptillÂ pushes it towards mid off and scampers through to the other end for a single. Martin GuptillÂ and New ZealandÂ are underway!
|0.1 : Fred Klaassen to Martin Guptill, Starts with a fuller delivery and way outside off. Guptill gets low and drives it straight to covers.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The players are out in the middle. Martin GuptillÂ and Henry NichollsÂ are the openers for New Zealand. Fred KlaassenÂ to open with the ball.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C/WK), Michael Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell (In for Matt Henry), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner.Â
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Pieter Seelaar (C), Max O'Dowd, Michael Rippon, Scott Edwards (WK), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt (In for Philippe Boissevain), Stephan Myburgh, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover.Â
|TOSS - NetherlandsÂ have won the toss and opted to BOWL first!Â
|NetherlandsÂ did put up a fight and they proved to be competitive against the Kiwis. They will be hoping that this time around their top order can chip in with some vital runs and provide them with a good start. They will aim to leave their wounds from the first ODI behind and put a better performance in Hamilton. Will the visitors clinch victory this time? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss and team news.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|New Zealand put up a complete performance in the previous game, they dismissed the visitors for a below-par score and Will Youngâs sublime century ensuredÂ that they come out on top comfortably. They will want to stick to their plans and replicate the same kind of show and clinch the series.Â
|Hello and a warm welcome to the second ODI of the three-match series between New Zealand and Netherlands. We witnessed the hosts put up a dominating performance in the first match and get over the line with ease.Â NetherlandsÂ will want to put their best foot forward in this must-win encounter and keep the series alive.Â