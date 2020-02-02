|0.0 : India landed a couple of heavy punches in the first T20Is and then the Kiwis tried doing something similar. They probably did too but the punches from India were little too heavy and hence the hosts are looking at getting whitewashed in the 5-match series. India might once again make a few changes in this final game to test their bench strength while the Kiwis would hope to manage to bag at least one win to enter the ODI series with a bit of higher morale. Will India rest skipper Kohli? Will we
|Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta and Mike Hesson are down for the pitch report. The former says that it is a good pitch to bat on. Hesson agrees and informs the average score is around 180. Tells there is an even coverage of grass and it is also hard surface. Dasgupta says the wind will play a part and Hesson once again agrees and thinks the side which can defend the short boundaries might win. Tells there can be some spin in the second innings and scoring 185 or more can put run chase pressure. Dee
|Toss - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Once again it is Tim Southee who walks out for New Zealand. He has the coin in hand. Rohit Sharma is the one coming out for the toss for India. He calls Heads and it comes down in his favour. INDIA OPT TO BAT!
|Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma says that the pitch looks really good. Tells that they would love to post a big total batting first and defend it. Says that the skipper is taking a rest in this game. Adds that they will try to continue the momentum. Feels that one does not get many opportunity of making it 5-0 but feels that India will not be complacent. Adds that they are not taking New Zealand lightly as they have been playing really well. Reveals that Sanju Samson will open along with KL Rahul a
|New Zealand skipper, Tim Southee says he wanted to bowl as it is a good surface. Informs it was a late change as Kane Williamson was not feeling well during the throwdowns so he had to rush in. Adds they did not want to risk him as they want Kane to play in the ODIs. Tells winning is ideal but they are not thinking too much about it and says they are just looking to do the right things and let the result take care of itself. Reveals that they are playing the same XI as the last game.
|India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma (C) (In for Virat Kohli), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.
|New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor (100th T20I), Tim Seifert (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.
|Time for the action now! The New Zealand players are in a huddle before they take their respective position in the field. KL Rahul and Sanju Samson stride out to open the innings for India. New Zealand skipper, Tim Southee will take the new ball first up. A wide slip in place and like usual Rahul will take the strike.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Good timing and an excellent stop. Southee starts with a good length ball outside off, Rahul strokes it well but Guptill at point does well to field with a tumble.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Southee offers width outside off once again, Rahul is too good a player to miss out on another opportunity. He slashes it through point and the ball races away to the fence.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Misfield and a run! Southee bowls a full ball just outside off, Rahul strokes it towards covers where Taylor fumbles and allows a run.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to S Samson, Slightly shortish ball on the body, Samson tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets off the mark.
|Run out appeal taken upstairs. No one is looking too excited. Let's see what the replays show.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Quick single! A short ball on the body, Rahul looks to pull but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls towards the keeper. Samson though calls for the run and dives to make the ground as the keeper scores a direct hit at the striker's end. The third umpire has been called for and the replays roll in to confirm that he made his ground well in time.
|0.6 : Tim Southee to S Samson, Another short of a length ball, Samson easily nudges it behind square leg for a run. 8 from the first over.
|Scott Kuggeleijn to partner Tim Southee from the other end.
|1.1 : S Kuggeleijn to S Samson, Kuggeleijn starts with a good length ball outside off, Samson punches it well but finds Guptill at point.
|1.2 : S Kuggeleijn to S Samson, Beaten! This time Kuggeleijn bowls a fuller one outside off, Samson is lured into the drive away from his body to get beaten.
|1.3 : S Kuggeleijn to S Samson, OUT! Caught! Hit really hard but straight to fielder. It is another full ball outside off, Samson drills it hard but it goes straight to Santner at covers. He is not going to miss out chances like these. New Zealand strike early and Samson once again fails to make amends of the chance he is getting.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper for the night comes out at number 3.
|1.4 : S Kuggeleijn to R Sharma, Length ball angled into the batter, Rohit waits and then taps it towards slip. Kuggeleijn tumbles in his followthrough but he is quickjly back up on his feet. No injury.
|1.5 : S Kuggeleijn to R Sharma, Another good length ball which is angled into the body, Rohit works it towards the leg side.
|1.6 : S Kuggeleijn to R Sharma, Rohit is off the mark with a very good looking stroke! A fuller ball outside off, Rohit gently pushes it through covers and bags a couple of runs. End of a successful over for the Kiwis though. 2 runs and a wicket from it. Top start for Kuggeleijn.
|2.1 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, SIX! Classsssy! Wow! Just the extension of the arms and it sails overs. A fuller ball outside off from Southee, Rahul gets underneath the ball and lofts it over extra cover for a maximum. First one of the innings. 84 meter biggie!
|0.0 : False start for Southee.
|2.2 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Southee bowls a length ball and angles it into the batter, Rahul stays on the back foot and keeps it out.
|2.3 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, FOUR! Cut away! Rahul showing all his class in the final T20I too. A short of a length ball just outside off, Rahul gets on his toes and punches it through point. Once it goes past the fielder, there is no stopping that.
|2.4 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, FOUR! Now through the other side of the ground! A short of a length ball on middle, Rahul goes on the back foot and pulls it to the deep square leg fence.
|2.5 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, On the pads this time, Rahul tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|2.6 : Tim Southee to R Sharma, Full and around off, pushed towards mid off. Expensive second over from Southee, gives India the momentum now. 15 from it.
|3.1 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, Length ball on middle, worked towards mid-wicket by Rahul.
|3.2 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, A couple for Rahul now! Full ball on middle, Rahul uses his wrists and flicks it to the right side of the man at deep square leg. Before Munro come across to field, Rahul returns for a brace.
|3.3 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, Length ball on middle, Rahul nudges it towards mid-wicket and changes ends.
|3.4 : S Kuggeleijn to R Sharma, Beaten! A beauty from Kuggeleijn. He pitches it on a length just outside off. It pitches it and then straightens, Rohit looks to defend but gets beaten. The Indian skipper is a lucky man not to edge that one.
|A slip in place now.
|3.5 : S Kuggeleijn to R Sharma, Length ball outside off, Rohit dabs it down to third man for a single.
|3.6 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, FIVE WIDES! A very good over has been spoiled by this one and he will have to bowl an extra ball too. Kuggeleijn tries to angle the ball in but this time he pitches it on middle and the ball keeps going away. Rahul looks to pull but it goes beyond his reach and the reach of the keeper to who makes a full length dive to his left but cannot get his hands to it.
|S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, Good length ball around off and middle, worked towards the leg side.
|Hamish Bennett is into the attack as the first bowling change of the game.
|4.1 : H Bennett to R Sharma, Good length ball around off, Rohit on the back foot pushes it towards point.
|4.2 : H Bennett to R Sharma, Landed on a length on middle, Rohit tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a run.
|4.3 : H Bennett to KL Rahul, Another length ball on the line of the stumps. Rahul works it behind square leg for a run.
|4.4 : H Bennett to R Sharma, Very full ball from Bennett, Rohit moves back and across. Then flicks it wide of the man at deep square leg. Before the fielder can pick the ball, a couple of runs for the stand-in Indian skipper.
|4.5 : H Bennett to R Sharma, Misfield and a couple! Slightly shortish ball around middle, Rohit pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Tom Bruce there cannot pick the ball in the first go and allows an extra run.
|4.6 : H Bennett to R Sharma, FOUR! Top shot! A back of a length ball angled in, Rohit moves inside his crease and pulls it over the man at short fine leg for a boundary. Another good over for the Indians.
|5.1 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, SIX! 50-up for India and that is some way of doing it. What a shot from Rahul. Slightly short one on the pads, Rahul hammers it over deep square leg with the pose of a Nataraja shot.
|5.2 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, On the pads, Rahul nudges it towards mid-wicket and crosses over for a run.
|5.3 : S Kuggeleijn to R Sharma, Stifled appeal but that looked to be missing leg. Fuller length ball on the pads, Rohit looks to heave it over the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
|5.4 : S Kuggeleijn to R Sharma, Full and outside off, Rohit skips down the track and looks to slam it through covers. He though mistimes it and finds the fielder.
|5.5 : S Kuggeleijn to R Sharma, Short one on middle, Rohit easily pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
|5.6 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, Full and around off, pushed to mid off for a single. 53/1 at the end of the Powerplay, an excellent one for the visitors. A very good one for them.
|Change in bowling. Straightaway after the Powerplay spin is introduced and it is going to be Ish Sodhi who will operate now.
|6.1 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, Sodhi starts with a loopy ball outside off, gives it quite a lot of air. Rahul pushes it towards covers.
|6.2 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, Quicker one just outside off, Rahul cuts but finds the point fielder.
|6.3 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, Another one which is quick and outside off, Rahul once again finds the fielder at point.
|6.4 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, Flatter and outside off, Rahul works it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|6.5 : Ish Sodhi to R Sharma, Short and outside off, Rohit punches it straight to the fielder at point.
|6.6 : Ish Sodhi to R Sharma, Quicker one outside off, this time Rohit taps it through point for a single. A tight start from Sodhi.
|Spin from both the ends. Santner is introduced into the attack.
|7.1 : M Santner to R Sharma, Santner starts with a short one outside off, Rahul punches it through point for couple of runs.
|7.2 : M Santner to R Sharma, 50-run stand is up between the two now! Another shortish length ball outside off, Rohit pushes it through covers for a single.
|7.3 : M Santner to KL Rahul, On the pads, worked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|7.4 : M Santner to R Sharma, Outside off, punched to deep cover for another easy run.
|7.5 : M Santner to KL Rahul, Loopy ball on off, pushed through mid off for a single.
|7.6 : M Santner to R Sharma, Bowls a quicker one on off and middle, Rohit punches it to long on for a single.
|8.1 : Ish Sodhi to R Sharma, Full ball on middle, Rohit comes down the track and looks to flick but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes towards mid-wicket for a single.
|8.2 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, Slower through the air and on a full length, pushed back to the bowler.
|8.3 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, Full again, Rahul this time pushes it to sweeper cover for a run.
|8.4 : Ish Sodhi to R Sharma, FOUR! Poor ball and got the treatment it deserved. Short and outside off, Rohit slams it it over the point fielder and the ball races away to the fence in the deep. That did not come from the middle of the bat but once it cleared the infield, it was always going to the fence.
|8.5 : Ish Sodhi to R Sharma, Flatter and on the pads, worked towards long on for a single. Rahul wanted the second there but Rohit says no.
|8.6 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|9.1 : M Santner to R Sharma, Strong sweep but just a single. Flighted delivery outside off, Rohit gets down on one knee and drags his sweep with power but there is a man at deep mid-wicket in place so just one.
|9.2 : M Santner to KL Rahul, Shorter on off, Rahul punches it through covers for one.
|9.3 : M Santner to R Sharma, Another good shot from Rohit but once again does not get a boundary. Flighted on off, Rohit drives it through covers. The fielder inside the circle dives and gets his hand to it. He takes the pace off allowing the fielder in the deep to save it before the ropes.
|9.4 : M Santner to R Sharma, SIX! Now Rohit will get the maximum he so rightfully deserves. Santner drags it short on off, Rohit gets on his back foot and whacks his pull over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|9.5 : M Santner to R Sharma, Follows the maximum with an easy single towards long off.
|9.6 : M Santner to KL Rahul, FOUR! Delicately done. Shorter outside off, Rahul does not go for power but just shows class and timing on this one. He just gently runs it down fine towards the third man region and finishes the over with another boundary. Expensive over from Santner, 15 off it. India 84/1 at the halfway stage of the innings.
|10.1 : Ish Sodhi to R Sharma, SIX! Rohit gives the charge and clears long off! Flighted ball around off, Rohit comes down the track to get to the pitch of the ball and hammer it over long off for a biggie.
|10.2 : Ish Sodhi to R Sharma, Short and outside off, this time Rohit cuts it to deep cover for a run.
|10.3 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, Quicker one just outside off, Rahul manages to cut it very late but finds the fielder.
|10.4 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, Shortish and around off, Rahul goes hard to pull but mistimes it towards long on for a run.
|10.5 : Ish Sodhi to R Sharma, Flighted ball outside off, Rohit eases a single through covers.
|10.6 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, Full and on middle, pushed towards long on for a single. Sodhi went after the ball as both the batters were thinking off for the second. However, the man at long on quickly came forward and denied the second.
|Hamish Bennett is back on.
|11.1 : H Bennett to KL Rahul, A length ball around off, worked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|11.2 : H Bennett to R Sharma, Fuller and outside off, Rohit guides it towards third man for a run.
|11.3 : H Bennett to KL Rahul, OUT! Soft dismissal! It is Santner once again who takes a dolly at covers. A length ball around off from Bennett, Rahul looks to flick but the ball takes the leading edge and goes straight to Santner. Bennett has got the big breakthrough and the Kiwis will now look to make a comeback in the game. Rahul misses out on a fifty here but it's been one terrific series for him.
|Shreyas Iyer walks out at number 4!
|11.4 : H Bennett to S Iyer, Fuller and around off, pushed towards point.
|11.5 : H Bennett to S Iyer, FOUR! Whipped! What a way to get off the mark. A fuller ball outside off, Iyer whips it off his pads and the ball races away to the deep cover fence. The Kiwis will have to remember that they have got the wicket of Rahul but this Indian batting lineup has a few more stars to come and Iyer is one of them.
|11.6 : H Bennett to S Iyer, Full and around off, drilled through covers for a single.
|Bowling change! Change of ends for Santner.
|12.1 : M Santner to S Iyer, Loopy ball around off, pushed towards point.
|12.2 : M Santner to S Iyer, Floated around off, it is defended towards covers.
|Run out appeal taken upstairs. Not much excitement from the Kiwis once again. And, the replays confirm why. Iyer made his crease with a dive.
|12.3 : M Santner to S Iyer, NOT OUT! Fuller and around off, Iyer pushes it towards covers and takes off. Rohit though sends him back. The fielder there picks the ball quickly and throws the ball to the keeper who ships the bails off. The third umpire has been called for. The replays roll in and confirm that Iyer's dive saved him there.
|12.4 : M Santner to S Iyer, Flatter and just outside off, Iyer mistimes his cut straight to the fielder at point. It looked like he is trying little too hard at the moment.
|12.5 : M Santner to S Iyer, Full and just outside off, Iyer skips down the track and lofts it over extra cover. Tom Bruce from long off runs to his left and gets to the ball but not before Iyer returns for a couple of runs. Iyer will get some confidence with this shot as he timed it well.
|12.6 : M Santner to S Iyer, On off, Iyer eases a single to deep cover to finish the over.
|13.1 : H Bennett to S Iyer, Almost dragged on! Good length delivery just outside off, Iyer looks to dab it towards third man but gets a thick outside edge which goes over the stumps.
|13.2 : H Bennett to S Iyer, Shreyas looks to be under pressure now. Length ball over middle and leg, Shreyas looks to go over point. He goes hard at it but misses.
|13.3 : H Bennett to S Iyer, Now shows a bit of calm and dabs this length ball around off to backward point.
|13.4 : H Bennett to S Iyer, Good length ball on off, Iyer punches it but cannot go past the fielder at point.
|13.5 : H Bennett to S Iyer, Bad ball and Bennett is lucky that it has not gone to the fence. Full on the pads, Iyer flicks it with power but there is a man at deep square leg so just a single.
|13.6 : H Bennett to R Sharma, Edged but safe. Good length ball outside off, Rohit comes down the track and looks to break the shackle. He ends up getting an outside edge which goes towards the vacant slip cordon. The man from third man cleans it up before the ropes. Just a single, the good news for India is Iyer can calm himself as Rohit will take the strike.
|14.1 : M Santner to R Sharma, Full and on middle, Rohit works it towards mid-wicket and thinks of a couple. However, Santenr does well to chase the ball and keep it to single.
|14.2 : M Santner to S Iyer, Seeing the batter coming down the track, Santern fires it outside off, Iyer does well to push it to deep cover for a single.
|14.3 : M Santner to R Sharma, On the stumps, worked towards the leg side for a quick run.
|14.4 : M Santner to S Iyer, Dropped! That could've been one brilliant take had Bruce grabbed the ball there. A flighted ball around off, Iyer comes down the track and looks to loft it over long on but mistimes it. The ball goes high in the air towards long off. Bruce races to his right and then throws his right hand to catch. However, the ball hits his palm and comes out. A couple of runs for Iyer.
|14.5 : M Santner to S Iyer, Around off, it is defended.
|14.6 : M Santner to S Iyer, SIX! Slammed! This time Iyer nails his shot over extra cover. Santner flights this one and bowls it just outside off, Iyer comes down the track and launches it over deep extra cover for a biggie!
|Tim Southee is back on.
|15.1 : Tim Southee to R Sharma, FOUR! Half century from the skipper! A back of a length ball outside off from Southee. Rohit pulls it with power and clears the man at mid off. Once the infield is cleared, no one will stop the boundary. Another top innings from Rohit.
|15.2 : Tim Southee to R Sharma, Short and outside off, Rohit cuts it to sweeper cover for a run.
|15.3 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, SIX! Timed brilliantly! Southee bowls a slower one but the length is not right. Iyer pulls it over deep square leg where Sodhi tries to catch but the ball goes over him for another biggie.
|15.4 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, Short and outside off, pushed towards covers for a run.
|15.5 : Tim Southee to R Sharma, A couple now! Fuller ball outside off, Rohit looks to cream it over cover but does not time it well. However, it is good enough to clear the off side infield for a couple of runs.
|15.6 : Tim Southee to R Sharma, Full and on off, pushed towards covers. 14 runs from Southee's 3rd over. Another poor one from the skipper.
|Bowling change! Ish Sodhi is back on!
|16.1 : Ish Sodhi to S Iyer, Short and just outside off, Iyer looks to cut but the ball takes the bottom edge and goes towards short third man. A single is taken. Rohit is not looking comfortable here.
|0.0 : Rohit Sharma is in some pain there and the Indian physio comes out to the middle to check the issue. Looks like some problem with his calf. He is got taped and is not getting ready to resume his innings. There's still some grimace on his face. Gulps a sip of water and he is now ready.
|16.2 : Ish Sodhi to R Sharma, SIX! There is issues with his calf but surely no issues with the power in the arms. Sodhi bowls a full ball in the arch of Rohit. He sits down and slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. Someone in the crowd does reall well to pouch the ball well. Rohit though clearly looking struggling.
|16.3 : Ish Sodhi to R Sharma, Flatter and around off, pushed towards point.
|16.4 : Ish Sodhi to R Sharma, Now, he goes for the reverse sweep. That's not conventional Rohit. All he is trying to do now is get out or score quickly. He though finds the fielder at point. And once again he shows the pain.
|Rohit is struggling and now he is in severe pain so he is off and that's a sensible decision as the series is wrapped up and there is no point risking a serious injury.
|Shivam Dube walks in place of Rohit Sharma.
|16.5 : Ish Sodhi to S Dube, Dube is off the mark. A flatter one outside off, Dube pushes it past the diving bowler for a run.
|16.6 : Ish Sodhi to S Iyer, Quicker one around off, Iyer goes on the back foot and looks to cut. However, it is too close for that shot and Iyer ends up getting a bottom edge for a single.
|Hamish Bennet returns.
|17.1 : H Bennett to S Iyer, Beaten! A good length ball outside off, Iyer look to force it towards off side but gets beaten.
|17.2 : H Bennett to S Iyer, Another dot ball. Iyer is clearly struggling here. He looks to make room by moving towards the leg side. Bennett bowls it full and outside off, Iyer looks to reach out but misses.
|17.3 : H Bennett to S Iyer, Full and outside off again, Iyer drills it well but this time finds Santner at cover. Santner though misfields and allows a run.
|17.4 : H Bennett to S Dube, Full and on the pads, Dube looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards the leg side for a leg bye.
|17.5 : H Bennett to S Iyer, Another dot! Excellent stuff from Bennett. He bowls it very full ball outside off, Iyer looks to squeeze it out but misses. Can Bennett finish it well?
|17.6 : H Bennett to S Iyer, Yes, he can. Just a single off the last ball and 3 from the over. Full and outside off, Iyer pushes it to mid off for a run.
|Scott Kuggeleijn to bowl out. Interestingly this is the first time in the series that he is going to finish off his quota.
|18.1 : S Kuggeleijn to S Iyer, Good length ball just outside off, Iyer moves towards the off side and flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|18.2 : S Kuggeleijn to S Dube, Dropped! Tough chance though! A slower one around off, Dube looks to slam it to the right of the bowler but slowness of the ball means he mistimes it to that side. Kuggeleijn throws his hand to his right, the ball hits his palm hard and pops out. Tough chance but need to be taken at the international level.
|18.3 : S Kuggeleijn to S Dube, Full length ball outside off, Dube looks to slog sweep but gets an inside edge on the pads. Like Iyer, he too is trying to hit the ball little too hard.
|18.4 : S Kuggeleijn to S Dube, FOUR! Dube does not time it but does enough to get a boundary. Full and wide outside off, Dube clears his front leg and goes over covers. The ball is not timed well but has enough to go over the in-field for a boundary.
|18.5 : S Kuggeleijn to S Dube, OUT! Caught! This time Dube is not lucky enough and Kuggeleijn gets the wicket he deserves. Smart bowling from the pacer. He rolls his finger on this one and takes the pace off as he knows Dube is throwing everything at it without getting any timing. Shivam once again clears his front leg and this time looks to heave it on the leg side. He does not time it at all. It goes very high in the sky but does not get the distance. That's the part that matters, the ball need
|Manish Pandey joins Shreyas Iyer in the middle.
|18.6 : S Kuggeleijn to S Iyer, Superb over from Scott. Dot to finish the over. Good length ball on top of off, Shreyas throws his bat at it but misses. A very good day with the ball for Kuggeleijn. He finishes with the figures of 4-0-25-2.
|Tim Southee to bowl the final over of the innings. 3-0-37-0 from him. Hasn't been a great game so far. Can he finish it off well?
|19.1 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, Full and outside off, Pandey drives hard but it goes straight to Southee.
|19.2 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, SIX! Much needed one for the Indians and it is Pandey who provides this one. One would wonder what he is doing languishing down the order. Southee bowls a full ball in the hitting zone of Pandey. He gets to the pitch and tonks it over wide long on for a six. 150 up for the Indians.
|19.3 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, FOUR! Over covers now! Full but outside off, Pandey does well to reach out and squeeze it over point for a boundary now.
|19.4 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, WIDE! Southee tries for a slower one outside off, Pandey lets it be. Called wide.
|Tim Southee to M Pandey, Very full ball around off, Pandey pushes it to long on for a single.
|19.5 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, Full and outside off, Iyer once again does not connect it well. Good enough for a couple as it goes over the infield on the off side.
|19.6 : Tim Southee to S Iyer, Another slog attempt from Iyer fails and just a single to end the innings. A length ball around off, it is slower one. Iyer looks to pull but gets an inside edge on the body. They scamper through for a run. A decent finish from Southee after conceding 10 off the first 3 balls. INDIA FINISH WITH 163/3.
|A supreme comeback from the Kiwis. They have managed to pull things back and have restricted India to a below average score on this venue. Just 79 from the last 10 overs and the hosts will be mightily impressed with their bowling efforts.
|After opting to bat, Sanju Samson once again failed to make a mark in the side. Rahul though continued his tremendous form with the bat and Rohit too continued from where he left off in the 3rd T20I. The pair added 88 before Rahul departed. Rohit though continued his fine work but just when Iyer was struggling at the other end, the Indian skipper injured himself and couldn't continue. The struggles of Iyer and Dube saw India fail to reach even the 170-run mark when 190 looked on the cards around
|A very good bowling performance from the hosts. They were clearly the second best side in the first 10 overs but the way they have managed to restrict India is commendable. Hamish Bennett and Scott Kuggeleijn were excellent as they gave away just 46 and picked up three amongst themselves from their 8. Sodhi was again economical, Southee personally had a torrid time as he ended up conceding 52 from his 4. But the Kiwi skipper will be happy with his sides overall performance.
|So, 164 is the target for New Zealand to avoid a series whitewash. It is a tricky score and the hosts know what happened in the last two games. The Kiwis have the momentum heading into the break. Can India pull another rabbit out of the hat or will New Zealand finally get over the line? Join us in awhile to fond out.