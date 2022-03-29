|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 2 2 . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Bas de Leedec Colin de Grandhomme b Blair Tickner7(21b1x40x6) SR:33.33, FoW:45/5 (13 Ovs)
|16.3 : Blair Tickner to Michael Rippon, Length ball, outside off, hit through covers for a single.
|16.2 : Blair Tickner to Michael Rippon, Shortish and outside off. Rippon drops his wrists and lets it through.Â
|15.4 : Colin de Grandhomme to Michael Rippon, Shorter in length and outside off. Rippon tries to chase this one but misses.
|15.3 : Colin de Grandhomme to Pieter Seelaar, This is full and on middle, flicked to the right of mid on for a single.
|16.1 : Blair Tickner to Pieter Seelaar, A loosener, on the pads.Â Seelaar flicks it past square leg. The fielder gives a chase and flicks it back near the ropes. Three runs taken.Â
|15.6 : Colin de Grandhomme to Michael Rippon, Length ball, outside off, stays low. Rippon defends it out.
|15.5 : Colin de Grandhomme to Michael Rippon, Touch fuller and on off. Rippon dead bats it.Â
|15.2 : Colin de Grandhomme to Pieter Seelaar, Fullish and outside off.Â Seelaar looks to drive but misses it.
|15.1 : Colin de Grandhomme to Pieter Seelaar, Short of a length, outside off. Left alone.
|14.6 : Blair Tickner to Michael Rippon, Goes fuller on off. Rippon drives it to mid off this time.
|14.5 : Blair Tickner to Michael Rippon, Back of a length, outside off. Rippon punches it to covers.
|14.4 : Blair Tickner to Pieter Seelaar, Back of a length, outside off. Pieter SeelaarÂ upper cuts it to third man for a single.
|14.3 : Blair Tickner to Pieter Seelaar, On a length, on middle. Pieter SeelaarÂ works it towards mid-wicket.
|14.2 : Blair Tickner to Michael Rippon, Back of a length, around off. Rippon dabs it towards third man for a single.
|14.1 : Blair Tickner to Michael Rippon, Serves a length delivery, around off. Rippon defends it towards the off side.
|13.6 : Colin de Grandhomme to Michael Rippon, Back of a length, around off. Rippon dabs it towards third man for a single.
|13.4 : Colin de Grandhomme to Michael Rippon, Back of a length, on middle. Rippon tucks it towards the leg side.
|13.5 : Colin de Grandhomme to Michael Rippon, Lands on a length, on middle again. Rippon works it towards short mid-wicket.
|13.3 : Colin de Grandhomme to Michael Rippon, Angled into the batter, on middle. Rippon works it towards the leg side.
|13.2 : Colin de Grandhomme to Michael Rippon, Lands on a length, outside off. Rippon leaves it alone.
|13.1 : Colin de Grandhomme to Michael Rippon, On a length, on middle. Rippon works it towards mid-wicket.
|12.6 : Pieter SeelaarÂ is the next man in.
|Blair Tickner to Bas de Leede, OUT! CAUGHT! Blair TicknerÂ gets another one and almost the same way he got his first. This is poor batting. Back of a length, outside off. Bas de LeedeÂ tries to use the pace of the ball and looks to guide it over third man by opening the face of his blade. However, there is no way he can clear the fielder at third man and ends up hitting it straight to it. Colin de GrandhommeÂ there takes a good catch and five down now.
|12.5 : Blair Tickner to Bas de Leede, Back of a length, outside off. Bas de LeedeÂ punches it just short of gully.
|12.4 : Blair Tickner to Bas de Leede, On a length and on off, pushed to mid off.
|12.3 : Blair Tickner to Bas de Leede, A length ball, outsideÂ off.Â de Leede knocks it to point.
|Blair Tickner to Bas de Leede, Wide! A bouncer which goes way over the head.Â de Leede leaves it and the keeper takes it on a good height as well.Â
|12.2 : Blair Tickner to Bas de Leede, Short of a length, outside off.Â de Leede looks to pull but mistimes it completely, hits it off the toe end of the bat back to the bowler.
|12.1 : Blair Tickner to Bas de Leede, A good-length delivery, outside off. Bas de LeedeÂ looks to cut but gets beaten.
|11.6 : Colin de Grandhomme to Michael Rippon, Another length delivery, around off. Rippon dabs it towards backward point.
|11.5 : Colin de Grandhomme to Michael Rippon, On a length, on middle. Rippon works it towards mid-wicket.
|11.4 : Colin de Grandhomme to Michael Rippon, Back of a length, around off. Rippon steers it towards deep backward point for a couple.
|11.2 : Michael RipponÂ is the next man in.
|11.3 : Colin de Grandhomme to Michael Rippon, Lands on a length, on off. Rippon blocks it out.
|11.2 : Colin de Grandhomme to Scott Edwards, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Another one bites the dust and Colin de GrandhommeÂ strikes in his second ball. This is a fullish delivery on off. Probably not that full to drive but Scott EdwardsÂ goes for a drive. He plays it a tad early and ends up hitting it back to the bowler. Colin de GrandhommeÂ takes a good return catch and NetherlandsÂ are in all sort of trouble now.
|11.1 : Colin de Grandhomme to Scott Edwards, Serves a length delivery, on off. Scott EdwardsÂ walks down the pitch and defends it.
|10.6 : Colin de GrandhommeÂ is into the attack now.
|Blair Tickner to Scott Edwards, Back of a length, around leg. Scott EdwardsÂ works it to fine leg for a single.
|10.5 : Blair Tickner to Scott Edwards, Lovely delivery again! A good-length delivery, outside off. Scott EdwardsÂ pushes at it tentatively but gets beaten off the outside edge.
|10.4 : Blair Tickner to Scott Edwards, Lands on a length, on middle at 142.5 kph. Scott EdwardsÂ works it towards the leg side.
|10.3 : Blair Tickner to Scott Edwards, Bangs it short, around off at 144 kph. Scott EdwardsÂ looks to pull it but misses.
|10.2 : Blair Tickner to Scott Edwards, Another effort delivery! Back of a length, on middle at 140 kph. Scott EdwardsÂ works it towards the leg side.
|0.0 : PowerPlay 2 time. A maximum of 4 fielders are now allowed outside the ring till the 40th over.
|Who will be the next batter in? Scott EdwardsÂ it is.
|10.1 : Blair Tickner to Vikramjit Singh, OUT! CAUGHT! Blair TicknerÂ gets his first ODI wicket! Poor shot by Singh, he was looking so good but has to walk back now. This is short and outside off at 144 kph. Singh tries to use the pace and upper cut it. However, he fails to get enough distance and ends up hitting it straight to Ish SodhiÂ at third man. He takes a good catch and three down now, Netherlands.
|9.6 : Matt Henry to Bas de Leede, Goes fuller on off. Bas de LeedeÂ drives it to mid off.
|9.5 : Matt Henry to Bas de Leede, Goes slightly fuller, on off. Bas de LeedeÂ drives it to covers.
|9.4 : Matt Henry to Bas de Leede, Back of a length, around off. Bas de LeedeÂ defends it solidly towards the off side.
|9.3 : Matt Henry to Bas de Leede, A length delivery on middle. Bas de LeedeÂ defends it towards the leg side.
|9.2 : Matt Henry to Bas de Leede, A fullish delivery, outside off. Bas de LeedeÂ drives it off the front foot but gets a thick outside edge to point.
|9.1 : Matt Henry to Bas de Leede, Serves it on a length, on off. Bas de LeedeÂ defends it off the front foot.
|8.6 : Blair Tickner to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! Boundary to end the over! Goes fuller outside off. Singh leans forward and creams it through cover-point for a boundary.
|8.5 : Blair Tickner to Vikramjit Singh, This time good pacy delivery! A good-length delivery, outside off at 145 kph. Singh looks to punch it away but gets beaten off the outside edge of his blade.
|8.4 : Blair Tickner to Vikramjit Singh, Back of a length and angling into the body from 'round the wicket. Singh defends it square off the wicket on the off side.
|8.3 : Blair Tickner to Bas de Leede, Lands on a length, on middle. Bas de LeedeÂ works it to fine leg for a single.
|8.2 : Blair Tickner to Vikramjit Singh, Short and wide. Singh cuts it firmly to third man for a single. He is looking quite impressive on debut.
|8.1 : Blair Tickner to Bas de Leede, Back of a length, around leg. Bas de LeedeÂ works it right of square leg for a single.
|7.6 : Blair TicknerÂ is into the attack now.
|Matt Henry to Vikramjit Singh, Back of a length, around off. Singh blocks it towards the off side.
|7.5 : Matt Henry to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! This time an even better shot! Slightly shorter length, around off. Singh stays in his creasea and punches it through cover-point for a boundary. Classy from Singh.
|7.4 : Matt Henry to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! Beautifully timed! Henry goes slightly fuller on off. Singh leans forward and drives it past mid off for a boundary.
|7.3 : Matt Henry to Vikramjit Singh, Lands on a length, around off. Singh punches it to cover-point.
|7.2 : Matt Henry to Vikramjit Singh, Extra pace and bounce. Henry bangs it short on off at 139.3 kph. Singh sways away from the line of the ball.
|7.1 : Matt Henry to Vikramjit Singh, Goes slightly short on off. Singh goes back and blocks it out.
|6.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Bas de Leede, Back of a length, around off. Bas de LeedeÂ rides the bounce and defends it off the back foot.
|6.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Bas de Leede, FOUR! Nice shot! This is short, on off. Bas de LeedeÂ hangs back and pulls it firmly to deep square leg for a boundary.
|6.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Bas de Leede, A good-length delivery, around off. Bas de LeedeÂ pushes it to covers.
|6.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Bas de Leede, A good-length delivery that pitches around off and it nips back in. Bas de LeedeÂ looks to defend but the ball jags in and hits Bas de LeedeÂ high on his pad.
|6.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Bas de Leede, Back of a length, around off. Bas de LeedeÂ blocks it out.
|6.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Bas de Leede, A fullish delivery and down the leg side. Bas de LeedeÂ looks to clip it but misses. There is an appeal from behind the stumps but no damage done.
|5.6 : Matt Henry to Vikramjit Singh, Absolute ripper to end the over! Lands on a length, around off. Singh presses forward to defend but the ball seams away and beats the outside edge of his blade.
|5.5 : Matt Henry to Vikramjit Singh, On a length, around off. Singh blocks it out.
|5.4 : Matt Henry to Vikramjit Singh, FOUR! Good soft hands! On a length, around off. Singh dabs it wide of slip and in the gap between gully and slip for a boundary towards the third man fence.
|5.2 : Bas de LeedeÂ walks out to the middle.
|5.3 : Matt Henry to Bas de Leede, Almost a wicket again! On a length, around off. Bas de LeedeÂ pushes it to covers and sets off for a single. The fielder runs in and has a shy at the batter's end. He misses and Vikramjit SinghÂ is safe. Single taken. However, if that would have hit the stumps, Singh would have been in trouble.
|5.2 : Matt Henry to Stephan Myburgh, OUT! CAUGHT! Brilliant catch by Martin Guptill! Henry gets his first wicket now and NetherlandsÂ are in early trouble here. A good-length delivery, around off and it is angled across the batter, Stephan MyburghÂ punches it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes left of gully and Martin GuptillÂ there dives and takes a good low catch.
|5.1 : Matt Henry to Stephan Myburgh, Henry lands on a length, on off. Stephan MyburghÂ drives it to mid off.
|4.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Vikramjit Singh, Good comeback from Kyle JamiesonÂ after going for a boundary! On a driving length, outside off. Singh missesÂ his drive.
|4.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Vikramjit Singh, Same line and length as the previous delivery but this one moves away off the seam. Singh gets beaten on the outside edge as he looks to defend.Â
|4.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Vikramjit Singh, Tight from Jamieson! On a length and around off. Singh defends it out.
|4.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Stephan Myburgh, On the hips,Â Myburgh works it to fine leg for a run.
|4.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Stephan Myburgh, Short of a length, on top of the off stump!Â Myburgh looks to punch but misses.
|4.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! Both the batters are finding the gap beautifully! A full ball from around the wicket, outside off.Â Myburgh bends forward and drives it through covers for a boundary.Â
|3.6 : Matt Henry to Vikramjit Singh, Lovely shot to get off the mark! This will give him good confidence! Fuller and on off. Singh drives it through cover for a brace.
|3.5 : Matt Henry to Vikramjit Singh, Lovely delivery! Short and angling on middle. Singh can't do much but sway away from the line.Â
|3.4 : Matt Henry to Vikramjit Singh, Outside off, on a length. Left alone.
|3.3 : Matt Henry to Stephan Myburgh, Uppish but safe! A length ball, outside off.Â Myburgh looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge, past gully and to third man for a single.Â
|3.2 : Matt Henry to Stephan Myburgh, On a length and outside off.Â Myburgh looks to cut but misses.
|3.1 : Matt Henry to Stephan Myburgh, Short in length and on off,Â Myburgh strokes it off the back foot to covers.
|2.6 : Kyle Jamieson to Vikramjit Singh, Length and on off, Singh punches it to covers.
|2.5 : Vikramjit SinghÂ walks in at number 3. He is on debut.
|Kyle Jamieson to Max O'Dowd, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND!Â O'Dowd has given away his wicket here. It was just a regular delivery! Short and down the leg side.Â O'Dowd pulls it without much power on it, just trying to tickle it away but the ball brushes his gloves and Tom Latham, behind takes a simple catch.Â
|2.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Max O'Dowd, A straight ball, full and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
|2.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Max O'Dowd, Bangs a bouncer, outside off.Â O'Dowd shoulders arms to it.
|2.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Stephan Myburgh, This is on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
|2.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Stephan Myburgh, FOUR! First shot of aggression and Myburgh gets a boundary! Fuller and on off. Myburgh caresses it through covers.
|1.6 : Matt Henry to Max O'Dowd, This one just nips back in, fuller and around off.Â O'Dowd gets a straight bat down to block it.
|1.5 : Matt Henry to Max O'Dowd, Length ball, just around off.Â O'Dowd this time stays back and guides it to point.
|1.4 : Matt Henry to Max O'Dowd, Fullish and on off.Â O'Dowd defends it on the front foot.
|1.3 : Matt Henry to Max O'Dowd, Pitched up, on off.Â O'Dowd strides and hits through the cover region for another couple of runs.Â
|1.2 : Matt Henry to Max O'Dowd, NetherlandsÂ and Max O'DowdÂ are underway! A length ball, outside off.Â O'Dowd leans and punches it through covers for a couple of runs.Â
|1.1 : Matt Henry to Max O'Dowd, Ripper! A length ball, angling outside off and makes it to shape away.Â O'Dowd looks to push it but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.6 : Matt HenryÂ will share the new ball with Kyle Jamieson.
|Kyle Jamieson to Stephan Myburgh, A maiden to start with! This is on a length, around off.Â Myburgh punches it to covers.
|0.4 : Kyle Jamieson to Stephan Myburgh, A bouncer, across on off.Â Myburgh sits under it.
|0.5 : Kyle Jamieson to Stephan Myburgh, On a length, on middle, pushed to mid on.
|0.3 : Kyle Jamieson to Stephan Myburgh, This one shapes back in and was on the shorter length, on middle.Â Myburgh looks to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge.Â
|0.2 : Kyle Jamieson to Stephan Myburgh, No swing yet, length and way outside off.Â Myburgh shoulders arms to it.
|0.1 : Kyle Jamieson to Stephan Myburgh, A length ball, angling outside off.Â Myburgh leaves it alone.
|0.0 : We are done with the anthems and it's time for cricket to takeover. New ZealandÂ players are there in the middle. Max O'DowdÂ and Stephan MyburghÂ are the openers for Netherlands. Kyle JamiesonÂ to start with the ball for New Zealand. Here we go...
|Time for national anthems! It will be NetherlandsÂ first followed by New Zealand's. It's a great opportunity for Dutch and they will be looking to put a good score on the board.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C) (WK), Michael Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.Â
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (WK), Michael Rippon, Pieter Seelaar (C), Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Netherlands.Â They have elected to BATÂ first.Â
|New Zealand, on the other hand, will be eyeing this series as the one to strengthen their bench strength ahead of an ODI World Cup next year. They are missing the services of many of quite a fewÂ frontline players but their is enough experience and quality in their young guns to put a dominating performance in this series. This is also the last time we will see Ross TaylorÂ in international cricket and we can expect the legend to finish his illustrious career on a high. The first game of a three
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|NetherlandsÂ will be touring New ZealandÂ with the hope of securing some important World Cup Super League points. However, they need their experienced players to step up if they want to make an impact in this series. They have a quality bowling attack with the likes of Logan van BeekÂ and Fred KlaassenÂ in their lineup. Though much will depend on how their batters go about their business and Max O'DowdÂ will have an important role to play in that aspect.Â
|Hello and a warm welcome to the first ODI of this three-match ODI series between NetherlandsÂ and New Zealand. Itâs a great opportunity to see Dutch boys going up against a quality full-member nation and series like this will go a long way in developing Netherlands cricket and associate cricket as a whole.Â