|0.0 : India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (WK), Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says he would have bowled first and says they are looking to do the same. Adds that had him or Rahul batted then they could have won the game with two overs to spare. Adds that the pitch looks like a gun wicket so he is happy. Kohli hopes that the they can improve the fielding. On how the team is feeling, Kohli says they have slept well and adds they did not show any signs of jetlag in the last game. Tells they came back well with the ball in the first T20I as at one
|New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson says that it is a new surface and he does not expect dew to play a part like the last game hence the decision. Hopes that the pitch slows down later on but says that they need to do a job with the bat first. On what he expects to improve, Williamson says that he hopes that the team can play with freedom. On the team changes, Williamson says they are unchanged.
|TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson has the coin in hand. Up it goes, Indian skipper, Virat Kohli calls Heads but it comes down as Tails. NEW ZEALAND OPT TO BAT!
|Pitch Report - Mike Hesson and Sunil Gavaskar are down with the pitch report. Gavaskar says that it is the same pitch as the one used in the first T20I. He expects the pitch to play the same but feels there can be some extra spin on offer for the spinners as the groundsman have watered it a bit more. Hesson says the grass cover is very good and the pitch has not been damaged so even he expects there to be plenty of runs on offer.
|Happy Republic Day to everyone from India and on this big day we welcome you to the coverage of second T20I between New Zealand and India. The tourists sent out a big statement chasing down a big target of 204 with relative ease. Virat Kohli and co. will be looking to once again repeat their performance with the bat but at the same time improve with the ball in hand. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from that defeat and level the 5-match series. Their death bowling