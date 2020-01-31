|0.0 : India have wrapped the series up and are now eying a whitewash. Virat Kohli and co. have showed skill, dominance and nerves of steel in the first 3T20Is and it will be interesting to see if they tinker with the winning combination and if so how many changes they make. New Zealand, on the other hand, haven't been able to hold their nerves in the crucial moments and have some thinking to do. Pride is at stake for the Men in Black and they'll be desperate to get their first win of the series. Can N
|Pitch Report - Scott Styris and VVS Laxman are doing the pitch report. The latter says it is a nice wicket to bat on, it is rock hard and there is even grass cover. Mentions the dimensions of the boundary will be a challenge for the bowlers, the straight boundaries are longer and the square ones are smaller, so the fuller length will be the one to bowl. Scott Styris ends by saying he does not expect a lot of turn and the ball should come on nicely throughout the game.
|TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. It is not Kane Williamson but Tim Southee who has walked out for the toss and he has the coin in hand. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli calls Heads but it comes down as Tails. NEW ZEALAND OPT TO BOWL!
|New Zealand skipper, Tim Southee says it looks a pretty good surface and it skids on later on. Williamson has a niggle on his shoulder after a dive in the last game, it is nothing serious though. States they showed a lot of improvement in the last game and it is about to keep improving and they hope to do well here. Informs, Bruce and Daryl come in for de Grandhomme and Williamson.
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says they would have bowled first too, it looks a good track though and should stay good throughout. States the wind can play a role and it is about being smart, you should be probably targeting with the wind and not against it. Mentions they have done well so far in this series and want to continue to do well. Also adds they just spoke how about how good the last game was, they haven't had such a game close game recently and it is an opportunity for the ones playing
|New Zealand playing XI - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce (In for Kane Williamson), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (WK), Daryl Mitchell (IN for Colin de Grandhomme), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.
|India Plying XI - Sanju Samson (In for Rohit Sharma), KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar (IN for Ravindra Jadeja), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini (IN for Mohammed Shami).
|Ish Sodhi is up for a quick interview with Scott Styris. He says they did a few things well in the last game. States they pulled things back well and also almost chased down a big total. Mentions the series is done but it is a chance to play for the Kiwis and they need to play well. Informs in Eden Park he tried to pull his length back a little as the ground is short and the pitch is hard but at the other venue it was turning and he looked to give it more air. Ends by saying they are without Wil
|We are all set for the action to begin! The New Zealand players make their way onto the field and are taking their respective position. KL Rahul walks with a new opening partner in Sanju Samson. New Zealand skipper, Tim Southee to take the new ball first up. A wide slip in place for Rahul who will face the first ball.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, False start by Southee and India are underway! He slips this one down the leg side, probably looking to swing it away from there but it goes straight on. Rahul looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Rahul is underway now! This is angled into the pads, Rahul works it through square leg. It is away from the fielder at fine leg and two is taken.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Good running! Fuller in length and around middle, this is hit back towards mid on. Rahul calls immediately. The fielder at mid on does hit bull's eye at the non-striker's end but Rahul is well in.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to S Samson, Samson is off the mark too! This is angled into the pads, Samson works it wide of mid on and takes one.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, On the stumps again, Rahul works it to mid-wicket. First dot of the game.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Uppish but just wide! A short delivery outside off, Rahul looks to drag the pull but does not hit it off the middle. It goes over mid-wicket. Mid on chases it down and it is only a single.
|0.6 : Tim Southee to S Samson, A single to end! 7 from the first over. Slightly shorter and around off, Samson pushes it towards cover and takes one.
|Scott Kuggeleijn to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : S Kuggeleijn to S Samson, SIX! How easy was that! Brilliant from Samson. That is some shot. This is fuller and angled into the pads, it is actually a delivery which Samson likes. He flicks it nonchalantly over the mid-wicket fence for the first biggie of the game.
|1.2 : S Kuggeleijn to S Samson, A perfect fast bowler's response! Goes short but it is down the leg side. Wided.
|S Kuggeleijn to S Samson, Outside off, slightly fuller. Samson strokes it to point.
|1.3 : S Kuggeleijn to S Samson, OUT! In the air... Santner is actually struggling under it, he seems to have not picked it but he takes it in the end. Kuggeleijn has the last laugh. Six and out for Samson. Very similar to the last game he played for India. There too, he perished after hitting a biggie. It is a length ball around middle, Samson looks to go across the line, he tried playing a similar shot to the one he played on the first ball of this over. This time there is extra bounce. The bat
|Will Kohli once again experiment at number 3 with a new batsman or will the skipper come out in his usual position? It's the latter as Virat joins Rahul out in the middle.
|1.4 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, Shorter and around off, this is pushed towards cover-point.
|1.5 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, NO BALL! Now then, first it was signaled a wide but then the square leg umpire signals second bouncer of the over so it is now a no ball. Free Hit coming up now. It is short and down the leg side. The umpire first signals it as a wide but then gives it a no ball. Marginal Call that.
|FREE HIT TIME!!!
|S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, WIDE! Free Hit continues! A slower one way outside off, Rahul swings but misses.
|FREE HIT is still on!
|S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, SIX! Takes full toll of the Free Hit! Second biggie in the over. This is right in the slot. Full and outside off, Rahul clears his front leg and hammers it over the cover fence for a huge one. Already 15 from the over with a ball left.
|1.6 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, BEATEN! A good nut to end but a top over for India. It is just behind a driving length outside off. Rahul goes after it but is beaten.
|Mitchell Santner is on!
|2.1 : M Santner to V Kohli, Shorter and on middle, it is pulled through square leg for one. Kohli is underway.
|2.2 : M Santner to KL Rahul, Angled into the pads, Rahul works it around the corner with soft hands and gets to the other end.
|2.3 : M Santner to V Kohli, Floats it up on off, Kohli drives it to the man at covers.
|2.4 : M Santner to V Kohli, One more ball on the pads, Kohli works it behind square on the leg side for one.
|2.5 : M Santner to KL Rahul, SIX! Dealing in biggies are India! It is shorter in length and on middle, Rahul rocks back and pulls it just over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. India off to a flier here.
|2.6 : M Santner to KL Rahul, FOUR! Another huge over for India! The last two balls spoils the over completely. Rahul makes room this time and it is bowled full outside off. Rahul hits it through covers and bags a boundary.
|Tim Southee, the skipper, is back from the other end this time.
|3.1 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Good length delivery, angling in to the Indian skipper. He tucks it to the leg side.
|3.2 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Good running, expect a lot of these when Kohli is in the crease. Full on middle and leg, Virat pushes it towards mid on and takes a single.
|3.3 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Smart running this time. Length ball on middle, Rahul flicks it stylishly towards mid-wicket and takes a single. The fielder there has an unnecessary shy at the bowler's end. He scores a direct hit and the ball deflects it towards long off and they take an extra run.
|3.4 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Back of a length on the body, Rahul looks to pull it fine down the leg side but the ball zooms off the surface and clips his glove. It goes wide of short fine leg and gets a single.
|3.5 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Pace off the surface is on display on this ball. Length delivery on middle and leg, Kohli looks to pull but the ball comes quicker off the surface and hits Kohli on his thigh pad. It rolls towards the off side and they take a leg bye.
|3.6 : Tim Southee to KL Rahul, Play and miss! Back of a length on top of the stumps, Rahul makes room and looks to go over point but he misses. Good over from the skipper, just 5 off it.
|Change in bowling! Hamish Bennett to bowl the second last over of the Powerplay. He was expensive but also grabbed 3 wickets in the previous game.
|4.1 : H Bennett to V Kohli, FOUR! Welcome into the attack, Bennett! Excellent wrist work from Kohli! This is angled into the body. Kohli uses his wrist to whip it behind square on the leg side and bags a boundary.
|4.2 : H Bennett to V Kohli, FOUR! Excellent batting! A boundary through the off side now. A tough start for Bennett yet again. This is outside off and on a length. Kohli waits for it and then guides it down to third man for a boundary.
|4.3 : H Bennett to V Kohli, OUT! In the air... taken! What a catch by Santner. A top-class catch to dismiss a top, top player. Bennett is pumped up. He has a knack of picking wickets and this is a huge one, probably the biggest one in the Indian side. It is on a length and around off, the ball sticks in the surface a touch. Kohli looks to flick but the ball arrives slowly. He gets a leading edge beside the pitch. Santner at short coves flies to his right and takes it brilliantly. So the runs are
|Shreyas Iyer walks out at number 4.
|4.4 : H Bennett to S Iyer, Off the mark is Iyer! Shorter and outside off, Iyer upper cuts it, it lands well short of the fielder at third man for one.
|4.5 : H Bennett to KL Rahul, A single now as this is worked towards mid-wicket. Brings up the 50 for India. They are off to a flying start but the loss of two wickets will satisfy New Zealand.
|4.6 : H Bennett to S Iyer, A dot to end an action-packed over. On a length and around off, this is guided to point.
|Scott Kuggeleijn to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|5.1 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, Fuller and around off, it is driven to cover-point.
|5.2 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, Angled into the pads, it is worked towards mid-wicket. Two dots to being the 6th.
|5.3 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, Shorter and into the ribs. It is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|5.4 : S Kuggeleijn to S Iyer, Iyer moves around in his crease to disturb the line and length of the bowler. Scott does well to stick to bowling it on a back of a length and on middle. Iyer keeps it out.
|5.5 : S Kuggeleijn to S Iyer, Once again Iyer moves around in his crease! In the end he ends up making room. SC follows him with a short one, Iyer looks to hit it down to third man but misses. Just the single from the over so far, can he end it well?
|5.6 : S Kuggeleijn to S Iyer, Does so brilliantly! Just the single from the over. Back of a length and on off, this is guided point. An excellent comeback from the Kiwis in the Powerplay. They will be the happier of the two at the moment. India are 51 for 2.
|Spin into the attack for the first time. Ish Sodhi to bowl his leg spinners and other variations outside the Powerplay.
|6.1 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, Very full and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|6.2 : Ish Sodhi to S Iyer, Beautifully bowled! Slows it up and lands it on off, it is the googly. Iyer looks to defend but does so outside the line. It hits the inside edge and onto the pads.
|6.3 : Ish Sodhi to S Iyer, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! It would have also been a run out! Sodhi makes an impact straightaway and India are in a spot of bother here. This is shorter and outside off, it is outside and it is a googly. Iyer stays leg side of the delivery and looks to cut but there is extra bounce and also hardly any room to play that. It takes the outside edge and goes into the hands of the keeper. Iyer also loses his balance and is out of his crease, he actually was looking for a run and
|India in a spot of bother here and have lost 3 wickets, Rahul is still out in the middle but he needs some support. Shivam Dube is the new man in. Can he be the one who sticks around with Rahul. He has not had a good series with the bat so far. Chance to turn it around, Shivam.
|6.4 : Ish Sodhi to S Dube, Dube is off the mark as he pushes this full ball through covers for one.
|6.5 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, Shorter and on middle, Rahul works it wide of long on for two.
|6.6 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, Flighted ball and outside off, Sodhi is giving it a lot of air. Rahul looks to push it through the off side but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler. An excellent over by Sodhi comes to an end.
|7.1 : S Kuggeleijn to S Dube, Kuggeleijn bowls it full on the pads, Dube flicks it handsomely, reminding many of Yuvraj Singh. There is a man in the deep at mid-wicket so just a single.
|7.2 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, FOUR! Crunched behind point! Superb from KL Rahul. Not much was wrong in this delivery but Rahul's class is such that he makes a decent ball look terrible. Good length ball outside off, Rahul gets on his back foot and punches it behind point for a boundary.
|7.3 : S Kuggeleijn to KL Rahul, On middle, KL flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|7.4 : S Kuggeleijn to S Dube, EDGED AND FOUR! Unlucky for Kuggeleijn. Outside off on a length, Dube looks to go over point but gets a top edge which flies over the vacant slip cordon and to the third man fence for a boundary.
|7.5 : S Kuggeleijn to S Dube, On off, Shivam strokes it to point.
|7.6 : S Kuggeleijn to S Dube, FOUR! Easily done! 14 runs off the over. Expensive over from Kuggeleijn. Good length ball around off, Dube hangs on his back foot and just places it through backward point for a boundary.
|8.1 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, FOUR! Slightly short and put away! There is not a lot of width on offer there but such is the class of Rahul, he puts it away. This is shorter and outside off, Rahul stays back and cuts it through point for a boundary.
|8.2 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, Shortish again and outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
|8.3 : Ish Sodhi to S Dube, On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|8.4 : Ish Sodhi to KL Rahul, OUT! Straight to the man! Santner takes his third catch. You just can't keep him out of the game! Rahul will be gutted with himself. He has got out to a nothing delivery and India are now in a deeper hole. Even Ish Sodhi is slightly embarrassed as that is how bad the delivery was. It is short and on off, Rahul goes back and he could have hit it anywhere but all he does is, pull it hard and straight to the man at deep mid-wicket. Santner takes the easiest catch he has
|Manish Pandey replaces his fellow statesman out in the middle. He has been good in the series so far with his cameos but here he has a chance to play a big innings and stamp his authority in the side.
|8.5 : Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, Starts off with a loopy ball on off, this is eased down towards wide long off for a single. Dear me! The throw from the fielder at long off is a terrible one and for no reason the batters get the second as the ball goes behind.
|8.6 : Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one. Another successful over for the hosts.
|Mitchell Santner is on now. He has been in the thick of action so far.
|9.1 : M Santner to M Pandey, Very full and outside off, this is carved through covers for one.
|9.2 : M Santner to S Dube, Confusion but safe! On off, Dube guides it towards point. He takes off, Pandey initally sets off too but then sends Dube back in time.
|9.3 : M Santner to S Dube, Shorter and around off, this is slapped through covers for one.
|9.4 : M Santner to M Pandey, Fuller and on off, Pandey drives it hard but Santner dives to his left and makes a good stop.
|9.5 : M Santner to M Pandey, Slower through the air and on middle, it is kept out.
|9.6 : M Santner to M Pandey, A collision and three taken! On middle, Pandey lofts it over the bowlers head. Guptill runs to his right and the fielder at long on to his left. The latter slides but does so into Guptill who is down in some pain. Scott too is in some pain. The batter see an opportunity for the third and go for it. However, both are back to their feet so probably no harm done.
|10.1 : Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, Sodhi gives some air on this leg spinner outside off, Manish punches it to deep cover for a single.
|10.2 : Ish Sodhi to S Dube, OUT! Another sliding tackle but this time the damage is not a serious one and Bruce has done well to hold onto the catch. Another failure for Shivam Dube and he is unable to grab his opportunities. Floated delivery on off, Dube looks to play the big slog sweep from there. He drags it but gets no timing at all. The ball goes high in the air and flies between deep mid-wicket and long on. Daryl Mitchel comes running from deep mid-wicket and Tom Bruce is the man coming fro
|Washington Sundar walks out to bat.
|10.3 : Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, Tossed up on off and middle, Pandey chips it over the bowler's head and gets a couple.
|10.4 : Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, Sodhi floats one on off, Pandey defends it.
|10.5 : Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, Tossed up on off, Manish pushes it to cover for a single.
|10.6 : Ish Sodhi to W Sundar, Ohh! Another edge but this time safe. Tossed and slower around off, Sundar looks to play it on the leg side but gets a leading edge which goes towards short third man. Another excellent over from Ish. Just 4 runs and a wicket off it.
|11.1 : M Santner to M Pandey, Flatter and on middle, Pandey pushes it down to long on for one.
|11.2 : M Santner to W Sundar, Flatter and quicker outside off, Sundar guides it towards point.
|11.3 : M Santner to W Sundar, OUT! TIMBER! Another one bites the dust! The Kiwis now into the bowling all-rounders even before India have crossed the 100-run mark. It is slightly slower and it lands around off, turns back in. Sunder looks to play it against the turn as he tries to force it through the off side. It hits the inside edge and then onto the stumps. Can the Kiwis keep India to below 130 from here?
|Shardul Thakur is the new man in.
|11.4 : M Santner to S Thakur, On middle, Thakur gets right behind the line and keeps it out.
|11.5 : M Santner to S Thakur, Flatter and outside off, Thakur guides it towards point.
|11.6 : M Santner to S Thakur, One more dot! Very full and on middle, this is hit back towards the bowler.
|12.1 : Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|12.2 : Ish Sodhi to S Thakur, The googly on middle, Thakur looks to drive but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
|12.3 : Ish Sodhi to S Thakur, Thakur is off the mark! He works it through mid-wicket for one.
|12.4 : Ish Sodhi to M Pandey, On middle, it is hit down to long on for one.
|12.5 : Ish Sodhi to S Thakur, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for two.
|12.6 : Ish Sodhi to S Thakur, FOUR! A boundary to end! Spoils the over completely. Shorter and outside off, Thakur goes back and cuts it past the diving fielder at point who puts in a very lazy dive.
|13.1 : M Santner to M Pandey, Floated delivery outside off, Manish looks to drive but gets a fat outside edge which goes through the vacant slip cordon. Hamish Bennett gives it a chase and pulls it back with a slide. The batters get three.
|13.2 : M Santner to S Thakur, Flighted on off, Thakur plays a lovely cover drive but there is protection in the deep so just a single.
|13.3 : M Santner to M Pandey, Tossed up on off, Pandey defends it.
|13.4 : M Santner to M Pandey, Shorter on off, MP punches it to cover.
|13.5 : M Santner to M Pandey, Shorter around off, Pandey strokes it towards point and gets a run.
|13.6 : M Santner to S Thakur, Flighted on off, Thakur goes inside out. He does not time it well and hence the fielder from long on cleans it up. Two taken. Good evening for Santner. 4-0-26-1, his numbers so far. To add to his three catches.
|Hamish Bennett is back.
|14.1 : H Bennett to M Pandey, Fuller on middle, Pandey plays it to long on and rotates the strike.
|14.2 : H Bennett to S Thakur, Outside off, Thakur punches punches it towards cover for a single.
|14.3 : H Bennett to M Pandey, Fuller on middle, Thakur flicks it towards square leg for a couple.
|14.4 : H Bennett to M Pandey, Play and a miss! Cross-seam delivery outside off on a length. Manish looks to punch but misses.
|14.5 : H Bennett to M Pandey, Length delivery on off and middle, Manish glances it wide of long on and calls for two straightaway. This pair is quick between the wickets and manage to get it with ease.
|14.6 : H Bennett to M Pandey, WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high. Manish looks to pull but misses as the ball goes over his head.
|H Bennett to M Pandey, Slower ball to end the over. It is outside off and full, Manish strokes it to the right of mid off and keeps the strike.
|Tim Southee is back on!
|15.1 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, Pandey comes down the track but Southee bangs it short. MP hits it down to long on for one.
|15.2 : Tim Southee to S Thakur, One more shortish ball, this time on the body. Thakur looks to pull but it hits the glove and then the body. It rolls on the leg side. A run taken. Leg bye signaled by the umpire.
|15.3 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, FOUR! Brilliantly played! Just guided it nicely! Shorter and around off, Pandey makes room, opens the face of the bat and hits it wide of the fielder at backward point for a boundary.
|15.4 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, Just over! Full and outside off, Pandey clears his front leg and lofts it over mid off. Does not quite get it off the middle but it clears that fielder there and two taken.
|15.5 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, Pandey makes room this time, Southee looks to follow him with a short one. It is down the leg side though. Wided,
|Tim Southee to M Pandey, A huge shout but not given! Pandey shuffles across this time. Southee bowls it on a length and around off. Pandey lifts one leg up and looks to help it on its way. It hits the pad and goes on the leg side. A leg bye. Too high that to be given out.
|15.6 : Tim Southee to S Thakur, Three runs! End of a productive over for India. This is outside off, Thakur throws his bat at it. It flies off the outside edge over point. Munro hares after it and pulls it back just in time.
|16.1 : H Bennett to S Thakur, FOUR! In the gap and a boundary! Excellent start to the 17th over! It is slightly short and on middle, Thakur drags it over mid-wicket, it is in the gap and a boundary results.
|16.2 : H Bennett to S Thakur, A couple now! Shorter again and on off, Thakur flat-bats it down towards long off. Long on gets across and keeps it down to two.
|16.3 : H Bennett to S Thakur, OUT! Caught! Thakur's decent little innings comes to an end! It is a knuckle ball, it is outside off. Thakur looks to heave it on the leg side but is a touch early in the shot. He ends up hitting it high up in the air towards the leg side. Southee from mid on runs towards the ball and takes it.
|Yuzvendra Chahal is out to bat now.
|16.4 : H Bennett to M Pandey, FOUR! Powered! Flat-batted! Bennett goes short again and on off, Pandey slaps it down past mid on and for a handy boundary. Can Pandey take India to 160?
|16.5 : H Bennett to M Pandey, If he plays like this, he surely will! Excellent placement and good running! This is on middle, Pandey works it through mid-wicket with soft hands and takes two.
|16.6 : H Bennett to M Pandey, Good batting! Keeps strike now by pushing it towards the cover region. A wicket in the over by a good one for the visitors.
|17.1 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, Wide outside off, it is hit through covers for one.
|17.2 : Tim Southee to Y Chahal, Direct hit and it could have been close! Shorter and on the body, Chahal works it towards mid-wicket and Pandey wants a run. Santner picks it up and underarms it towards the stumps at the keeper's end but misses.
|17.3 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, A couple! Brilliant running! On off, it is hit down to long on with soft hands for two.
|17.4 : Tim Southee to M Pandey, Just a single this time! Pandey dances down and hits it hard towards long on for one.
|17.5 : Tim Southee to Y Chahal, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! India 8 down! Southee lands it on a length and it is just outside off. Chahal plays inside the line, the ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the hands of Seifert.
|Navdeep Saini joins Manish Pandey now.
|17.6 : Tim Southee to N Saini, Why was the single taken there? Maybe Pandey must have forgotten there is just one ball left. It is on a length and around off, Saini guides it towards point and takes off. Pandey too goes for it and they complete the run.
|18.1 : H Bennett to N Saini, On middle, Saini gets right behind the line and defends it.
|18.2 : H Bennett to N Saini, Swing and a miss! Not a good idea that from Saini! It is on a length and around middle, NS clears his front leg and looks to go big but misses.
|18.3 : H Bennett to N Saini, FOUR! Handy runs these! It is off the thickish outside edge. India won't mind how they come as long as they come. It is on off, Saini swings, the ball flies off the outer half and it goes over the point fielder for a boundary.
|18.4 : H Bennett to N Saini, One more dot! Shorter and outside off, Saini looks to cut but misses. He gave himself too much room there.
|18.5 : H Bennett to N Saini, FOUR! Crunched! Second boundary in the over! This is full and around off, Saini maks room and hammers it through extra cover. He played that nicely. Waited for the knuckle ball and hit it hard. One more ball to go, it will be another free hit for him. Can he get another boundary?
|18.6 : H Bennett to N Saini, Gets two! The throw is a little too high. Full and on the pads, this is whipped towards deep mid-wicket. The batters take one and then go for the second. Santner picks the ball up and fires it way too high for the keeper. 10 from the penultimate over, brilliant one for India.
|Scott Kuggeleijn to bowl the final over of the innings.
|19.1 : S Kuggeleijn to M Pandey, FOUR! That went to the fence like a tracer bullet! Pandey is playing a gem here! It is on a length and around off, Pandey waits for it and then hammers it over covers for a boundary. Ideal start to the last over for India.
|19.2 : S Kuggeleijn to M Pandey, Brilliant! Bowls a yorker on off, Pandey jams it out towards point and takes one.
|19.3 : S Kuggeleijn to N Saini, Excellent running! A bye stolen! Shorter and around off, Saini looks to slap it but misses. Pandey is off his blocks quickly. Seifert does hit the stumps at his end but Pandey was well in.
|19.4 : S Kuggeleijn to M Pandey, WIDE! A little too wide outside off, Pandey does go after it but fails to reach it. Wided.
|S Kuggeleijn to M Pandey, Easy two! Fuller and it is the slower one. Pandey looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for two.
|19.5 : S Kuggeleijn to M Pandey, Just a single! This is full and it is hit down hard to the man at long on. They take the first one hard but that is hit a little too hard so just one. Fifty for Pandey. Brilliant innings by him. His team was in big trouble and he has taken them to a fighting total.
|A run out appeal and it has been taken upstairs!
|19.6 : S Kuggeleijn to N Saini, NOT OUT! Saini is well in! A bye off the last ball and INDIA END WITH 165! A full ball outside off, NS swings but misses. Pandey goes for the run. The keeper throws it towards the bowler who turns and then hits the stumps at his end. An appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that the batter is well in.
|Superb finish from India. Once again they have taken on the Kiwi bowling at the death and head into the break with the momentum on their side. They have scored 61 from the last 6 overs and thanks to Manish Pandey they have a really good score on a wicket which has something for the pace bowlers as well as the spinners.
|After being put in, India were off to a shaky start. Rahul was taking the attack to the hosts' attack but they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Once Rahul departed and with India reeling at 88/6 it looked like they would struggle to get to 140 but Manish Pandey's superb knock of unbeaten 50 along with handy cameos from Thakur and Saini has taken India past 160 and given them a real chance to win this game.
|Once again the death bowling of New Zealand has left a lot to desire. They were decent in the Powerplay as they kept chipping wickets. They were all over India and it looked like they would manage to restrict the mighty Indians to under 135-140 but their bowing at the fag end has once again given India a chance to win the game. The spinners though were excellent today and the pair of Sodhi and Santner gave away just 52 runs and picked up 4 wickets from their 8 overs. The latter, in particular, w
|So 166 is the target for New Zealand to win their first game of the series. India will look to carry the momentum they built towards the end of the first innings and will feel they have a good total. Can New Zealand chase it on a pitch which has looked slightly tricky to bat on. Join us in a while to for the hosts' chase.