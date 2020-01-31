New Zealand vs India Live Cricket Score, 4th T20, India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020, January 31, 2020

IND 165/8 (20) India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket) NZ 165/7 (20) Match over share share Google +

Google +

Facebook

Facebook

Twitter

Twitter

Whatsapp

Commentary :